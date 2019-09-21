Saturday September 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLike
Trump is right about trade with China and America First is an ethical position and. ultimately, I think he/we will win. But please pray for all the poor peasants in China and the disabled children who languish in orphanages.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Happy Caturday…
LikeLike
Sweet Kitties , Lucille 💖
Happy Caturday to You and All Treepers !
LikeLike
Love the lil animated kitty, too ❤
LikeLike
awwww xo
LikeLike
This video is great for a number of reasons. It’s the Supremes and they nearly get run over making it. The old days were great weren’t they?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Robert , That vid is Awesome ! Thanks for posting !!!
LikeLike
OMGoodness! hahaha ❤
Dainty lil one.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I predict that’s a fashion statement ( or “right” ) that will soon disappear !
LikeLike
The First Month of the Year
Even a child knows that January is the first month of our calendar year. For the ancient people of Israel, however, the first month of the year was the month of Abib, which roughly equates to our month of April. Speaking of Abib, God said,
“This month shall be unto you the beginning of months: it shall be the first month of the year to you” (Exodus 12:2).
If you are wondering why God chose April as the beginning of months for His chosen people, we learn the reason in the next chapter:
“Moses said unto the people, Remember this day, in which ye came out from Egypt….This day came ye out in the month Abib” (Exodus 13:3,4).
God wanted His ancient people to “remember” that their birth as a nation marked a new beginning for them, so he instructed them to “observe” this month as something special unto the Lord (Deut. 16:1). God’s people today often do the same with their spiritual birthdays. Many who can tell you the exact date they were saved consider the day worth remembering each year.
But what if you can’t remember the day you trusted Christ as your Savior? There are many believers who grew up under the sound of the gospel and were saved at an early age. Occasionally we hear from these dear saints, who tell us they are troubled by the fact that they cannot remember the day they were saved. Since they can’t remember the date, some even wonder if they are truly saved.
When we hear from believers like this, we like to point out that while we can’t remember the day we first understood that we were born an American citizen, now that we know it to be so, we know that all the rights promised to citizens in the Bill of Rights are ours. In the same way, while you may not remember the day of your spiritual birth, now that you believe, you can be sure that the promise of eternal life and all the other blessings found in Paul’s epistles are yours.
The point is, of course, that it doesn’t matter when you first believe something; what matters is what you believe right now. If you believe you can get to heaven by something that you yourself can do, you are not saved. If you rather believe you are going to heaven because of what Christ did for you on Calvary, we’ll see you someday in glory!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-first-month-of-the-year/
LikeLike
The Baltimore Oriole.
A sanderling shorebird.
LikeLike
An old friend has passed away. I’ve always sought and valued solace. Finding it now is good reminder of how important valued things like friendship can be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As my Irish elders say, ‘sorry for your troubles’, Garrison… My condolences… Sorry for your loss… And thank you for this beautiful post and all of the others… Peace.
LikeLike
My Scots-Irish relatives still say that. Thanks. 🙂
LikeLike
C-A-T-E-R-D-A-Y A rather hokey made-up term designed to set aside a normally rollicking day off as a special day for, wait for it, appreciating the cats in our lives. Rock on kitties . . .
LikeLike
https://twitter.com/TheFigensezgin/status/1171787248469204992?s=03
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Chris Rea – “Too Far From Home”
LikeLike