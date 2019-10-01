Tuesday October 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Will We Also Go Away?
In 2010, after attending a Bible conference in West Virginia, our family went to visit New York City. Pastor Dennis Kiszonas graciously offered to be our guide for a tour of the city. Since we were staying in New Jersey with a dear friend, I asked Pastor Kiszonas if we could stop by Star of Hope Mission in nearby Paterson before going into the city. Pastor Cornelius R. Stam spent much of his childhood working at this mission with his father, Peter, who founded it in 1913. In that day, missionaries and well-known preachers came to Star of Hope and faithfully preached the Word with clarity and authority. Many were saved through this ministry’s zeal for the Word of God and the unadulterated gospel of grace.
Arriving at the mission and going through the front door, I noticed a picture of Peter Stam prominently displayed in the foyer. However, right away I could see that the mission was no longer about proclaiming the Word of God. It had become a mission which was meeting only the community’s need for food and clothing. While this is admirable, how much more important are the spiritual needs of the soul? Star of Hope had been founded to preach the Word with a burden for the salvation of souls, but they’ve turned away from this original purpose to focus on meeting physical needs. In old pictures we have here at BBS, around the auditorium of Star of Hope were Bible verses painted at the top of the walls, verses such as Hebrews 2:3: “How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation.” As we toured the building, we saw boxes of food and clothing stacked high, blocking those verses and making them barely visible.
It reminded me how, over time, a ministry can lose sight of its primary purpose and how easy it is for other things and programs to take the place of what is most important: the eternal destiny of souls and the Word of God. What about the ministry you’re involved with? Is the gospel of the grace of God and preaching the Word, rightly divided, the main purpose? When many of the Lord’s followers left Him during His earthly ministry, He asked the twelve, “Will ye also go away?” (John 6:67). Will we also go away from the Lord in His heavenly ministry and from the things that matter most to Him? May it never be.
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/will-we-also-go-away/
Hebrews 2:3 How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation; which at the first began to be spoken by the Lord, and was confirmed unto us by them that heard him;
John 6:67 Then said Jesus unto the twelve, Will ye also go away?
LikeLike
John McDermott “The Last Rose of Summer” (LIVE)
“The Irish Tenors Live From Belfast”
Tis’ the last rose of summer left blooming alone
All her lovely companions are faded and gone
No flower of her kindred, no rosebud is nigh
To reflect back her blushes, or give sigh for sigh
So soon may I follow, when friendships decay
And from love’s shining circle the gems drop away
When true hearts lie wither’d and fond ones are gone
Oh, who would inhabit this bleak world alone?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Such a beautiful rendition….I have chills amongst the tears……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, indeed, very touching.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, my.
LikeLiked by 1 person
wow……
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙂
LikeLike
LikeLike
My favorite YT Eva video – this is how I discovered her:
LikeLike
She blew me away….
LikeLike
One more . . .
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cue the cowboy! Outstanding ending……yee-haw!
LikeLiked by 1 person
GREEN BERETS US Army Special Forces
“Quiet Professionals”
MILITARY CHANNEL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dancing is mesmerizing awwww the memories ❤ Cheryl is my totally fave dancer ever…actually the only reason I've ever watched the show.
Need to know what song that is and need to know now…. 30 seconds just won't do it for me 😉
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awwwwwwwwwwwwww…so sweet. Golden Retrievers are such nice dogs.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found this on the_Donald board on reddit. The New York Times does a full narrative reversal…
LikeLike
LikeLike
Moments that put things in perspective:
My son came home from work today and told me an 18 year old boy he works with dad just committed suicide. No signs.
It ain’t about ‘us” it’s about them.
LikeLike