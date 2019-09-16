President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing the White House – (Video and Transcript)…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers.  President Trump is traveling from Washington DC to New Mexico for a campaign rally.  As the President leaves the White House he stops for impromptu remarks and questions from the press pool. [Video and Transcript Below]

[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: So, if you look at what’s happening with respect to the stock market, it’s been holding pretty firm, considering what happened with respect to Saudi Arabia. But I think we’re doing very well.

Okay? Question?

Q Is federal mediation — is federal mediation possible, as it relates to ending the GM auto strike?

THE PRESIDENT: Federal mediation is always possible, if that’s what they want. Hopefully, they’ll be able to work out the GM strike quickly. We don’t want General Motors building plants outside of this country, and we’re very strong on that.

The UAW has been very good to me. The members have been very good, from the standpoint of voting. The relationship is good. Hopefully, they’re going to work that out quickly and solidly.

Now, I just gave a pretty big news conference inside, and we’re going to be late for New Mexico. We can’t do that, ever, to New Mexico.

So, go ahead, David.

Q Mr. President, Mike Pompeo is very certain Iran is behind the attack, and you’re not. Why does he know more than you?

THE PRESIDENT: I think we’re the same. I think we just want to find out the final numbers and see. You look at a vector, and you look at — there are lots of different things we can look at, David. And we’ll know for certain over the next pretty short period of time.

Q If you become sure — if you become sure, are we going to see military action?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, then we’re going to decide. Then we’re going to decide.

Q After the drone downing, you said it wouldn’t be proportionate to do a lethal strike on Iran where you kill a bunch of people for the drone.

THE PRESIDENT: Say it again, louder.

Q After the drone was shot down in June, you said it wouldn’t be proportionate to do a lethal strike that would kill people. An attack on an oil facility, even though it’s big —

THE PRESIDENT: Would this be proportionate? Is that what you’re asking?

Q Yes.

THE PRESIDENT: I would say yes. I would say —

So, I don’t know who’s going to New Mexico with me, but I’ll see you on the plane.

Q Mr. President, can you trust Saudi Arabia on Iran, since they lied to you about Khashoggi?

THE PRESIDENT: Can I what?

Q Can you trust Saudi Arabia when it comes to what they say about Iran?

THE PRESIDENT: Oh, I think so. Look, they want to find out also. And I think they probably feel they know. But we’re going to know very — very quickly. We have pretty much all the material we need. We’ll know very quickly.

Q Mr. President, do you think the New York Times should fire the individuals responsible for claiming that Kavanaugh committed sexual misconduct without including exculpatory information?

THE PRESIDENT: I think the New York Times made another terrible mistake. It’s a shame that a thing like that could happen. I see they’re making a big correction today. They’ve just announced there’s a correction.

But to do that about a Supreme Court justice is a terrible thing. It’s a false accusation. Whatever happened with the New York Times — I mean, I can tell you personally that they never check. They never do — we used to have a thing called “fact-checking.” They don’t do fact-checking anymore. They used to call and say, “What about this? What about that?” How can they do a thing like that and destroy somebody’s life? I mean, they’re destroying lives.

And it’s fake news. It’s just fake news.

But it’s a very fair question. I mean, they have to be very embarrassed. But much more importantly, what they do is wrong, and they do it all the time.

Q Oil went up $15 today. How concerned are you about that?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, we have the Strategic — if you look at what we have, we have tremendous amounts of oil in our country. We’re independent of everybody now. We have more than anybody else. We’re the number-one energy producer in the world, which took place very recently. And we will soon be substantially more than anybody else.

So it won’t affect us. And ultimately, I don’t think it will affect the world either. But it won’t affect the United States.

Q Are you worried about it affecting the economy?

THE PRESIDENT: I don’t think so. No, I think it’s going to be fine.

Q Mr. President, (inaudible) any African leader at UN? Any —

THE PRESIDENT: We’re going to see some of the African leaders at the UN, yes.

Q You are traveling to Texas to address 50,000 people. You will be addressing 50,000 people, along with Prime Minister Modi, in Houston next weekend. What is the message you are sending to the world?

THE PRESIDENT: So, I’ll see Prime Minister Modi and I will — we’ll be meeting with India and Pakistan. And I think a lot of progress has been made there. A lot of progress. Thank you.

Q Mr. President, is it legal for the New York Attorney General to subpoena your accountant?

THE PRESIDENT: I don’t know anything about it.

END 4:35 P.M. EDT

26 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing the White House – (Video and Transcript)…

  1. Mars says:
    September 16, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Can anyone get the live feed of the rally?

  2. chooseamerica says:
    September 16, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    RSBN TV has been prohibited by You Tube to do any livestreams. They had no strikes or violations but they did have 300 million likes. The Deep State has panicked about this so they kicked them off. RSBN was the only one who did pre rally coverage and panned the crowd.

    Sundance usually posts links here for White House live feed or you can search you Tube when its 7 p.m. Mountain time and pick up on whoever else is carrying it.

  4. JoeMeek says:
    September 16, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    “Q Mr. President, Mike Pompeo is very certain Iran is behind the attack, and you’re not. Why does he know more than you?”

    It’s not that Pompeo knows more, at least as far as what’s actually truthful goes anyway. It’s that Pompeo is more into verdict first, evidence later while President Trump is more of an evidence first, verdict later kind of guy. Or to put it a little differently, Pompeo is a hothead who makes light of war while President Trump is not.

  5. Bobo says:
    September 16, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Does anyone know where the ” republicans ” are, and their outrage on what is going on with our President, Country, Brett Kavanaugh etc. etc. Rubio, Graham, McConnell, Cruz….. anyone……?

  6. Mncpo(ret) says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Helo pressers really are the best. He is astonishingly quick on his feet for his his age. He has a grasp on everything the “press” can come up with.

    Can you imagine Obama doing this? 30 years younger?

    He is our Lion, he’s loved by us and kissed by the Lord. I, honestly, believe that.

  7. The Gipper Lives says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Manhattan DA Cy Vance should issue subpenises to himself for the pardon he sold to Harvey Weinstein for campaign ca$h.

  8. Giant Ground Sloth says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Military retaliation should never be proportionate. A proportionate response guarantees that there will be further escalation. If we’re not going to respond with overwhelming force, then I would prefer we didn’t respond at all.

  9. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    YUGE and missed by ALL:

    “We’ll be meeting with India AND Pakistan.”

  10. Rock Knutne says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    President Trump understands what the perception of retaliation that kills people looks like.

    Overwhelming force doesn’t have to mean death of civilians.

    He’s got this.

    M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A

  11. Sbark says:
    September 16, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Doesn’t Uaw own a very big chunk of gm stock via Obama?
    So…the Uaw is on strike against themselves for more $$$$
    Can kinda figure how that will end after the show is over

