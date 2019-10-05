October 5th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #989

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Is that in the RCP average of the fakest of the fake fake polls? That’s impressive. It’s gotta be way higher.
Here’s why Trump’s poll numbers are defying the impeachment mess
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/04/heres-why-trumps-poll-numbers-are-defying-the-impeachment-mess.html?__source=sharebar&fbclid=IwAR1f9CFjaLdD4kpBsI5MyNiF6LeKmL7519z8x9j_-sng8JFxaugqrs7WX64
Unfortunately, the main backer of the new President is the oligarch who owns Burisma. So this is mere fakery.
US DOJ must do the investigation.
Do you have a ink or citation?
This is a very significant decision, and really good news.
We’ve seen some big decisions in recent weeks.
It’s amazing what can get fixed when there’s a leader with the political will to make it happen.
I wonder what it is that they have on Romney. I guess being holier-than-thou puts you at more risk of blackmail. For example, if Romney was caught on tape engaging in locker room talk or if porn stars claimed to have had sex with him, he would probably rather die than let it be exposed.
On the other hand, he could just be a corrupt bastard.
Obama girls smoking, drinking, twerking, and ???
He better watch out or he’ll be charged with BMAGAWB, being MAGA while black.
STEER MANURE!
He was talking about a different President, his brother…
“That was some weird shit,”
-George W. Bush at Trump’s inauguration-(Vanity Fair, 10-19-17)
It always starts at home, Jeb.
😁
Shut up iJeb! you f***ing douche!
Please clap.
That’s fantastic! Pelosi got the reception she richly deserved. We’d think it would prompt her to tread carefully re: the impeachment fiasco she’s creating for the Democrats. But the die is cast, it’s going to be tough or even impossible to back out of it now. Most likely it’s all downhill from here, and I deeply suspect she won’t like the ride.
Makes me want to move. How many SC houses could I trade my CA house for?
As I commented on the Giulliani thread, the $ quote is he cogently tied the Biden Ukraine and China corruption, the,Hillary Clinton Foundation Worldwide pay for play, DIRECTLY to OBAMA.
Its the 800 Lb. gorilla, NOBODY on msm has said, up till now.
I know, Rush has no doubt said it, we have been saying it, but MSM has continued treating Obama as a saint, and Mr. Clean, and Rudy just crapped,all over that narrative.
IMHO, this is YUGE, and nobody has put it out there this,clearly, succintly and bluntly.
Rudy is such a troublemaker, and that’s what we like about him. Absolutely certain the Democrats are a lot less thrilled with him. Pointing a finger at Obama is well overdue, but it was inevitable that it comes down to this. If not Rudy there would be some other source of the information leading to the same exposure.
Still, it is a MAJOR step, and who better than Americas Mayor?
I think it may actually be a very smart, lucky or God directed occurence, that Rudy did NOT become AG, or get in PDJT’s,administration, as a cabinet member.
He is,PERFECT, right where he is, as PDJT’s personal attorney!
Need to do a better job screening out resisters, too.
“You KNEW I was a snake, when you took me in!”
I hadn’t seen this mentioned before, apologies if it’s old news. It even mentions that this was previously reported, but the part about doubt over whether or not it was intended as a criminal referral is new. So Courtney Simmons Elwood at the CIA is now a part of this.
The whole thing is nonsense, though. If this counts, then shouldn’t we impeach Schiff first? We have him on call soliciting dirt. Also, was Biden even a candidate at the time this all started? Oh, you can’t investigate Democrats ever? Really?
=====
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-impeachment-inquiry/cia-s-top-lawyer-made-criminal-referral-whistleblower-s-complaint-n1062481
Oct. 4, 2019, 1:31 PM MST / Updated Oct. 4, 2019, 2:47 PM MST
By Ken Dilanian and Julia Ainsley
WASHINGTON — Weeks before the whistleblower’s complaint became public, the CIA’s top lawyer made what she considered to be a criminal referral to the Justice Department about the whistleblower’s allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office in pressuring the Ukrainian president, U.S. officials familiar with the matter tell NBC News.
The move by the CIA’s general counsel, Trump appointee Courtney Simmons Elwood, meant she and other senior officials had concluded a potential crime had been committed, raising more questions about why the Justice Department later declined to open an investigation.
[…]
Justice Department officials now say they didn’t consider the phone conversation a formal criminal referral because it was not in written form. A separate criminal referral came later from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which was based solely on the whistleblower’s official written complaint.
Brennan, a Communist, and Moslem sympathizer as well, was bureau chief in Saudi Arabia during the massive allahu akbar. His fingerprints are on everything…Iraq WMD “intelligence”, 2 WTC allahu akbars, the ongoing attempted coup to overthrow our American President… everything really.
Every new rock that gets turned over exposes a bunch of new critters. You see the change at Fox. Was surprised to see Chuck Ross and Peter Hasson from the Daily Caller are going along with the whistleblower BS as well.
Here’s an idea that would throw the “Resistance” into a tizzy. The president could come out publicly in favor of Bernie’s “Prescription Drug Price Relief Act”. https://www.sanders.senate.gov/download/final_-prescription-drug-price-relief-act-of-2019—summary?id=D3922119-B92C-41F0-997D-2B931E34B2FE&download=1&inline=file
That would be entirely in line with candidate Trump’s 2016 campaign. It would also set McConnell back on his heels.
