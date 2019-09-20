September 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #974

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(410 days to E-Day)
Today is National POW/MIA Recognition Day-
Honor, Love and Recognition for these Patriots
————————
-🇺🇸 🤝 ❤️ 🤝 🇦🇺–Second State Visit—Today President Trump and FLOTUS welcomes Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and his wife for an Official Visit and State Dinner in the Rose Garden.
Menu for tonight’s State Dinner includes:
-Sunchoke Ravioli
-Dover Sole, Zucchii Squash and Fennel Mousseline
-Lady Apple Tarts and Calvados Ice Cream.
—————-
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
For the Opposition:
🌟 “The fool says in his heart, “There is no God.”
They are corrupt, and their ways are vile; there is no one who does good.” 🌟
-— Psalm 53:1
—————–
***Praise: President Trump has a gift of building global relationships, hold rogue nations accountable, and apply real pressure to defend the national interests of the American people.
***Praise: All of the living former agriculture secretaries since the Reagan Administration joined forces to announce unanimous support for USMCA today! Amazing! Thank You, Sec Purdue
***Praise: Joe Dan found a new house to rent right around the corner from where he is now (Prayer answered so quickly-Thank You, ParteaGirl)
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— Senate pass HR 2968 (funding for DoD plus $5B for the WALL funding)
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— Lawfare turn on each other and gets destroyed from within
— all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
— UN opened meeting from Sept 17-30th–Pray no evil plottings gets planned against USA and our allies
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
— for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders
— for Hong Kong protesters, BoJo and no-deal Brexit
— for Trade Deals: USMCA, US/Japan, US/UK (Post Brexit), US/India, US/Australia
— for Peace in Israel
— “No” to DC statehood
— for protection for American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Embrace American Spirit *🇺🇸*
🦅 “It really is virtually impenetrable…this wall can’t be climbed. ”
(9-18-19 at Otay Mesa, CA border)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, September 20, 2019 —
LikeLiked by 16 people
TY every day for the Treepers’ Prayer by the young lady known as Grandma.
After dessert with the Prime Minister and his wife (two scoops for all), maybe POTUS could share some spy docs with Mr Morrison. “Some want these docs declassified, others say we can’t do it because it would harm relations with an ally. ButI don’t understand that,” Mr Trump continued, “because you shouldn’t be surprised to find out what you did. Now why would that make Australia unhappy with the US?”
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Tweet with screenshot of an activity report at the gate by the dam below WBTW’s Project 1.
Note: This occurred when the gate was closed. There still appears to be problems with illegal entry while the gate is open during the day(Gate open during the day as a result of an agreement between DHS and IBWC.).
Q: Several weeks ago you said a new portion was going up, what happened?
A: It’s in the process 🙂
– Brian Kolfage (September 18, 2019)
—————
Related
Previous (September 17th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/17/september-17th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-971/comment-page-1/#comment-7368629
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tweet with screenshot of Wendy Tiens political bias and fraudulent complaint.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tweet with same screenshot as above.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Watch CNBC’s full interview with Steve Bannon on the trade war and 2020 – 9/19/19 – (12:47)
“Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist who is known as an architect of many of President Trump’s “America First” policies, joins “Squawk Box” to discuss the latest news out of the U.S.-China trade talks.”
LikeLike
Instagram photo. – Posted June 25
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
“…is anybody dumb enough to believe…” Democrats know their base.
LikeLike
She dared to vote to confirm AG Barr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sherri:
This is Dem political bullying in plain view because Senator Sinema is obviously not a Dem party puppet and she can discern for herself when some pro Trump votes are good for her constituents. Too bad she can’t join the GOP or become an independent.
This tweet is from “The Hill” (of course) which is often a virulent anti Trump outlet. I’m glad John Solomon quit their company yesterday. Every time I tried to read anything in the angry news source, it was a hit job on PDJT. The comments section is mostly anti Trump and the Top Comment on an Epstein article was the vilest possible anti Trump defamation possible. No more Hill for me.
But your post was informative. Thanks. I hadn’t heard this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a fan of her but apparently what you need to do survive in Arizona?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
SOLUTION: CIVIL RIGHTS & PRIVACY PROTECTIONS from BIG TECH
[Reposted from earlier thread]
[Hat-tip to Senator Josh Hawley]
ANNUAL AUDITS
[Included in ANNUAL REPORTS with Accounting-Firm Audits & Attestations]
• IT Algorithms & Automation
• Management Controls
• Violations & Settlements & Fines
• Criminal Cases, Indictments & Convictions
• Annual Background Checks for all Management & Sensitive-Position Employees
QUARTERLY REPORTS
• Charges
• Outcomes
BIG-TECH INSPECTORS GENERAL in EVERY Federal Agency with Oversight
• DOJ IG Horowitz-size Staffs
• Costs Funded through Federal Fees on Big-Tech Services
• Bonuses Funded from Civil & Criminal Court Awards
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
TURN the TABLES on SPYGATE & CONGRESS:
Weekly LEAKS of whistleblower “revelations” against Democrat Committee Chairmen.
• M$M, WaPo & NYT implicated.
• Links to Obama Administration Officials & current embeds in CIA, State & FBI.
Allegations of Election Tampering, Funding Fraud and Sedition …
DOJ launches investigations with FISA Warrants …
Whistleblower Protection by the Executive Branch is PARAMOUNT.
Message to D-rats: You’re SUCH Whistleblower inspirations. 😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pe lo si uses her fingers as a legislator…investigator…litigator…appropriator…enforcer
but can’t remember the proper signs as it falls on deaf ears
😛
LilPelosiae
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. Nancy looks bad. Really bad. Worse than usual. Stressed much, Fancy Nancy?
LikeLiked by 2 people
All those face lifts and shots take their toll on the skin. He hair is lifeless as well.
She’s old.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing wrong with being old….saying I always think of……
Old age is a privilege denied to many.
LikeLike
That’s what I thought too…wow..she looks REALLY bad.
LikeLike
Read a piece a couple of days ago about the so called New World Order which came about from the Marxist United nations /club of rome/bilderberg group/George Soros and other Satanists.
I learned that the one who sponsored its adoption in the US was none other than Mrs Pelosi.
Well fancy that!
LikeLike
implosion
LikeLike
…and Pelosi, “Miss Lube Rack 1958”, is the leading botoxinator/fakeboobinator of Congress.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh! Oh ! Yet another hijabinator. They’re everywhere all of a sudden.
LikeLike
POTUS INITIATIVE to RESTORE USA PRODUCTION of MEDICINE:
E.O. for VACCINES [Next up: Pharmaceuticals and BioMedical]
• Domestic Capacity (cutting exposure to Chinese extortion/bastardization/contamination)
• Modernized Technology (eliminating egg-based delays, costs & inefficacy)
• Fast Response to emerging Flu Strains
• Expanded Protection to more-if-not-all Flu Strains
• Longer-Lasting Protection Duration
• Short-Cycle Scale-up for Pandemic Protection
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-modernizing-influenza-vaccines-united-states-promote-national-security-public-health/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Worth a read: No POTUS in history could make big things happen fast like this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why Now:
• Pandemic Risks have escalated with the Invasion-of-Illegals & Sanctuary Cities.
• China decoupling or “conflict” would put our national healthcare security at risk.
Implication:
This pioneers methods for all-of-government and private-sector mobilization for national emergencies and national-priority imperatives
… Like Decoupling-from-China. 😎
GET READY.
LikeLike
Here it comes:
POTUS STRATEGY for USA DOMINANCE in OUTCOME-BASED HEALTHCARE
• DELIVERY of Protection & Recovery from Flu and Pandemics: Better, faster, cheaper
• ACCELERATED Medical R&D from Commitment-to-Production Cycle: Unmatched
• GOVERNMENT-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS: Unmatched anywhere
• CANCER Solutions
• HEART DISEASE Solutions
• ALZHEIMER’S Solutions
LikeLike
TRUMP SPEED is becoming America’s “Sustainable Competitive Advantage”
• Real Estate Development (in sector after sector)
• The Apprentice (from novices to teams to stars)
• Presidential Election (from a standing non-politician start)
• Deregulation (from cut 2 to add 1, to cut 14 to add 1)
• Energy Dominance (from decline to dominance in 2 years)
• Job Creation (Lookers vs Jobs: From 1.7 million more to 1.2 million less)
• Workforce Development (12 million commitments in 1 year)
• Opportunity Zones …
LikeLike
👇👇👇
‘Donald Trump warns China faces ‘toughest trade war deal ever’ if they wait until after US election
Vice-minister for finance, Liao Min, will lead a Chinese delegation to Washington this week ahead of talks in October involving Vice-Premier Liu He
Official media outlets, including Xinhua News Agency, the ‘People’s Daily’ and the ‘Global Times’, did not carry any commentaries after Tuesday’s confirmation’.
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3027807/donald-trump-warns-china-faces-toughest-trade-war-deal-ever
True about the English language propaganda mouthpieces, but Weixin carried a commentary by Huang Qifan CF40 Academic Consultant, Vice Chairman of China International Economic Exchange Centre,
“Huang Qifan’s latest speech: The industry chain is King of Kings, who deals with trade friction, and finance is a shield.’(黄奇帆最新演讲：产业链是应对贸易摩擦的王中王，金融是盾牌).
The speech is lengthy and begins essentially justifying and lauding the Chinese development model, the new era under Xi, how adaptable the PRC is, how it promotes openness in the world 😂, and by contrast how the US has failed to address its domestic and foreign challenges in relation to economic matters particularly the tariffs and so on.
This is not a HuXijin type Global Times rant. It is laid out systematically, with data points.
After thousands of characters, the nub of his address focuses on finances. This is of course the primary fear of Beijing and they will do anything, I repeat anything to prevent a collapse. If China has a financial crisis all the manufacturing,logistics, BRI investment and the government party-state collapses.
(excerpt)
‘Under the capital account, the free exchange of RMB should be slowed down. I wanted to use it for five years. Now I have to prepare for 10 or 15 years. Why? Under the trade war and the financial war, if the free exchange is likely to be vulnerable, the capital market, whether it is the Shanghai-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, should be gradually liberalized with a quota and a channel. Be cautious.”
[In other words, ‘China should put off free capital flow reform for another 10 yrs bc of the trade war. Also should push for RMB settlement in BRI countries to diminish exposure to US sanctions ‘]
‘Finance is our shield. In a few cards, the trade war is under the framework of China’s current manufacturing industry, and there are markets and industrial chains, which have little impact on China. But if there is a currency war, if the financial shock, the loss will be big. Finance is the nerve is the blood, once frustrated, the impact on the Chinese economy will be relatively large. In this respect, we are on the defensive, defensive but shield, so in this sense, how do we play a good role in the financial shield?’
‘First, the supply-side reform of finance is a key moment for the reform of the financial supply side this year and next. We now have high debts for industrial and commercial enterprises. The debt ratio of industrial and commercial enterprises is 160% of GDP. This debt is the highest in the world. There are a lot of bad debts in it. Recently, we have seen a lot of crashes in the stock market. We must have these problems before the world financial warfare trade war. Otherwise, if these bubbles are all there, it is very troublesome for foreign enemies to come in. In addition, China’s real estate liabilities are also high, with an average debt ratio of over 80%, and 1 trillion yuan of real estate developers. In this sense, real estate developers are vulnerable to shocks. The real estate crisis is that the buyer’s debt is too high. Although the Chinese people are also in debt, the debt ratio is relatively stable. However, China’s real estate business has a debt ratio of 85%, which is slightly unexpected. In addition, our non-bank institutions are in vain. These financial problems are all financial structural reforms. The financial stability is stable and the economy is stable. If we do a good job, we must be self-reliant and win.’
‘Second, we need to further promote the cross-border RMB clearing system and the global financial clearing network based on the RMB. In 2009, China launched cross-border RMB clearing. After the initial year of tens of billions, last year was more than 3 trillion liquidation. This amount is small, accounting for only 10% of the 4 trillion import and export trade. %. If our system is powerful, if it becomes 20% or 30% in a few years, if there is a 10 trillion, or 15 trillion is the liquidation of the RMB, the RMB becomes a clearing currency like the euro yen, the US dollar The exchange rate war will be solved.’
‘On the other hand, China’s own futures market, oil, and futures markets are gradually opening. The bulk of the materials also use the renminbi. From this perspective, it is possible to promote the internationalization of the renminbi. On the other hand, the world’s countries and China have signed RMB exchange agreements and signed more than RMB 3 billion. If countries believe in China, the countries along the “Belt and Road” are friendly to China. Recently, some countries have issued RMB bonds. Some countries do trade with other countries. Currency that is not exchanged with US dollars but with RMB is beneficial to the development of the RMB.’
It is too long to post the entire translation. But these are the key messages. He is correct. A financial crisis spells the end of the ‘new era’ with PRC characteristics. They are very afraid.
https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/BlaEbPucBXVFY3PNpg2PnA
In other news, last night the red slips went out, 0 tariffs on US soybeans and Beef. Pork may follow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Surprised to find this on CNN. Probably giving the heads up to Democrats, it’s the economy stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stacy Abrams says she believes in identity politics.
So do I.
I believe that every voter must be required to prove their identity before voting.
LikeLike
LikeLike
/whois
LikeLike
LikeLike