Thursday September 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Beautiful.
Like!
Two Walls
We were all doubtless surprised when the East German authorities began opening the Berlin Wall to West Berlin visitors at Christmas time. We can never be sure just what might be up the Communists’ sleeves, but for the time being it sounds encouraging. What they ought to do, of course, is to tear the wall down. It is a crime against humanity and a sin against God to confine half a city in a cage, to treat human beings as if they were animals.
The Bible speaks of a wall that separated all mankind into two parts. In Ephesians 2 the Law, the Ten Commandments, is called “the middle wall of partition.”
The Law was given to God’s covenant people. The Gentiles had been given up long before at the Tower of Babel and God had called out Abraham and his seed and had given them the Law. They broke the Law, however, so that Rom. 3:19 says:
“Whatsoever the law saith it saith to them that are under the law, that every mouth may be stopped and all the world may be brought in guilty before God.”
Because of the broken Law all men have been placed on the same level, but this was also God’s purpose of grace: “For God hath concluded them all in unbelief: that He might have mercy upon all” (Rom. 11:32). And thus God offers salvation to all through Christ, who died for our sins at Calvary. This is why Eph. 2:13-16 says:
“But now, in Christ Jesus, ye who once were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ. For He is our peace, who hath made both one, and hath broken down the middle wall of partition between us… that He might reconcile both unto God in one Body by the cross, having slain the enmity thereby.”
Thank God there is no “Berlin Wall” between God and those who trust His Son, nor between believers who have been made “one Body in Christ.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/two-walls/
Ephesians 2:11 Wherefore remember, that ye being in time past Gentiles in the flesh, who are called Uncircumcision by that which is called the Circumcision in the flesh made by hands;
12 That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world:
13 But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ.
14 For he is our peace, who hath made both one, and hath broken down the middle wall of partition between us;
15 Having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ordinances; for to make in himself of twain one new man, so making peace;
16 And that he might reconcile both unto God in one body by the cross, having slain the enmity thereby:
17 And came and preached peace to you which were afar off, and to them that were nigh.
18 For through him we both have access by one Spirit unto the Father.
19 Now therefore ye are no more strangers and foreigners, but fellowcitizens with the saints, and of the household of God;
20 And are built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone;
21 In whom all the building fitly framed together groweth unto an holy temple in the Lord:
22 In whom ye also are builded together for an habitation of God through the Spirit.
Romans 3:19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God.
Romans 11:32 For God hath concluded them all in unbelief, that he might have mercy upon all.
Loulou & Milky| Dachshund & Albino Hedgehog
Happy Cursday! This Belgian Malinois pup is adorable ❤️
Hoping he’ll grow up to be a German Shepherd…
Now, now, cz… be nice.
What can I say, I have preferences…see my gravitar.
Gorgeous. Majestic. I have to 2 boards at Pinterest dedicated solely to pins of Mals and Shepherds. Love both breeds.
Zauber was an oversized and coated GSD, 135# or better when he pigged out. He’d work with me in the projects and he’d mark every vertical thing he could, letting the pitbulls know he wasn’t amused. Never had a minute’s worry and he never bit anyone, he worked thru sheer stature.
He has an imposing appearance. Big boy @135lbs!
Since you are L.E., I think you will appreciate this training event. They are fearless and fast.
The Europeans do some great police dog work but I don’t think a lot of local departments would go for it due to the potential response from the Usual Aggrieved.
I believe I had read in the past that some Mals which are imported from Europe to P.D.s receive their initial training in Europe.
Yeah, most work using Belgian commands. The Europeans will use them to track an item back to who held it, a good way to track a stolen/abandoned item back to the crook. US courts are hesitant to accept them as reliable though.
Most interesting is their use to detect cancers in a medical setting. European tests have shown the dogs to be far more reliable in detecting prostate cancer than the latest machines with fewer false readings and far cheaper. US medical-industrial complex is heavily fighting that here.
I have seen a few articles in the past where it was said dogs (don’t know if restricted to certain breeds) are good at sniffing out different cancers. Re: sniffing out prostrate cancer gives a whole other meaning to dogs sniffing your butt. 😉 Yeah, I could see where the m-i complex would fight it, they can’t order expen$ive testing (especially if it is a lab to which they have a financial interest).
Beautiful.
11 String guitars are built to approximate the lower bass notes of a lute. They make wonderful sounds but are demanding to play . . .
Awwww….what a great idea!
It’s Cursday Treepers! Let’s sit back and just imagine a bygone time when hunters used to gather around a warm fire in the mid Fall and pass around a jar of ‘shine made fresh by a neighbor who lived down in the next ‘holler. As night deepened and the chill settled in, they relaxed in the warmth of a good fire, a little homemade whisky, and the pleasure of good friends. Off in the distance, they could hear the excited baying of their dogs as they chased ‘coons in the night. Raccoons are smart and wilely creatures who hunt at night and know every inch of the woods they live in. They are a lot harder to catch than hunting folklore might lead us to believe. The hunters know this well and so, for them, as is often the case, the music of the hounds running in the woods is reason enough to be there.
Good friends gathered around the fire pit…maybe telling tall tales about the number of points on a buck who got away, or factual anecdotes about a goal at age 15 bringing the hockey championship to their school, or how a broken, mashed nose ended a not-so-promising boxing career ’cause Mom put her foot down….
Black Bear Island, Saskatchewan, Canada
Cursday Attack…
Thanks to all for pictures of precious beautiful babies.
(Repost from yesterday.)
Yesterday, eighteen years ago, was a horrible tragedy. But for my family, it was a beautiful blessing. 8 lbs 4 ozs, 21 inches, born yelling lustily and with an APGAR score of 9.9. Sent me to the OR for stitches but we’re all good now. Thank you so much to all the Treepers who have followed my little drama and prayed for us all!
A bit of history of Jerusalem in a nice video. It’s the fall of the second temple. The first one was destroyed by the Babylonians (now Iraq area). The temple is the holiest place where the arch of covenant was stored. That Arch of Covenant was the thing the Hebrews carried form Egypt to Israel. It was said to have been a Golden chest that contained the rocks with the Ten Commandments etc…
The new article about Treyvon Martin makes me think of the MAGA bomber. I wonder how much can be proven, but it should be obvious to anyone that when you’re doing a sting, you don’t actually need to let them mail the hoax devices. The guy’s own lawyer talked about how he wasn’t able to plan something like that.
Sure, the sting operation itself was plausibly legitimate–we don’t want any idiot like that mailing anything, hoax or not, to anyone. But the fact that CNN knew it was a hoax and was proud to take pictures of the hoax device shows how they were in on it the whole time.
It really looked to me like the whole thing was corrupt law enforcement and they found some drug-addled loser as the patsy for it. But I’ve never seen anyone investigate this and I wonder how much could be investigated at this point.
But they got away with it, so who wants to bet that they have more like this scheduled for the next election? I have to wonder, though, how would anyone even stop this sort of dirty trick?
