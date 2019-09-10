Bolton Out…

It was always just a matter of time…
What did Obama do when his politically pliant pet and hack, Susan Rice, couldn’t get the Secretary of State position because she couldn’t get confirmed? He made her NSA — no confirmation required. Imagine the nefarious activities she was able to undertake with control of the NSA database.
My choice would be John Ratcliffe. Imagine the GOOD he could do aiding Barr and Durham, and supporting the public release of documents revealing all the nefarious shenanigans the last Administration and its embeds in this one engaged in to undermine a major party candidate, a President-elect, and a President of the United States. His appointment would cause immeasurable anxiety among the conspirators. Go for it.
He would be PERFECT for placing in that role…
Almost makes you wonder if Bolton being ousted would serve other purposes for this President.
Seriously doubt it.
YES Louisiana….permanent position in CIA outpost in ANTARCTICA…thank you VSG PDJT for firing this warmonger !!!!!!!!!!!This kind of ppl screw up Mr.Reagan policy toward Rusia almost cost war with Venezuela & Iran.and no interest whatsoever resolve tense situation in glorious Ukraine toward eastern territories and I do not want even talk about his ideas regard NK/CHINA….
I was thinking that the guy that Bolton forced out when he first showed up would be the one to bring back as NSA; that guy was smart and on the same page as Trump and Pompeo.
Wish I could remember his name; Sundace had a couple nice write ups about him.
McMaster was NSA before Bolton. I can’t remember if he was good or bad…
We need a deck of playing cards. Remember that deck of cards for the Iraqi bad guys?
Agree!😂
Yes, definitely! However, McMaster was not a favorite!
McMaster was pretty bad – another neocon.
There was a younger guy that held a deputy position; worked on the Trump campaign, I think. When Bolton came on he forced the guy out.
The guy was a lot like Stephen Miller; really supported Trump and was unflappable with the media.
Was it Ezra Cohen-Watnik?
Think it was Ezra Cohen-Watnick who early on took Nunes to the White House & showed him on a computer or SCIF the FBI corrupt unmasking.
& McMaster fired him.
I think I remember PDT insisted Jeff Sessions put Watnick in at the DOJ.
I think I know who you’re talking about. I can’t remember his name, either, Long, cool drink of water, smart as hell and handled the media like no one’s business. Today’s been brain-fart day in coffeebreak land.
McMaster looked the part but turned out to be a girl. In this instance that is not a compliment.
Very bad. He didn’t even want Trump to say “radical Islam” let alone Islam. He wanted to stick his head in the sand and pretend nothing had anything to do with Islam. he even said the Taliban have no religion.
Yikes…POTUS needs someone who thinks like he does!
McMaster was NeverTrump. Trump hired him as NSA to try to make peace with McCain who was his big backer. Didn’t work. All he did was work against Trump.
Best thing of McMaster is him leaving and not being heard from again.
Fre$king bad.
He was a backstabber. ridiculed POTUS intelligence. SAD SOB.
I think it was Sebatian Gorka.
Tom Bossert.
Yeah, him.
On a side note, I always saw Bolton as a bargaining tool.
” I want to talk, but if I don’t get what I want, I’ll sick this little ankle-biting war-monger in you.”
But Bolton was too good at $hit-stirring. Time for the boot.
Yes, Tom Bossert! Thanks, SD. He was articulate, bright and completely supportive of the President. Would be great to see him rejoin the Team.
Yes, thanks.
Yes. This president understands leadership.
POTUS foreign and economic policy has clear, consistent objectives
This administration isn’t held captive to powerful entrenched factions who so successfully overrode our legitimate interests in the past.
As a direct consequence, Institutional and political interests do not dominate decision making. The US is projecting a state that is far more rational and pragmatic, as is appropriate for a major power.
This elbow room permits objective assessment of performance and outcomes. No doubt the DoD, NSC and EU actors find this frustraing.
Our country will be a more trustworthy ally and, ultimately, a stabilising influence that is based on reciprocality and mutual respect for sovereignty.
It’s an unaccustomed luxury to relax a bit, knowing . President Trump will not be easily sucked into rogue Benghazi Libya ops.
Nope, no SoS with backstage alliances , independent agendas & murky adventurism.
Not on this man’s watch. He navigates according to goals that benefit the American people, present and future.
I focus on this, rather than being gloomy & in a perpetual froth, all worked up about the dirty cabal in DoJ & Congress.
Every dog has its day.
McMaster = Swamp
Perhaps Bolton or others balanced out the minions McMasters left when he departed
I do not know, but I like Team POTUS end pro
President Donald J. Trump….AKA the ‘Boss’. You work for him, you’ve got a shelf life.
Damn, this is refreshing.
Bob McGinnis just told Cavuto the most sensible thing said ALL day about Bolton; or anyone who works in PDJT’s administration.
Basically, if you know what he wants to get done, work with him OR GET OUT OF THE WAY !
Term limits, at there best.
Term limits are hurtful, POTUS tweeted against term limiting committee chairs, makes people retire and hurts our party. Term limits hurt too much to actually help, they sound good until the results are in.
I guess I should have put a sarc/ after my comment. I referenced his releasing/firing/forced resignations of those in his admin…not his comment you reference. Thanks for adding your post so others can have clarification.
I don’t think Wray got that memo. If PT can get rid of NSA why can’t he get rid of Wray???? Unless he’s ok with Wray, somehow.
Wray Wray go away don’t come back another day.
Bolton represents “old school thinking” about the use of American military power, and unfortunately also was a poster child for military industrialism. This does not align with the President’s far more sophisticated deal-making sensibilities.
Bolton’s characteristic way of thinking was responsible for eighteen years of lucrative stalemate in Afghanistan. With apologies to the Beach Boys (“Barbara Ann”), it goes like this:
“Bomb bomb bomb … bomb bomb I-ran … BOMB BOMB BOMB … BOMB BOMB I-RAN! … BOMB I-RA-A-A-AAN …”
… and that was always the end of it. That’s as far as their thinking had to go.
Senator Rand Paul: Bolton was working against P.Trump
In this instance Senator Paul has his head up his rear. Pres Trump and Bolton may have disagreed and parted ways. But Bolton was not disloyal and was not working against Pres Trump.
Exactly! Thanks for posting this video w Rand Paul (R-KY)
While he voices support for the President, Rand Paul is certainly adept at articulating “Rand Paulism” which I’ve always thought is somewhere between isolationism and “appeasementism“.
Fascinating to this mostly lurker to see the trolls slip in and plant their IEDs and then recede, only to come back. Virtually unnoticed, they are so subtle. Or so they think.
Hi LuLu
Hi…but Lulu is the poster who swiped my username a year or so (or more) ago. I had to become LULU…
Huge relief. Super Swampy guy.
And all that nasty unsanitary facial hair gone too.
So now the story from fox is:
Last night Bolton and President got into argument and Bolton offered resignation. Bolton comes in this morning and sits through a two hour conference and then decides to resign.
More like President asked Bolton to resign last night and then found out this morning that Bolton is attending a conference and then fired him.
…..and now VSG PDJT what it take to push WRAY out of FBI !!!!!!
Mike Pompeo is as steady as a rock, nothing moves him.
I may be missing it entirely, but I thought Trumps effort at the Camp David Meeting was to get the Taliban and the Afghan government into some semblance of a cease-fire/stop blowing crap up so that the United States could get OUT of that useless desert. The deal wasn’t necessarily gonna be with us, but with the “others” the Taliban doesn’t want to live with.
Personally, If I were President, I would just send word to all the contractors to get their personnel out of Afghanistan within 24 hours, then 24 hours after that issue orders to remove every service member in Afghanistan in the next 24 hours. If you can’t load it on a plane, burn it or blow it up.
The only way to “win” in Afghanistan is to kill everyone who opposes you. They don’t understand anything else. We have too much of a moral conscience to do that, as a country, so just leave and let them kill themselves.
Bryan,
Complete total extraction of troops is possible.
But, Afghan, as a nation is a partial construct and inherently unstable.
It’s a magnet for external predators, a territory dominated by uncooperative sectarian interests.
Vulnerable to everything from archaic Islamist extremists, nuclear Paki militarists to Turkey , Iran, Iraqi & China expansionists.
As a potential powder keg, we have to keep an oar in the water. I’d prefer to do that through actuall Afghanis, rather than court and bribe duplicitous third parties like Pakistan and Iran.,,
Total evacuation, including our semi covert operatives would create a power vacuum in a convergence zone of ruthless predatory power seekers.
Is it realistic to expect outsiders to respect Afghan’s political sovereignty? .
LIKE. Remember that during the campaign DJT said repeatedly, when talking about those who were at odds with each other, that he would “get them all in a room. Get them to talk”. This is what he has tried to do and what he was trying to do with the Taliban…
Exactly LULU
Statesmanship.
A big adjustment for reactionaries and power blocks . 🦅
Not you, Bryan.
I see you POV
We’ve been bit many times.
Subcontract Afghanistan to the Kurds; problem solved and the best friends you could ever have in that region will never let you down!
I share your sentiment, Bryan. But what would be the implications for the rest of Asia and the Middle East?
Absolutely and in the future we don’t go to war unless the people are on board with us going in and wiping out the enemy and not complain if there are innocent people hurt. America goes above and beyond to avoid this but no more at the expense of our own people.
Click to see the meme.
I like Bolton and have always thought he is a smart man and a loyal American. But he is a Neo-Con and I never thought he would fit in well with Trump’s desire to reduce our military commitments throughout the world. Apparently this weekend the rubber met the road. I really like the dwpender’s suggestion of John Ratcliff for a replacement at NSA. I hope that Bolton takes this like a man and goes away quietly without taking a gig at CNN. But whatever Bolton does, Trump moves on.
“Bomb em Bolton” had a very narrow problem solution set that didn’t work well with the Trump method.
The big question is why Bolton was hired in the first place, another bad pick?
Seeking advice is never wrong.
It is when you are surrounded by a nest of vipers or you get it from millennial liberals like Ivanka or Jared. To be fair, I cannot assume they are behind any of the poor personnel decisions (Kelly, Mattis, Cohen, McMaster, Powell), but the expansion of earned income child credit was not good.
Getting advice from the RIGHT people is always good – getting advice from the WRONG people just to identify their strategy.
Bolton could have been hired to indirectly help with North Korea negotiations. Trump could honestly tell NK he is getting significant pressure to simply blow up their nuclear sites rather than negotiate. NK would know from Bolton’s reputation that Trump is serious about getting the advice to attack.
Exactly. I see PT having very tactical use of his leadership team. Tillerson got movement on Saudi Arabia and then his value was spent, for example. Having a bunch of ‘yes’ men in your leadership is always a bad thing.
Bolton’s Iranian Thugs Busted Planning Attack on US Naval Forces Published on May 6, 2019 We received proof more than 12 hours before headlines broke about a possible Iranian strike on the US Navy by the Peoples Mojahedin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpMS2gPliCQ
I would say that something more like false flags (set up by Bolt head) were revealed and this was proven to Trump. No doubt Bolton has ben the one stirring up the trouble with Iran the whole time (the ‘pretend fuzzy pictures’ ) we were subjected to of mines and things in the side of the tanker for example. Very Bolton. No fan of Iran, but they are the perfect ‘baddy’ to amplify and ramp up to get a war started for Bolton to justify himself
I have no problem with a few hawks in the administration. And it does no good to have a strong military if the enemy feels you will never use it. Best to use generals or enlisted men if you have to include hawks as advisers. Junior officers and civilians are just trouble.
Generals can be the most trouble of all. Kelly, Mattis, Mcmaster – all fired.
” it does no good to have a strong military if the enemy feels you will never use it. “. Exactly!!! Bolton was the right man for the right time. Is that time truly over? Time will tell.
Reading these complaints about who PDJT has hired or fired is pure comedy gold You sound like You never Heard of a divorce , or a relationship gone bad . Before You make a fool of your self remember Jesus hand picked Judas the brother of James .
True, HickTick.
Judas was hand picked for a very specific reason.
As well as illiterate fisherman and corrupt tax collectors among others.
Maybe your confusing the two Judas’s
No comparison between Trump and Jesus.
President Trump has made many personnel choices that has made me wonder. But that’s how successful people do it. He tries to catch ‘lightning in a bottle’ with unconventional choices but gets rid of them quickly if they don’t work out. Also, my guess is many choices are a head fake; he chooses someone knowing he’ll quickly get rid of them and then choose the person he really wanted.
It’s like the young man who goes home to mom and tells her he wants to marry another man. After she flips out, he says, “Well, there is this nice girl I’d like to marry but she’s a stripper.” The mom, relieved says, “I’m sure I’ll love her!” My science teacher told me that story back in 1972. Learned a lot from him 🙂
Bolton was a warmonger…..good riddance. I’m sure the Communist News Network will snap him up.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Tuesday praised President Donald Trump for firing National Security Advisor John Bolton, saying the move was a “necessary action.”
“I commend @realDonaldTrump for this necessary action. The President has great instincts on foreign policy and ending our endless wars. He should be served by those who share those views,” Paul wrote on Twitter.
I commend @realDonaldTrump for this necessary action. The President has great instincts on foreign policy and ending our endless wars. He should be served by those who share those views. https://t.co/XEBwzySxac
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 10, 2019
If the Taliban were invading DC and Kentucky, Rand Paul would still counsel against military involvement.
There is a difference between being smart/strategic militarily on the one hand and on the other hand carrying your gonads in your purse.
For Bolton’s replacement – Col. Douglas Macgregor, author of ” Breaking the Phalanx”.
always remember you are an adviser not a consultant.
Had to keep it short because he had to get out his group text to all of Fox and media members….
Short and sweet is best. Then he crossed PT off and that was curtains. You’d think those workly that closely with him would understand him better.
Personally, I am just thrilled Bolton is out!
Yay. 🇺🇸 #AmericaFirst
Good riddens Bomb Brain
Fred Fleitz’s name is floating around…
Bolton believes that if there is any doubt about having a war, let’s have another one.
Trump believes that if there is any doubt about having a war, let’s not have another one.
What will happen with his security clearance? Seems too many manage to keep them.
Excellent point…..I haven’t heard of any yet having clearances pulled. It’s time to yank them all.
I can see how this unfolded:
Bolton: Look, Mr. President, we haven’t bombed anyone in awhile now, don’t you think we should start a war with Iran or someone else?
PDJT: John, take yourself and your warmongering Colonel Sanders mustache the hell out of my office and never come back!!!!!
Something like that. 😎
I think this POV fits here:https://twitter.com/DA_Stockman/status/1170793034268762114
I believe Andrew McCarthy is correct when he says Americans ignore our antagonists’ ideology at our peril. The Taliban will never negotiate in good faith. They are Islamic jihadists to the core. Accordingly, it was madness to invite a bunch of them to Camp David to “negotiate.” I’m glad they bombed Kabul, except for the deaths of the American and the Romanian soldiers, as I hope it brought Trump a little closer to understanding the ideological scourge of Islam. Because right now it is evident by this episode that he doesn’t get it. Islamists won’t make honest “deals.”
A lot of truth there.
Well, most of the Islamists would be herding goats if it weren’t for the black op weapons and $$$$ given to them by the real unstoppable psychos – the Deep State, neocon
globalists who want war, war, war until they get their one world government. They want it so bad they even come on message boards and put up clever little psyop posts.
Make General Flynn NSA Again!!!!
My father used to tell me never to burn any bridges when changing jobs because you never know what may happen down the road. Bolton is blowing up his bridges. Good riddance.
Hmm interesting
Both Bolton and President Trump are patriots and love their country.
Unlike some here, I don’t think you will see Bolton out trashing this administration…. forcefully voicing his differences? . . . . perhaps, but trashing, no.
Bolton understands that Islamic supremacist savages comprise an ideological death cult posing as a religion, will NEVER negotiate in good faith with the civilized Judeo-Christian West and understand only one thing…..the threat or use of overwhelming force. That was what Iraq was all about. Before 0bama surrendered and withdrew against military advice the surge had worked, we were holding ground on their turf and killing jihadi scum at will who were flocking there from all across the region on orders from Bin Laden . . . . . . exactly as we planned. It was a long term strategic effort that was working as until 0bama did a 180, apologized & bugged out. We can argue with hindsight whether going into Iraq in the first place was a mistake, but the abject debacle caused by the 0bama / Biden precipitous withdrawal was predicted by military experts BEFOREHAND . . . . . . but I digress.
President Trump has shown that he isn’t adverse to using military force, yet doesn’t want to get (or stay) bogged down in any protracted ground wars – these are both good things.
I do think, however, that – like Rand Paul and his old man – the President may be a bit naïve in thinking he can reason with the likes of fanatic third world Mohammedan terrorists, just as he thought he could reason with the democrat left who are allied with Islamic supremacists in a long ideological war against capitalism, individual liberty and the Judeo-Christian values that made Western Civilization in general and America in particular great.
Having said that, I don’t think Bolton should have been kept around if he is that at odds with the Commander-in-Chief and I hope President Trump really doesn’t think he can cut a deal with islamists….they aren’t interested in capital, they want blood.
Flame me if you want, but don’t for one second think I’m a leftist troll.
Bolton was there to frighten adversaries. When his usefulness was done his job was over. Looks like a pattern with this CEO. Imagine we’ll see it again.
The real question to ask is why the hell Bolton was appointed to begin with. I don’t pay much attention to politics but even I know that Bolton is a neocon warmonger and lovin’ it.
Bolton is a good guy. He articulated his position pretty well, but PDJT vision is different from his. The fall out must be the taliban invited to camp david. Bad idea. Wray should be next to be fired.
I commend @realDonaldTrump for this necessary action. The President has great instincts on foreign policy and ending our endless wars. He should be served by those who share those views. https://t.co/XEBwzySxac

— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 10, 2019
Hmm interesting
