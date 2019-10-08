October 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #992

Posted on October 8, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

52 Responses to October 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #992

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:24 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(392 days to E-Day)
    Trump Ralies this week: Thursday at 8pm ET In MN & Friday at 8pm ET in LA
    —————
    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 ”In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one.” 🌟 -— Eph 6:16
    —————-
    ***Praise: Media household income is now at a Record High…Thank You, President Trump.
    ***Praise: America is fighting back-–USA Patriots are debunking claims about the President Trump/Ukraine phone call…all truths in favor of President Trump
    ***Praise: Boomerang>>> Thru Turkey/Syria drama, President Trump cleverly exposed who are the NeoCons…the Bonus? He even got Anti-war Cher to unintentionally become Pro-War! Lol 👌
    —————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — the Minneapolis Mayor back down and give up his bullying in demanding an unwarranted security deposit for Oct 10 Trump Rally
    — for confusion among House Dems scheming “impeachment inquiry” strategies
    — for exposure on Ukrainegate and Fake Media
    — “Lawfare Obstruction Roadmap” to fail and Lawfare to turn on each other and get destroyed from within
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to block their So. border firmly against Invaders-Hold the line, Mexico, and then Deport them all!
    — for protection for all American children/youth & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* STAND with President Trump *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “We’ve achieved record funding for the U.S military $700 billion last year, $716 billion this year, $738 billion dollars — and you know, I’m a big believer in budgets, but we had no choice. We had to rebuild our military with all that’s going on today with China, with Russia, with radical Islam.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, October 8, 2019 — 👌

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  2. Patience says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Yea, God !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Ackman419 says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Thank you, Grandma!
    God Bless You!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. mopar2016 says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Colin Powell says that congressional republicans need to get a grip.

    What would Colin Powell know about being a republican?
    Powell voted democrat in 2008, 2012, and 2016. Being a RINO means you’re a phony.
    Nothing worse than a RINO telling republicans how to vote.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • JoeMeek says:
      October 8, 2019 at 1:23 am

      Colin Powell’s lied about WMD in Iraq which got us into a war we never should have gotten into. And he was one of the main ones who tried to coverup, and did for a while, the My Lai Massacre war crime .

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. Julia Adams says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Oh, Lord, I pray to you this evening to ask you to provide Congressional Republicans with the fortitude and courage to put an end to this madness, the non stop harassment of our President. Guide, protect, and Keep President Trump safe.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. spoogels says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:55 am

    BOOM!
    @RushLimbaugh
    Plays James Clapper Audio Admitting Obama Made Them Spy on Trump (AUDIO)

    https://thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/boom-rush-limbaugh-plays-james-clapper-audio-admitting-obama-made-them-spy-on-trump-audio/

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • gda53 says:
      October 8, 2019 at 1:18 am

      Hee, hee. They just can’t help but put their foot in it.

      The Gang That Couldn’t Coup Straight!

      10 more sleeps – Friday, Oct 18 is FISA Day!

      Like

      Reply
  7. dogsmaw says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. spoogels says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:56 am

    Impeachment is Built on a Trap That Obama Created for Romney

    A weapon against a Romney administration gets used against Trump.

    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2019/10/impeachment-built-trap-obama-created-romney-daniel-greenfield/#.XZv4JjRZfkk.twitter

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      October 8, 2019 at 1:53 am

      If that is true, then I change my previous position regarding Obama and the lawless coup.

      Previously, I did not think Obama should be indicted – perhaps all others based on the evidence. His tattered, shameful legacy would be his accountability. I do not think this anymore if the article above is true. He should be impeached and be on trial.

      If this is true, Obama has brought all this angst to our country and he would perpetrate these crimes toward any Republican President. He must pay for that.

      Like

      Reply
  9. spoogels says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:57 am

    REPORT: Whistleblower Lied On Complaint, Could Face Felony Charges For False Statement

    https://trendingpolitics.com/report-whistleblower-lied-on-complaint-could-face-felony-charges-for-false-statement/

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. joeknuckles says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:59 am

    We have a major political party in this country that thinks it’s a good idea to have CIA agents testify anonymously and in secret to remove a duly elected president.

    Think about for a minute or two.

    If that party came into power, what would they do to ordinary people?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. usnveteran says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:00 am

    Anyone have a ‘word-up’ on the following story line? …

    Like

    Reply
  12. dogsmaw says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:06 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      October 8, 2019 at 1:12 am

      Strap Buzzard Breath on a gurney, administer sodium pentothal and then ask away.

      Like

      Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      October 8, 2019 at 1:14 am

      He meant that ordinary politicians are afraid of the IC because they are crooked and have plenty to hide that the IC could expose and ruin them.

      What Schmuckie could not fathom is that Trump has nothing to hide, so all the IC (remember, IC stands for Idiot Children) can do to him is come up with lame-ass lie after lame-ass lie.

      Like

      Reply
  13. dogsmaw says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:07 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. jrapdx says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:07 am

    I’m wondering if it starting to get clear re: what the President is doing in terms of a developing strategy. Recently he campaigned for the Congressional candidates in NC and they both won. Big victories there!

    Then a couple of weeks later he reams out Mitt for his disloyalty. Notice that Republicans didn’t jump at the chance to defend Mitt, he’s left all alone twisting in the wind.

    This week President Trump is going to Louisiana to campaign for the Republicans running for governor—just the announcement of holding a rally there already had a positive effect on the Republicans’ prospects.

    That is, the President appears to be setting it up that his endorsement, and particularly, campaigning in person on behalf of Republican House and Senate candidates next year will be pure electoral gold. PT’s assistance will be awarded to those supporting the MAGA/KAG agenda. Likely enough it will convince at least some to do the right things.

    OTOH getting on the President’s bad side could be fatal to prospects for election/reelection. I won’t be surprised if Mitt doesn’t start to come around unless he’s OK with having a lonely and short-lived Senatorial career. I’m betting the other Republicans will have no trouble seeing the handwriting on the Wall.

    Like

    Reply
  15. dogsmaw says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:07 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. woohoowee says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:08 am

    LOL! Clapper throws Othugo under the bus!

    BOOM! Rush Limbaugh Plays James Clapper Audio Admitting Obama Made Them Spy on Trump!

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/boom-rush-limbaugh-plays-james-clapper-audio-admitting-obama-made-them-spy-on-trump-audio/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. dogsmaw says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:14 am

    Like

    Reply
  19. dogsmaw says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:20 am

    Like

    Reply
  20. dogsmaw says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:23 am

    Like

    Reply
  21. Gort says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:30 am

    Italy’s spy chief met twice with Barr to aid inquiry: Repubblica

    Rhttps://www.union-bulletin.com/news/national/italy-s-spy-chief-met-twice-with-barr-to-aid/article_18183479-b1af-5f75-b938-2d4494761897.html

    Like

    Reply
  22. dogsmaw says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:34 am

    Don’t It Make Your Brown Eyes Blue 😛

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. dogsmaw says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:44 am

    Like

    Reply
  24. icanhasbailout says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:44 am

    Perspective.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. sunnydaze says:
    October 8, 2019 at 2:00 am

    Short, sweet, and to the point:

    Like

    Reply
  27. janie says:
    October 8, 2019 at 2:29 am

    Ok so it’s somewhat over my level of comprehension, but this piece seems to have good background and context for PDJT pulling US out of North Syria. It sure is causing chatter, even among some usual pro Trump voices. (they must not know/understand the full background) For those interested – https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/luongo-are-these-five-tweets-change-world

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s