Horrific Reports From Bahamas in Dorian Aftermath – A Topography Changed Event…

Posted on September 6, 2019 by

Steve Harrigan reports from Abaco Island in the Bahamas as search and rescue efforts continue.  The scale of the devastation is incredible; everything is gone, and worse yet the topography has changed removing the ability of deep water ports to be used in/around most of the northern Bahama islands.  The anticipated death toll is expected to be dramatic. [Disturbing Content]

.

The duration of Hurricane Dorian has changed the underwater topography making access to the Island communities even more difficult, if not impossible. The Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force have warned all ocean vessels to stay clear of the Northern Bahama islands.

The equipment needed, and the fuel to make the equipment operational, is not able to reach the Islands because the underwater topography has changed. Deep water channels and port routes need to be remapped.  Most previous ports in/around the Northern Bahamas are no longer feasible for use.  What used to be deep water is now shallow water.

Air crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Military are working under the authority granted by the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force to reach as many island residents as possible.  However, the mass delivery of tonnage is severely limited by the inability to open the airports and use fixed wing carriers.

Large ships cannot port, and hovercrafts are needed to avoid the issues with topography changes. All coastal maps are essentially useless around Abacos and Grand Bahama Island. Near shore navigation is currently impossible for large vessels.

This recovery effort is going to be complex and long duration.

As of Friday at 9 a.m.:

Coast Guard crews have rescued 205 people in the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian began.

The Coast Guard is conducting air operations based out of Andros Island, Bahamas. Seven MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and five MH-65 Dolphin helicopters are conducting search and rescue missions, area assessments and providing logistical support.

Port Condition Zulu is in effect for the Port of Savannah and Brunswick, Georgia.

Port Condition Zulu is in effect for the Port of Charleston, South Carolina.

Eight Coast Guard cutters are staged near the Bahamas ready to engage in Hurricane Dorian response efforts.

For their safety, the Coast Guard advises mariners to not attempt voyages into the Northern Bahamas until further notice due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian.

The Government of the Bahamas is currently assessing its northern ports and harbors to determine if they are safe to enter. There is a high risk of debris in the water, sunken vessels, and destroyed or missing aids to navigation and pier facilities. There is also a risk of chemical spills and changes to the topography/hydrology in ports and marinas from the prolonged winds and storm surge of the Category 5 hurricane.

The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas.

If you are in a life-threatening situation and need assistance, call 911 or 919 in the Bahamas, or call the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency at 242-325-9983 or the Bahamian Emergency Operations Center at 242-362-3895 or 242-362-3896.

During Port Condition Zulu, no vessels may enter or transit within ports without permission of the COTP. All vessel movements are prohibited, and all ship-to-shore operations must cease. (link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in FEMA, Hurricane Dorian, Military, Refugees, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

153 Responses to Horrific Reports From Bahamas in Dorian Aftermath – A Topography Changed Event…

  1. Rebelchick says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Wow ao sad.
    Wish all those cruise ships that make their millions of the Bahamas would have helped evacuate rhose poor folks before the hurricane hit their.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      September 6, 2019 at 8:33 pm

      Well, one company did.

      Cruise Ship Headed to the Bahamas to Help with Evacuations
      Ben SouzaBy Ben Souza
      September 5, 2019

      Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is canceling a cruise so one of their cruise ships can head to the Bahamas later this evening on a humanitarian mission. The ship will not only allow Bahamian residents to go home, but will also allow for those in the Bahamas to evacuate to the United States.

      https://cruisefever.net/cruise-ship-headed-to-the-bahamas-to-help-with-evacuations/

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      September 6, 2019 at 8:33 pm

      Why would they? They are committed in advance with paying passengers.

      Like

      Reply
      • littleanniefannie says:
        September 6, 2019 at 9:02 pm

        It’s called compassion.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Hicksville Kid says:
        September 6, 2019 at 9:56 pm

        Friends of ours are on a cruise ship that stopped near by (they could not dock) and helped to make 6000 sandwiches for the people of the Bahamas. They did it because of compassion. The ship off loaded as much food and drinks as they could. All this with paying customers on board that were happy to do it. God bless them and the people of the Bahamas.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      September 6, 2019 at 8:53 pm

      I wish the money made from tourism in the bahamas was invested into infrastructure that could withstand the high chance of a 3-5 Hurricane hitting them.
      But then again Florida isn’t able to do that either. I’m sorry for the people but it seems foolish to not be prepared. This infrastructure was doomed to succumb to a Cat 4 or 5.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • John Bosley says:
        September 6, 2019 at 9:34 pm

        2 solid days of a stalled Cat 5 cane is a lot to ask of infrastructure to stay standing.
        Short of hardened nuclear bunkers made of reinforced concrete and re-bar , that is/was a daunting task.
        The other problem is what to do when you emerge from said bunker to that landscape.

        I guess paradise ain’t all it’s cracked up to be, grass being greener on the other side of the fence thing.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Ono says:
      September 6, 2019 at 9:00 pm

      Entry through coral reef (Passages are caused by fresh water that kills coral) passages is sketchy and shallow at best. The winds and rain have re deposited the beach sand all over. I doubt anything but a very shallow draft boat can even approach…as far as anchorages (tying the boat to a secure dock)…they are gone.

      So Sad.

      I grew up on the Ocean in Ca and believe me in a matter of hours the tide, wind driven surf and rain can strip every grain of sand off the beach. The resulting surf comes in unimpeded and creates havoc…unless you are a surfer and ultimate conditions manifest.

      I’m talking a heavy 50 knot Pacific rain storm…not hurricane.

      This is a tragedy of the worst perportion.

      I am a building contractor and if help is needed ..steer me to those in need. I live in Ca but can and always will help those in need.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
  2. All Too Much says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    My heart goes out to the people of Bahama.
    Its beyond my imagination.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. conservalicious says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    This makes the devastation in Costa Rica look small in comparison.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Pyrthroes says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    Unless you made it to relatively high ground (the Bahamas’ maximum elevation is 207 feet, on Cat Island; Abaco’s peak is 60 – 80 feet), sense is that Dorian will have swept everything away. Fresh water will be a major problem, as will food and shelter; most certainly, there are no medical facilities remaining, nor supplies. Airfields and navigable waterways are gone, virtually all roads washed out.

    On the whole, this situation demands a massive helicopter-borne relief effort, doable only by prompt British and American naval aid. Given the manifest lack of nearby rescue forces, the next week or so will be horrific for everyone concerned.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. mg says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    President Trump should shake some service and money out of all the Europeon countries, especially Scandinavia. Expose them, Mr. President

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Rynn69 says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    Impressive report from SD. So many lives lost, so many lives changed — a terrible tragedy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Got243kids says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    God help those people. It looks like nuclear holocaust on a scale I can’t comprehend. Just wow…
    I need to send help somehow.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • lisabrqwc says:
      September 6, 2019 at 9:15 pm

      Living in SW FL, I always feel guilty while praying for hurricanes to go away “somewhere else”. But for God’s grace, Irma could have leveled the community in which I live. Looking at photos of the devastation in the Bahamas makes me weep.

      I don’t like how the Red Cross handles disaster donations, but Franklin Graham’s charity, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/, has a stellar reputation for those wanting to give aid.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • Rhi says:
        September 6, 2019 at 9:40 pm

        I second supporting Samaritanspurse, they were one of the first to arrive and do the Lord’s work and since donating to them in the past I’ve never received a solicitation mailing.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • wondering999 says:
          September 6, 2019 at 10:58 pm

          Rhi, that solicitation thing is important. It is frustrating to get constant mailings all year long when you can only donate once, or maybe twice in small amounts… and get the feeling that the mailings used up your donation already!

          Like

          Reply
  10. Zippy says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    Not surprising considering they were subjected to CONSTANT EF4 & EF5 -TORNADO- wind speeds for over a day. Horrible.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Tiffthis says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Like driving around homestead after Andrew. Sad 😔

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. MFM says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Provide all the help we can possibly provide, in return they tell China to get lost..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    With all due respect Steve, there is nothing you can do for the dead. This area is massively overwhelmed and any aid/assistance available now MUST be triaged to the living to save who can be saved.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. retrofit1485 says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    It looks like Galveston after the 1900 Storm. We will be lucky if the death toll doesn’t mirror the thousands lost then. God be with the survivors. And the rescuers/recovery teams.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      September 6, 2019 at 8:50 pm

      What was the population of the Abacos?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • A2 says:
        September 6, 2019 at 9:11 pm

        Abacos at last census (2010) was about 17.3 k.
        Galveston in 1900 had about 37k plus and the storm caused 6-8k deaths. Of course stats were not reliable back then, but in the ballpark.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Q&A says:
      September 6, 2019 at 9:08 pm

      more recently…

      Bolivar Peninsula, Texas
      Hurricane Ike, September 13, 2008
      Largest North Atlantic hurricane in recorded history. At the height of the storm, Ike’s cloud mass essentially covered the entire Gulf of Mexico.

      Hurricane Ike caused cataclysmic destruction of the peninsula, reducing the region to rubble and causing severe, permanent change in the shoreline. Entire communities along the upper Texas coast were simply wiped out by Ike’s catastrophic storm surge. Ike’s effects were disproportionally felt near the long, low-lying Bolivar Peninsula which has typical elevations around 2 m. Despite being only a strong category 2 storm with maximum winds at landfall of 95 knots (49 m/s, Berg, 2009), Ike’s extremely large, long-lasting surge and waves devastated the peninsula. In Gilchrist, Texas, NOAA aerial photography revealed complete destruction. Of the 1,000 buildings in Gilchrist, 99.5% of them were knocked off of their foundations. [from Wiki]

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  16. deplorable says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Thankfully the Clinton Foundation is setting up a relief fund to help the people of the Bahamas. It will work the same as the highly successful Haiti fund.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. The Boss says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    The world will soon see the Yankee Ingenuity which sets the US apart as a truly exceptional nation. Not in a boastful way, but with that confident ‘can do’ spirit.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. Carrie says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Incredibly distressing report. Those poor Haitians left the squalor and crime from their own island only to encounter this. It also explains the mass destruction in that part, as its doubtful the buildings were legally permitted, as it was such a poor neighborhood.
    Tragically, it’s the islands, and very few in the Caribbean actually have a government structure that can manage effectively even small catastrophic events. In fact, Haiti received billions, but last time I checked, Port Au Prince is still full of earthquake rubble. They never managed to rent from the Dominican Republic the equipment needed to remove the debris. I can only hope a reputable outside management group comes to assist the Bahamas and they accept it.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Zippy says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Remote Navy Submarine Test Base Has Been Key In Rescuing Hundreds In The Bahamas After Dorian – The site’s main job is to support various underwater test and evaluation tasks, including measuring how quiet Navy submarines are.
    BY JOSEPH TREVITHICK – SEPTEMBER 6, 2019

    https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/29710/remote-navy-submarine-test-base-has-been-key-in-rescuing-hundreds-in-the-bahamas-after-dorian

    The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued hundreds of people across the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian using helicopters operating from a little known and secretive U.S. Navy submarine test base situated on one of the islands in the archipelago. The Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center’s detachment on Andros Island’s main job is managing expansive test ranges so the Navy can conduct various underwater tasks, such as measuring the acoustic signatures of submarines and validating those signatures before deployments, as well as anti-submarine and electronic warfare research and development activities.

    As of Sept. 6, 2019, the Coast Guard had deployed seven MH-60T Jayhawk and six MH-65 Dolphin helicopters to AUTEC’s facilities on Andros Island. The service has saved at least 205 people in the Bahamas since it began operations in the aftermath of Dorian on Sept. 2, 2019. Fixed-wing Coast Guard aircraft, including its HC-130 Hercules rescue planes, have been operating from bases in Florida to conduct aerial surveys and other search and rescue functions, as well. Elements of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force, as well as U.S. civilian agencies, have also been involved in the American response to the disaster and more active-duty personnel, as well as elements of the National Guard, could be deploying to the Bahamas soon.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. Sharon says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    If you’re an island and get blown away, maybe it’s time to give up that piece of land.

    Stop whining. Pack up your crap and leave.

    Go to South America or to Europe. I hear they welcome refugees.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      September 6, 2019 at 8:54 pm

      Wow, how mean spirited.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      September 6, 2019 at 9:06 pm

      Well……Your kindness and consideration for the people who faced this disaster is overwhelming.

      These people have nothing but the clothes on there backs and death everywhere

      Now maybe “You” should pack up your crap and leave………

      Heartless fool….

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • A2 says:
        September 6, 2019 at 9:51 pm

        i now expect comments like that here. Not sure it has increased, but it drives people off this site. Maybe the motive. Glad you spoke out.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • 4gypsybreeze says:
        September 6, 2019 at 10:46 pm

        Gunny…I have kindness, and consideration and prayers for the people of Bahamas.

        I am also seeing what appears to be a LOT of negative and misinformation, drama by our press.

        I have been writing about it for days. See RFAMOUNTSBAY twitter, see DCID_UK see CDEMA. Franklin Graham and Samaritans purse. See USAID and coast guard.

        See the awesome Mexeflote that UK has that has been sending massive machinery to island, along with thousands of cases of water, food ration kits, temporary shelters first day was over 500 shelter kits. Pics of the diesel fuel being taken off of the RFAMOUNTSBAY for the hospital generators on Abaco,etc…etc…etc. I see the pics of the RFAMOUNTSBAY twitter….am I to think that what the UK is doing for their people is all photo propaganda…pics of the other organizations from the UK and Caribbean that are sending aid…that it is propaganda–not really happening? Yes, it is. It is just that our media is not reporting on that.

        Then I read the scare and drama articles by the very same people who dramatized Haiti, who are now talking about the “stench of dead bodies”…watch the drama from Fox News, the photo tours of Rubio. Why is the American press NOT talking about the massive amounts of aid that IS pouring into Bahamas by UK and the CDEMA, etc? The injured being flown to Nassau….a lot of info not being reported…but lots of drama…drama..drama.

        Do we expect the destruction to be cleaned up overnight? That houses will be rebuilt over night?

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          September 6, 2019 at 11:02 pm

          4gypsybreeze ,

          I do agree with your post.

          Especially, Shepard, ……every word out of his mouth was virtual blame for “supposedly” no rescue efforts being made….
          The same as his reporter….his reporter knew that at this time, just rescuing survivors was the most important……..but both the idiot’s just kept spreading lies.

          But…that is Shep……any disaster…..he acts the fool…and now he is blaming the USA.

          Thanks for your post….Nice job….

          Like

          Reply
          • 4gypsybreeze says:
            September 6, 2019 at 11:18 pm

            Gunny there was an article that thanks to Nimrodman that I was referencing last night and he posted the article.

            Miami Herald–written by Jacqueline Charles…whose accolades include “A Pulitzer Prize finalist for her coverage of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, she was awarded a 2018 Maria Moors Cabot Prize” She wrote in her article “the stench of dead bodies”…she also wrote misleading info such as Bahamas was once a British colony.

            Are the reporters, media, and even politicians vying for the position of who can print or talk about the most drama in hopes of a Pulitzer Prize?

            Like

            Reply
        • John Bosley says:
          September 6, 2019 at 11:13 pm

          Drama or Doom Porn as I like to call it, keeps the lights on and food in their bellies over at THE FAKE NEWS MSM.

          Like

          Reply
    • Kaco says:
      September 6, 2019 at 9:09 pm

      You can say the same for people that live on the beach, especially barrier islands like Nags Head, etc.. People will live wherever they can. They had a tourism industry, many Americans go there and other islands for vacation. It’s a chance they take. Just like the people in Oklahoma et.al., take their chances with ubiquitous tornadoes. Then there’s the multitude of people living on the San Andreas fault line, or where there’s yearly wild fires. There’s no real safe place from Mother Nature.

      I just feel bad not more was done to evacuate these people, at least move them to a better island to ride this out.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Kaco says:
        September 6, 2019 at 9:23 pm

        I shouldn’t say “just”, I feel horrible with what they’re all facing now, and the loss of their loved ones. Very sad. I do wish more was done, though, couldn’t we have helped with evacuations beforehand than only the aftermath?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • fabrabbit says:
        September 6, 2019 at 11:00 pm

        Kaco, “…People live wherever they can” or want to live. I wouldn’t live in an area with the potential for floods or hurricanes but that is my choice. Others may make the choices they want. I believe some did evacuate from the Bahamas but of course the poor cannot.

        We all want to prevent tragedies such as this but we cannot. That is man’s arrogance. Our response is what becomes important.

        Like

        Reply
    • AnotherView says:
      September 6, 2019 at 9:36 pm

      Maybe people live on an island for a reason, you know? Perhaps it’s the only home they’ve known, or their ancestors all lived and died on that soil and they don’t want to leave them, or that island is a big part of their identity and culture. Maybe some will leave, but I think the majority will stay and rebuild. If you and your family never lived and died several generations on the same soil, it may be hard to understand how strong that ancestral tie to land truly is.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • littleflower481 says:
        September 6, 2019 at 9:47 pm

        I lived on an island for 30 years. Islands are special communities and island residents are very unique and if on a remote island quite self sufficient and hardy. You live where you live and do the best you can. Probably been through many hurricanes…no one predicted this thing would just stall out and not move for two days. If it would have just moved across, even at 185 wind speed, they would have survived, but stalling out like that would have devastated anywhere it happened….and you just can’t drive inland there or move to higher ground…there is no higher ground or inland.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • Sherri Young says:
          September 6, 2019 at 10:21 pm

          Quite frankly, I am surprised there are survivors. I kept looking at the hurricane reports and was convinced nobody and nothing would be left.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Linda K. says:
            September 6, 2019 at 11:06 pm

            You may turn out to be right about that Sherri. The reporter standing in the wreckage above said what struck him was that there was no one looking for anyone there. It was quiet and there was the unmistakable smell of death. Truly horrible. How to go in and clean up?

            Like

            Reply
    • KAR says:
      September 6, 2019 at 9:48 pm

      To Sharon: No, the Bahamas were and are a very special place. The people there had a unique and wonderful lifestyle, rich or poor. They would not want to leave. I remember some 200 people refused to leave the gorgeous serene pine-forested Spirit Lake when Mt. St. Helens erupted. What was once Spirit Lake now looks more bleak than the moon: rolling waves of hardened lava. That is the human spirit. The Bahamas will rebuild. The people will be happy again.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • amwick says:
      September 6, 2019 at 10:16 pm

      The people that lost the most, had the least to lose. That doesn’t make sense, but I have visited so many of the Caribbean Islands,,, and it seems like the average people live in very humble homes,, some are not much more than tin shacks.. Seriously.. Those people had very little crap to lose,, and now even that is gone. I am wondering how do I help?…

      I remember (dimly) piles of clothing, mountains, that had been collected for storm victims, but it never got distributed… so many people wanting desperately to help, what do we do?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sherri Young says:
        September 6, 2019 at 10:46 pm

        This link was posted upthread.

        https://www.hopetownsailingclub.com/

        Years ago, a radio host said that Samaritan’s Purse was one of the first and best groups into Haiti. Very soon after some groups showed up with tents for frontline temporary shelter, Samaritan’s Purse flew in plywood so people could start rebuilding.
        ===========
        About the mountains of clothing…

        After Harvey hit Houston, lots of people donated lots of clothes. The clothes people already owned in Houston did not blow away. The clothes got wet in nasty flood water. What most of the people needed were laundry facilities, detergent, water, and a little bleach. In this case, people will need the clothing but enough probably has already been collected.

        It appears that what is needed is an army of people to get in there to clear spaces then form piles of debris and burn them. Anywhere with dead bodies and animal carcasses needs to be cleared quickly to prevent a sanitation nightmare.

        No telling what kind of condition the infrastructure might be in.

        Very sad.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • 4gypsybreeze says:
        September 6, 2019 at 10:49 pm

        Help is there. CDEMA, UKDFID, RFAMOUNTSBAY see their twitter. CARICOM, Franklin Graham and Samaritans purse, our taxpayer money with funding our USAID and Coast Guard.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • fabrabbit says:
      September 6, 2019 at 11:01 pm

      Sharon, this is not the site for mean spirited comments.

      Like

      Reply
    • Linda K. says:
      September 6, 2019 at 11:10 pm

      You know, those people had no where to evacuate to, even when they knew it was coming. I cannot imagine what one would do, especially with children and elderly to worry about.

      Like

      Reply
  23. Trent Telenko says:
    September 6, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Three days of Cat 3-to-5 hurricane winds plus a three cycles of 20 foot tides plus storm surge means many of the Bahamian dead have been washed away never to be found.

    They will be “missing presumed dead” when there are finally enough civil organizations to begin to assemble those records

    Early reports had the “Little Haiti” part of the islands as “wiped out” when the storm first came ashore. I doubt there are enough people left from there to even begin that process.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. getfitnow says:
    September 6, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    FTA – The death toll from devastating Hurricane Dorian will be ‘staggering’ with thousands still missing, officials have warned amid reports looters are ‘trying to shoot people’ in the scramble for food and water. Up to 70,000 are in need of ‘life-saving assistance’ while Great Abaco is said to be virtually uninhabitable, with bodies piled up and witnesses say there is a ‘smell of death’ with corpses floating in the water. While the official death toll stands at 30, that number is expected to rise and hundreds of body bags have been ordered along with extra freezers.
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7434531/Militias-form-stop-looting-devastated-Bahamas-wake-Hurricane-Dorian.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      September 6, 2019 at 9:41 pm

      Is it looting if everything is destroyed, you have no food no water, and the only available supplies are in a store that cannot operate? Does not seem fair to call this looting; it is called survival.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • mtk says:
        September 6, 2019 at 11:23 pm

        It is not so much the visual looting of stores the word ‘looting’ is discribing. It is the shell shock of those living through this situation and the grip of fear, where someone is coming to take off of you what little food stuff and water you have.
        That I believe is what being referred to here by looting.
        Your walking around dazed with a tin of food and a bottle of water, and someone in their desparation is looking to strong arm you. And it runs both ways, in defense of yourself and from those looking to strong arm what little you may have.

        The only way to put and end this type lord of the flies looting is to restore basic hope.

        Like

        Reply
      • jx says:
        September 6, 2019 at 11:23 pm

        Yeah. Food and water to survive is not looting. Looting is New Orleans residents stealing TV’s after Katrina.

        Like

        Reply
      • 4gypsybreeze says:
        September 6, 2019 at 11:31 pm

        RFAMOUNTSBAY reported on their twitter yesterday that they dropped 1300 cases of water, 1200 food ration kits and 500 shelter kits. DFID_UK twitter and the aid they have sent, along with the RFAMOUNTSBAY twitter is worth looking at to follow the aid and supplies. Today was more of the same.

        Franklin Graham and Samaritans purse has already dropped off supplies…yesterday/day before. USAID packages… and our coast guard.

        CDEMA – Jamaica has already pledged/sent 150 Jamaican defense officers to assist…that was within time frame of yesterday or day before. Bahamas is member of CARICOM.
        CDEMA had disaster and relief workers there since before Dorians arrival.

        Like

        Reply
  25. DJ Snyder says:
    September 6, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    There might be a grain of truth in there, but she probably could’ve worded that better.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Genie says:
    September 6, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    The sea of Abaco is very shallow. “Deep water port” was essentially the one at Marsh Harbour used by small coastal freighters and barges. The Loyalist cays to the east were serviced daily by very small ferry boats, essentially water taxis, with Albury having the largest fleet. Green Turtle Cay, Great Guana Cay, Man O’ War Cay, Elbow Cay, and so on down the chain of barrier islands have no deep water ports. Large cruise ships could not get to them before the storm, much less after.

    Great Guana was an exception years ago when Disney dredged a channel to accommodate its cruise ships. The plan went against the advice of locals who explained how treacherous the passage from the Atlantic side could get in the right conditions. Disney eventually learned and abandoned the project. That property on the northern tip of Great Guana is now an ultra exclusive resort and golf development called Bakers Bay. High rollers only. Many of the laborers who built it were Haitians, some of who are now likely buried in the devastation of their shanty town, “The Mudd”, on Abaco by Marsh Harbour.

    If you want to read updates from organized locals, go to https://www.hopetownsailingclub.com which is serving as the center of operations for the Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Their website updates really show how good people pull together in times of adversity.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  27. crossthread42 says:
    September 6, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Folks, I’m looking at CAT 3 Damage..
    IF it was even Cat 5 it would be a freaking SAND BAR!..
    F-3 Tornado winds plus for “days”..
    CAT-3 folks..
    If it WAS a Cat-5 It would look like this..

    Like

    Reply
  28. ALEX says:
    September 6, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    On a small bright note, in the video with Senators Rubio and Scott that Sundance posted above, Senator Scott said a chunk of the Bahamas was in good shape…He contrasted that with the complete devastation he saw in Puerto Rico…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. AnotherView says:
    September 6, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    When I saw the first photos of the devastation, it reminded me so much of the damage Hugo did 30 years ago in SC. Our piers and ports were torn up, boats pushed inland and even sitting the middle of roads. So I can’t image how much debris is sitting on the ocean floor down there. Perhaps sonar would help identify what can safely be dredged. Prayers for all.

    Like

    Reply
  30. GB Bari says:
    September 6, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    I echo everyone’s sentiments of sympathy and prayers for the citizens of the Bahama islands. Despite living in “hurricane alley” they rarely see a storm like Dorian that stayed so long and hit so hard.
    * * * * *
    On another note, I was disappointed but not surprised at the Fox News thinly disguised swipe at US rescue efforts in their questioning why no activity had yet begun in the area where Harrigan was standing. No matter what US authorities do, no matter the magnitude of the devastation, the early efforts are never enough to these Leftwingers. Smith is a drama queen when additional drama is not helpful to an already bad situation.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  31. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    September 6, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    The Destruction of Hurricane Dorian (and How You Can Help)
    From Surfline: Folks close to the ocean…
    https://www.surfline.com/surf-news/destruction-hurricane-dorian-can-help/62284

    Like

    Reply
  32. ed357 says:
    September 6, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Please, please, please…..

    Keep Bill and Hitlary Clintoon and the Clintoon Foundation away from…..

    Abaco Island and the survivors of Hurricane Dorian.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  33. joeknuckles says:
    September 6, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Ok, I have to say it. These reporters were making it sound like nobody was doing anything. First off, the living need to be cared for first, Second, Steve Harrigan says he would expect to see bulldozers clearing away the debris before the bodies have even been removed, I don’t think so! Third, Harrigan also says “6 days after the hurricane”. It may be 6 days after the hurricane first started getting close to the Bahamas, but it stayed for days, then went past Florida (where help would have come from), where it caused a massive evacuation. It’s really only been safe to approach for a day or 2, and now there is the problem with the underwater topography. These douchbag reporters were tag-teaming it to set up a narrative that we don’t care about the victims because-wait for it- RACISM!
    I don’t care who Steve Harrigan is or what he’s done in the past, I could see what he was doing here with his buddy Shep.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • fabrabbit says:
      September 6, 2019 at 10:49 pm

      Shep’s bulldozer comment showed how uninformed his is. US Coast Guard began rescue as soon as was possible. Did Shepherd expect a bulldozer to push everything off the island, bodies and all?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  34. mr.piddles says:
    September 6, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Thanks for the detailed update, CTH. The whole thing is unbelievable, really.

    Maybe could use a Cajun Navy over there to navigate ports with smaller teams, rather than larger hovercraft etc. Too bad that’s not an option.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Texian says:
    September 6, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    1. Chopper in a construction/salvage crew and their equipment – clear the airfield..
    2. Get some dredge barges on their way..
    3. Select a team to get it done..
    4. Go..

    Like

    Reply
  36. California Joe says:
    September 6, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Rubio wants to let 20,000 Bahamians come to Florida now. Honestly, Florida have more than enough Caribbean Island immigrants already. It’s better to send aid and help them where they live now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. oldersoul says:
    September 6, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    That island took the full brunt of a CAT5-4 hurricane for over 48 hours nonstop. Incredible.

    The entire landscape looks like it was dropped into a blender. A heartbreaking loss of life.

    Like

    Reply
  38. mtk says:
    September 6, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Tragic beyond belief.

    Been using Google Earth to view the before satellite images of Grand Bahama and Abaco.

    Outside of Freeport on Grand Bahama, very little in way a development on the Island. Take High Rock for example, several dozen homes. Population on Grand Bahama Island is definately towards Freeport. I supspect there was a significant Bohemian Cottage Community along the Southern road on Grand Bahama Island just East of High Rock. But it is hard to tell from Google Earth. In any event hard to believe that most of the population on Grand Bahama did not seek shelter in Freeport. Unfortunately, the duration that Dorian spent North of Grand Bahama, Freeport had to experience massive storm surge with the brunt of Dorian’s SouthWest quadrant pushing water onto land around Freeport. I suspect this is where most the humanitarian needs is as the result of Dorian.

    On Abaco Island and the Keys just East of Marsh Harbor is where most of the community on Abaco Island area resided. It has got to be a total devastation.

    Looking over Google Earth most of the land area of both these Islands is uninhabited. The big key difference is around Marsh Harbor and out lying Keys to the East looked from Google Earth to have had a significant residental foot print of wealth that supported the Island economy of goods and services provided by generational local Bahamians.

    As is know Dorian made land fall right smack in the middle of the greater Marsh Harbor community.

    In the heart of Marsh Harbor are two communities, known as the The Mudd and the Peas. Looking at the layout and type of construction it is likely that many hunkering down there likely did not surive the storm surge.

    With the harbors and heavy lift capicity gone on both Islands for the seeable future, I pray that emergency relief efforts are being focused on finding and relocating survivors from these Islands to areas in the Bahamas able to better provide relief instead of trying to provide relief in place. It is that bad, this is Katrina type need along the lines of relief efforts throwing in the towel and going, “Better to relocate survivors to other communities.”

    Any word on Nassau, they likely felt a high Cat 2 storm. Praying that it’s North facing shore with deep ocean basin minimized the storm surge?

    Like

    Reply
  39. Blind no Longer says:
    September 6, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    I can’t imagine what it must have like for these people! As my grandmother would say, “But for the grace of God there go I”.

    I am glad Franklin Graham and team are there. I will give to Samaritan’s Purse…I trust them. May God give the people there comfort and hope.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. California Joe says:
    September 6, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    For a year I rode the train to work every day to Fort Lauderdale. Its was a pain in the ass at times but basically worked out fine. I struck up a friendship with an older British woman who was a college professor at FAU which was where my son graduated a few years earlier. Her husband’s retirement dream was to buy a sailboat and live on it in the Bahamas which they did. They sold their home in England and bought a beautiful sailboat then sailed across the Atlantic to the Bahamas. They lived in Abaco and became friends with everybody in the town making frequent trips to Florida to buy clothes, food and supplies. Many times they bought supplies, food and medicine for their friends in Abaco. They were very generous and shared everything with the town’s people. A few years passed and a dangerous hurricane was approaching so they prepared the sailboat for the storm and flew to Florida for safety. When the storm passed they returned to the horror of their boat looted and sunk. Her husband’s heart was broken and he never recovered. Everything on the boat had been stripped off. All the electronics, refrigerator, stove, supplies, food and clothing after which a hole was chopped in the hull with an axe to sink the boat at the dock. The professor explained that after the storm passed her neighbors looted the boat, sank it then went to church to “thank God for the bounty” of the things they stole. Those were her words…word for word.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s