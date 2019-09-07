Saturday September 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday, Treepers….
beautiful, those last 3 – thanks, Lucille !
YW, nimrodman! The orangie in the plastic box reminds me of a rabbit fur coat I had in my youth. It was one of the first purchases I made with a newfangled thing called a credit card–MasterCharge. LOL!
The Day Of Itching Ears
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
For the professing Church the day of theological controversy has passed. Ecumenism is now the word on every tongue. Church leaders appear to have become convinced that the stifling confusion in the Church can be overcome only by all of us getting together, minimizing our differences and emphasizing those doctrines on which we all agree. As a result some of the most important doctrines of Scripture are neither denied nor affirmed; they are ignored. But little matter, for the objective now is not to be true to the written Word of God, but to see to it that the Church is “strong” and commands the world’s respect.
Ecumenism, sad to say, has made significant inroads among evangelical believers too. All too seldom do men of God stand up to defend by the Scriptures the truths they believe and proclaim. Theological debate has given place to the dialogue, in which two individuals or groups sit down together to discuss their differences and see if there is not some basis for agreement. This appears generous and objective but too often convictions are compromised and the truth watered down by such undertakings, with the result that the Spirit’s power is sacrificed for numerical strength.
No man of God can speak in the power of the Spirit when he places anything before the Word and Will of God. Nor can the Church ever be truly united and strong unless she puts God’s Word and Will first and takes her place in the world as Christ’s embassy on alien territory (See II Cor. 5:20).
2 Corinthians 5:20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
Well, just a couple of hours ago it became official, India’s first try at landing a rover onto the moon, Chandrayaan-2, failed when communication was lost just seconds before landing. Unofficial rumor is that the last broadcast from the Chandrayaan-2 was something about ‘this is Alice from Visa/Mastercard’ but nothing official yet.
In all it isn’t bad though, on Try 1 to get within a kilometer or two of the landing before comms were lost, quite an accomplishment and they do deserve their props. Next time they shouldn’t use ATT.
In the meantime the Pakistani Space Agency has announced a delay in its lunar landing program as there’s a nationwide shortage of helium balloons.
Thank you, GH!
To quote George C. Scott in his role as “Patton,” I have a lot of faults Brad, but ingratitude isn’t one of them.”
I want to express my gratitude for this site, for Sundance, Menagerie, and all the Treepers; for Judicial Watch; for those “horrible people you wouldn’t want to have dinner with” (Ross, Mnuchin, Lighhtizer, etc.) who are now working for all of USA against Global economic exploitation; and especially for our VSG President Trump. I give thanks to Almighty God for sparing our country from the worst of Hurricane Dorian, while also asking for His mercy for the many victims of that storm in the Bahamas.
If anyone reading this is in doubt or despair, remember that Jesus Christ died for your sins. He was falsely accused, wrongfully convicted, and put to cruelly death… and even that didn’t stop Him! He was back in action so fast His closest followers didn’t even recognize Him. He was just getting warmed up! Know that He is here right now, for YOU.
Happy CATERDAY!!!!! Treepers!
In 2011, I had tickets to see Etta in concert at the Chicago House of Blues. She had to cancel due to illness and died a few months later. Broke my heart. What a loss for the music world, amazing woman.
Hate it when that happens …
