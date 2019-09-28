Saturday September 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
Looks like someone ‘spotted’ a tiger for Flora. (I couldn’t resist the urge.)
That is one beautiful, majestic cat. Even if it is a leopard.
Another Caturday…
Inspiration, perhaps?
Caturday…
Where’s the guy who yells “GOOOOAAAALLLLLLLLLL” when you really need him?
Little Walter…
Wow!
Go, And Sin No More
The self-righteous Pharisees had brought a fallen woman to Jesus and, “when they had set her in the midst”, they began to accuse her, saying: “Now Moses in the law commanded us, that such should be stoned: but what sayest Thou?” (John 8:5).
They were using this fallen woman to embarrass the Lord into agreeing that this woman should be stoned, or else leaving Himself open to a charge of repudiating Moses’ Law.
At first He made “as though He heard them not”, but, when they continued asking, they got what they asked for! Simply answering: “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her”, the Lord turned away again to let that sentence do its work. They had “set her in the midst”. Now He had set them in the midst and, “being convicted by their own conscience”, they “went out one by one” (Ver.9).
And there stood the woman alone before Him: a great sinner and a great Saviour. Since none of the Pharisees had dared to cast a stone at her, the Lord said: “Neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more” (Ver.11).
Thus the Lord graciously forgave the sinner-woman, yet without ignoring the demand of the Law. He had not denied that the woman deserved punishment. He had only pointed out that the Pharisees themselves were sinners; that they, like she, needed a Saviour.
Thank God! Since “Christ died for our sins”, God can justly forgive us — and He will, IF we but acknowledge our sin and our need of a Saviour, and do not join the self-righteous who keep “going about to establish their own righteousness” (Rom.10:3).
“This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save SINNERS…” (I Tim.1:15). God is very gracious to those who will acknowledge their sin and their need: “For the same Lord over all is RICH UNTO ALL THAT CALL UPON HIM.”
“FOR WHOSOEVER SHALL CALL UPON THE NAME OF THE LORD SHALL BE SAVED” (Rom. 10:12,13).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/go-and-sin-no-more/
John 8:5 Now Moses in the law commanded us, that such should be stoned: but what sayest thou?
John 8:9 And they which heard it, being convicted by their own conscience, went out one by one, beginning at the eldest, even unto the last: and Jesus was left alone, and the woman standing in the midst.
John 8:11 She said, No man, Lord. And Jesus said unto her, Neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more.
Romans 10:3 For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God.
1 Timothy 1:15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.
Romans 10:12 For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him.
13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
Treepers…a little cold in the Idaho Panhandle to go swimming, in my book…but it’s fun to dream of still warm climes….
LikeLiked by 1 person
both my kids were born in Moscow
loved it there, but life …
Winter in Hayden Lake…BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR.
You gonna get any of that Montana mountain snow? My old partner retired to way far NW Montana, I get b94-degrees tomorrow and he’s looking at slush.
HAPPY CATURDAY!
Young Cat Bullies Older Cat
Gale is the orange male Munchkin cat.
Gara is the black female kitten
QUICK, get Schiff! Proof of yet another Trump/Ukraine connection!
We have a brave man in our President! let us take inspiration from him and support him! Trump has become a better man, in this job, Let us help him succeed. We can defeat the scheming b-tards on the left! Here is a great song, by the way, about fighting what seems to be impossible odds.
No Democrat has come forward to condemn this psycho…
The Human Dignity of Klopfer’s Victims
By David Closson- posted September 27, 2019
The abortion industry’s utter disdain for human dignity is on grotesque display in the bizarre legacy of Ulrich Klopfer.
https://townhall.com/columnists/davidclosson/2019/09/27/the-human-dignity-of-klopfers-victims-n2553712
Happy Caterday, Treepers! You will notice I’m not making any more snarky comments about our special day . . . 🙂
Horses are herd animals and make special friends with each other for life. They mean it. They care about humans too, but their horse friends are special and forever.
So many precious babies.
