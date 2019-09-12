ABC Democrat Debate – Open Discussion Thread – 8:00pm W/ Livestream Link

Posted on September 12, 2019 by

The ABC debate with Democrat candidates is tonight from 8:00pm to 11:00pm EDT on ABC and Univision.

The moderators are NBC​ News’​ George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis and Univision’s Jorge Ramos.

[Live-stream Link Here]

The debate is taking place at Texas Southern University, and the ten participating candidates are: ♦Former VP Joe Biden; ♦Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; ♦Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey; ♦South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; ♦former Housing Secretary Julian Castro; ♦Senator Kamala Harris of California; ♦Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; ♦former Reresentative Robert “Beto” O’Rourke of Texas; ♦Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont; and ♦entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

For those watching the debate, consider this an open discussion thread.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, Live Streaming, media bias, Notorious Liars, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

173 Responses to ABC Democrat Debate – Open Discussion Thread – 8:00pm W/ Livestream Link

Older Comments
  1. Baldwin says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    Geez. No I’ll will, but Biden’ s make-up looks like it was done by a mortician.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Joseph Ryan says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Tulsi has interesting perspectives, some of which I agree with. She’s serious, not crazy, and a lot of GOP sorta like her. She’s former military, and not afraid of people being killed who need it. And she’s a hot chick.
    She’s a pretty scary Dem candidate but fortunately Dems hate her.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. bulwarker says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    “I met this ______, they told me ___________. I was saddened. That’s why I’m right, and we need __________ now!”

    God I hate the anecdotal lies they all tell.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Darklich123 says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    Sundance needs to address this interview immediately.

    Sara Carter actually believes McCabe will be prosecuted! Hahaha.

    Like

    Reply
  5. dogsmaw says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. whoseyore says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    No, Booker, the majority of gun owners do NOT agree with you.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Jason Ross says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Warren wants our handguns, too.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. dogsmaw says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Like

    Reply
  9. whoseyore says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    The theme tonight is compliment each other and slander the President.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. whoseyore says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    This guy is going to make them want to answer in Spanish.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Is Lizzie Warren’s greasy hair a homage to Madam Hillary?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. czarowniczy says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzz…click…”Welcome to the weather channel!”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Doppler says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Bernier’s voice is failing him, and the thought of him in five years is too much. An angry but failing old man railing at the unfinished business of his Socialist life. I predict he falls fast following this performance.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Lynnielu says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Biden just lied his ass off about the cages.😡

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. whoseyore says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    President Trump puts Americans FIRST and doesn’t need to apologize for it! These guys are so PRO illegal immigrant that they will never get elected in this country.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. nwtex says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. Jerry Cox says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    For those of you who are about to (brain) die by suffering through watching the Dim debate, I salute you. I’ll just stick to reading your comments and watching the recap on Fox shows tomorrow…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. maggiemoowho says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    People who love the United States of America vote Republican, people who hate the United States of America vote Democrat. There is no in between, you either lover your country or you don’t.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Darrell Michael Richardson says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    The perfect people to lead Venezuela so I say we send them all there.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Doppler says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Pete B: “anyone who supports Trump supports racism.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. lansdalechip says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Anything you can do, I can do better.
    Anything you can promise, I can promise more.
    No you can’t! Yes, I ca. No you can’t. yes I can.
    Blah, blah, blah, blah.
    Yawn.
    Off to bed.
    KAGA 2020!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. gsonFIT says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    I am sad to find out that i am a racist. Good thing Buttjigger let me know. I am so mad a PDJT now,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. whoseyore says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    I still say the applause and cheers are from a tape recording. When they pan out the audience is just sitting there.

    Like

    Reply
  24. nwtex says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Revelation says:
      September 12, 2019 at 9:45 pm

      Your surprised that the advocates of socialism are mean, when their 20th Century track record is 200+ million dead?

      Now that is woke.

      Like

      Reply
  25. nwtex says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • maggiemoowho says:
      September 12, 2019 at 9:37 pm

      That is so racist, could you imagine if Trump said something like that. ( However my husband is a doctor and he’s Asian😄😄😄)

      Like

      Reply
  26. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    The Comedy Hour–how desperate they all are that they’s continue to lie, lie, lie.

    Velcome to the Liar Club, Dims

    Second half starting.. Hubbie left the house to dust down the cars. He feels more worthy of doing that than to listen to these mutants blab. Lol

    Like

    Reply
  27. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Mayor Pete: “President clearly has no strategy”

    LOLOLOLOLOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Jeff says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Hey I have an idea. Let’s take a bucket, dip out of the deep end of the pool and empty it into the shallow end. That way the pool will be deeper for everyone! Yay socialism!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. whoseyore says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    I am sure someone has mentioned this before. Pete Buttigieg looks just like Alfred E. Newman.

    Like

    Reply
  30. jkcinsalem says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    I’m watching. Their all very angry people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. gsonFIT says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    everyone of the dem candidates wants to help out foreigners not one of them mentions helping out Americans

    dem foreign policy is to rollover on your back and pee on yourself

    Like

    Reply
  32. jkcinsalem says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Oops. They’re, I meant.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Tiffthis says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Who would schedule a debate during Thursday night football? Especially since nothing political has happened this season yet. 🤷🏼‍♀️

    Like

    Reply
  34. maggiemoowho says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    The Democrat debate is going to help Trump 😃👍👍👍

    Like

    Reply
  35. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Poor Bernie…His Communist brain doesn’t understand capitalism.
    Bernie is croaking and burning up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Covadonga says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Ooooh. Buttigeig and Robert Francis both getting a little geigmental for my tastes.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Sentient says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Has Harris proclaimed herself the only real Indian in the debate?

    Like

    Reply
  38. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    If we put a court jester hat on Booker, he’s look and act like Jack-in-the-Box.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Liawatha said she has 3 brothers who served in the military…now she is talking like only she fully understand what is going on in Afghanistan. Her smarty pants is about to catch on fire.

    Like

    Reply
  40. dogsmaw says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Like

    Reply
  41. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Mayor Pete is a liar–he needs to go back in the closet.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s