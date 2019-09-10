September 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #964

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(420 days to E-Day)
————————-
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
To the Opposition:
🌟 “You who practice deceit, your tongue plots destruction;
it is like a sharpened razor.“ 🌟 -— Psalm 52:2
—————–
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team is safely back in the WH/DC
***Praise: 157.9 million Americans are employed..it is the most ever.
***Praise: 6.2 million people are off Food Stamps since 2016 election
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump as he travels to Renaissance Washington, D.C. Downtown Hotel to speak at 2019 National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week Conference (Dep WH 1:50pm ET***Arr back at WH 3:10pm ET)
— for wisdom in facing down Dragon China
— for aid and quick recovery for everyone affected by Hurr. Dorian
— for protection for Sundance and all first responders helping those in distress
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
— against Traitors M Romney & Mike Lee’s legislative proposal to keep President Trump from diverting funds to border WALL in the future–they want open borders
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE handling illegal aliens drama, in detentions/rescues
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
— for Boris Johnson, Brexit Party and their leaders–Stand Strong
— for protection for Hong Kong Freedom Fighters–Stand their ground
— for protection for American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸*The Praying America *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We also pray for our first responders who risk their own lives to rescue others in peril, and continue to do so day in and day out, as well as for our men and women in the military who protect our homeland, serving a cause greater than themselves.”
(Remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, September 10, 2019 —
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was going to jump in and post “This space reserved for Grandma Covfefe”. But I got tired of clicking the refresh button. Plus that would have just been mean on my part.
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Tweet with article.
Judge reinstates nationwide halt on Trump asylum policy plan – 9/9/19
https://cbs4local.com/news/nation-world/judge-reinstates-nationwide-halt-on-trump-asylum-policy-plan
—————
Related
Previous (September 7th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/09/september-9th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-963/comment-page-1/#comment-7346775
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ben Bergqam interviews Brian Kolfage – July – (3:10)
(Wall Symposium) (America’s Voice News)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amanda Head interviews Ryan Fournier – July – (6:30)
(Wall Symposium) (America’s Voice News)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Conservative Anthony confronts people on the other side of the Border Wall – 9/7/19 – (8:51)
(Sunland Park, WBTW’s Project 1)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Edit: “September 9th Pres. thread” not “7th”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mueller/Weissman fail.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something missing?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doesn’t Sullivan rule today on the Brady evidence in the Flynn case?Grandma, can you include Judge Sullivan, General Flynn and Sydney Powell in today’s prayer, along with everyone awaiting justice.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person