Horrific Reports From Bahamas in Dorian Aftermath – A Topography Changed Event…

Steve Harrigan reports from Abaco Island in the Bahamas as search and rescue efforts continue. The scale of the devastation is incredible; everything is gone, and worse yet the topography has changed removing the ability of deep water ports to be used in/around most of the northern Bahama islands. The anticipated death toll is expected to be dramatic. [Disturbing Content]
The duration of Hurricane Dorian has changed the underwater topography making access to the Island communities even more difficult, if not impossible. The Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force have warned all ocean vessels to stay clear of the Northern Bahama islands.
The equipment needed, and the fuel to make the equipment operational, is not able to reach the Islands because the underwater topography has changed. Deep water channels and port routes need to be remapped. Most previous ports in/around the Northern Bahamas are no longer feasible for use. What used to be deep water is now shallow water.
Air crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Military are working under the authority granted by the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force to reach as many island residents as possible. However, the mass delivery of tonnage is severely limited by the inability to open the airports and use fixed wing carriers.
Large ships cannot port, and hovercrafts are needed to avoid the issues with topography changes. All coastal maps are essentially useless around Abacos and Grand Bahama Island. Near shore navigation is currently impossible for large vessels.
This recovery effort is going to be complex and long duration.
As of Friday at 9 a.m.:
Coast Guard crews have rescued 205 people in the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian began.
The Coast Guard is conducting air operations based out of Andros Island, Bahamas. Seven MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and five MH-65 Dolphin helicopters are conducting search and rescue missions, area assessments and providing logistical support.
Port Condition Zulu is in effect for the Port of Savannah and Brunswick, Georgia.
Port Condition Zulu is in effect for the Port of Charleston, South Carolina.
Eight Coast Guard cutters are staged near the Bahamas ready to engage in Hurricane Dorian response efforts.
For their safety, the Coast Guard advises mariners to not attempt voyages into the Northern Bahamas until further notice due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian.
The Government of the Bahamas is currently assessing its northern ports and harbors to determine if they are safe to enter. There is a high risk of debris in the water, sunken vessels, and destroyed or missing aids to navigation and pier facilities. There is also a risk of chemical spills and changes to the topography/hydrology in ports and marinas from the prolonged winds and storm surge of the Category 5 hurricane.
The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas.
If you are in a life-threatening situation and need assistance, call 911 or 919 in the Bahamas, or call the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency at 242-325-9983 or the Bahamian Emergency Operations Center at 242-362-3895 or 242-362-3896.
During Port Condition Zulu, no vessels may enter or transit within ports without permission of the COTP. All vessel movements are prohibited, and all ship-to-shore operations must cease. (link)
Wish all those cruise ships that make their millions of the Bahamas would have helped evacuate rhose poor folks before the hurricane hit their.
Well, one company did.
Cruise Ship Headed to the Bahamas to Help with Evacuations
Ben SouzaBy Ben Souza
September 5, 2019
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is canceling a cruise so one of their cruise ships can head to the Bahamas later this evening on a humanitarian mission. The ship will not only allow Bahamian residents to go home, but will also allow for those in the Bahamas to evacuate to the United States.
https://cruisefever.net/cruise-ship-headed-to-the-bahamas-to-help-with-evacuations/
Nice, good to hear.
Thanks for sharing.
My grandson worked over there for almost a year for a company that turns salt water into freshwater because Bahamians doesn’t even have the basics of life. He said tourists are NEVER allowed to see this..Its also a known fact China own alot of the Bahamas and put big dollars there… My question is Where is China’s $$$$ ?
PS… China already has the worlds largest port in the Bahamas
Why are they being evacuated to America?
We’re the closest. The question is: When will they go home?
Why would they? They are committed in advance with paying passengers.
It’s called compassion.
Friends of ours are on a cruise ship that stopped near by (they could not dock) and helped to make 6000 sandwiches for the people of the Bahamas. They did it because of compassion. The ship off loaded as much food and drinks as they could. All this with paying customers on board that were happy to do it. God bless them and the people of the Bahamas.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I wish the money made from tourism in the bahamas was invested into infrastructure that could withstand the high chance of a 3-5 Hurricane hitting them.
But then again Florida isn’t able to do that either. I’m sorry for the people but it seems foolish to not be prepared. This infrastructure was doomed to succumb to a Cat 4 or 5.
2 solid days of a stalled Cat 5 cane is a lot to ask of infrastructure to stay standing.
Short of hardened nuclear bunkers made of reinforced concrete and re-bar , that is/was a daunting task.
The other problem is what to do when you emerge from said bunker to that landscape.
I guess paradise ain’t all it’s cracked up to be, grass being greener on the other side of the fence thing.
Entry through coral reef (Passages are caused by fresh water that kills coral) passages is sketchy and shallow at best. The winds and rain have re deposited the beach sand all over. I doubt anything but a very shallow draft boat can even approach…as far as anchorages (tying the boat to a secure dock)…they are gone.
So Sad.
I grew up on the Ocean in Ca and believe me in a matter of hours the tide, wind driven surf and rain can strip every grain of sand off the beach. The resulting surf comes in unimpeded and creates havoc…unless you are a surfer and ultimate conditions manifest.
I’m talking a heavy 50 knot Pacific rain storm…not hurricane.
This is a tragedy of the worst perportion.
I am a building contractor and if help is needed ..steer me to those in need. I live in Ca but can and always will help those in need.
My heart goes out to the people of Bahama.
Its beyond my imagination.
Hell came to the Bahamas this week.
Want to do something to help? Samaritan’s Purse needs workers, and money for supplies, clean water, medical services provided–they already have an emergency field hospital set up there. Check out their website: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/pray-for-those-in-the-path-of-hurricane-dorian/
Pray without ceasing…..1 Thessalonians 5:17
I’m in
The UK government are responsible for their “Citizen’s”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bahamas are an independent country since 10 July 1973. Like Canada and Australia they are members of the commonwealth. They are not uk citizens.
As such the UK has responded. Comments like yours are….. fill in the blank.
They “allocated money”
Good to see you… I was thinking about those tornadoes… SMH…
Yes! And 1980 Mandate signed by their Queen Elizabeth included among other things disaster relief and recovery.
CDEMA–Caribbean Disaster Recovery Emergency Management Agency has been in the country since before the arrival of Dorian.
Bahamas is part of CARICOM and CDEMA. Jamaica sending force of 150 defense force officers.,etc.
UK DFID also has ..and is still sending aid. Franklin Graham is there. USAID delivered and US Coast Guard
Look at RFAMOUNTSBAY twitter. See pictures of #Mexeflote, PAC24s and the massive equipment. Looks like the #Mexeflote is a massive barge where they are able to off load the big machinery. Look at the MASSIVE supplies, housing kits, water, food kits, diesel for hospital generators, they are taking injured to Nassau….on and on and on!
And seems all our media can do is stand in the middle of broken houses and concentrate on that…and NOT on the aid and supplies that ARE being sent. You have to go to UK and other media to read about what IS going on.
Thank you 4gypsybreeze. I wouldn’t know except for your post. Please continue to share details as you find them
We will help. The British probably won’t.
Anything to assist!
This makes the devastation in Costa Rica look small in comparison.
Oops, I meant Puerto Rico!
Understood!
I HOPE the Bohemenian Gov hops to it
And it’s not used as political fodder , as per the egregious behaviour of Puerto Rico officials ,
No potable water, hot climate .
Sounds like the US Navy won’t be able to get a ship into port so that they can provide potable water through the ship’s desalination plant as has been the practice in some previous catastrophes. To me, that has always been one of the very best forms of humanitarian aid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Bahama govt: hurry up the request list!
please see RFAMOUNTSBAY twitter and the #MEXEFLOTE pics…which appears to be just that…a barge type ship. And then look at the massive amount of machinery which is on that #MEXEFLOTE.
How about Little Marco and Rick Scott go tour North Carolina instead?
LikeLiked by 3 people
isn’t this a British Protectorate? Why is Marco speaking Spanish to an English colony?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yuck.
Unless you made it to relatively high ground (the Bahamas’ maximum elevation is 207 feet, on Cat Island; Abaco’s peak is 60 – 80 feet), sense is that Dorian will have swept everything away. Fresh water will be a major problem, as will food and shelter; most certainly, there are no medical facilities remaining, nor supplies. Airfields and navigable waterways are gone, virtually all roads washed out.
On the whole, this situation demands a massive helicopter-borne relief effort, doable only by prompt British and American naval aid. Given the manifest lack of nearby rescue forces, the next week or so will be horrific for everyone concerned.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The devastation looks so complete that even low-level air drops would be tough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
oopps didn’t get to finish. Mexeflote is huge. By the pics on the RFAMOUNTSBAY twitter they are using it to float the supplies, heavy equipment across from the ship!
i was wondering why they could not drop food and water via air?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe we will. I looked at a satellite shot of the island pre-hurricane. There is an airport which might accommodate low-level drops assuming it can be cleared of debris and the runway is intact.
https://www.hopetownsailingclub.com
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great link, Genie! Thanks for posting.
Thank you for this site–it helps to see what is going on. They are communicating and organizing.their stations for urgent supplies. That’s what we want to see….starting somewhere then move it forward to recovery.
Damaged and leaking oil storage tanks will pollute the aquifer, too. Really bad.
If no medical, etc….amazing how the RFAMOUNTSBAY posted just yesterday and showed pic of them with diesel fuel that they were transporting via helicopter to hospital.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump should shake some service and money out of all the Europeon countries, especially Scandinavia. Expose them, Mr. President
Impressive report from SD. So many lives lost, so many lives changed — a terrible tragedy.
God help those people. It looks like nuclear holocaust on a scale I can’t comprehend. Just wow…
I need to send help somehow.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Living in SW FL, I always feel guilty while praying for hurricanes to go away “somewhere else”. But for God’s grace, Irma could have leveled the community in which I live. Looking at photos of the devastation in the Bahamas makes me weep.
I don’t like how the Red Cross handles disaster donations, but Franklin Graham’s charity, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/, has a stellar reputation for those wanting to give aid.
I second supporting Samaritanspurse, they were one of the first to arrive and do the Lord’s work and since donating to them in the past I’ve never received a solicitation mailing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rhi, that solicitation thing is important. It is frustrating to get constant mailings all year long when you can only donate once, or maybe twice in small amounts… and get the feeling that the mailings used up your donation already!
Not surprising considering they were subjected to CONSTANT EF4 & EF5 -TORNADO- wind speeds for over a day. Horrible.
LikeLiked by 4 people
CAT-3
https://mobile.twitter.com/KMGGaryde/status/1170015907839692802
Like driving around homestead after Andrew. Sad 😔
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Provide all the help we can possibly provide, in return they tell China to get lost..
With all due respect Steve, there is nothing you can do for the dead. This area is massively overwhelmed and any aid/assistance available now MUST be triaged to the living to save who can be saved.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
What was the population of the Abacos?
Abacos at last census (2010) was about 17.3 k.
Galveston in 1900 had about 37k plus and the storm caused 6-8k deaths. Of course stats were not reliable back then, but in the ballpark.
more recently…
Bolivar Peninsula, Texas
Hurricane Ike, September 13, 2008
Largest North Atlantic hurricane in recorded history. At the height of the storm, Ike’s cloud mass essentially covered the entire Gulf of Mexico.
Hurricane Ike caused cataclysmic destruction of the peninsula, reducing the region to rubble and causing severe, permanent change in the shoreline. Entire communities along the upper Texas coast were simply wiped out by Ike’s catastrophic storm surge. Ike’s effects were disproportionally felt near the long, low-lying Bolivar Peninsula which has typical elevations around 2 m. Despite being only a strong category 2 storm with maximum winds at landfall of 95 knots (49 m/s, Berg, 2009), Ike’s extremely large, long-lasting surge and waves devastated the peninsula. In Gilchrist, Texas, NOAA aerial photography revealed complete destruction. Of the 1,000 buildings in Gilchrist, 99.5% of them were knocked off of their foundations. [from Wiki]
Plus, that was the weekend that Lehman collapsed and caused AIG — Goldman, actually — to get bailed out.
Thankfully the Clinton Foundation is setting up a relief fund to help the people of the Bahamas. It will work the same as the highly successful Haiti fund.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is leadership. TY, President Trump. You make us proud.
The world will soon see the Yankee Ingenuity which sets the US apart as a truly exceptional nation. Not in a boastful way, but with that confident ‘can do’ spirit.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nope – while the sentiment might be sympathetic, there will be those who will abuse the privilege.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AGREE. Rubio so quick to open the door…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Incredibly distressing report. Those poor Haitians left the squalor and crime from their own island only to encounter this. It also explains the mass destruction in that part, as its doubtful the buildings were legally permitted, as it was such a poor neighborhood.
Tragically, it’s the islands, and very few in the Caribbean actually have a government structure that can manage effectively even small catastrophic events. In fact, Haiti received billions, but last time I checked, Port Au Prince is still full of earthquake rubble. They never managed to rent from the Dominican Republic the equipment needed to remove the debris. I can only hope a reputable outside management group comes to assist the Bahamas and they accept it.
Bahamas is Commonwealth of UK. UK has been sending aid. See RFAMOUNTSBAY twitter.
Bahamas is also part of CDEMA. CDEMA has been there since before Dorian. They are sending aid, defense forces, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remote Navy Submarine Test Base Has Been Key In Rescuing Hundreds In The Bahamas After Dorian – The site’s main job is to support various underwater test and evaluation tasks, including measuring how quiet Navy submarines are.
BY JOSEPH TREVITHICK – SEPTEMBER 6, 2019
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/29710/remote-navy-submarine-test-base-has-been-key-in-rescuing-hundreds-in-the-bahamas-after-dorian
The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued hundreds of people across the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian using helicopters operating from a little known and secretive U.S. Navy submarine test base situated on one of the islands in the archipelago. The Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center’s detachment on Andros Island’s main job is managing expansive test ranges so the Navy can conduct various underwater tasks, such as measuring the acoustic signatures of submarines and validating those signatures before deployments, as well as anti-submarine and electronic warfare research and development activities.
As of Sept. 6, 2019, the Coast Guard had deployed seven MH-60T Jayhawk and six MH-65 Dolphin helicopters to AUTEC’s facilities on Andros Island. The service has saved at least 205 people in the Bahamas since it began operations in the aftermath of Dorian on Sept. 2, 2019. Fixed-wing Coast Guard aircraft, including its HC-130 Hercules rescue planes, have been operating from bases in Florida to conduct aerial surveys and other search and rescue functions, as well. Elements of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force, as well as U.S. civilian agencies, have also been involved in the American response to the disaster and more active-duty personnel, as well as elements of the National Guard, could be deploying to the Bahamas soon.
Ass usual, the USA is always the first to help. And you can take it to the bank, that the MSM will blame Trump for not doing enough. Little Marco Rubio is down there begging Trump for help while he stabs him in the back the rest of the year.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump should just ignore Rubio, and not let him piggyback.
Wow, how mean spirited.
Sharon is having a bad day.
Well……Your kindness and consideration for the people who faced this disaster is overwhelming.
These people have nothing but the clothes on there backs and death everywhere
Now maybe “You” should pack up your crap and leave………
Heartless fool….
LikeLiked by 7 people
i now expect comments like that here. Not sure it has increased, but it drives people off this site. Maybe the motive. Glad you spoke out.
Pretty sure it has increased. This week the negativity has gone from Eeyore-ism to meanness. Not worthy discourse.
Prolonged frustration ( me w Muh Russia) can lead to extreme conclusions.
A2,
And I am glad you are safe…as you were / are in Hong Kong
Gunny…I have kindness, and consideration and prayers for the people of Bahamas.
I am also seeing what appears to be a LOT of negative and misinformation, drama by our press.
I have been writing about it for days. See RFAMOUNTSBAY twitter, see DCID_UK see CDEMA. Franklin Graham and Samaritans purse. See USAID and coast guard.
See the awesome Mexeflote that UK has that has been sending massive machinery to island, along with thousands of cases of water, food ration kits, temporary shelters first day was over 500 shelter kits. Pics of the diesel fuel being taken off of the RFAMOUNTSBAY for the hospital generators on Abaco,etc…etc…etc. I see the pics of the RFAMOUNTSBAY twitter….am I to think that what the UK is doing for their people is all photo propaganda…pics of the other organizations from the UK and Caribbean that are sending aid…that it is propaganda–not really happening? Yes, it is. It is just that our media is not reporting on that.
Then I read the scare and drama articles by the very same people who dramatized Haiti, who are now talking about the “stench of dead bodies”…watch the drama from Fox News, the photo tours of Rubio. Why is the American press NOT talking about the massive amounts of aid that IS pouring into Bahamas by UK and the CDEMA, etc? The injured being flown to Nassau….a lot of info not being reported…but lots of drama…drama..drama.
Do we expect the destruction to be cleaned up overnight? That houses will be rebuilt over night?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Especially, Shepard, ……every word out of his mouth was virtual blame for “supposedly” no rescue efforts being made….
The same as his reporter….his reporter knew that at this time, just rescuing survivors was the most important……..but both the idiot’s just kept spreading lies.
But…that is Shep……any disaster…..he acts the fool…and now he is blaming the USA.
Thanks for your post….Nice job….
Gunny there was an article that thanks to Nimrodman that I was referencing last night and he posted the article.
Miami Herald–written by Jacqueline Charles…whose accolades include “A Pulitzer Prize finalist for her coverage of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, she was awarded a 2018 Maria Moors Cabot Prize” She wrote in her article “the stench of dead bodies”…she also wrote misleading info such as Bahamas was once a British colony.
Are the reporters, media, and even politicians vying for the position of who can print or talk about the most drama in hopes of a Pulitzer Prize?
Drama or Doom Porn as I like to call it, keeps the lights on and food in their bellies over at THE FAKE NEWS MSM.
You can say the same for people that live on the beach, especially barrier islands like Nags Head, etc.. People will live wherever they can. They had a tourism industry, many Americans go there and other islands for vacation. It’s a chance they take. Just like the people in Oklahoma et.al., take their chances with ubiquitous tornadoes. Then there’s the multitude of people living on the San Andreas fault line, or where there’s yearly wild fires. There’s no real safe place from Mother Nature.
I just feel bad not more was done to evacuate these people, at least move them to a better island to ride this out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kaco, “…People live wherever they can” or want to live. I wouldn’t live in an area with the potential for floods or hurricanes but that is my choice. Others may make the choices they want. I believe some did evacuate from the Bahamas but of course the poor cannot.
We all want to prevent tragedies such as this but we cannot. That is man’s arrogance. Our response is what becomes important.
Maybe people live on an island for a reason, you know? Perhaps it’s the only home they’ve known, or their ancestors all lived and died on that soil and they don’t want to leave them, or that island is a big part of their identity and culture. Maybe some will leave, but I think the majority will stay and rebuild. If you and your family never lived and died several generations on the same soil, it may be hard to understand how strong that ancestral tie to land truly is.
I lived on an island for 30 years. Islands are special communities and island residents are very unique and if on a remote island quite self sufficient and hardy. You live where you live and do the best you can. Probably been through many hurricanes…no one predicted this thing would just stall out and not move for two days. If it would have just moved across, even at 185 wind speed, they would have survived, but stalling out like that would have devastated anywhere it happened….and you just can’t drive inland there or move to higher ground…there is no higher ground or inland.
Quite frankly, I am surprised there are survivors. I kept looking at the hurricane reports and was convinced nobody and nothing would be left.
You may turn out to be right about that Sherri. The reporter standing in the wreckage above said what struck him was that there was no one looking for anyone there. It was quiet and there was the unmistakable smell of death. Truly horrible. How to go in and clean up?
To Sharon: No, the Bahamas were and are a very special place. The people there had a unique and wonderful lifestyle, rich or poor. They would not want to leave. I remember some 200 people refused to leave the gorgeous serene pine-forested Spirit Lake when Mt. St. Helens erupted. What was once Spirit Lake now looks more bleak than the moon: rolling waves of hardened lava. That is the human spirit. The Bahamas will rebuild. The people will be happy again.
More Lahar mudflows with lots of ash. No lave flowed from Mt St.Helens. We were camping at spirit lake the year before May 18, 1980.
The people that lost the most, had the least to lose. That doesn’t make sense, but I have visited so many of the Caribbean Islands,,, and it seems like the average people live in very humble homes,, some are not much more than tin shacks.. Seriously.. Those people had very little crap to lose,, and now even that is gone. I am wondering how do I help?…
I remember (dimly) piles of clothing, mountains, that had been collected for storm victims, but it never got distributed… so many people wanting desperately to help, what do we do?
This link was posted upthread.
https://www.hopetownsailingclub.com/
Years ago, a radio host said that Samaritan’s Purse was one of the first and best groups into Haiti. Very soon after some groups showed up with tents for frontline temporary shelter, Samaritan’s Purse flew in plywood so people could start rebuilding.
===========
About the mountains of clothing…
After Harvey hit Houston, lots of people donated lots of clothes. The clothes people already owned in Houston did not blow away. The clothes got wet in nasty flood water. What most of the people needed were laundry facilities, detergent, water, and a little bleach. In this case, people will need the clothing but enough probably has already been collected.
It appears that what is needed is an army of people to get in there to clear spaces then form piles of debris and burn them. Anywhere with dead bodies and animal carcasses needs to be cleared quickly to prevent a sanitation nightmare.
No telling what kind of condition the infrastructure might be in.
Very sad.
Help is there. CDEMA, UKDFID, RFAMOUNTSBAY see their twitter. CARICOM, Franklin Graham and Samaritans purse, our taxpayer money with funding our USAID and Coast Guard.
Sharon, this is not the site for mean spirited comments.
You know, those people had no where to evacuate to, even when they knew it was coming. I cannot imagine what one would do, especially with children and elderly to worry about.
Three days of Cat 3-to-5 hurricane winds plus a three cycles of 20 foot tides plus storm surge means many of the Bahamian dead have been washed away never to be found.
They will be “missing presumed dead” when there are finally enough civil organizations to begin to assemble those records
Early reports had the “Little Haiti” part of the islands as “wiped out” when the storm first came ashore. I doubt there are enough people left from there to even begin that process.
FTA – The death toll from devastating Hurricane Dorian will be ‘staggering’ with thousands still missing, officials have warned amid reports looters are ‘trying to shoot people’ in the scramble for food and water. Up to 70,000 are in need of ‘life-saving assistance’ while Great Abaco is said to be virtually uninhabitable, with bodies piled up and witnesses say there is a ‘smell of death’ with corpses floating in the water. While the official death toll stands at 30, that number is expected to rise and hundreds of body bags have been ordered along with extra freezers.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7434531/Militias-form-stop-looting-devastated-Bahamas-wake-Hurricane-Dorian.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is not so much the visual looting of stores the word ‘looting’ is discribing. It is the shell shock of those living through this situation and the grip of fear, where someone is coming to take off of you what little food stuff and water you have.
That I believe is what being referred to here by looting.
Your walking around dazed with a tin of food and a bottle of water, and someone in their desparation is looking to strong arm you. And it runs both ways, in defense of yourself and from those looking to strong arm what little you may have.
The only way to put and end this type lord of the flies looting is to restore basic hope.
Yeah. Food and water to survive is not looting. Looting is New Orleans residents stealing TV’s after Katrina.
RFAMOUNTSBAY reported on their twitter yesterday that they dropped 1300 cases of water, 1200 food ration kits and 500 shelter kits. DFID_UK twitter and the aid they have sent, along with the RFAMOUNTSBAY twitter is worth looking at to follow the aid and supplies. Today was more of the same.
Franklin Graham and Samaritans purse has already dropped off supplies…yesterday/day before. USAID packages… and our coast guard.
CDEMA – Jamaica has already pledged/sent 150 Jamaican defense officers to assist…that was within time frame of yesterday or day before. Bahamas is member of CARICOM.
CDEMA had disaster and relief workers there since before Dorians arrival.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The sea of Abaco is very shallow. “Deep water port” was essentially the one at Marsh Harbour used by small coastal freighters and barges. The Loyalist cays to the east were serviced daily by very small ferry boats, essentially water taxis, with Albury having the largest fleet. Green Turtle Cay, Great Guana Cay, Man O’ War Cay, Elbow Cay, and so on down the chain of barrier islands have no deep water ports. Large cruise ships could not get to them before the storm, much less after.
Great Guana was an exception years ago when Disney dredged a channel to accommodate its cruise ships. The plan went against the advice of locals who explained how treacherous the passage from the Atlantic side could get in the right conditions. Disney eventually learned and abandoned the project. That property on the northern tip of Great Guana is now an ultra exclusive resort and golf development called Bakers Bay. High rollers only. Many of the laborers who built it were Haitians, some of who are now likely buried in the devastation of their shanty town, “The Mudd”, on Abaco by Marsh Harbour.
If you want to read updates from organized locals, go to https://www.hopetownsailingclub.com which is serving as the center of operations for the Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Their website updates really show how good people pull together in times of adversity.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thanks for posting links.
IF it was even Cat 5 it would be a freaking SAND BAR!..
F-3 Tornado winds plus for “days”..
CAT-3 folks..
If it WAS a Cat-5 It would look like this..
smell of death, is food from freezers,, get real here..
The smell of human flesh decaying is distinct I do believe.
So are animals, irds etc AND Fish, reporters DO NOT know the difference between bodies & rotting food..
Oh they know, it’s a smell you will never forget. There is no smell even close to that of a dead body and add in the heat, it’s a smell you’ll never ever forget.
I saw a few before and after photos with the typical slide viewer overlays. Areas that were populated were definately leveled, but in many instances the topography changes added land mass to the surrounding areas. Hence the substance of the topograhical changes, the former ports of the North Bahamian Islands have been filled in and new barrier keys have been deposited in place.
On a small bright note, in the video with Senators Rubio and Scott that Sundance posted above, Senator Scott said a chunk of the Bahamas was in good shape…He contrasted that with the complete devastation he saw in Puerto Rico…
When I saw the first photos of the devastation, it reminded me so much of the damage Hugo did 30 years ago in SC. Our piers and ports were torn up, boats pushed inland and even sitting the middle of roads. So I can’t image how much debris is sitting on the ocean floor down there. Perhaps sonar would help identify what can safely be dredged. Prayers for all.
I echo everyone’s sentiments of sympathy and prayers for the citizens of the Bahama islands. Despite living in “hurricane alley” they rarely see a storm like Dorian that stayed so long and hit so hard.
* * * * *
On another note, I was disappointed but not surprised at the Fox News thinly disguised swipe at US rescue efforts in their questioning why no activity had yet begun in the area where Harrigan was standing. No matter what US authorities do, no matter the magnitude of the devastation, the early efforts are never enough to these Leftwingers. Smith is a drama queen when additional drama is not helpful to an already bad situation.
Lefties always emote, they’re too “sympathetic” to waste time thinking.
The Destruction of Hurricane Dorian (and How You Can Help)
From Surfline: Folks close to the ocean…
https://www.surfline.com/surf-news/destruction-hurricane-dorian-can-help/62284
Please, please, please…..
Keep Bill and Hitlary Clintoon and the Clintoon Foundation away from…..
Abaco Island and the survivors of Hurricane Dorian.
I hear ya! I’m reading Clinton Cash now. It’s sickening what they did to Haiti.
Ok, I have to say it. These reporters were making it sound like nobody was doing anything. First off, the living need to be cared for first, Second, Steve Harrigan says he would expect to see bulldozers clearing away the debris before the bodies have even been removed, I don’t think so! Third, Harrigan also says “6 days after the hurricane”. It may be 6 days after the hurricane first started getting close to the Bahamas, but it stayed for days, then went past Florida (where help would have come from), where it caused a massive evacuation. It’s really only been safe to approach for a day or 2, and now there is the problem with the underwater topography. These douchbag reporters were tag-teaming it to set up a narrative that we don’t care about the victims because-wait for it- RACISM!
I don’t care who Steve Harrigan is or what he’s done in the past, I could see what he was doing here with his buddy Shep.
Shep’s bulldozer comment showed how uninformed his is. US Coast Guard began rescue as soon as was possible. Did Shepherd expect a bulldozer to push everything off the island, bodies and all?
1. Chopper in a construction/salvage crew and their equipment – clear the airfield..
2. Get some dredge barges on their way..
3. Select a team to get it done..
4. Go..
Seabee’s
Rubio wants to let 20,000 Bahamians come to Florida now. Honestly, Florida have more than enough Caribbean Island immigrants already. It’s better to send aid and help them where they live now.
That island took the full brunt of a CAT5-4 hurricane for over 48 hours nonstop. Incredible.
The entire landscape looks like it was dropped into a blender. A heartbreaking loss of life.
A large number of high-res aerial photos here:
https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipOQKDLpZKOdRI1YOYaHpZgOkkSXBxx1eu1acJUaa8bul1nPnbjWOtNrWdwYpbhxgw?key=cm5LMUtNd1hwam9qQ1QxelhzbGdwUlk2Wmd2Ykln
Been using Google Earth to view the before satellite images of Grand Bahama and Abaco.
Outside of Freeport on Grand Bahama, very little in way a development on the Island. Take High Rock for example, several dozen homes. Population on Grand Bahama Island is definately towards Freeport. I supspect there was a significant Bohemian Cottage Community along the Southern road on Grand Bahama Island just East of High Rock. But it is hard to tell from Google Earth. In any event hard to believe that most of the population on Grand Bahama did not seek shelter in Freeport. Unfortunately, the duration that Dorian spent North of Grand Bahama, Freeport had to experience massive storm surge with the brunt of Dorian’s SouthWest quadrant pushing water onto land around Freeport. I suspect this is where most the humanitarian needs is as the result of Dorian.
On Abaco Island and the Keys just East of Marsh Harbor is where most of the community on Abaco Island area resided. It has got to be a total devastation.
Looking over Google Earth most of the land area of both these Islands is uninhabited. The big key difference is around Marsh Harbor and out lying Keys to the East looked from Google Earth to have had a significant residental foot print of wealth that supported the Island economy of goods and services provided by generational local Bahamians.
As is know Dorian made land fall right smack in the middle of the greater Marsh Harbor community.
In the heart of Marsh Harbor are two communities, known as the The Mudd and the Peas. Looking at the layout and type of construction it is likely that many hunkering down there likely did not surive the storm surge.
With the harbors and heavy lift capicity gone on both Islands for the seeable future, I pray that emergency relief efforts are being focused on finding and relocating survivors from these Islands to areas in the Bahamas able to better provide relief instead of trying to provide relief in place. It is that bad, this is Katrina type need along the lines of relief efforts throwing in the towel and going, “Better to relocate survivors to other communities.”
Any word on Nassau, they likely felt a high Cat 2 storm. Praying that it’s North facing shore with deep ocean basin minimized the storm surge?
I am glad Franklin Graham and team are there. I will give to Samaritan’s Purse…I trust them. May God give the people there comfort and hope.
For a year I rode the train to work every day to Fort Lauderdale. Its was a pain in the ass at times but basically worked out fine. I struck up a friendship with an older British woman who was a college professor at FAU which was where my son graduated a few years earlier. Her husband’s retirement dream was to buy a sailboat and live on it in the Bahamas which they did. They sold their home in England and bought a beautiful sailboat then sailed across the Atlantic to the Bahamas. They lived in Abaco and became friends with everybody in the town making frequent trips to Florida to buy clothes, food and supplies. Many times they bought supplies, food and medicine for their friends in Abaco. They were very generous and shared everything with the town’s people. A few years passed and a dangerous hurricane was approaching so they prepared the sailboat for the storm and flew to Florida for safety. When the storm passed they returned to the horror of their boat looted and sunk. Her husband’s heart was broken and he never recovered. Everything on the boat had been stripped off. All the electronics, refrigerator, stove, supplies, food and clothing after which a hole was chopped in the hull with an axe to sink the boat at the dock. The professor explained that after the storm passed her neighbors looted the boat, sank it then went to church to “thank God for the bounty” of the things they stole. Those were her words…word for word.
