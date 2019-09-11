Dan Bishop and Greg Murphy Win North Carolina Special Elections…

The media were prepared to use the term “bellwether” for the next several weeks, all they needed was for democrats to win two special election House seats in North Carolina. Unfortunately for the narrative engineers, following campaign stops by President Donald Trump, republicans Dan Bishop (NC-09) and Greg Murphy (NC-03) won both districts.

(NC State Election Results)

The lamestream media will immediately downplay the results which reflect continued strength of support for President Donald Trump and his policies in the Tar Heel state.

Greg Murphy won big, 62% to 37%, in North Carolina 03, & the Fake News barely covered the race. The win was far bigger than anticipated – there was just nothing the Fakers could say to diminish or demean the scope of this victory. So we had TWO BIG VICTORIES tonight, Greg & Dan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

.@CNN & @MSNBC were all set to have a BIG victory, until Dan Bishop won North Carolina 09. Now you will hear them barely talk about, or cover, the race. Fake News never wins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

BIG NIGHT FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

