September 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #975

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(409 days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    For the Opposition:
    🌟 “The fool says in his heart, “There is no God.”
    They are corrupt, and their ways are vile; there is no one who does good.” 🌟
    -— Psalm 53:1
    —————–
    ***Praise: President Trump’s latest approval rating–52% !!
    ***Praise: State Dinner —Stately and magnificent…Thank You, President Trump and FLOTUS for showing the best of Real America
    ***Praise: More sanctions on Iran’s bank to stop terrorist behavior
    ***Praise: Don’t we have the best Sundance…who keeps us informed on what’s going on in USA and Trump’s World !!

    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — Senate pass HR 2968 (funding for DoD plus $5B for the WALL funding)
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — Lawfare turn on each other and gets destroyed from within
    — all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
    — UN now have meetings to Sept.30th–Pray no evil plottings gets planned against USA and our allies
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
    — for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders
    — for Hong Kong protesters, BoJo and no-deal Brexit
    — for Trade Deals: USMCA, US/Japan, US/UK (Post Brexit), US/India, US/Australia
    — “No” to DC statehood
    — for protection for American children & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* USA Strong *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “Our Nation salutes our former prisoners of war, and we show reverence to the service members who remain missing in action and to their waiting families. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, September 21, 2019 —

  2. JoeMeek says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Biden committed the crime, but Trump must do the time.
    – Nancy Pelosi

  3. Sherri Young says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:25 am

  4. Pointman says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Some thoughts about Trump’s Rio Rancho, New Mexico rally.

    “His summary line was to the effect that they’re trying to destroy our history, destroy our religion, indoctrinate our children with left-wing ideology and confiscate our guns. Notice the repeated use of the inclusive “our” to the audience. That addressed every fear his voting base of down home America had of an increasingly extreme Democrat party, and it’s all he’ll need to keep repeating up until November of next year to once again sweep to power.

    The Dems have managed to end up pushing policies that attack every basic human need; security, home, family, prosperity and religion, never mind fundamental American values which have never gone away.”

    https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2019/09/20/some-thoughts-about-trumps-rio-rancho-new-mexico-rally/

    Pointman

  5. Robert Smith says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:29 am

    France, Italy Agree on ‘Automatic’ Settlement of Migrants Across Europe
    Posted by Vijeta Uniyal Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00pm

    With Italy’s Salvini out of office, the EU is wasting no time in steamrolling its open borders agenda.

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/09/france-italy-agree-on-automatic-settlement-of-migrants-across-europe/

  6. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Start your morning with a cup of Joe!

  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Still Standing with Michael Caputo
    Whistleblowers (Ep. 47)

    https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/3c9a2cfa/whistleblowers-ep-47

    Michael Caputo|9/20/2019

    Topics: Trump Whistleblower Complaint and the Dem’s involvement* Biden’s level of cooperation with Ukraine * Hurricane Maria backlash still haunts Trump in Puerto Rico

    https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:56 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:56 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:57 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:58 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:59 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:00 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:15 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:16 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:18 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:26 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:27 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:31 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:34 am

  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:36 am

    The full thread is 8 posts long.

  22. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:36 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:38 am

