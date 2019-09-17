September 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #971

Posted on September 17, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

98 Responses to September 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #971

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(414 days to E-Day)
    Two Days of Fundraisings in California (Sept 17-18)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “The Spirit Himself bears witness with our spirit
    that we are children of God….“ 🌟 -— Rom. 8:16

    ***Praise: President Trump pulled off another GREAT Rally….Whoo hoo…Winning
    ***Praise: New Mexico saw nearly 35,000 NEW jobs-unemployment rate is DOWN,
    ***Praise: New Mexico’s entire mining/logging sector saw a 40 percent increase in jobs
    ***Praise: NM crude oil production is up an incredible 110%
    ***Praise: NM business application is up 29% since Pres. Trump’s election

    🙏 Pray:
    — for safe travel and protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as he go thru various legs of traveling from NM-RON to Calif –Dep NM 11:30am ET—-various legs of traveling and attending 2 fundraisers today—and will end up in RON somewhere in LA at midnight Eastern Time or 9pm PT (imagine!–he’ll be nearby many of us Calif treepers!)
    — for RSBN and Diamond & Silk to regain their live streaming ability—Evil youtube
    — for AG Barr and DoJ Team to do the right thing regarding IG Horowitz’s report
    — Senate pass HR 2968 (funding for DoD plus $5B for the WALL funding)
    — for Justice Kavanaugh to stand strong against lies and slanders
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — Lawfare turn on each other and gets destroyed from within
    — all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
    — for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders
    — for Israel’s election today (Sept 17)
    — for Hong Kong protesters, BoJo & Brexit no deal
    — for Trade Deals: USMCA, US/Japan, US/UK (Post Brexit), US/India, US/Australia
    — for protection for American children & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* American Greatness *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “We are all united by the same love of Country, the same devotion to family, and the same profound faith that America is blessed by the eternal grace of ALMIGHTY GOD! ”
    (NM rally 9-16-19)
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, September 17, 2019 —

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  4. Stillwater says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    Brazilian Migrants Arrested in Maine After Visas Expired – 9/14/19
    https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/09/14/brazilian-migrants-arrested-in-maine-after-visas-expired/

    —————
    Related
    Previous (September 15th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/15/september-15th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-969/comment-page-1/#comment-7363702

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      September 17, 2019 at 12:31 am

      Which allies – the Saudis who were behind 9-11 or the Chinese who buy 11 million barrels of oil from the Saudis every day? With allies like those, who needs enemies? Leave them to their own devices. The Saudis just got $90B of arms from us. Aren’t they capable of defending themselves?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • LoonsCall says:
      September 17, 2019 at 1:58 am

      ..firmly believe that HC will be rolled out next year.. Dan knows it, a lot of people know (or strongly suspect or believe it).. we ain’t heard the last of her, not that she has shut up for any decent period of time.. absurd? Think not.. she is comin’, folks so get ready.. she has so much leverage that some or most people are unable to comprehend.. she will do ANYTHING to “win”.. & I mean anything

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • boogywstew says:
        September 17, 2019 at 2:09 am

        Nope! It’ll be “Hildebeast II The Warren”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Jan Pauliny-Toth says:
        September 17, 2019 at 3:43 am

        Actually, I fear it ti be more nefarious:
        Biddn will remain the candidate, he will be mollycuddled and Depends’ed through the election.
        IF he wins, shortly thereafter, he will be forcibly retired, Veep will take over…and retire/be arkancided (blaming the Conservatives, of cozrse), leaving Nancy as President…

        Like

        Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Newhere says:
      September 17, 2019 at 4:41 am

      At least it’s being reported that supposed victim “doesn’t recall the incident” — better than it not being reported — but here’s the thing: if someone said I rode a unicorn when I was 12, I’m not going to say “I don’t recall the incident” I’m going to say THAT DIDN’T HAPPEN.

      This wording makes it sound like something happened that she can’t remember. Our “papers of record” have turned into directors of the Truman show.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      September 17, 2019 at 2:00 am

      Interesting presser. Only 5 people commented here, two of whom seemed to have not listened or read the transcript. Getting to be quite obvious mo here lately.

      It was interesting because the President in the Q &A, laid out the strategy going forward on the Iran situation, with the Prince of Bahrain, nodding his head.

      If only folks would unstop their ears and listen before going off on sturm und drang hissy fits that neither match the facts or predict future actions.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • LoonsCall says:
      September 17, 2019 at 2:20 am

      only a precious few things put a smile on my face these days, but a Trump rally does it every single time.. have seen them all.. he gets to the heart of matters & while very extremely important issues, he is engaging, cute as heck & very funny at times.. but most important of all, he speaks the truth & is doing the right thing for your people..can honestly say, I LOVE HIM!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. sunnydaze says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Scott was at O’Hare today w/his sign. A bunch of people came over to him asking to take their picture w/ him. Pi$$ed a Dem off who was sitting by him. hahahaha!!!!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  27. Ackman420 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Keep Rollin, Rollin, Rollin, Rollin
    Wash, Rinse, Repeat
    President Donald J Trump … Orange Jesus

    Like

    Reply
  28. Joemama says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:43 am

    Still can’t see any of citizen817’s posts. Just shows:
    citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Like
    Reply

    Content doesn’t appear. Using Firefox 69.0 (64bit) with Ghostery add-on. This has been happening for about 2 weeks now.

    Like

    Reply
    • JustScott says:
      September 17, 2019 at 2:45 am

      Try AdBlockPlus w/FireFox. (Be careful, exact spelling) works like a champ.
      Also, if you set Windows Desktop FireFox to extremely paranoid level “security and privacy” you have to “allow Trackers” to get content to display. Might also have to make an “allow cookies” exception explicitly for CTH, if you are blocking cookies.

      Like

      Reply
    • regrulz says:
      September 17, 2019 at 3:15 am

      Likewise with me. I’m using Chrome with Adblock with Windows 10. I strongly suspect something

      Like

      Reply
    • Bert Darrell says:
      September 17, 2019 at 3:35 am

      Joemama: the latest Firefox update is a disaster. Many web sites I visit via password have denied me access since I updated Firefox. I have to switch to the Internet Explorer browser to get in. I hate the IE browser because, like Google’s Chrome, it abuses your privacy. Switch to Brave to access CTH. It’s free and will not track you. It will also block ads and interference of the type you are witnessing.

      Like

      Reply
  29. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:45 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. rondo123456 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:45 am

    Gun Control Advocates

    This set of statistics (I assume to be correct) demolishes the Gun Control Advocates:

    http://www.economicnoise.com/2019/09/16/gun-control-advocates/

    Like

    Reply
  31. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:46 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 1:05 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 1:07 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 1:15 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. A2 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 1:33 am

    👍👍👍
    Hong Kong football fans boo China’s national anthem yet again

    Some background:
    “Hongkongers first began booing China’s national anthem ahead of football matches in June 2015 (the year that article 50, a security bill was dropped due to protests). The trend has continued despite fines from FIFA and Beijing enacting a new law making it illegal to mock the national anthem on penalty of a maximum of three years in prison.

    Partly due to this summer’s protests, however, that law has yet to pass Hong Kong’s own legislature.”

    🤜🤛

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. JustScott says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:08 am

    Posted in POTUS thread, because Mr. Trump can’t do this by himself. We need the support to rise up from the precinct level.

    That said, this is local to NoVa. Many of you recognize the name Barbara Comstock. She started out as Virginia State Delegate (like House Rep) 34th district.

    An interesting gentlement knocked on my door this afternoon, intro’d himself as Gary G. Pan, NoVa entrepreneur who is running for Comstock’s old seat as Va 34th Delegate. A seat that can be a short path to US-VA-CD-10, then the US Senate.

    Never heard of him before this afternoon. I liked most of what he had to say, and the perspective he spoke from. But, I was disappointed by him distancing from our VSG. More research needed.

    I invited him to stop by, grab a branch, and tell us what he stands for. Maybe we can help him be a bit more informed about the world beyond VA -34. If he survives scrutiny, maybe we can help get another badly needed ally into a critical swamp seat.

    panforvirginia.com

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      September 17, 2019 at 2:14 am

      Great post. Need more people like yourself who understand the importance of building a good foundation at the local level.
      👍

      Like

      Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      September 17, 2019 at 3:19 am

      I think it’s pretty common in “blue” areas that Republican candidates disavow the President. They seem to figure that will fetch more votes from Democrats than if they declared agreement with PT’s policies. However I haven’t seen it work out too well—these candidates lose by substantial margins.

      Not hard to understand why, siding with antiTrump forces just makes them look wimpy and weak. No guts, no glory. I’d advise Mr. Pan to be courageous and express approval for Trump admin policies to the extent Mr. Pan signs on to them.

      Of course that doesn’t guarantee a win, but to my mind it’s a more honest, and honorable, approach.

      Like

      Reply
  38. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:38 am

    Like

    Reply
  40. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:42 am

    The Rigged System

    Like

    Reply
  41. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:51 am

    Like

    Reply
  42. citizen817 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 3:06 am

    Like

    Reply
  43. JustScott says:
    September 17, 2019 at 3:08 am

    Who is CareWeMust?

    Like

    Reply
  45. FL_GUY says:
    September 17, 2019 at 4:15 am

    Excellent President Trump rally in NM. A lot of important information imparted in President Trump’s speech.

    The media-rats are trying to destroy RSBN because RSBN shows the massive crowds lined up for President Trump rallies and talk to the people attending. The media-rats want to control the narrative by lying about attendance. IMHO, they are trying to create a rationalization for the massive vote fraud they intend to pull in 2020. The fact that President Trump draws crowds of thousands with every rally, even in so-called blue states, if widely publicized would make a D-rat win very suspect.

    I was able to watch RSBN pre-rally program this afternoon where they walked the line and interviewed people. That is what scares the hell out of the media. Even in lefty strongholds, the D-rats, at most, can only muster a few hundred people although the media-rats lie the number up.

    I hope RSBN can get a more secure streaming setup. Youtube has been sabotaging their feed really bad. So much so, I have to switch to Fox10 feed to actually see President Trump speak. Of course, Fox10 does not cover the pre-program which is very important. As far as I know, RSBN is the only ones that do cover the entire rally program. The attendee interviews are an extra treat.

    It is always amazing that no matter where President Trump holds a rally, even in so-called blue states, thousands try to attend. As President Trump said tonight, the President Trump team tries to get the largest venue available but is it NEVER big enough. President Trump has been in office almost 3 years, OBVIOUSLY, a YUGE amount of people are happy with his job performance. They turn out any day of the week for President Trump by the thousands and 10s of thousands!

    Were it not for the media-rats constant lies propping up and covering up for the D-rats and tearing down the Rs,, the entire D-Rat campaign for any office would be a big joke. As Don Jr. said many times, this campaign should already be over with a President Trump re-election.

    Based on the rally turnouts, The majority of We the People are not buying the crap the media-rats are selling.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      September 17, 2019 at 5:02 am

      I hope PDJT has a handle on the DRats voter fraud. They will be out in full swing. If he doesn’t, then his own fault. Much as I hate to say it. But I have confidence. The frauds of Brenda Snipes, mail in’s, fraudulent absentee ballots, illegals, DMV auto registrations etc. must be addressed. There are no bounds for democrat swine.NONE. PDJT has 1000% support but unless the fraud stops, who knows what the future holds.

      Like

      Reply
  46. A2 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 4:27 am

    Taiwan has recalled their ambassador from the Solomon Islands after they pulled their recognition of The Republic of China and recognised the PRC as the legitimate government of China.

    Taiwan will survive, but they have only 16 States who recognise them diplomatically. Beijing is relentless in squashing the ROC, isolating them and enhancing their United Front activities within and without the only true democratic state of China. Not surprising the Solomon Islands representatives who voted for chucking out Taiwan, were all beneficiaries of the Panda Express, in other words, bribes galore.

    This of course impacts US and regional allies national security concerns.

    If I was President 🤣🤣🤣 I would buy some Taiwan real estate and establish a US Naval base, all the better to monitor the region now that the PRC has denied US ships from visiting their ports, including Hong Kong.

    🤔
    😲

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  47. A2 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 5:00 am

    Time to up some DPRK stuff since it was noted that the US and Little Orphan Annie will start talking again in the coming weeks.

    Rumours that Kim Fatty 3 sent a letter to the President. Yonhap started it, but Moonbat’s gov spokesperson denied any knowledge, and the President when asked, said no comment.

    Kim did a Mao, swimming in the sea, more like a walk fully clothed. Very funny as his aides had to lift him out and back to dry ground. But the Chinese have increased their oil supplies recently so he has means to dry out. 🤣

    Of course NK has given their ultimatum to the US, comply or we go full ballistic by the end of the year. Meanwhile his ten launches of missiles, oh, I mean ‘projectiles’ was his peculiar cry for attention. However, he is advancing his mobile launchers, honing precision, developing his submarine capacity, hacking away for cash which is not funny.

    Relations with Moon have soured big time just as Moon has soured relations with Japan with an eye to winning the upcoming elections. Japan bashing has more political coin than NK bashing. Weird inversion to Korean nationalism. Japan is not a threat to SK, NK is.

    So, two articles to give you some background before the US sits down again with NK.

    “Pyongyang Shuns and Snarls; Seoul Seems in Denial”
    http://cc.pacforum.org/2019/09/pyongyang-shuns-and-snarls-seoul-seems-in-denial/

    On SK Japan relations.
    “Cold Economics, Cold Politics”
    http://cc.pacforum.org/2019/09/cold-economics-cold-politics/

    Enjoy.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s