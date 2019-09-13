September 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #967

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:21 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(417 days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    To the Opposition:
    🌟 “You love every harmful word, you deceitful tongue!“ 🌟 -— Psalm 52:4

    ***Praise: President Trump is safely back in the WH from Baltimore
    ***Praise: New record:150 judges confirmed
    ***Praise: Sundance: “Main Street economy is perfectly positioned with maximum benefit to the U.S. middle-class.”
    ***Praise: Low unemployment of 3.7%
    ***Praise: Low inflation of 1.7%
    ***Praise: high wage growth of 3.5%
    ***Praise: Dems debate didn’t go well at all

    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for aid and quick recovery for everyone affected by Hurr. Dorian
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
    — for Israel’s election & re-election for Netanyahu next week (Sept 17)
    — for Boris Johnson, Brexit Party and their leaders–Stand Strong
    — for protection for Hong Kong Freedom Fighters–Stand their ground
    — for protection for American children & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* MAGAland *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “We are now, and will forever be, one American family united by patriotism, bound by destiny, and sustained by the faith of Almighty God” (9/11)
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, September 13, 2019 —

  3. Stillwater says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    Make America Safe Again Tour
    “Our September 2019 Tour Schedule.”
    https://makeamericasafeagaintour.com/home%2Four-events

    —————
    Related
    Previous (September 12th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/12/september-12th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-966/comment-page-1/#comment-7355009

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    • joeknuckles says:
      September 13, 2019 at 1:19 am

      Again, NOT the same conduct. These guys actually committed crimes. The ones THEY framed did not. We need to avoid falling into this equivalency trap.

  12. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    • joeknuckles says:
      September 13, 2019 at 1:25 am

      Without being asked, he told the president he wasn’t under investigation. This part is being consistently left out as though Comey was answering a question from POTUS. Comey volunteered the lie, Trump never asked him. Trump made that clear in the letter he wrote when the tall turd was fired.

  13. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:29 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  16. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  17. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  18. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:33 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:35 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:35 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:37 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:37 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:38 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:40 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:41 am

  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:41 am

    😁

  27. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:43 am

  28. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:46 am

  30. nwtex says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:58 am

  31. Robert Smith says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:02 am

    “…The Hill’s John Solomon told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday his sources are telling him that “important” records could be released sometime this month.

    “To get how bad the situation is, you need those documents to be declassified,” the investigative reporter said. “We’ve been talking about those buckets for a long time. I am hearing that the Justice Department is nearing a decision to release 10 or 12 of the most important documents before the … IG report comes out, that will allow all of us to see how bad it was before we see the IG’s conclusions. I think that could happen later this month…”

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/doj-may-release-important-documents-ahead-of-fisa-abuse-report

  32. A2 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:07 am

    I’m going to be A2 as in annoying doubled.

    1. the dem debates showed that not one candidate understands the ‘trade war is not a trade war’. They gave little sniffling noises about the fact that DJT is right, then their default position of ‘Trump bad’ is their default position. They offered no coherent strategy or policy on trade. They certainly had a lot of time to come up with nothing. Just perseveration. And on the main threat to the US and the world.

    2. A report everyone should read. I mean ‘must’ read ( obviously Dems did not and will not read).
    ‘Huawei and its Siblings, the Chinese Tech Giants: National Security and Foreign Policy Implications’

    ‘ the malignant ecosystem of China’s technologized authoritarianism ‘

    Doesn’t get any clearer than this.

    https://www.state.gov/huawei-and-its-siblings-the-chinese-tech-giants-national-security-and-foreign-policy-implications/#.XXpPLpta8lk.twitter

    3.the Dems all said we want engagement with China and DJT’s Policy that they claim is not a policy,is chaotic and incoherent because we have plenty of leverage. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Yet, not one sees that China’s Slowdown economically has started even before the President was elected due to their homegrown ideological structural problems and the PR well funded united front influence operations that help them to skirt the rules, attempt to remake international organisations into their own image, whilst numpties make foreign trade policies and spin fantasies for the past 40 years. elect a dem and we are back to square one.

    ‘China tipped to start rate cutting ‘road map’ as early as next week, as economic slowdown deepens
    Beijing wants businesses and consumers spend more and save less, with consumption growth remaining anaemic in the world’s second largest economy
    Analysts expect China to gradually slash lending rates to join global monetary easing led by Federal Reserve and European Central Bank’
    https://amp.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3026750/china-tipped-start-rate-cutting-road-map-early-next-week?__twitter_impression=true

    Another A2 must read.

    ‘securing the belt and road initiative
    China’s Evolving Military Engagement Along the Silk Roads’

    https://www.nbr.org/wp-content/uploads/pdfs/publications/sr80_securing_the_belt_and_road_sep2019.pdf

    No dem would touch this unless drugged or in a state of rigour mortis. TPP good, kumbaya on climate accords, we can negotiate with The PRC, because, well we are not DJT, and what the heck we know nothing, and that is the progressive way. We all get a participation prize.

    Meanwhile real people, under real threats actually do something, May glory be to Hong Kong.

  33. joeknuckles says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:08 am

    Took the wife out to a little Italian restaurant tonight. The tables were really close together, so I was treated to hearing a moronic conversation between two country club Democrats. It started with a long discussion of their day on the golf course, then went to Al Franken. Apparently, they were both huge fans who miss his radio show and feel he got railroaded out of politics. They are still holding out hope that he will get back in. They talked about how now the republicans are going to try to railroad McCabe, too. They are confident, however, that old Andy is too smart for that. They went on to talk about how sick they are of this racist country (these guys could not have been any whiter and I doubt they even know any black people). This is where I stopped thinking it was funny and felt like getting up and punching the crap out of them in between bites of my gnocchi. Anyway, I ended up counting to ten and just kept smiling and laughing at them. They went on to brag about how they unfriend or block anybody who says anything they don’t agree with on Facebook. The good news is it sounds like they both have a lot of friends hammering on them. There are more conservatives around here than most people think.

    Oh well, this is life in the Bay Area.

  34. JoeMeek says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:11 am

    Joe Biden Says ‘Nobody Should Be In Jail For A Non-Violent Crime’

    So Biden thinks Epstein should never have been in jail.

  35. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:30 am

  36. Rynn69 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:32 am

    New FBI T shirt slogan ideas:

    • Trust Us. Really.
    • Don’t sweat it. Justice is only a talking point.
    • Come work for the FBI, our job security is out of this world.
    • Weasels R Us.
    • Justice for thee, but not for me. (These tees are only sold at stores in Washington, DC)
    • Mr. Barr, tear down this FBI.
    • The FBI Interview’s Two Simple Ground Rules:
    1. You don’t need a lawyer.
    2. You don’t need a tape recorder.
    • Sgt. Comey’s lawless heartless band, where our motto is “I get off with a little help from my friends.”
    • The FBI: When you care enough to send the very best (at 3 am in the middle of the night)
    • 99% of our agents are “good” so you can be assured 99% justice!

  37. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:34 am

    Fitton on Rosenstein
    (audio only 11:48)

  38. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:35 am

  39. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:36 am

  40. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:37 am

    Not sure I agree with this…

  41. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:43 am

