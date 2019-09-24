President Donald Trump Addresses 2019 United Nations General Assembly…

In his remarks to the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump lays out his vision for a more prosperous and free future for all nations. [WH Background Link]:
[Video Below – Transcript will Follow]
Advertisements
In his remarks to the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump lays out his vision for a more prosperous and free future for all nations. [WH Background Link]:
[Video Below – Transcript will Follow]
First!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I watched it live this morning. I thought he was talking slow which made him appear tired. Then remembered that what his is saying has to be translated and translators have to keep up. So figured they slowed down the teleprompter and Trump had to wait for the words.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes – and Rush Limbaugh explained that Trump was also doing it for effect. No fireworks to distract from the plain message he was delivering. Said another way, he was letting his message soak in …
LikeLiked by 10 people
Excellent speech by President Trump!!!!!!
WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Is he sticking it to the Globalists, making exclamation points like with running chain saw!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely letting it sink in…ever, single word, thought, hrase and sentence. No one missed anything.
Excellent speech and laid out how each leader can lead in a great way for their people. Some will actually ponder what he said.
LikeLike
Yes indeed, MC.
Many topics –concisely covered in that very excellent speech; and messages to many.
LikeLike
Also he knows his audience the UN is the worlds largest short bus.
LikeLiked by 12 people
So Nancy is going to impeach before she sees the transcript??? LOL! Sundance is wrong. This is not Russia 2.0, this is Kavanaugh 2.0. They have a Julie Swetnick lined up. “Someone told me something”. They are already moving the goalposts. They just said the transcript does not matter. Its about other things too! You cant amke this up. Trump has a problem. You can bet the RINOs in the Senate aint gonna help. Mitt, Burr and others will look for an excuse to take him out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Time for their Treason Trials.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I saw that VSGPDJT was going to release the transcript tomorrow I started laughing- he’s brilliant and totally messing with them. I’m often confused on who is a good guy/ bad guy- but Trump is always ahead 💯👍🏼
LikeLiked by 3 people
“We have to impeach so that we can see if he is guilty”
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have to Impeach to see which Congress Critters go to prison for their lifetime of crimes and treason……….
LikeLike
“They (Repblicons in Senate) are lokking for an excuse to take him (PDJT) out!”
They have been LOKKING for an excuse, since before the election!
And they still ain’t FOUND it! THATS their problem!
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, Sundance is not wrong.
This ***is*** Russia 2.0.
Reason? The DemonRATs KNOW they cannot prove any accusations of fraud or withholding payments against President Trump. They also know he will not succumb to innuendo and anonymous allegations, because he knows they have NO evidence, plus the Ukrainian Gov’t. will support his claim. The whistleblower is a fraud.
Instead, the DemonRATs intend to try to cause PDJT to commit some defensive action that they can then call OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, and impeach him on that, regardless of the strength of the evidence behind the charge. This is a LAWFARE strategy, which is who was behind Russia 1.0 Part 2 (Obstruction of Justice investigation).
LikeLike
“Inquiry”! Watch the gorilla behind the glass beat his chest and throw his poo, her case ‘watch her throw her poo’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“This is like a bowl of doggie-poo…. with a cherry on top”
Remember when the nans said that?
LikeLike
Yes . He was talking much more quietly than his usual. Definitely not a rally type speech, and then I thought of this old saying:
“If you want to be heard, whisper.”
~Anonymous (to me)
LikeLiked by 4 people
This was a very deliberate speech, intended to be delivered slowly and with emphasis on key points as he went along. He did a masterful job. And the views of the representatives of the various countries he targeted as he went along told us that he had hit all of them. They heard what he said about them.
He is far better at making speeches than a number of his predecessors. Few give him credit for that. His natural delivery, his no foolishness/no stagecraft style, is perfect for a strong speech like this one. And it was strong.
LikeLiked by 8 people
No need for more speeches because 16-year-old Greta Thunberg told the U.N. that the world is ending because of climate change! True Story!
LikeLike
So I am pretty sure your post is sarcasm Joliet Jake.
And who should we believe, a mentally ill 16 year old kid from Europe or a seasoned billionaire.
I am going with our very astute President.
LikeLike
Boom! Tell it President Trump. What a great President!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yeah he pretty much said “This is who we are”. No apologies.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Should be required watching for all the snowflakes in academia. (If they’re not taking time off school to protest the climate change hoax)
LikeLiked by 2 people
And while our great president is addressing the globalist scum in the UN, our own globalist scum on the US SSCI are plotting new means of taking out our sitting President. Maddening!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. They’ll still be plotting when their blind folds are tied on them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Father continue to bless and protect our president.Give him your wisdom,favoor strength,soundness and wholeness in every area of his life and his family.Lord we know that your hand is on him mightily and on our nation.We cover him and his family with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ over him and his family and that no weapon formed against him will prosper.Idecree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and that fire of your glory surround him and his family.He will not be impeached or harmed in any way.Lord we bring you praise for who you are our almighty and ever loving God ,in Jesus name we pray,Amen.
LikeLiked by 28 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen Amin.
LikeLike
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLike
Splendid, brave speech.
One could see the President’s mind at work and Mr. Miller’s contribution as well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s a terrible waste, the number of listeners who believe and act as if the world can only be a zero sum game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Basically, as Rush describes it, the President’s audience today was equivalent to the occupants of the Intergalactic bar scene in Star Wars.
LikeLike
I like that analogy 😉
LikeLike
Exactly, President Trump offers a better way but they have to let go of the apple in the jar and they can’t. They will die on a hill that they conceived through greed. A legacy lost by selfish greed.
What do you think the average I.Q. Is at the U.N.? I’m betting Trump may be close to matching the combined number. Minus our guys, of course.
LikeLike
The things I didn’t hear that I’d love to hear are: “This is my and the United States’ last appearance before and participation in this organization. I recall our ambassador and all supporting personnel effective immediately. You have six months to find a new headquarters (not in the US) for your organization. Good luck and good riddance!”
LikeLiked by 6 people
🙂 Good idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Things I didn’t hear that I’d love to hear:
Get out!
Don’t come back!
Pay your own damn bills!
LikeLike
Things I didn’t hear that I’d love to hear:
Get Out!
Don’t come back!
Pay your own damn bills!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, can’t wait to read the transcript. There were some great gems in there, one of which I posted on the open thread about not wanting adversaries, but wanting partners.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is going to release the transcript of his phone call NO redactions and then the Dems will have Egg on their face again, Polosi is going to announce tonight at 5 pm if they are going to impeach the President or not, so far they have 158 loser dems in the house that will vote to impeach
I truly hope that when they are done that they know the back lash from this is going to be terrible
and she was on a program this morning talking about all this and couldn’t make two words come out right and the monitor asked her to tell him what they had planned to impeach him over
what was his crimes and what she is saying he has done wrong does not hold water..
she said they want to bring balance back to the Washington Ya right
my heart and prayers go out to the President today,, The Dems do this every time he has to meet with leaders from other countries and this time I hope that he really sticks it to the left and to the right that are too stupid to stay away from the dam mics… Adam Shift should be pushed out of
congress The man is a liar that couldn’t ever be trusted again. and if they don’t do something about him at the ballet box maybe the congress will find the guts to censure him..
LikeLiked by 10 people
Warner came out about Intel hearings. That is fascinating since its an allegedly “Republican controlled committee” with a “Republican” as chairman. Apparently Burr is not actually the Chairman and Warner has taken over.
LikeLiked by 5 people
… and RINO Romney was on the radio this morning sounding almost like Adam Schiff-for-brains in denouncing the President. GRRRRRRR!!!!
LikeLike
Mitt Romney.
The Utah Eunuch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
rustybritches: “He is going to release the transcript of his phone call NO redactions […]”
What would be the greatest troll in history is if he released a transcript of Biden’s call, waited a bit for the blast of the AHA! WE’VE FINALLY GOT HIM! reaction, and then….
President Trump: “Oopsie. My bad. Wrong transcript. Here’s the one of my phone call.”
Won’t happen, but that would be beyond epic; trolling where no man has trolled before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
EPIC, EPIC, EPIC. He was firing on all cylinders (as usual).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Knockout speech. Delivered slow, methodically, and eloquently.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Rush pointed out that Trump used the cadence he used so that his words would sink in to the globalists that he means business.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump just explained how the entire world works in that speech 💯👍🏼
LikeLiked by 4 people
The President stated that the US has lost 15 Trillion…”$15,000,000,000,000”..in trade deficits in 25 years.
Astounding and incomprehensible what our globalist government politicians did to us. It’s sickening.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just think how many in the world have been waiting to hear words like these, spoken by an American president.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Best President Ever!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Thank you I missed it today.
LikeLike
PDJT, giving a speech like that — in the very bowels of the UN — was like setting off a huge pesticide bomb in a Baltimore slum.
The globalist, marxist leeches that infest that assembly were discomforted, to say the least.
That was a full-bore MAGA drop. No compromises, no apologies. Similar to last year’s UN address.
And he’ll be back again next year to drop another reality bomb on these international freeloaders.
His UN addresses rank right up there with his 2016 ‘Gettysburg Address’. It is where our President can shine his strongest vision for America and the world. Download them all now, so that your children and grandchildren can savor them in the decades ahead.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Great speech. Very simple, very direct. Touched on all major international themes: China trade, NoKo denuclearization, Iran, Venezuela, national borders, religious freedom.
Said here is what we want: peace, fair and balanced trade, national partners not adversaries.
Said here is what you get if you agree: USMCA, US/Japan, US UK after Brexit.
Said here is what you get if you don’t agree and don’t behave: tariffs, sanctions, misery.
Delivered slowly and clearly. Gives simultaneous translators a better chance to do the best possible translations.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Very well said, ristvan…as usual…
LikeLike
But… am I imagining things or does he begin, at 29:15, to contradict the thrust of his first four (nationalist) minutes by implying that his administration would be pushing a “global” agenda on gay marriage/adoption?
LikeLike
This guy is a straight up game-changer, with no fear. A world-changer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This speech is Trump 2020.
It is so sad to know that anyone could listen to this speech and consider our President a threat to the nation or the earth. What has happened to the hearts and minds of human beings.
Here’s how we take heart: More people get it than not. Those who do, can never unsee reality, and with everything they throw at him, we will never abandon this president. He has a majority, and it’s not a fickle one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sing it, Newhere!
“What has happened to the hears and minds of human beings?”
SATAN, thats what!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gonna Email Whitehouse to let them know A) that I watched the speech, in its entirety.
B) that I watched it HERE, on CTH, and can’t wait for the transcript.
C) That I heartily APPROVE of the speech, in its entirety!
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, an amazingly inspiring speech filled with truths and facts, delivered with concentrated strength.
Far from the windbag speeches these creepy crawler (head shakers) at the U.N, are used to listening to. PDJT is delivering every day for His Country, My Countries People.
What is the leader of YOUR Country delivering for Your People?
Maybe you will begin to think for yourselves !
Communism and Socialism are the very roots of Evil.
And the people responsible for doing this to that little girl should be JAILED.
LikeLiked by 1 person
America’s President, Donald J. Trump, gave one of the most historically significant speeches ever given, if not the most! It was so epic, that it will take days/week/months/years for them to process. Not sure they have the mind to handle/understand what they just heard. Most were so speechless/stymied all they could do was fall back on their usual “negative” judgmental snipes. On FN, even K.T. McFarland joined-in with the negativity. What’s up with her sour grapes? Disappointing!
This day has been/is exhausting! It seems the evil spirits are swirling in everything,: Israeli election, Brexit, Ukraine-gate, Iranian drone attack, China, and finally this thing with the Dims and their desperate attempt for some attention. VILE!!! Don’t know how POTUS holds up? Sure am praying! for him and his family. And, America!
He looked fine, his delivery was pitch-perfect, and he gave a speech SO great, that it will take time to grasp it’s greatness!
Think about what his last month has been like. With that in mind…
“Hey, everyone get over yourself!! We are blessed to have this man!”
From today forward, If you can’t say something helpful, then, don’t say it. All the troops need to be on board. He needs our support!!
LikeLike
I have lost interest in K.T. Maybe something went wrong with her brain when she had her face rejuvenated? Whatever. Have seen her several times recently and was disappointed in her demeanor and her comments. She seemed almost lightweight at times. Not the K.T. I remember…
LikeLike
Mr. President, Thank you! Thank you! Thank You!
LikeLike
A low key deliverance with quite a bit of substance is not normally the President’s manner of address, but he did an outstanding job is his own defense and that of his agenda not only for the United States, but for all nations as an example to emulate as a model for success. I wonder to what extent his denunciation of Venezuela and socialism/communism was intended as an admonition of China in light of growing tensions in Hong Kong? POTUS must certainly be aware of the collaboration of ‘social media platforms’ being used in China rolling out here in the US for the same intent of instilling the ‘resistance is futile’ narrative in fighting against those looking to enslave US in a bi-polar world of Orwell’s ‘1984’ and Huxley’s ‘Brave New World.’ Well done, Mr. President!
LikeLike
They usually accuse our President of giving political campaign speeches rather than serious presidential speeches. This was a serious very Presidential (capital P) speech that will go a long way toward helping his campaign, I’d say…
LikeLike