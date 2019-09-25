President Trump UNGA Press Conference – 4:00pm Livestream

President Trump holds a Press conference following his United Nations meetings and discussions in New York City.  The anticipated start time is 4:00pm ET

WH Livestream Link –  Fox News Livestream LinkFox Business Livestream Link

97 Responses to President Trump UNGA Press Conference – 4:00pm Livestream

  1. johnnyfandango says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    I’d like to see Trump give a modified Greta Thunberg speech to the press. ”How dare you, you’ve stolen my dreams” etc….

  2. StanH says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    This should be fun. Time for the MSM daily paddling.

  3. dufrst says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    The whole world will be watching this one! Lol

  5. Harry says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    The news conference will be epic, My humble prediction. I am interested to see how Jim Acosta will grand stand this time? Will his microphone taken away? So much fun. I hope the even lasts long for the entertainment and we can enjoy take down of MSM. Thats what I am looking for. facts are known and partisan talking points will continue. The taking down of MSM fake figures is priceless.

  6. FL_GUY says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    Everyone thinks the D-Rats are so “smart”. Really????? Have you listened to their top leaders talk?

    President Trump is the Roadrunner and the D-Rats are Wile Coyote. The D-Rats buy their plots from Acme and they fail every time. Not because the plots are unworkable though; they fail because President Trump is a genius and master strategist who thinks out every contingency. There has been nothing the D-Rats have attempted to pull that President Trump has not been way ahead of them.

    No politician on Earth could have prevailed over what has been thrown at President Trump. President Trump will ultimately destroy the enemies of our country both domestic and foreign.

    Destroying the domestic enemies is more complicated because you don’t want to collapse the government (yes, the infrastructure is that corrupted with evil) but President Trump is the MAN that can and WILL do the job. JMHO

  7. FPCHmom says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    More questions about Biden, please.

  8. cboldt says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Supposedly Zelenskyy was under the impression that only Trump words in phone conversation would be made public. Did not expect to see his words enter the public debate.
    Here come the DEMs, “Trump’s fault.”
    Congress has the whistleblower report. Nancy has scheduled a vote to demand that Congress get what it already has.

  9. JimJordan says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    I would like to see what Acosta does today. Will Trump smack him hard today and may be take his mic away??

  10. repsort says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    agree with poster on other thread. At some point, when all eyes are on him, POTUS needs to lay out the BIG pic in a way that the average idiot understands.

    • johnnyfandango says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:20 pm

      Agreed. Barr is a good public speaker and cuts through the BS. But only half the country would understand him. For the other half I suggest a coloring book with crayons.

  11. Oldretiredguy says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    Seems like the Dims will lose again on this scam. PDT was able to slam both Biden and the Evil Hag in front of the international media. Priceless take down of the fake MSM and the Dims in one sitting

  12. cboldt says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    So, Trump asks the Ukraine to look into election meddling from 2016. The DEMs object to this, because looking into the meddling is meddling.
    The DEMs are certifiable.

  13. scruffyleon says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    I can see Nancy Pelosi over in the wings with a scrowl on her face and a clinched fist raised in the air saying, “Damn you Trump!!”

  14. Hoosier says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    The beatings will continue until their attitudes improve.

  15. Skidroe says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    This scandal stuff is very easy to figure out. THEY intercepted all emails, phone calls, text, etc. Against all republicans, judges, and even some Dems (everyone). They used all this info to bribe and blackmail them. IT IS STILL GOING ON TODAY! Think Romney, Justice Roberts, Sessions, and so many more. Why do you think so many Republicans have retired or quit in the last 3 years? Why do you think the republican Senate is not saying anything or stepping up to help Trump? Same way that Epstein made all his millions, blackmail.

    • dufrst says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:27 pm

      They can’t seem to blackmail Trump. He’s indefatigable!

    • snellvillebob says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:35 pm

      I tend to agree. When Hillary left the White House, she too 500 FBI files with her. Debbie (I guess her father was a gangster as Hillary’s) Schultz hired a Pakistani who downloaded her fellow Democratic House members computer files, who do you think ended up with them? I would suggest that before Donald Trump, every other candidate for the presidency had something someone could blackmail, thus control them, for.

      • thedoc00 says:
        September 25, 2019 at 5:00 pm

        Those 500 FBI files were minor pooka. Just imagine, her husband Bill and their “friend” Obama had the legal authority to declassify and destroy any records they desired in the US Government. Those records include any logs containing declassification and destruction orders. Now imagine what they and their friends carried out the door.

        This is exactly how Clapper, Brennan, et al are able to act as “the anonymous” source for so many stories and of course there is the blackmail mentioned earlier.

  16. Kaco says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    I’d like to know how the Dems can get out of this one. Like someone else said this might finally be the beginning of the Big Ugly. Got a little boost from some posters of tweets, saying John Durham really is investigating, I’ve had my doubts. I just hope they get the show on the road sooner than later. The hammer needs to strike soon, I don’t want the excuse of the upcoming election to be a reason not to prosecute the corruptocrats.

    Some people have posted from Sundance’s twitter, really onto the Crowdstrike angle, and I will agree, the “whistle blower’s” mention of Crowdstrike is probably what set the Dems off, not just Biden and son’s evidence of corruption.

    Liked by 1 person

  17. Dances with Wolverines says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Every time the President gives a press conference he should make them play “Hail to the Chief” when he walks in.

  18. I Hear You Now says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    • Deplore Able says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:45 pm

      Holy Smokes! Which Democrats have traveled to Ukraine since May?

      There is a lot more to this story. Panic in DC swamp. Desperation time.

      • NJ Transplant says:
        September 25, 2019 at 5:01 pm

        John Solomon has an excellent article on the Dems (Murphy) threatening to withhold US aid if Ukraine investigates Biden. Leahy, Menendez and Co. also contacted Ukraine in May 2018 in order to get additional information to use against Manafort and the President.

        These people are criminals. The Dem party doesn’t know how to do anything without collusion and threats.

        I informed my congressman, Jared Golden in ME-02 that the only way he gets re-elected is if he changes his party. He only got in because of the screwy vote counting in Maine. He actually lost but is in congress. Maine voters know that the Republican needs over 50% of the vote. I don’t know about the Presidential vote, but they will do anything to steal the vote.

      • bofh says:
        September 25, 2019 at 5:08 pm

        The best thing is that I don’t think PT’s even half trying – I think when he decides to actually hit hard we will see things that can only be described as “biblical”.

  19. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    Our President Trump is KICKING THEIR COLLECTIVE ASSES!
    #MAGA 2020 AND FOREVER.

  20. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    POTUS is laying it all out on the line. Even the Demon Rats should be able to understand where this is going.

    • cboldt says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:43 pm

      100% – questions from the press will be the same conclusion as premise (beg the question) crap as usual. They are not capable of advancing an objective inquiry. Mentally and morally deficient, as if the credibility deficit doesn’t make an honest effort pointless.

  21. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    By the way, that little creep Ben Shapiro has really shown his true colors in the past few days. I had no idea what an ABSOLUTE Never Trumper he is. Sadly, here in NY, he replaced the incomparable Dr. Michael Savage on 77 WABC. What a disgrace. He needs to be taken off the air.

  22. Dances with Wolverines says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Love my Wolverines!

  23. Skidroe says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    They can’t blackmail Trump even though Comey tried. Just like they can’t blackmail a few other straight shooters like Nunes, Jordan, Meadows and a VERY FEW others. If you look at the big picture you can see how they are blackmailing so many of the rest.

  24. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:40 pm

  25. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    Our President’s energy level is amazing for someone of his age. I don’t think that there’s ONE of the Demo candidates who has his stamina or who could do the work that he is doing. The animus of the Demedia/ Presstitutes is as clear as glass. No matter what POTUS does, the jackals and hyenas are waiting to attack. They are always nipping at his heels until he snaps the whip, like the magnificent Ringmaster, and the run away with their tails between their legs.

  26. Bogeyfree says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    Think about the DNC server hack as a bank robbery………

    After the robbers leave the bank they leave finger prints, their guns and numerous witnesses.

    But when the FIB comes in to investigate they never go into the bank, they never confiscate the guns, they never run the finger prints through their own forensics and they never question the witnesses

    Instead they accept the findings of a 3rd party via a letter.

    Now what kind of investigation is that and who in their right might would allow that??

    I wish PT would take this verbiage and use it in a tweet so all can see and understand the farce, the fraud that these people have tried to pull over on the American people.

  27. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    He is livid and he should be. He gave a great speech yesterday, defended religious freedom, and met and made deals with leaders of many countries. It wasn’t covered by the media because they covered Impeachment.

  28. Jenevive says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Is it me or is POTUS a bit subdued in the press conference.’He seems
    to either have a cold, he seems flat when he is talking. a bit hesitant at times
    not his usual self..

  29. TexanInFL says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Please pray for our POTUS. He sounded a little tired. We need to pray for his strength and wisdom. God Bless this man who has given up his life to stand up against the “Demons of Deceit” oops I mean Democrats and the Rinos. Amen.

    • maggiemoowho says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:55 pm

      I thought the same, he does sound tired, but it’s probably just sadness because he sees what the Democrats and the disgusting MSM are doing to this country. There is no end, because there are way to many Uniparty Republicans who choose to sh!t on the US and side with the Democrats. There is nothing and I mean nothing that President Trump could do that would ever make me not vote for him. Democrats are nothing more than terrorists, actually I think they are worse than any terrorist the US ever faced.

  30. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:47 pm

  31. Bogeyfree says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    Has anyone noticed just how silent AG has been.

    I’m wondering if the reason Rudy has been digging so much is if PT is possibly seeing very little coming from his DOJ in terms of declass and exposing.

    Maybe PT realizes he just may be on his own in terms of draining and exposing the swamp.

    • Newhere says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:55 pm

      I’m guessing it’s from the other side — look what we go through on whom to trust, and consider what Ukraine officials must be thinking. How do they know whether a new AG can be trusted? Safest thing is to ask for an envoy specifically from the president …

    • freespeechfanatic says:
      September 25, 2019 at 5:15 pm

      I honestly think Barr is professionally offended by Giuliani’s involvement here. Giuliani is basically doing the work Barr won’t do. I loved President Trump’s wholehearted support of Rudy today.

  32. Landslide says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    God is in control and HE is allowing our President to prevail. Thank you, God.

  33. wilderness3300 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    He’s telling the media about his big, beautiful wall. And they have to sit there and listen quietly. Gotta love it!!!

  34. pucecatt says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    Calling out those 3 democrats on live TV this is EPIC.. 😂😂

  35. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    • Kaco says:
      September 25, 2019 at 5:00 pm

      So to the Dems, you want it to remain covered and don’t want corruption and wrong-doing exposed so the people can make a rational decision on who to vote for.

      That is election interference.

  36. Newhere says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    Trump: does the whistle blower even work for our country …..
    Schiff: refers casually to staffer or “contractor” …

    prediction: the “whistle blower” is a contractor ….

  37. Newhere says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    And by the way where is the government reply brief to Sydney Powell’s motions in the Flynn case? Due today by noon … waiting with baited breath!

  38. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:53 pm

  39. cboldt says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    Why should the American people not be concerned about you asking Ukrain to dig dirt on a political opponent?
    Well, that’s what they did to me. But to answer your question, Ukraine is looking for corruption.
    Trump is starting to prepare the battlefield for what is coming, and the press does not see it coming.
    Trump gives time to Pompeo and Mnuchin. Pompeo talks on Iran.

  40. Niagara Frontier says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Could that first reporter who asked the question be any more obtuse? “How would you feel if the Obama administration had asked foreign governments to interfere in your election….?”

  41. bessie2003 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    President Trump: “We have breaking news – Trump exaggerated!” – Love his sense of humor!

  42. BobW462 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Trump executes a full broadside. Such a wonderful thing to behold!

  43. Lion2017 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    God Bless President Trump! How dare these Democrats overshadow President Trump this week at the UN. How dare these Democrats try to make a mockery of the President and our Country while he is meeting with world leaders. The world is watching this press conference and the evil corrupt Democrats have been exposed. Wouldn’t now be a good time to Declassify everything?

  44. Kaco says:
    September 25, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    I enjoy seeing the smirky smile on Pompeo.

  45. ParteaGirl says:
    September 25, 2019 at 5:12 pm

  46. johnnyfandango says:
    September 25, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    Love how Trump stands his ground. Takes no BS from the press, puts them in their place. Chips away at their credibility every day. Imagine if Mittens was up there?

  47. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    Thank you, President Trump.

