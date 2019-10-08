Press Secretary Statement on Unconstitutional Impeachment Effort…

(White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham) The President has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it. For purely political reasons, the Democrats have decided their desire to overturn the outcome of the 2016 election allows them to conduct a so-called impeachment inquiry that ignores the fundamental rights guaranteed to every American.
These partisan proceedings are an affront to the Constitution—as they are being held behind closed doors and deny the President the right to call witnesses, to cross-examine witnesses, to have access to evidence, and many other basic rights.
Today, on behalf of President Donald J. Trump, Pat Cipollone, Counsel to the President, sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi and Chairmen Engel, Schiff, and Cummings. The letter demonstrates that the Democrats’ inquiry lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation, any pretense of fairness, and even the most elementary due process protections.
Democrats are pursuing purely partisan goals, including influencing the upcoming 2020 election. In the process, they are violating civil liberties and the separation of powers, threatening Executive Branch officials with punishment simply for exercising their constitutional rights and prerogatives.
All of this violates the Constitution, the rule of law, and every past precedent. For these reasons, the Executive Branch cannot be expected to, and will not participate in, this exercise of partisan political theater.
President Trump and his entire Administration will, however, keep fighting for the American people, growing the economy, building prosperity, and protecting America’s interests at home and abroad. (LINK)
That’s the royal
“Nuff said”
Actions speak louder than words, so I would like some action in a court of law.
The courts are unlikely to get involved. Impeachment is a purely political process. No real crime is required. It’s a political trial, contained entirely within the legislative branch. Sorry.
I think they might on this one.
No court required
… unless the Demo☭rats want to ask Judges … and SCOTUS to Rewrite the Constitution.
I agree. This abuse of “possible ambiguity in the terms of USC §1.3.7” must be resolved at the Supreme Court. My informal reading of this clause makes it utterly clear that a judicial determination of “possible guilt” must precede any action by the Congress. Furthermore, my understanding of the Founder’s lengthy deliberations on this matter confirm that they had expressly and intentionally rejected the English-law precept of “maladministration.”
It’s over to you, Nance. Now’s the time to step up and declare yourselves Official Impeachers. Make sure you put those red letters in all caps on your foreheads so everybody will see you when you are coming. Good luck.
The Communist Party will not involve the courts. They know they will loose as soon as they would show their face.
This whole process was devised explicitly to the avoid the court.
The President has, at this point, no need to involve the judiciary.
Sounds good to me!
Meanwhile, the yapping propagandists for the democrat-socialists worry about a benign phone call, hanging on every lie told by Schiff and his ilk.
That 8-page letter by Cipollone was a masterpiece. No wonder he’s Trump’s lawyer.
It really was. The issues and successes he chooses to end it the letter were so superb. The 7 pages prior…complicated. Contrast that with the final page recounting the effort/success of our POTUS . Sublime vs the the Super-evil. The “Word” vs the Great Complicator (deceiver).
I’m in the middle of reading that letter, ChampagneReady, and I did notice some typos.
They misspelled Dishonorable.
Now back to the letter.
Haha!!!
I see what you did there! 👍👌
Don’t get distracted by the House Democrats, standing right in front of you, setting their hair on fire.
Beware the Senate Republicons sneaking up behind, to shiv you in the heart.
Nancy WOULD NOT be going through all of this, if she knew McConnell would kick any Impeachment back in her face, as illigitimate and Unconstitutional..
Mitch sent out a fund raising letter, saying he was going to “Defend the President” from Pelosi.
Problem is, who is going to defend the President from McConnell?
With friends like him, who needs enemas? And no, that isn’t a mis spell, and auto-correct is off,…as is my safety.
Well said, as the GOPe is still looking for somebody to rid of the person who exposed them , fully, for the frauds they have become as well as for their complicity in 2016 and having their hands in the same cookie jars as the Biden-Clinton clans.
The GOPe especially can’t stand, that like a good businessman he saw weakness and exploited it by first snatching the nomination among 17 weak, feckless Republican candidates and rotting old sow of a Democrat.
When you have someone, in a parking lot or dark alley, standing in front of you, engaging you in conversation and DISTRACTING you, the move you want to make is to turn 90 degrees, so you can keep an eye on THEM, while seeing their partner, sneaking up from behind.
McConnell has been waging a stealth war against our President, and against us, for a long time.
He green lighted the first coup attempt, and he green lighted the continued cover up of it, and he has green lighted this ‘new’ or ongoing one.
SEE him, EXPOSE him. He has absolute control of the Senate.
Anyone believe he is NOT corrupt?
I’ll take his support this way: He’s a politician – so he’s going to see which way the wind blows.
If he’s getting behind President Trump – it means THAT is the way the wind is blowing.
Similar to this scene from the movie Red October (15 seconds):
Well said Ms. Grisham! Direct, concise and perfectly cohesive with the original letter.
She’s top notch.
The Democrats are orchestrating a COUP!
Patriots stand firmly behind President Trump, and strongly condemn this transparent coup attempt to remove an innocent man from office and deprive voters of their choice to lead them. The last hoax cost millions of dollars, and exposed serious corruption on those who directed it. There is palpable anger and resolve not to allow this to happen again. The WH letter had me literally holler “hell yeah” ! I read today ( sorry, I can’t recall where) that there is whispering of Pelosi’s son and China which requires further scrutiny. You can bet that President Trump knows. Bank on it. The Dems have opened a Pandora’s box.
Laura Ingram reading parts of the WH letter on her show….millions will hear it. 😉
