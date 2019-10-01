October 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #985

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Bring in the military Mr President. The enemy is within our borders. We Stand With You, from Sea to Shining Sea.
God bless and God speed. Let’s do this. AMEN
Oh, that’s nice… 👍
Margot is good, asks great questions. Found her yesterday and started reading.
The #GoldintheWalls may finally be coming back to BITE!
GREAT article — read the whole thing — easy to follow.
Best explanation I’ve seen thus for on this issue. The ICIG in his clarification letter now says he/she filled out the old form and checked both boxes, that he/she had first hand info and also second hand info. Only problem with that explanation is it is not an all of the above question. It is a screening question.
Regardless, If he/she did fill out a form and signed it, he/she should be charged with perjury because the form has an affirmation statement that he/she affirms their statement (in this case 9 pages long) is factual and truthful and he/she can be charged with perjury if it is determined otherwise. As we now know because of our VSGDJT’s declassification, there was no first hand information, all at least second hand information and none of it was truthful.
It seems to be one of those deals where the liar/leaker and his/her handlers started out with a lie and then had to create more lies, and probably more illegal actions, in order to cover the original lie.
The ICIG along with the DNI both need to be fired.
Until you truly internalize the Uniparty/Quigleyan construct you will continue to trip over a red-and-blue rug that isn’t there. No one in Washington hates Trump more than McConnell. No one hate Ocasio more than Pelosi. If you understand that, then you will understand the gravity of the present situation. If the House impeaches, then POTUS’ fate passes into the hands of his worst enemy. There is no red. There is no blue.
FSD,
Thank you. It can’t be said too many times, or too many ways. The strength and center of the,Uniparty, the thing that has enabled it to take a center-right country, gradually but inexhoribly leftward is NOT, primarily the openly left leaning party.
It is the illusion that there is a right leaning party, when in reality there is not.
After all, in red/blue think, a Republicon party would have JUMPED on foreign policy blunders, and illegal activity by the Democrat party, in order to capitalise on it politically.
But time and time again; Fast/Furious, IRS/Tea Party,Benghazi the Republicons held sham investigations that lanced the boil, but found no wrongdoing, no accountability and no political gain for the party.
And, in Sundances article on Benghazi, he explains why; the Republicons in G of 8 were COMPLICIT in Benghazi, and so could NOT investigate/expose a State dept/CIA operation, COUNTENANCED by G of 8, that put U.S. weopons (manpads) in the hands of the,Taliban who used them to shoot down Americans.
The SAME M.O. that was used to brush over Benghazi was used on Fast/Furious, IRS/Lerner as was used on Benghazi, and is,NOW,being used on soft coup. And for the same reason; the,Republicon leadership are COMPLICIT in the soft coup.
The SSIC and the gang of 8 HAD,to know about the MOU signed in 2012, between CIA and FBI, which gave FBI Contractors access to the NSA database, to exploit for political dirt.
Its simply too big a deal for them NOT to have known. And, they no doubt USED the info, to manufacture Oct. surprises against Candidates, without regard to party.
Barr & Durham are investigating the CIA.
The CIA starts an operation to take down POTUS.
Coincidence?
Send them all to Antarctica. There’s a lot to be investigated down there.
Could POTUS shame the Deep State by going to each foreign embassy to use THEIR communication channels to speak with foreign leaders ??
LikeLike
Pretty funny!
For anyone looking for a bit of inspiration and something to think about tonight other than this mess, here’s the never-reported-in-corporate-media truth about how Majority Leader Eric Cantor was defeated by a bunch of nobodies.
Yes,
This is a textbook for how it is done.
And, with varying tactics, what WE Deplorables need to do, in all 50 States.
From the,GRASSROOTS up, we need to purge the party, enen as things like this W.B. ,..D.C. B.S. expose the perfidy of the,Republicon party Congressional leadership.
We need to learn lessons, as well. After Cantor got primaried, the Republicons had mcstains aide discuss with Obamas people, having the IRS target the new Tea party groups.
Lesson, don’t give them a big target.
Also, don’t give them a lot of time, to attack their pri.mary opppnents with manufactured Oct surprises. Although, might be harder to manufacture, now that they have lost access to FBI contractors access to NSA database.
Organise online, and don’t give the RNC corruptocrats ‘fair warning’, just kneecap them Truly, this fight for the ‘soul of the GOP”, is a fight for the,soul of the Nation, and the world.
Sundance, along with the donation, I want to add. I probably can’t afford that, but, you are our last hope for a blood free end to this. Thank You for everything you do!!!
Sometime, very good people find themselves in a position where they have the choice of doing what is “righteous” for society, against what is best for them personally.
I argue that our VSG,regardless of any personal flaws, rose to this occassion, as did our gratious host, Sundance. Motions made at great risk of personal peril…
I got called a #Cultist today…
It’s a good day when this happens, ¿NO?
All of the we’re sayin, “God Bless”, “thank you Jesus”, “amen”.””
There were three.
Last I heard couldn’t find a motive. Closed.
What happens after impeachment
That one with the cross bars has got to go. At least the tall one with only vertical slats and a cap that is hard to get over the top will at least slow them down.
Joe DiGenova
(audio only 14 minutes)
Dick Morris on Brennan/CIA
audio only~8 minutes
Reading today that the Ukraine President fired Oleksandr Danylyuk, the head the National Security Council.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ukraine-security-danyliuk/ukraines-president-fires-head-of-national-security-council-decree-idUSKBN1WF1K6
A check on Wikipedia (yeah, I know) reveals he was briefly head of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center from 19 June.
The following was reported on May 29 this year: ‘KIEV, Ukraine — Less than two weeks after Ukraine’s new president assumed office, his staff discovered that his predecessor had apparently gutted out key computer equipment in a meeting room when he left office.
Oleksandr Danylyuk, who was appointed chairman of the National Security and Defense Council on Tuesday, said all the equipment from the so-called “situation room,” where the head of the state is supposed to be discussing urgent national security matters, is gone’.
These 2 should take over any one of the talking head’s shows on fox. LOL
Really, they would do a better job.
Does anyone know what is going on in Maricopa Co. Arizona? Are they still a conservative county or going purple?
I have gotten a couple emails seemingly from Sheriff Joe, who apparently is running for Sheriff again, asking for a donation for his campaign. First, is there not any other Republican Sheriff candidate? Main reason why I’m asking is he is 87 years old! I’m not saying he is senile, but he will be 91 when he finishes his term. I don’t think he stands a chance. Why did they vote for the Democrat Sheriff? I know Soros put a lot of money into that race but a conservative county really fell for the Democrat? I have heard the taxpayers have had enough of Sheriff Joe.
