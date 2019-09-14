The Competence Vote…

From the first moment when he announced his intent to run for President of the United States in 2015, Donald Trump was very clear on one specific aspect to his view of why people would vote for him. As a candidate, he repeated it often:
So the reporter said to me the other day, “But, Mr. Trump, you’re not a nice person. How can you get people to vote for you?”
I said, “I don’t know.” I said, “I think that number one, I am a nice person. I give a lot of money away to charities and other things. I think I’m actually a very nice person.”
But, I said, “This is going to be an election that’s based on competence, because people are tired of these nice people. And they’re tired of being ripped off by everybody in the world.”
President Donald J Trump continues to highlight that message today:
It’s funny, from time-to-time people ask “how is CTH consistently able to predict what Donald Trump will do about a complex issue”? In reality the answer is simple, go back and re-read his hour long campaign kick-off speech. [See Here]
Donald Trump, now President Trump, is one of the most consistent people in history when it comes to his big picture views; and also his big picture solutions. There are small shifts, and slight changes in the direction toward the solution, but ultimately the big picture destination is consistent.
Specifically because President Trump works on optimal solutions toward the goal destination, his objective, the non-politician takes a different approach than would be expected from a typical politician. Ultimately this is how Trump is able to accomplish so much more in a similar amount of time; he’s not poll-testing the route.
Each big goal, each major objective, has a series of way-points. The process for reaching those way-points is independent and entirely based on the goal itself. Politicians look at this approach and think of it as inconsistent, because the travel is not subject to a specific map that is always followed.
Because President Trump’s search for ‘optimal travel’ is not based on a prior path – but based on each unique destination, the goal is more predictably reached. In many ways it is just common sense.
Competence in policy is not measured by endless planning, discussion and debate… it is measured by results. Achieving results requires action. Start the journey and head to the way-point; reach the initial objective – evaluate, and immediately measure the next way-point; repeat until you reach the destination.
[…] So we need people— I’m a free trader. But the problem with free trade is you need really talented people to negotiate for you. If you don’t have talented people, if you don’t have great leadership, if you don’t have people that know business, not just a political hack that got the job because he made a contribution to a campaign, which is the way all jobs, just about, are gotten, free trade terrible.
Free trade can be wonderful if you have smart people, but we have people that are stupid. We have people that aren’t smart. And we have people that are controlled by special interests. And it’s just not going to work.
[…] I love China. The biggest bank in the world is from China. You know where their United States headquarters is located? In this building, in Trump Tower. I love China. People say, “Oh, you don’t like China?”
No, I love them. But their leaders are much smarter than our leaders, and we can’t sustain ourself with that. There’s too much— it’s like— it’s like take the New England Patriots and Tom Brady and have them play your high school football team. That’s the difference between China’s leaders and our leaders.
They are ripping us. We are rebuilding China. We’re rebuilding many countries. China, you go there now, roads, bridges, schools, you never saw anything like it. They have bridges that make the George Washington Bridge look like small potatoes. And they’re all over the place.
We have all the cards, but we don’t know how to use them.
We don’t even know that we have the cards, because our leaders don’t understand the game.
We could turn off that spigot by charging them tax until they behave properly. (Cont…)
Mr. Consistent. Trump on China trade in 2010z
Love it, our President understands the world like know politician ever will.
The man is a shark.
Our shark.
USA #1 Shark
“Competence in policy is not measured by endless planning, discussion and debate… it is measured by results.” And there it is in a nutshell; this is why we voted for Trump and why we will NEVER accept (I hope) another politician to occupy the White House after Trump has left the Presidency.
I’m an old fart and Trump is far and away the best President we have ever had. You watch any video of him in interviews on YT and he is very consistent; from then until now.
He’s not bought and paid for.
He’s not a puppet.
He’s his own man.
The US is HIS country, too.
We hired the right man for the job.
Yep, he didn’t kiss the ring as my husband always says! We’d be friends with PDJT, he’s one funny man, and we love him!
I can remember lamenting to younger family members as The Gipper left the White House for the last time. “Remember, kids. You probably won’t see a better one than this.”
It has indeed been pleasing to eat those words.
‘High five’ to all the Trump lovers! Every day is a new begining with this man.
With apologies to Dr. Seuss:
He meant what he said
And he said what he meant
Our President’s faithful
100%¡
Love it Lanna, love it!!
I never read his announcement speech in full. It is as though one man is determined to awaken in us the realization that we have be conned for at least 3 straight decades.
Some of us responded – others yet resist. It’s really their loss. Watch this chapter in US history as it unfolds is bracing. President Trump is sui generis.
Well, I’d be his friend, too! But the premise is still the same.
I knew of Donald Trump in the 90’s, “The Donald” and later about his show, The Apprentice, but never really followed him.
When I voted for Trump in the primaries it was a big middle finger to all politicians who hadn’t done squat for immigration, trade, and manufacturing. Nothing but lip service, and acting like nothing can be done. I said. “Why not?” Actually, it was “What do I have to lose?” NOBODY had immigration on their platform. It was like they all pretended to have forgotten.
I was actually a little pearl clutching about future President then, but as the election went on, I grew to love him. He is actually a really great guy and really funny! All those haters don’t understand what they’re missing. I was even thinking about the straws their selling today for his re-election campaign and sharpies, even that 404 page on his website with Hillary on there. He is the troll master! And it doesn’t matter a whit if he doesn’t wax poetic, etc., he brings results or tries real darn hard.
Last night I visited a lot of subscribed youtube channels that I haven’t seen in quite a while. One was Tree of Logic. Apparently, this black conservative has flipped out over Candace Owens and Turning Point USA. I’m not sure exactly, but she’s accusing them of all kinds of things. And I think upset that Candace was a former liberal and I don’t think trusted her in the beginning of Candace’s transition and still doesn’t. She says she is off the Republican plantation. I tried to listen a little to her longer videos here and there, I think she’s still conservative but very frustrated, not going back to Dem, but “independent”.
Look, I am frustrated, too. Especially at a lot of Republicans as well. But we see what a Dem house has brought. I do not want a “slight majority” Republican Congress, but a super majority, and how do we try to do that? By voting straight Republican. RINO or not, we have to think of committees, too. And appointing judges, etc.
My point is, we can’t let these distractions get in our goal, and it all comes down to POLICY. We WANT Pres Trump’s POLICIES. So whether we don’t like how POTUS tweets, or we don’t like Candace Owens and Turning Point, or we get sick of the RINOs and Uniparty deception, we have to fall in line.
Because not only do we want the POLICIES, but we have to now stop SOCIALIASM and all the Left’s insanity politics.
Every election from here on out is going to be dangerous. Unless somehow the deprogramming of the Left occurs, it will be like this every election, which could be our last. Don’t ever become complacent.
I had some typos/misspellings *they’re and *socialism for starters.
When he was that first debate and Ms Kelly asked him about his comments on women, I was scared it was over. After that hilarious answer, I knew he’d never be stopped. I knew he was our next president.
Not only his campaign kick-off speech but his Inaugural Speech too; it was glorious to see the expressions of all the swarmprats on the stand behind him. You could tell they were all scheming against him at that point; and GWB is said to have said, about his speech, “that’s some weird sh-t.” Trump was literally calling them out in front of the inaugural crowd.
