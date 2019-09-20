September 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #974

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

46 Responses to September 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #974

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:20 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(410 days to E-Day)
    Today is National POW/MIA Recognition Day-
    Honor, Love and Recognition for these Patriots
    ————————
    -🇺🇸 🤝 ❤️ 🤝 🇦🇺–Second State Visit—Today President Trump and FLOTUS welcomes Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and his wife for an Official Visit and State Dinner in the Rose Garden.
    Menu for tonight’s State Dinner includes:
    -Sunchoke Ravioli
    -Dover Sole, Zucchii Squash and Fennel Mousseline
    -Lady Apple Tarts and Calvados Ice Cream.
    —————-
    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    For the Opposition:
    🌟 “The fool says in his heart, “There is no God.”
    They are corrupt, and their ways are vile; there is no one who does good.” 🌟
    -— Psalm 53:1
    —————–
    ***Praise: President Trump has a gift of building global relationships, hold rogue nations accountable, and apply real pressure to defend the national interests of the American people.
    ***Praise: All of the living former agriculture secretaries since the Reagan Administration joined forces to announce unanimous support for USMCA today! Amazing! Thank You, Sec Purdue
    ***Praise: Joe Dan found a new house to rent right around the corner from where he is now (Prayer answered so quickly-Thank You, ParteaGirl)

    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — Senate pass HR 2968 (funding for DoD plus $5B for the WALL funding)
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — Lawfare turn on each other and gets destroyed from within
    — all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
    — UN opened meeting from Sept 17-30th–Pray no evil plottings gets planned against USA and our allies
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
    — for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders
    — for Hong Kong protesters, BoJo and no-deal Brexit
    — for Trade Deals: USMCA, US/Japan, US/UK (Post Brexit), US/India, US/Australia
    — for Peace in Israel
    — “No” to DC statehood
    — for protection for American children & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Embrace American Spirit *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “It really is virtually impenetrable…this wall can’t be climbed. ”
    (9-18-19 at Otay Mesa, CA border)
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, September 20, 2019 —

    • zorrorides says:
      September 20, 2019 at 1:41 am

      TY every day for the Treepers’ Prayer by the young lady known as Grandma.

      After dessert with the Prime Minister and his wife (two scoops for all), maybe POTUS could share some spy docs with Mr Morrison. “Some want these docs declassified, others say we can’t do it because it would harm relations with an ally. ButI don’t understand that,” Mr Trump continued, “because you shouldn’t be surprised to find out what you did. Now why would that make Australia unhappy with the US?”

  2. Stillwater says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:20 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    Tweet with screenshot of an activity report at the gate by the dam below WBTW’s Project 1.
    Note: This occurred when the gate was closed. There still appears to be problems with illegal entry while the gate is open during the day(Gate open during the day as a result of an agreement between DHS and IBWC.).

    Q: Several weeks ago you said a new portion was going up, what happened?
    A: It’s in the process 🙂
    – Brian Kolfage (September 18, 2019)

    —————
    Related
    Previous (September 17th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/17/september-17th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-971/comment-page-1/#comment-7368629

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. Sherri Young says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

    She dared to vote to confirm AG Barr.

    • GSparrow says:
      September 20, 2019 at 1:37 am

      Sherri:
      This is Dem political bullying in plain view because Senator Sinema is obviously not a Dem party puppet and she can discern for herself when some pro Trump votes are good for her constituents. Too bad she can’t join the GOP or become an independent.

      This tweet is from “The Hill” (of course) which is often a virulent anti Trump outlet. I’m glad John Solomon quit their company yesterday. Every time I tried to read anything in the angry news source, it was a hit job on PDJT. The comments section is mostly anti Trump and the Top Comment on an Epstein article was the vilest possible anti Trump defamation possible. No more Hill for me.

      But your post was informative. Thanks. I hadn’t heard this.

    • Robert Smith says:
      September 20, 2019 at 2:45 am

      Not a fan of her but apparently what you need to do survive in Arizona?

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:25 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  10. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

    SOLUTION: CIVIL RIGHTS & PRIVACY PROTECTIONS from BIG TECH
    [Reposted from earlier thread]
    [Hat-tip to Senator Josh Hawley]

    ANNUAL AUDITS
    [Included in ANNUAL REPORTS with Accounting-Firm Audits & Attestations]
    • IT Algorithms & Automation
    • Management Controls
    • Violations & Settlements & Fines
    • Criminal Cases, Indictments & Convictions
    • Annual Background Checks for all Management & Sensitive-Position Employees

    QUARTERLY REPORTS
    • Charges
    • Outcomes

    BIG-TECH INSPECTORS GENERAL in EVERY Federal Agency with Oversight
    • DOJ IG Horowitz-size Staffs
    • Costs Funded through Federal Fees on Big-Tech Services
    • Bonuses Funded from Civil & Criminal Court Awards

  11. citizen817 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  12. citizen817 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

  13. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:28 am

    TURN the TABLES on SPYGATE & CONGRESS:

    Weekly LEAKS of whistleblower “revelations” against Democrat Committee Chairmen.
    • M$M, WaPo & NYT implicated.
    • Links to Obama Administration Officials & current embeds in CIA, State & FBI.

    Allegations of Election Tampering, Funding Fraud and Sedition …

    DOJ launches investigations with FISA Warrants …

    Whistleblower Protection by the Executive Branch is PARAMOUNT.

    Message to D-rats: You’re SUCH Whistleblower inspirations. 😎

  14. dogsmaw says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Pe lo si uses her fingers as a legislator…investigator…litigator…appropriator…enforcer

    but can’t remember the proper signs as it falls on deaf ears

    😛

    LilPelosiae

  15. dogsmaw says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:50 am

  16. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 20, 2019 at 1:05 am

    POTUS INITIATIVE to RESTORE USA PRODUCTION of MEDICINE:

    E.O. for VACCINES [Next up: Pharmaceuticals and BioMedical]
    • Domestic Capacity (cutting exposure to Chinese extortion/bastardization/contamination)
    • Modernized Technology (eliminating egg-based delays, costs & inefficacy)
    • Fast Response to emerging Flu Strains
    • Expanded Protection to more-if-not-all Flu Strains
    • Longer-Lasting Protection Duration
    • Short-Cycle Scale-up for Pandemic Protection

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-modernizing-influenza-vaccines-united-states-promote-national-security-public-health/

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 20, 2019 at 1:19 am

      Worth a read: No POTUS in history could make big things happen fast like this.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 20, 2019 at 1:28 am

      Why Now:
      • Pandemic Risks have escalated with the Invasion-of-Illegals & Sanctuary Cities.
      • China decoupling or “conflict” would put our national healthcare security at risk.

      Implication:
      This pioneers methods for all-of-government and private-sector mobilization for national emergencies and national-priority imperatives
      … Like Decoupling-from-China. 😎

      GET READY.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 20, 2019 at 1:47 am

      Here it comes:
      POTUS STRATEGY for USA DOMINANCE in OUTCOME-BASED HEALTHCARE
      • DELIVERY of Protection & Recovery from Flu and Pandemics: Better, faster, cheaper
      • ACCELERATED Medical R&D from Commitment-to-Production Cycle: Unmatched
      • GOVERNMENT-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS: Unmatched anywhere
      • CANCER Solutions
      • HEART DISEASE Solutions
      • ALZHEIMER’S Solutions

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 20, 2019 at 2:15 am

      TRUMP SPEED is becoming America’s “Sustainable Competitive Advantage”
      • Real Estate Development (in sector after sector)
      • The Apprentice (from novices to teams to stars)
      • Presidential Election (from a standing non-politician start)
      • Deregulation (from cut 2 to add 1, to cut 14 to add 1)
      • Energy Dominance (from decline to dominance in 2 years)
      • Job Creation (Lookers vs Jobs: From 1.7 million more to 1.2 million less)
      • Workforce Development (12 million commitments in 1 year)
      • Opportunity Zones …

  17. A2 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 1:34 am

    👇👇👇
    ‘Donald Trump warns China faces ‘toughest trade war deal ever’ if they wait until after US election
    Vice-minister for finance, Liao Min, will lead a Chinese delegation to Washington this week ahead of talks in October involving Vice-Premier Liu He
    Official media outlets, including Xinhua News Agency, the ‘People’s Daily’ and the ‘Global Times’, did not carry any commentaries after Tuesday’s confirmation’.

    https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3027807/donald-trump-warns-china-faces-toughest-trade-war-deal-ever

    True about the English language propaganda mouthpieces, but Weixin carried a commentary by Huang Qifan CF40 Academic Consultant, Vice Chairman of China International Economic Exchange Centre,
    “Huang Qifan’s latest speech: The industry chain is King of Kings, who deals with trade friction, and finance is a shield.’(黄奇帆最新演讲：产业链是应对贸易摩擦的王中王，金融是盾牌).

    The speech is lengthy and begins essentially justifying and lauding the Chinese development model, the new era under Xi, how adaptable the PRC is, how it promotes openness in the world 😂, and by contrast how the US has failed to address its domestic and foreign challenges in relation to economic matters particularly the tariffs and so on.

    This is not a HuXijin type Global Times rant. It is laid out systematically, with data points.

    After thousands of characters, the nub of his address focuses on finances. This is of course the primary fear of Beijing and they will do anything, I repeat anything to prevent a collapse. If China has a financial crisis all the manufacturing,logistics, BRI investment and the government party-state collapses.

    (excerpt)

    ‘Under the capital account, the free exchange of RMB should be slowed down. I wanted to use it for five years. Now I have to prepare for 10 or 15 years. Why? Under the trade war and the financial war, if the free exchange is likely to be vulnerable, the capital market, whether it is the Shanghai-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, should be gradually liberalized with a quota and a channel. Be cautious.”

    [In other words, ‘China should put off free capital flow reform for another 10 yrs bc of the trade war. Also should push for RMB settlement in BRI countries to diminish exposure to US sanctions ‘]

    ‘Finance is our shield. In a few cards, the trade war is under the framework of China’s current manufacturing industry, and there are markets and industrial chains, which have little impact on China. But if there is a currency war, if the financial shock, the loss will be big. Finance is the nerve is the blood, once frustrated, the impact on the Chinese economy will be relatively large. In this respect, we are on the defensive, defensive but shield, so in this sense, how do we play a good role in the financial shield?’

    ‘First, the supply-side reform of finance is a key moment for the reform of the financial supply side this year and next. We now have high debts for industrial and commercial enterprises. The debt ratio of industrial and commercial enterprises is 160% of GDP. This debt is the highest in the world. There are a lot of bad debts in it. Recently, we have seen a lot of crashes in the stock market. We must have these problems before the world financial warfare trade war. Otherwise, if these bubbles are all there, it is very troublesome for foreign enemies to come in. In addition, China’s real estate liabilities are also high, with an average debt ratio of over 80%, and 1 trillion yuan of real estate developers. In this sense, real estate developers are vulnerable to shocks. The real estate crisis is that the buyer’s debt is too high. Although the Chinese people are also in debt, the debt ratio is relatively stable. However, China’s real estate business has a debt ratio of 85%, which is slightly unexpected. In addition, our non-bank institutions are in vain. These financial problems are all financial structural reforms. The financial stability is stable and the economy is stable. If we do a good job, we must be self-reliant and win.’

    ‘Second, we need to further promote the cross-border RMB clearing system and the global financial clearing network based on the RMB. In 2009, China launched cross-border RMB clearing. After the initial year of tens of billions, last year was more than 3 trillion liquidation. This amount is small, accounting for only 10% of the 4 trillion import and export trade. %. If our system is powerful, if it becomes 20% or 30% in a few years, if there is a 10 trillion, or 15 trillion is the liquidation of the RMB, the RMB becomes a clearing currency like the euro yen, the US dollar The exchange rate war will be solved.’

    ‘On the other hand, China’s own futures market, oil, and futures markets are gradually opening. The bulk of the materials also use the renminbi. From this perspective, it is possible to promote the internationalization of the renminbi. On the other hand, the world’s countries and China have signed RMB exchange agreements and signed more than RMB 3 billion. If countries believe in China, the countries along the “Belt and Road” are friendly to China. Recently, some countries have issued RMB bonds. Some countries do trade with other countries. Currency that is not exchanged with US dollars but with RMB is beneficial to the development of the RMB.’

    It is too long to post the entire translation. But these are the key messages. He is correct. A financial crisis spells the end of the ‘new era’ with PRC characteristics. They are very afraid.

    https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/BlaEbPucBXVFY3PNpg2PnA

    In other news, last night the red slips went out, 0 tariffs on US soybeans and Beef. Pork may follow.

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 1:42 am

  19. Robster says:
    September 20, 2019 at 1:43 am

    Surprised to find this on CNN. Probably giving the heads up to Democrats, it’s the economy stupid.

  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 1:45 am

  22. dogsmaw says:
    September 20, 2019 at 1:57 am

  23. joeknuckles says:
    September 20, 2019 at 2:08 am

    Stacy Abrams says she believes in identity politics.

    So do I.

    I believe that every voter must be required to prove their identity before voting.

  24. nwtex says:
    September 20, 2019 at 2:22 am

  26. dogsmaw says:
    September 20, 2019 at 2:51 am

