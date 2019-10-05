Saturday October 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Remember, when guns are outlawed only criminals, illegal aliens, Moslem terrorists, cartel siccarios and Democrats will have guns.
When guns are outlawed we will keep our guns and simply refer to them as being undocumented instead of illegal.
Like I’ve posted before, there are 11 states allowing the free sale of recreational marijuana and that’s still illegal under Federal law – as well as those cities that have declared themselves sanctuary cities, illegally sheltering illegal aliens from Federal apprehension. There’s the precedent for refusing to hand over guns – and some 27 states have passed laws protecting their citizens’ firearms from Federal seizure.
How come the Liberals are so anxious to say the 10th Amendment is a dead issue until it applies to them?
Creation and Christ
When we believing Christians hear some “scientist” speak of “our ancestors” roaming this earth, say, 40,000,000 years ago, we become upset, and exclaim: “What nonsense!”
Why? The answer is that we know that the speaker is not stating scientific facts; he is propagating the long-disproven theory of evolution. Worse than that, the speaker has denied God’s own account of creation by disseminating a theory far more difficult to believe.
Yet, when the believer hears a scientist refer to some planet, say, 460,000,000 miles away he rejoices and exclaims: “How great is our God!” Why the difference? Ah, because astronomy, unlike evolution, is basically a science.
Granted, some astronomers may go far afield when they speculate on the origin of the universe; they may even make many errors in their calculations, but astronomy proper is nevertheless a science, based mainly on mathematics and physics. This has proved to be true as men from earth have orbited the earth and the moon and have landed on the moon, returning back to earth again. Indeed, it is only a few months since two soft landings (of instruments) were made on the planet Venus, about 67,000,000 miles away, and all the above with the earth, the moon and Venus, not only travelling through space at incredible speeds, but with each all the while revolving on its own individual axis!
The Lord Jesus Christ dwelt in glory “far above all heavens” in eternity past and came to earth to subject Himself to humiliation and death only that He might pay the penalty for our sins and redeem us to Himself:
“That in the ages to come He might show the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us through Christ Jesus” (Eph. 2:7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/creation-and-christ/
Ephesians 2:7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.
Genesis 1:1 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.
Psalm 19:1 <> The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.
Psalm 115:16 The heaven, even the heavens, are the LORD’S: but the earth hath he given to the children of men.
HAPPY CATURDAY
Looks just like our Russian blue.
Same here. Tiny Elvis was his name. He was one of a kind, truly a unique cat.
This is the way it’s done. I hate this guy . . . 🙂
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
