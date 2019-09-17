Tuesday September 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thanks, admired this man for fifty years. Favorite has always been “Your mind’s on vacation, but your mouth is workin’ overtime”. Bluesy/Jazz piano behind his great lyrics.
LikeLike
That Precious Deposit
The story is told of how a wealthy man and his son loved to collect rare works of art. They had everything in their collection, from Picasso to Raphael. They would often sit together and admire the great works of art. When the Vietnam conflict broke out, the son went to war. He was very courageous and died in battle while rescuing another soldier. The father was notified and grieved deeply for his only son. About a month later, just before Christmas, there was a knock at the door. A young man stood at the door with a large package in his hands. He said, “Sir, you don’t know me, but I am the soldier for whom your son gave his life. He saved many lives that day, and he was carrying me to safety when a bullet struck him in the heart and he died instantly. He often talked about you, and your love for art.”
The young man held out his package. “I know this isn’t very much, I’m not really a great artist, but I think your son would have wanted you to have this.” The father opened the package. It was a portrait of his son, painted by the young man. He stared in awe at the way the soldier had captured the personality of his son in the painting. The father was so drawn to the eyes that his own eyes welled up with tears. He thanked the young man and offered to pay him for the picture. “Oh, no sir, I could never repay what your son did for me. It’s a gift.” The father hung the portrait over his mantle. Every time visitors came to his home he took them to see the portrait of his son before he showed them any of the great works of art he had collected.
The man died a few months later. Shortly thereafter, there was to be a great auction of his paintings. Many influential people gathered, excited over seeing the great paintings and having the opportunity to purchase one for their collection. On the platform sat the painting of the son. The auctioneer pounded his gavel. “We will start the bidding with this picture of the son. Who will bid for this picture?” There was silence. Then a voice in the back of the room shouted, “We want to see the famous paintings. Skip this one.” But the auctioneer persisted. “Will someone bid for this painting? Who will start the bidding? $100, $200?” Another voice shouted angrily. “We didn’t come to see this painting. We came to see the Van Goghs, the Rembrandts. Get on with the real bids!” But still the auctioneer continued. “The son! The son! Who’ll take the son?”
Finally, a voice came from the very back of the room. It was the longtime gardener of the man and his son. “I’ll give $10 for the painting.” Being a poor man, it was all he could afford. “We have $10, who will bid $20?” “Give it to him for $10. Let’s see the masters.” The crowd was becoming angry. They didn’t want the picture of the son. They wanted the more worthy investments for their collections. The auctioneer pounded the gavel. “Going once, going twice, SOLD for $10!” A man sitting on the second row shouted, “Now let’s get on with the collection.”
The auctioneer laid down his gavel. “I’m sorry, the auction is over.” “What about the paintings?” “I am sorry. When I was called to conduct this auction, I was told of a secret stipulation in the will. I was not allowed to reveal that stipulation until this time. Only the painting of the son would be auctioned. Whoever bought that painting would inherit the entire estate, including the paintings. The man who took the son gets every thing!”
God gave His Son 2000 years ago to die on a cruel Cross. Much like the auctioneer, His message today is, “The Son, the Son, who’ll take the Son?” Because, you see, whoever takes the Son inherits everything!
(Author unknown.)
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/that-precious-deposit/
EARTHEN VESSELS
“But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God, and not of us” (II Cor. 4:7).
In biblical times earthen vessels were clay pots that had been thoroughly baked in an oven. They were fraught with imperfections, which meant that no two were exactly alike. Archeologists have discovered that those who lived during that period secretly buried their treasures in clay pots for safekeeping. As we shall see, the master illustrator uses this facet of everyday life to illustrate a grand spiritual truth.
Those who have taken the Son are heirs, joint-heirs with Him. As members of the Body of Christ, we are partakers of His glory, His power, and His reign. In short, we are the recipients of the wealth of heaven! While the believing Gentiles will partake of the blessings of the kingdom, they are not said to be heirs. In the kingdom, heirship is a question of nationality. In the present dispensation of Grace, heirship is based upon relationship. We are one in Him. Therefore, what rightfully belongs to Him, we have come into possession of, and will share it mutually with Him for eternity (Rom. 8:17 cf. Eph. 3:6).
Today when men want to safeguard their riches they place them in vaults made of steel and concrete. But God’s ways are not man’s ways. God has deposited the riches of His grace in earthen vessels. We need not wait until we arrive in heaven to learn what we presently possess in Christ. We have this treasure, that is, the gospel of the grace of God in earthen vessels. Those who have been saved by grace are blessed with all spiritual blessings in the heavenlies. But what we positionally enjoy in Christ must become a practical reality in the Christian experience if we ever hope to maintain a godly testimony among men. For example, we are forgiven in Christ, but grace teaches us that we are to forgive others even as Christ has forgiven us.
In the year 1818, Tamatoe, King of Huahine, one of the South Sea Islands, believed the gospel. He discovered a plot among his fellow natives to seize him and other converts and burn them to death. However, he organized a band to attack the plotters and captured them unawares. Having exposed the plot, he forgave them, and set a feast before his would-be captors. This unexpected kindness amazed the savages, who burned their idols and became Christians. (Paul Lee Tan, Signs of the Times, Encyclopedia of 7700 Illustrations, Assurance Publishers, Rockville, MD, 1979.)
But why would God place these unspeakable riches in such an unsecure place? We are unworthy sinners, weak and frail, who have the sentence of death within us. Perhaps the hymn-writer, Robert Robinson, has expressed it best, “Prone to wander, Lord I feel it, prone to leave the God I love.” The answer to the question is found in the latter part of our passage. “That the excellency [exceeding greatness] of the power may be of God, and not of us.” While others usually think more highly of us than they should, essentially it is the power of God working through us that produces results in the Lord’s work.
Many years ago I was invited to minister the gospel at a Bible camp in the Rocky Mountains. On the last evening, I spoke on “The Danger of Falling Into the Hands of An Angry God.” Earlier that day I hadn’t been feeling well, due to altitude sickness. In addition to being exhausted that night, I was short of breath. At ten thousand feet it doesn’t take much to get winded. I now understand why it took Moses so long to return from Mount Sinai with the tablets of stone. He undoubtedly had to keep stopping on his way down to catch his breath! As I arose to speak that evening I thought to myself, this is going to be an absolute disaster. It was, or at least I thought it was, until I learned two months later that an entire family was saved that night. Brethren, the gospel is the “power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth” (Rom 1:16).
At the Judgment Seat of Christ no one will be able to boast regarding what he or she has accomplished, for the power is solely of God and not of us. “He that glorieth, let him glory in the Lord.” In the final analysis, God will receive all the glory and honor and praise and adoration for the great things He has done. We are merely vessels through whom God has poured out the riches of His grace to a lost and dying world.
What is your attitude toward the Mystery? When the final chapter of your life is written and the book is closed, will you be able to say with the Apostle Paul, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”? May you have no regrets at that day!
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like, like like
LikeLike
Just because they are beautiful scenes…no notations where the photos were taken (they all enlarge)…HAVE AN EQUALLY BEAUTIFUL DAY, TREEPERS…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lucille , these are Lovely ! Water in second picture Really Beautiful !
LikeLike
Glad you liked them, Ryder Lee. Just now when I googled the second photo, up popped an article revealing it was taken in Burmuda. I would not have guessed that.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “lock down” adjustable Mechanism, on a U-Haul hitch..
Just……..
Malfunctioned, No Rhyme nor reason, it just DID..
I was going about 30 MPH, on a down graAs I set here with a few minutes of Puter time…
ALL I can say…
CHIT happens…
And the good LORD, GOD was watching out for ALL Involved
I been towing Boats, trailering, working on Trailers etc, recovery the better part of 30 years..
safely
Today…
de, going over a lil bridge, On Market street…
The Trailer was unloaded..
We crossed the bridge, and the trailer, (A U-haul box trailer 5 X 8′ ) just *un-loaded* is all I can think of..
It JUMPED… Speed limit is 35 mph..
Next thing the Misses said.. OMG! It’s LOOSE!
I heard a racket, the Safety chains came undone (despite them being secure per instructions),, I had’em “crossed” to prevent this.. I mean coming undone, ALL Safety precautions followed!
Next thing I realize, I look in the rear view mirror the trailer took a life of it’s own..
I went Left,, then right..
Then left & right again…..
Looked like cars behind me were avoiding a Wreck in a Nascar race…
It decided,, then to hit the sidewalk,, burying itself, (the hitch),, deep into the roots of a Live Oak..
Stopping itself..
Thank GOD NO ONE was hurt & Nothing Damaged to other Folks!
I turned around recover from a heart attack..
Police WATCHED this happen! yet kept on going by..
THANK the Lord for 2 young MARINES whom stopped to give assistance!
Reattaching the trailer, and following Me home at 10 MPH..
The LOCKING mechanism on the hitch failed..
ALL I can say is this..
Thank the LORD no one was hurt..
As they say….
WHEN it’s your time …
CHIT HAPPENS when you least expect it..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s up with that audio? Frightening!
LikeLiked by 1 person
…had to close it down after 6 seconds. sheesh. weird stuff.
LikeLike
<EGG Fried Rice
3 cups cooked rice *.
2 Tbs sesame oil.
1 small white onion chopped.
1 cup frozen peas and carrots thawed.
2-3 Tablespoons soy sauce more or less to taste.
2 eggs lightly beaten.
2 Tbsp chopped green onions optional.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alot of interesting comments on the above cnn tweet.
Ava Myjak@avamrogerscom
Replying to @CNN
BS These chemtrails have glass particles with edges covered with aluminum. This gives the rainbow effect in sunshine! Educate yourselves pls.
—————-
MBServicesSLX
Replying to @CNN
When governments refuse to admit that they have given up the skies for the climate engineering operation they increase suspicion. The chemtrails exist.
Explain the helical steles, sons of bitches!
Those who make humanity sick to obtain a profit must be judged in the Hague court
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yee-Haw!
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤
LikeLike
LikeLike
“Say what?”
LikeLike
Giddy-up! Go git ’em Cowboy ❤
LikeLike
…at the start there’s a 7 sec delay in the Sheriff’s video.
LikeLike
🤞
Product type Candy
Owner Necco
Country Boston, Massachusetts, United States
Introduced 1847
Discontinued 2018 (Possibly returning in November 2019)
…on September 21, 2018, it was confirmed that Spangler had acquired Necco from a private party, retaining its line of Necco Wafers, Sweethearts, and Canada Mints, while unloading or discontinuing Necco’s other brands. Production of Necco Wafers will resume in 2019, while Sweethearts will relaunch prior to Valentine’s Day 2020.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spangler_Candy_Company
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
That’s why I married him …
Pointman
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
My daughter paid the ultimate sacrifice because of those Democratic policies and I’ve been hurt by the Democrats more than anybody in this country – and I hold them responsible,’ Pollack said.
He says that the shooting was allowed to take place because authorities failed to arrest Cruz in the months and years before the massacre.
To me, gun control would’ve been if they arrested him for punching his mother’s teeth out and he got a background,’ Pollack said.
Pollack believes that proposals for gun control, including stricter background checks, would not have prevented the Parkland shooting…
Instead of banning guns, he urged the public to focus on ‘underlying causes for these shootings.’
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Sad…but true.
LikeLike
LikeLike