ABC Democrat Debate – Open Discussion Thread – 8:00pm W/ Livestream Link

The ABC debate with Democrat candidates is tonight from 8:00pm to 11:00pm EDT on ABC and Univision.

The moderators are NBC​ News’​ George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis and Univision’s Jorge Ramos.

[Live-stream Link Here]

The debate is taking place at Texas Southern University, and the ten participating candidates are: ♦Former VP Joe Biden; ♦Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; ♦Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey; ♦South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; ♦former Housing Secretary Julian Castro; ♦Senator Kamala Harris of California; ♦Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; ♦former Reresentative Robert “Beto” O’Rourke of Texas; ♦Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont; and ♦entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

For those watching the debate, consider this an open discussion thread.

