September 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #971

Fake Congress is who they are—They do NOT represent the American People.
Fake Fake Fake. Do you hear us now, Dems? FAKE!
Go home…and crawl back into your playpens to your Blankies and Pacifiers.
Get over it–you LOST, We WON—FAKE Congress.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
hahaha! Good one, Ad rem. lol 😂 How the heck did you come up with that soooo darn f.a.s.t. Secret powers I suppose. Anyway, cracking up here! thx
Someone… did… some… thing…..
Finally Someone Broke Him…
I think thats Mr. McConnell, not Oconnell. On purpose?
Either way, it’s funny.
Yes, and its funny how thats always the case, with his,’mis spellings’
Is that like O Brennan?
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(414 days to E-Day)
Two Days of Fundraisings in California (Sept 17-18)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “The Spirit Himself bears witness with our spirit
that we are children of God….“ 🌟 -— Rom. 8:16
***Praise: President Trump pulled off another GREAT Rally….Whoo hoo…Winning
***Praise: New Mexico saw nearly 35,000 NEW jobs-unemployment rate is DOWN,
***Praise: New Mexico’s entire mining/logging sector saw a 40 percent increase in jobs
***Praise: NM crude oil production is up an incredible 110%
***Praise: NM business application is up 29% since Pres. Trump’s election
🙏 Pray:
— for safe travel and protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as he go thru various legs of traveling from NM-RON to Calif –Dep NM 11:30am ET—-various legs of traveling and attending 2 fundraisers today—and will end up in RON somewhere in LA at midnight Eastern Time or 9pm PT (imagine!–he’ll be nearby many of us Calif treepers!)
— for RSBN and Diamond & Silk to regain their live streaming ability—Evil youtube
— for AG Barr and DoJ Team to do the right thing regarding IG Horowitz’s report
— Senate pass HR 2968 (funding for DoD plus $5B for the WALL funding)
— for Justice Kavanaugh to stand strong against lies and slanders
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— Lawfare turn on each other and gets destroyed from within
— all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
— for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders
— for Israel’s election today (Sept 17)
— for Hong Kong protesters, BoJo & Brexit no deal
— for Trade Deals: USMCA, US/Japan, US/UK (Post Brexit), US/India, US/Australia
— for protection for American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* American Greatness *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We are all united by the same love of Country, the same devotion to family, and the same profound faith that America is blessed by the eternal grace of ALMIGHTY GOD! ”
(NM rally 9-16-19)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, September 17, 2019 —
Amen Grandma.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Brazilian Migrants Arrested in Maine After Visas Expired – 9/14/19
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/09/14/brazilian-migrants-arrested-in-maine-after-visas-expired/
—————
Related
Previous (September 15th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/15/september-15th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-969/comment-page-1/#comment-7363702
Tweet with 4 pictures.
Mexican soldier was checking me out as I took pics of Sheriff Clarke, Rep. Louie Gohmert, & Airman Kolfage at @WeBuildtheWall’s new border wall in NM.
#WeBuildTheWall🇺🇸
– Jeff Rainforth (September 15, 2019)
Q: Please be safe out there. Watch your surroundings. ALWAYS! ALWAYS HAVE A PLAN #B
A: I had a big machete. We had the best security, tho. Former Navy SEALs & special operators. 💪🙂🇺🇸
– Jeff Rainforth (September 15, 2019)
Tweet with short clip. – (0:08)
Q: And plan #C * D * and E. Your never to careful.
A: Those plans basically involved jumping off the cliff & hoping you landed in soft dust. 😬🥳😅
– Jeff Rainforth (September 15, 2019)
😆😆 I’ve seen you do it!
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza ⭐️ (September 15, 2019)
😂Cliff-jumping was one of the highlights of being at the wall! 👨🔧🏜️😅😄
– Jeff Rainforth ()
Instagram photo. – Posted May 31
China gets 11 million barrels of oil each day from Saudi Arabia. If Iran is endangering China’s oil supply, maybe China should attack Iran. And if China’s supply of oil from Saudi Arabia is crimped, we should just make popcorn, sit back, watch and enjoy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Notice the hyped up fear on Gas prices? NOT WE, Mr. Trump have got this AMERICAN, Energy Independence!
Which allies – the Saudis who were behind 9-11 or the Chinese who buy 11 million barrels of oil from the Saudis every day? With allies like those, who needs enemies? Leave them to their own devices. The Saudis just got $90B of arms from us. Aren’t they capable of defending themselves?
They want us to be their Hessians.
..firmly believe that HC will be rolled out next year.. Dan knows it, a lot of people know (or strongly suspect or believe it).. we ain’t heard the last of her, not that she has shut up for any decent period of time.. absurd? Think not.. she is comin’, folks so get ready.. she has so much leverage that some or most people are unable to comprehend.. she will do ANYTHING to “win”.. & I mean anything
Nope! It’ll be “Hildebeast II The Warren”
well, if that’s the case, Pocahontas would no doubt drag her best friend into second spot, then suffer some atrocious “incident” involving, oh, who knows what.. maybe they will change their methods.. what have they not done yet?
That “incident” would be Pocahontas being put on the Clinton kill list immediately after Inauguration Day.
Actually, I fear it ti be more nefarious:
Biddn will remain the candidate, he will be mollycuddled and Depends’ed through the election.
IF he wins, shortly thereafter, he will be forcibly retired, Veep will take over…and retire/be arkancided (blaming the Conservatives, of cozrse), leaving Nancy as President…
At least it’s being reported that supposed victim “doesn’t recall the incident” — better than it not being reported — but here’s the thing: if someone said I rode a unicorn when I was 12, I’m not going to say “I don’t recall the incident” I’m going to say THAT DIDN’T HAPPEN.
This wording makes it sound like something happened that she can’t remember. Our “papers of record” have turned into directors of the Truman show.
Taqiya
Looks as if Iran is carrying out John Kerry and the deep state’s plan to incite this President to start a war.
It wasn’t enough for O’bama to ruin the country he wanted to mess up Netflix too.
Anyway, big payoff to the tune of Millions of dollars straight to O’bama’s lux lifestyle.
Obama is and was “sloppy” in his methods then and now.
“Sloppy” deals lead to exposure and prosecution.
These people are stupid.
..and a mansion right next to the “dangerous rising ocean”, the one that will kill us all off in…… 12 YEARS!!!!! Oh, the horrors….
Enter SANDMAN!
65%
Donald Trump Retweet
Interesting presser. Only 5 people commented here, two of whom seemed to have not listened or read the transcript. Getting to be quite obvious mo here lately.
It was interesting because the President in the Q &A, laid out the strategy going forward on the Iran situation, with the Prince of Bahrain, nodding his head.
If only folks would unstop their ears and listen before going off on sturm und drang hissy fits that neither match the facts or predict future actions.
only a precious few things put a smile on my face these days, but a Trump rally does it every single time.. have seen them all.. he gets to the heart of matters & while very extremely important issues, he is engaging, cute as heck & very funny at times.. but most important of all, he speaks the truth & is doing the right thing for your people..can honestly say, I LOVE HIM!
can someone tell this someone challenged person here how to retweet?
May we never again be so in need of such a man.
God really just STFU Brennan you are too fugly to keep running your mouth.
& that is one YUUUUGE mouth.. ew
So says the moslem ex CIA boss
must be so bad, when just looking at somebody means something.. think he tried to take the entire republic down.. just glance at him, if you can take it.. he doesn’t want you to have freedom to raise your family as you see fit.. he doesn’t want families PERIOD. He wants you dead. No middle line with this guy.
Scott was at O’Hare today w/his sign. A bunch of people came over to him asking to take their picture w/ him. Pi$$ed a Dem off who was sitting by him. hahahaha!!!!!
Keep Rollin, Rollin, Rollin, Rollin
Wash, Rinse, Repeat
President Donald J Trump … Orange Jesus
Gun Control Advocates
This set of statistics (I assume to be correct) demolishes the Gun Control Advocates:
http://www.economicnoise.com/2019/09/16/gun-control-advocates/
GO BACK HOME!
Go get a job.
Never saw this one, Citizen. TY for the post! BTW, I love how PDJT’s walk is like a stealth lion in the Serengeti.
👍👍👍
Hong Kong football fans boo China’s national anthem yet again
Some background:
“Hongkongers first began booing China’s national anthem ahead of football matches in June 2015 (the year that article 50, a security bill was dropped due to protests). The trend has continued despite fines from FIFA and Beijing enacting a new law making it illegal to mock the national anthem on penalty of a maximum of three years in prison.
Partly due to this summer’s protests, however, that law has yet to pass Hong Kong’s own legislature.”
🤜🤛
Posted in POTUS thread, because Mr. Trump can’t do this by himself. We need the support to rise up from the precinct level.
That said, this is local to NoVa. Many of you recognize the name Barbara Comstock. She started out as Virginia State Delegate (like House Rep) 34th district.
An interesting gentlement knocked on my door this afternoon, intro’d himself as Gary G. Pan, NoVa entrepreneur who is running for Comstock’s old seat as Va 34th Delegate. A seat that can be a short path to US-VA-CD-10, then the US Senate.
Never heard of him before this afternoon. I liked most of what he had to say, and the perspective he spoke from. But, I was disappointed by him distancing from our VSG. More research needed.
I invited him to stop by, grab a branch, and tell us what he stands for. Maybe we can help him be a bit more informed about the world beyond VA -34. If he survives scrutiny, maybe we can help get another badly needed ally into a critical swamp seat.
panforvirginia.com
Great post. Need more people like yourself who understand the importance of building a good foundation at the local level.
👍
I think it’s pretty common in “blue” areas that Republican candidates disavow the President. They seem to figure that will fetch more votes from Democrats than if they declared agreement with PT’s policies. However I haven’t seen it work out too well—these candidates lose by substantial margins.
Not hard to understand why, siding with antiTrump forces just makes them look wimpy and weak. No guts, no glory. I’d advise Mr. Pan to be courageous and express approval for Trump admin policies to the extent Mr. Pan signs on to them.
Of course that doesn’t guarantee a win, but to my mind it’s a more honest, and honorable, approach.
🤣🤣🤣
👍
Fintton said even the Defense Department was involved in the coup attempt.
The Rigged System
Who is CareWeMust?
Excellent President Trump rally in NM. A lot of important information imparted in President Trump’s speech.
The media-rats are trying to destroy RSBN because RSBN shows the massive crowds lined up for President Trump rallies and talk to the people attending. The media-rats want to control the narrative by lying about attendance. IMHO, they are trying to create a rationalization for the massive vote fraud they intend to pull in 2020. The fact that President Trump draws crowds of thousands with every rally, even in so-called blue states, if widely publicized would make a D-rat win very suspect.
I was able to watch RSBN pre-rally program this afternoon where they walked the line and interviewed people. That is what scares the hell out of the media. Even in lefty strongholds, the D-rats, at most, can only muster a few hundred people although the media-rats lie the number up.
I hope RSBN can get a more secure streaming setup. Youtube has been sabotaging their feed really bad. So much so, I have to switch to Fox10 feed to actually see President Trump speak. Of course, Fox10 does not cover the pre-program which is very important. As far as I know, RSBN is the only ones that do cover the entire rally program. The attendee interviews are an extra treat.
It is always amazing that no matter where President Trump holds a rally, even in so-called blue states, thousands try to attend. As President Trump said tonight, the President Trump team tries to get the largest venue available but is it NEVER big enough. President Trump has been in office almost 3 years, OBVIOUSLY, a YUGE amount of people are happy with his job performance. They turn out any day of the week for President Trump by the thousands and 10s of thousands!
Were it not for the media-rats constant lies propping up and covering up for the D-rats and tearing down the Rs,, the entire D-Rat campaign for any office would be a big joke. As Don Jr. said many times, this campaign should already be over with a President Trump re-election.
Based on the rally turnouts, The majority of We the People are not buying the crap the media-rats are selling.
I hope PDJT has a handle on the DRats voter fraud. They will be out in full swing. If he doesn’t, then his own fault. Much as I hate to say it. But I have confidence. The frauds of Brenda Snipes, mail in’s, fraudulent absentee ballots, illegals, DMV auto registrations etc. must be addressed. There are no bounds for democrat swine.NONE. PDJT has 1000% support but unless the fraud stops, who knows what the future holds.
LikeLike
Taiwan has recalled their ambassador from the Solomon Islands after they pulled their recognition of The Republic of China and recognised the PRC as the legitimate government of China.
Taiwan will survive, but they have only 16 States who recognise them diplomatically. Beijing is relentless in squashing the ROC, isolating them and enhancing their United Front activities within and without the only true democratic state of China. Not surprising the Solomon Islands representatives who voted for chucking out Taiwan, were all beneficiaries of the Panda Express, in other words, bribes galore.
This of course impacts US and regional allies national security concerns.
If I was President 🤣🤣🤣 I would buy some Taiwan real estate and establish a US Naval base, all the better to monitor the region now that the PRC has denied US ships from visiting their ports, including Hong Kong.
🤔
😲
Time to up some DPRK stuff since it was noted that the US and Little Orphan Annie will start talking again in the coming weeks.
Rumours that Kim Fatty 3 sent a letter to the President. Yonhap started it, but Moonbat’s gov spokesperson denied any knowledge, and the President when asked, said no comment.
Kim did a Mao, swimming in the sea, more like a walk fully clothed. Very funny as his aides had to lift him out and back to dry ground. But the Chinese have increased their oil supplies recently so he has means to dry out. 🤣
Of course NK has given their ultimatum to the US, comply or we go full ballistic by the end of the year. Meanwhile his ten launches of missiles, oh, I mean ‘projectiles’ was his peculiar cry for attention. However, he is advancing his mobile launchers, honing precision, developing his submarine capacity, hacking away for cash which is not funny.
Relations with Moon have soured big time just as Moon has soured relations with Japan with an eye to winning the upcoming elections. Japan bashing has more political coin than NK bashing. Weird inversion to Korean nationalism. Japan is not a threat to SK, NK is.
So, two articles to give you some background before the US sits down again with NK.
“Pyongyang Shuns and Snarls; Seoul Seems in Denial”
http://cc.pacforum.org/2019/09/pyongyang-shuns-and-snarls-seoul-seems-in-denial/
On SK Japan relations.
“Cold Economics, Cold Politics”
http://cc.pacforum.org/2019/09/cold-economics-cold-politics/
Enjoy.
