Dan Bishop and Greg Murphy Win North Carolina Special Elections…

The media were prepared to use the term “bellwether” for the next several weeks, all they needed was for democrats to win two special election House seats in North Carolina.  Unfortunately for the narrative engineers, following campaign stops by President Donald Trump, republicans Dan Bishop (NC-09) and Greg Murphy (NC-03) won both districts.

(NC State Election Results)

The lamestream media will immediately downplay the results which reflect continued strength of support for President Donald Trump and his policies in the Tar Heel state.

  1. WVPatriot says:
    September 11, 2019 at 2:07 am

    GOD BLESS the UNITED STATES of AMERICA!!!

  2. swimeasy says:
    September 11, 2019 at 2:10 am

    Thank you Sundance! I was hoping you would post on the NC elections! We have been celebrating in our house and we’re not even in those districts!

    Great job NC Patriots!

  3. pucecatt says:
    September 11, 2019 at 2:12 am

    Way to go NC .. excellent wins . 🇺🇸

  4. Tommy says:
    September 11, 2019 at 2:13 am

    it was the ruskies!!!

  5. bertdilbert says:
    September 11, 2019 at 2:16 am

    Just think, after 2020, Trump can clear the way for a constitutional amendment to allow him a 3rd term in 2024! With a sunset clause after 2024! TDS explosion!

  6. Freepetta says:
    September 11, 2019 at 2:18 am

    Where’s the late early voters, the dead and absentee voters and the late overstuffed ballot boxes?
    Better hurry up with impeachment Fatty Naddy. Most of the country isn’t like the Socialist Republic of California. You stupid fat little fker.

  7. jello333 says:
    September 11, 2019 at 2:22 am

    I was watching the online returns in the Bishop/McCready race. As I was doing so, I was thinking to myself… “Who ARE these guys?” I really know absolutely nothing about either of them, but that didn’t matter one bit. All I knew is that Trump was pushing hard for Bishop… and that’s ALL I had to know. That’s right, even though I know nothing about him, I’m thrilled that Bishop won… for the simple reason that Trump badly wanted him to win.

    So… wait, what?… So my litmus test for politicians is now whether Trump wants them to win? YES! That’s exactly where I’m at right now.

    • boogywstew says:
      September 11, 2019 at 2:30 am

      That’s exactly where we should all be. Tonight President Trump endorsed Ben Sasse so everyone needs to take a deep breath and vote for him. If another pretty Republican face enters the race, don’t be fooled. There would be something wrong with them to even consider splitting the Republican ticket.

    • bertdilbert says:
      September 11, 2019 at 2:32 am

      Trump is keeping the battleground states locked up with continual campaigning. The democrats have no path to victory.

      • Austin Holdout says:
        September 11, 2019 at 5:19 am

        Bert: An earlier CTH post this evening said their “leaked” strategy is going to be to attack The President on his “performance rather than his bigotry and awfulness”. Besides an admission that all of the race baiting has failed, the new strategy sounds equally doomed for failure. Every “failure” they bring up will remind the people how Trump tried 3 or 4 ways to keep that promise and the Dems used every lying, cheating, America-hating device at their disposal to thwart him. If that’s their real strategy instead of a head-fake, you may be right that they have no path to success. Let’s pray so.

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      September 11, 2019 at 3:29 am

      Say jello,you think maybe when they get to Congress,they will not remember how they got there.This is how you build a army,a good one.Now he needs to call them and tell them and make sure they understand they do not take money from the lobby guys.

  8. Kerry_On says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:35 am

    I can hear the howls from the MSM all the way over here in Ireland! “But, but… Muh POLLING!!

  9. elize says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:54 am

    Here in the 3rd, Jones finally kicked the bucket so we deplorables were able to elect a real conservative. As opposed to – I’ll run as a R to get elected, then head to DC and see you next election cycle Jones.

    Thank God, we’ve been praying and trying for years to get someone else elected.

  10. Kaco says:
    September 11, 2019 at 4:25 am

    Thank goodness for this win! Bishop’s race was a little close for comfort. Is that a GOP district trending Dem or a Dem district trending GOP?

    • Kaco says:
      September 11, 2019 at 4:32 am

      Well, I just found out they won after NC was forced to redistrict by the court. Obama wants to do this all over our nation. I hope these wins mean this is really big for the GOP and MAGA! Dems lost despite the redistricting scheme!

    • Bert Darrell says:
      September 11, 2019 at 5:05 am

      It looked to me as if the dems put in a lot of money to get all bodies and corpses to the precincts whereas many republican voters decided to stay home and watch the counts on TV. PDJT won NC district 9 by double digits in 2016 and he’s worked quite a few miracles since then.

  11. Bigly says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:14 am

    It’s a special day when our president is pumped and validated. Keep up the great work, POTUS , Americans love you.

