ABC Democrat Debate – Open Discussion Thread – 8:00pm W/ Livestream Link

The ABC debate with Democrat candidates is tonight from 8:00pm to 11:00pm EDT on ABC and Univision.
The moderators are NBC News’ George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis and Univision’s Jorge Ramos.
The debate is taking place at Texas Southern University, and the ten participating candidates are: ♦Former VP Joe Biden; ♦Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; ♦Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey; ♦South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; ♦former Housing Secretary Julian Castro; ♦Senator Kamala Harris of California; ♦Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; ♦former Reresentative Robert “Beto” O’Rourke of Texas; ♦Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont; and ♦entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
For those watching the debate, consider this an open discussion thread.
Geez. No I’ll will, but Biden’ s make-up looks like it was done by a mortician.
Joe Biden is a lap dog
It was the dude that embalmed Ginsburg.
Tulsi has interesting perspectives, some of which I agree with. She’s serious, not crazy, and a lot of GOP sorta like her. She’s former military, and not afraid of people being killed who need it. And she’s a hot chick.
She’s a pretty scary Dem candidate but fortunately Dems hate her.
Gabbard’s still in the Hawaiian National Guard; just got back (25 August) from her 2 weeks service; deployed to Indonesia for a training exercise.
The only position she’s taken that I’ve violently disagreed with is being pro-reparations.
Apart from that she seems to be pretty reasonable. Which as you say is why the other loonies hate her.
She has a shorter list of wildly crazy promises
The lesser of evils. Not ready for the White House.
“I met this ______, they told me ___________. I was saddened. That’s why I’m right, and we need __________ now!”
God I hate the anecdotal lies they all tell.
Sundance needs to address this interview immediately.
Sara Carter actually believes McCabe will be prosecuted! Hahaha.
Free Bernie Madoff!
/s
So, Paul Manafort needs to be released, Joe.
Joe is just looking out for his own kid..
joe’s hair plugs see to be holding up quite well. Just about the only authentic thing about him.
No, Booker, the majority of gun owners do NOT agree with you.
Warren wants our handguns, too.
I want to know what it is they’re planning to do to us, that they need to disarm us first.
The theme tonight is compliment each other and slander the President.
This guy is going to make them want to answer in Spanish.
Is Lizzie Warren’s greasy hair a homage to Madam Hillary?
Or her great-great-great grandfather the indian fighter. Back into the historical closet, William, shoo, shoo, shoo…
Buffalo grease.
ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzz…click…”Welcome to the weather channel!”.
I check in every 15 minutes to see if they have put each other to sleep. No luck. See ya later on a different thread!
I figure that at my age I don’t have that much life left to waste watching professional fools displaying their foolery.
Bernier’s voice is failing him, and the thought of him in five years is too much. An angry but failing old man railing at the unfinished business of his Socialist life. I predict he falls fast following this performance.
Where’s that latter day Ramón Mercader when you really need him?
Biden just lied his ass off about the cages.😡
Shocker! Not!
They all lied about it. obama put them in cages, separated ‘familias’ deported millions.
President Trump puts Americans FIRST and doesn’t need to apologize for it! These guys are so PRO illegal immigrant that they will never get elected in this country.
For those of you who are about to (brain) die by suffering through watching the Dim debate, I salute you. I’ll just stick to reading your comments and watching the recap on Fox shows tomorrow…
I fell asleep.
People who love the United States of America vote Republican, people who hate the United States of America vote Democrat. There is no in between, you either lover your country or you don’t.
The perfect people to lead Venezuela so I say we send them all there.
Pete B: “anyone who supports Trump supports racism.”
Yeah, he also couldn’t help but bust out into Spanish.
Beto had to compete with Buttigieg speaking Spanish.
Anything you can do, I can do better.
Anything you can promise, I can promise more.
No you can’t! Yes, I ca. No you can’t. yes I can.
Blah, blah, blah, blah.
Yawn.
Off to bed.
KAGA 2020!
I am sad to find out that i am a racist. Good thing Buttjigger let me know. I am so mad a PDJT now,
You can join this man:
I still say the applause and cheers are from a tape recording. When they pan out the audience is just sitting there.
Your surprised that the advocates of socialism are mean, when their 20th Century track record is 200+ million dead?
Now that is woke.
That is so racist, could you imagine if Trump said something like that. ( However my husband is a doctor and he’s Asian😄😄😄)
The Comedy Hour–how desperate they all are that they’s continue to lie, lie, lie.
Velcome to the Liar Club, Dims
Second half starting.. Hubbie left the house to dust down the cars. He feels more worthy of doing that than to listen to these mutants blab. Lol
Mayor Pete: “President clearly has no strategy”
LOLOLOLOLOL
Hey, mayor buttgag and the rest of you fools…keep believing that POTUS has no strategy.
Hey I have an idea. Let’s take a bucket, dip out of the deep end of the pool and empty it into the shallow end. That way the pool will be deeper for everyone! Yay socialism!
I am sure someone has mentioned this before. Pete Buttigieg looks just like Alfred E. Newman.
Our very own VSGPDJT made that very comment…
Our very own VSGPDJT made that very comment…
Our very own VSGPDJT made that very comment…
Wasn’t that Trump?
I’m watching. Their all very angry people.
everyone of the dem candidates wants to help out foreigners not one of them mentions helping out Americans
dem foreign policy is to rollover on your back and pee on yourself
Oops. They’re, I meant.
Who would schedule a debate during Thursday night football? Especially since nothing political has happened this season yet. 🤷🏼♀️
The Democrat debate is going to help Trump 😃👍👍👍
Poor Bernie…His Communist brain doesn’t understand capitalism.
Bernie is croaking and burning up.
Ooooh. Buttigeig and Robert Francis both getting a little geigmental for my tastes.
That dude is gay. No wonder he couldn’t beat Ted Cruz.
Has Harris proclaimed herself the only real Indian in the debate?
If we put a court jester hat on Booker, he’s look and act like Jack-in-the-Box.
Liawatha said she has 3 brothers who served in the military…now she is talking like only she fully understand what is going on in Afghanistan. Her smarty pants is about to catch on fire.
Mayor Pete is a liar–he needs to go back in the closet.
