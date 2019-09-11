Wednesday September 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
CHRIST
1.
I saw this on Twitter yesterday — so adorable!
The Nature of the Beast
“One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are…evil beasts…” (Titus 1:12).
When that Cretian prophet said that the Cretians are “evil beasts,” he was saying that they were men who “despise government…brute beasts” who “speak evil of dignities” (II Pet. 2:10-12), men who “despise dominion, and speak evil of dignities…as brute beasts” (Jude 1:8-10). A wild beast refuses to let a man impose his will on him, so men who won’t let civil rulers impose their will on them are called beasts.
When Paul added,
“This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith” (v. 13),
he was asserting that it is impossible to resist “the powers that be” in government (Rom.13:1,2) and still be considered sound in the faith.
We see further evidence that this was a problem in Crete when Paul later told Titus,
“Put them in mind to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates… to speak evil of no man” (Titus 3:1,2).
Christians who speak evil of magistrates and other men in government are so plentiful these days that they could be called “Legion,” for they “are many” (Mark 5:9). But the Apostle Paul immediately regretted it when he learned that he had unwittingly spoken evil of the leader of his nation (Acts 23:1-5).
We sometimes hear Christians object that it is not speaking evil of dignities in government if the criticisms we level against them are true. However, everything Paul said about his leader was true. God will smite him someday because he was a “whited wall” (Acts 23:3), a hypocrite who feigned to judge Paul according to the law, but commanded him to be smitten contrary to the law. Yet we know that Paul considered the true words he had spoken against his leader to be evil words, for he went on to admit that he had violated the interdispensational principle of, “Thou shalt not speak evil of the ruler of thy people” (v. 5).
This is reminiscent of Christians today who say we don’t have to obey our leaders in government because they often act contrary to the constitution of the United States, the law of our land. But Paul regretted speaking evil of the leader of his nation even though he had commanded Paul to be smitten contrary to the law of their land, the law of Moses.
The bottom line is, there is simply no justification or excuse of any kind for the shameful way that God’s people often speak of the civil leaders whom Paul calls “God’s ministers” (Rom. 13:6),
“Whereas angels, which are greater in power and might, bring not railing accusation against them before the Lord” (II Pet. 2:11).
Over the years, you may have had to struggle mightily to be sound in the faith as you came to realize what Paul taught about difficult and sensitive subjects such as water baptism, speaking in tongues, and healing. But if your heart yearns to be truly sound in every aspect of the faith, if you long to be Pauline in all matters of faith and practice, I would invite you to consider following Paul as he followed Christ in this critical area of the faith as well (I Cor. 11:1).
After all, the power that Pilate had to crucify the Lord was certainly an evil power, yet the Lord said that it was given to him “from above” (John 19:10,11). Learning not to speak evil of the often evil power of civil leaders is an unfathomably difficult path to tread at times for some, but it is the path trodden by the Apostle Paul and his Christ. And it is my earnest plea that it is the path you will choose as well.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-nature-of-the-beast/
When Paul added, “This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith” (v. 13), he was asserting that it is impossible to resist “the powers that be” in government (Rom.13:1,2) and still be considered sound in the faith.”
As the author proceeds to continue his point by citing an apostle’s actions involving the high priest in Acts 23, I’m reminded of how other apostles answered the high priest and his command and charge: “And the high priest asked them, saying, ‘By a charge we commanded you not to teach in this name, and behold, you have filled Jerusalem with your teaching, and you intend to bring upon us the blood of this man.’ But Peter and the apostles answering said, ‘It is necessary to obey God rather than men.'” (Acts 5:27b-29). I’m also reminded of Nebuchadnezzar and his order for all to worship the golden image, though some did resist (Daniel 3).
Then there’s that whole thing of governments who seek to coerce people in certain professions on actions against their faith, such as abortion; is it impossible to resist them? Do we need to bring up a whole host of regimes past and present who put out orders contrary to the walk of a believer? And speaking of beasts, what about the need to resist “the powers that be” that seek to make everyone take the mark of the beast (Rev. 13:15-18)?
It’s one thing to encourage the recognition of civil authorities and render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s (cf. Luke 20:20-26), and quite another to impugn any notion of resistance by the faithful of “the powers that be” no matter the context and reality of the situation.
“We sometimes hear Christians object that it is not speaking evil of dignities in government if the criticisms we level against them are true. However, everything Paul said about his leader was true. God will smite him someday because he was a “whited wall” (Acts 23:3), a hypocrite who feigned to judge Paul according to the law, but commanded him to be smitten contrary to the law. Yet we know that Paul considered the true words he had spoken against his leader to be evil words, for he went on to admit that he had violated the interdispensational principle of, “Thou shalt not speak evil of the ruler of thy people” (v. 5).”
Criticisms in truth of “dignities in government” do not automatically and invariably equate to the same thing as speaking evil or cursing (per the original verse Paul quoted, Exodus 22:28) “a prince amongst your people”. Criticism has been defined as the practice of judging something on its merits and faults. In light of the above contention, it’s worthwhile to check Scripture with Scripture and consider examples of criticism of those holding positions of authority and leadership.
Another time where Paul — notably, pre-road to Damascus — was present before the high priest was when the high priest asked Stephen to answer charges made against him (cf. Acts 6:8-15, 7-1). Stephen’s reply was to those present: “Men, brothers, and fathers, listen!” His address to the Sanhedrin included the following: “You stiff-necked and uncircumcised in heart and ears always resist the Holy Spirit; as your fathers did, also do you. Which of the prophets did your fathers not persecute? And they killed those having foretold about the coming of the Righteous One, of whom you have now become betrayers and murderers, you who received the Law by the ordination of angels, and have not kept it.”
Later, Paul was not silent about a dispute with Peter, but addressed that dispute with him “before all” (cf. Galatians 2:14), sharing details of the issue and the confrontation in a letter that was later included in Scripture: “But when Cephas came to Antioch, I opposed him to his face because he stood condemned” (Galatians 2:11). The issue was Peter and other believers (including other church leaders) “not walking in line according to the truth of the gospel” (cf. Galatians 2:14).
Did Paul risk being perceived as speaking ill/evil of Peter and the others? Yes. Did Paul risk a negative perception from his attacking a recognized leader, one who had walked with Jesus and been charged by Him with responsibilities towards the church (cf. John 21:15-22, Acts 1:1-8) as well as having been part of many prominent and inspired actions throughout his ministry after Christ’s ascension? Yes. However, wasn’t Paul’s criticism — judging the actions of Peter and the others by their merits and faults, then speaking up about it — needed in order to redirect those not walking in line with the truth of the gospel?
Qualifications for those seeking the “good work” of an overseer (Gr. episkopon) are listed Titus 1 and 1 Timothy 3. In both the appointing of such servant leaders and the evaluation of them after appointment, aren’t true criticisms required, especially if a de facto echo chamber begins to form around them by those who should be exercising accountability and oversight? Consider Eph. 5:11-13 — “And do not have fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather even expose them. For it is shameful even to mention the things being done by them in secret. But everything being exposed by the light is made visible, for everything becoming visible is light.”
Other verses also show the place of legitimate criticism such as 1 Timothy 5:19-20 — “Do not receive an accusation against an elder, except upon two or three witnesses. But those sinning, rebuke before all, so that the rest might have fear as well.” Sadly, there has been no shortage of hirelings and grievous wolves in churches abusing spiritual authority by proof-texting the first verse as well as Matthew 18:15-17, 1 Cor. 6:1-8, and others, using them to chill adequate oversight of leadership.
Some even dare to use Scripture to justify handling sexual abuse cases in-house — often with horrific results, conveniently leaving out relevant Scripture about rendering unto Caesar and ceding matters to civil authorities where due (cf. Luke 20:20-26, Romans 13:1-7). While we ought to be careful to not let anger and frustration lead to evil and unwise retorts and attacks against others, we also need to be wary of those who want to silence true, legitimate, and warranted criticism.
Greetings TMonroe. I am curious how you managed to read, respond, compose and post this lengthy, literate, well-formatted and error-free response in just 8 minutes?
Dear God, Thank you for the blessing of this nation, the wisdom with which you guided our founders, not only with the product of the Constitution, but the process of recognizing the force of our enemy, recognizing the humanity of man, guiding our rebellion, and maintaining our Nation.
Give us humility as individuals to submit to you, to select wise people to follow, and to build our communities and families centered on you. Give us humility as a Nation to recognize You as our sovereign God and the author of all wisdom, as the Rock of our foundation.
Help us choose our governing representatives based on their submission to your ways.
Thank you for our President. Strengthen him, and let the people in our nation see the reflection of you in his heart.
Amen…
…as we remember 9/11/01…
…and ask God’s blessings on the survivors and loved ones…
…whose lives changed forever that terrible day.
NEVER FORGET!
God Bless You Lucille , for Your Poignant Remembrance 🙏
Thank you, Ryder Lee. I’m sure we all remember where we were that day when we first heard the horrible news. How can it be that it was 18 years ago!
Beautiful….
Edward Elgar – Nimrod (from “Enigma Variations”)
Daniel Barenboim with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 1997, Carnegie Hall
😯 🤩 💪 👍 ✌️ ✨ 👼
September 11, 2001: a plane crashes into a field in Pennsylvania, it was hijacked and set to be flown into the White House by Moslem terrorists. November 4, 2008 we elect one into the White House.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
👏
🕊️
I stopped into my little deli just before 9 AM, when the short order cook relayed the radio announcement that a plane crashed into the WTC. We were only one mile away.
By the time I ran up to my office on the upper floors of 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue, I became a witness to the second plane crashing into the other tower. Our conference room had a fifty yard line view of the event.
I unconsciously barged into the room which was being used by another colleague with a full group of clients. I never even noticed…just ran in, witnessed the attack, and muttered, “those bastards.”
And ten years later, over and above the victims and the first responders who sacrificed their own lives, we had new victims who SD acknowledges this morning by the post at the top of this thread:
U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens
U.S. Foreign Service Information Officer Sean Smith
Former Navy SEAL Glen Doherty
Former Navy SEAL Tyrone Woods
Dear God, may You bless all who perished that day in 2001, years later in Benghazi, and all who still are affected by the gross complicity of our government, the viciousness of moslem terrorism and justice delayed.
Amen.
PS We never stopped watching that day until both towers had collapsed. Being in an architect’s office, it was shocking to witness these two strong towers just melting before our eyes.
I called my parents’cell phone, just to let them know I was OK, as they were traveling in Belgium. They had not heard yet.
Then our office manager closed the office with an unknown reopening notice…to be announced. “Call in within the next 24 hours.” That was it. I put my sunglasses on in the elevator upon leaving…tears swelling.
We had no clue if any other attack would occur that beautiful sunny afternoon. All bridges into Manhattan were closed, subways shut. With luggage for an out of town trip planned for the rest of the week, I walked about four miles home, after meeting friends halfway who were also trying to find their way home…downtown near the site.
To this day, I have never been down to that area of Manhattan and still have phone numbers in my address book of people I had befriended for years from Windows on the World.
Never forget.
Amen. 🙏
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EEFG784WwAA-tsl?format=jpg&name=900×900
William Hawkins – Blown Away (nd)
