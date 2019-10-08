Tuesday October 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
From the comments made about this piece . . .
This song is like a lost memory. Engraved in your mind, soul and heart. Summer breeze, chilled water and being suspended in air. This man is a genius along with all of the Newman family. This is music is undescribale and nobody can explain it. Even if it has no story or history it still brings the same feeling you recieve behind your eyes as you are about to cry. God bless this piece.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful…I love Newman’s compositions. Thanks!
Music from THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
Thomas Newman – “Brooks Was Here”
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
The Spirit Of Promise
“[Having] believed, ye were sealed with that Holy Spirit of promise” (Eph. 1:13).
Of all the wonderful Scripture passages on the eternal security of the believer in Christ, this is perhaps the most blessed of all.
“[Having] heard the Word of truth you believed,” says the Apostle, and “[having] believed, you were sealed.” Now a seal speaks of finality and permanency, whether it be the official seal on an important document, the seal on an electric transformer or the seal on a jar of preserves. But the most blessed fact of all is that the believer in Christ is “sealed with that Holy Spirit of promise.” Mark well, he is sealed not by the Spirit but with the Spirit; the Spirit Himself is the seal.
Here, let us say, is a woman sealing jars of preserves with wax. The jars are sealed by the woman, but with the wax. Thus the humblest believer is sealed with the Spirit. It is He Himself who keeps us safe in Christ through all eternity.
And this is but the “earnest,” the first installment, “of our inheritance” (Ver. 14), for the Spirit keeps us secure in “this present evil age” so that “in the ages to come” God might show “the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us through Christ Jesus” (2:7).
Little wonder the Apostle closes this passage on our security with those appropriate words: “To the praise of His glory” (1:14).
What some theologians have called “the perseverance of saints” is not our perseverance at all, but God’s faithfulness. We have not persevered; He has preserved us by His grace for His glory.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-spirit-of-promise/
LikeLike
Ephesians 1:13 In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy Spirit of promise,
14 Which is the earnest of our inheritance until the redemption of the purchased possession, unto the praise of his glory.
Eph 2:7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.
LikeLike
How about a big fat fresh prayer for President Trump as he turns a corner like no corner has ever been taken in the last day – at last he seems free to be who he has always been. The Dimowits sure didn’t count on this being the result of their constant deceptive lying. Luongo puts it magnificently here – this was a pure delight to read. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.
“Are These The Five Tweets That Change The World?”
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/luongo-are-these-five-tweets-change-world
LikeLiked by 1 person
Snoopy says…
LikeLike
Amen. 🙏💖🇺🇸
LikeLike
Claude Monet “Autumn Effect At Argenteuil”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is your Israeli friend again. So Trump withdrew the American troops from Syria and got criticism from various politicians in the US. He then announced to Turkey that “if they do anything un-humane to the Kurds he will destroy their economy.” There are reports of aerial Turkish attacks on the Kurds as a preliminary plan to a major attack.
So here is my explanation and a video that will give you better understanding than all the MSM.
1. Yes, the US troops should return home fro Syria and some other 20 nations. It will save trillions of dollars that America can use internally.
2. Unfortunately there is a tragedy here because the Kurds were the best allies of the US in the war against ISIS. They are very good people and friends of Israel. Israel even trained them a while ago. They are fierce warriors and we used to joke about the “mighty ISIS gets their ass kicked by Kurdish women”. Unfortunately they can’t survive against the huge Turkish army. It’s really sad.
Truly consider them enemies because they afraid of a formation of Kurdish state in their area. Turkey has committed a huge holocaust against the Kurds way back in history.
3. It’s not too late and Trump is showing signs that he is trying to prevent a huge disaster of Kurds.
The video explains the Kurds very well. It’s only a few minutes.
LikeLike
Typo:”Turkey consider them enemies”
LikeLike
From the Ken Burn’s country music documentary . . . Dwight Yoakam talks about “Holding Things Together” by Merle Haggard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been in love with Dwight for years. My best friend and I saw him in concert about 10 years ago. It was everything I had expected and I was over the moon. He’s a good actor also – very talented man.
LikeLike
A Flock of Ford Hot Rods Found in Fairbanks, AK |Barn Find Hunter – Ep. 52
LikeLike
LikeLike
🙂 🙂 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike