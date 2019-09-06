Friday September 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Beautiful , Lucille 💖
Anonymous Man Spent Almost $50,000 on Generators and Food for Hurricane Victims in the Bahamas
By Good News Network – Sep 5, 2019
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/man-spent-50000-on-generators-and-food-for-hurricane-victims/
AOC would have sent Green Power but…
LOL! Amazing that she actually believes that tripe! A mind is a terrible thing to waste.
Maybe we could send her, she could provide wind power.
I found inspiration in this piece tonight.
Sublime! 🙂
What a wonderful way to wake up this morning….more God given talent.
‘Like’ was the only option, we need a higher one. My favorite tone poem.
Verlon Thompson was Guy Clark’s side man for over two decades. They traveled the country making music. Here, Verlon tells a story about how one of Guy’s more descriptive story-songs was written. If you’re a guitar-picker the imagery of this song underscores the eternal search for the perfect guitar. Sometimes you find that guitar . . . but, as the song says, sometimes the guitar finds you . . .
Well my Mom turns 100 today. What else is there to say?
How about Happy Birthday!
National Suicide Prevention Hotline is Getting Its Own 3-Digit Number in the US
By McKinley Corbley – Aug 23, 2019
Calling a suicide prevention hotline will soon be as simple as dialing 911.
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/suicide-prevention-hotline-to-get-3-digit-number/
God: A Just Judge
How just are the judgments of God! In Rom. 2:16 St. Paul says: “God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel.” Notice carefully what this involves:
1. He will judge “the secrets of men.” In human courts there are often miscarriages of justice because all the facts are not brought to light. But at the “Great White Throne” there will be a Judge with “eyes… as a flame of fire” (Rev. 19:12), before whom no secret can remain hidden. (See also Heb. 4:13).
2. He will judge the secrets of men “by Jesus Christ.” Not the Father, but the Son will preside at the judgment of the unsaved. John 5:22 declares that “the Father judgeth no man, but hath committed all judgment unto the Son” and Verse 27 adds that the Father has given the Son this authority “because He is the Son of man.” This insures just judgment, for, men will be judged in that day by the One who loved them enough to become a man that He might understand and help men, and even die for their sins.
3. He will judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ “according to my gospel,” says Paul. How eminently fair and just this is. If He judged men according to the law of Moses no one ever would be saved, for all of us have broken the Law. Moreover the children of fallen Adam, because of their depraved nature, cannot consistently keep the Law. Thus they will not be judged on the basis of that which they were unable to live up to. This is why He will judge men according to the good news proclaimed by Paul, which is the great truth that salvation is denied to no one who takes God at His Word and approaches Him in His way. His way for today? “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved.”
“To him that worketh not, but believeth on Him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness” (Rom. 4:5).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/god-a-just-judge/
Romans 2:16 In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel.
Hebrews 4:13 Neither is there any creature that is not manifest in his sight: but all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of him with whom we have to do.
John 5:22 For the Father judgeth no man, but hath committed all judgment unto the Son:
John 5:27 And hath given him authority to execute judgment also, because he is the Son of man.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
2 Timothy 2:8 Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to my gospel:
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Romans 4:5 But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.
“He will judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ “according to my gospel,” says Paul. How eminently fair and just this is.”
Paul preached as much in the gospel message shared with the Gentiles/pagans at Mars Hill in Athens: “So indeed God, having overlooked the times of ignorance, now commands all men everywhere to repent, because He set a day in which He is about to judge the world in righteousness by a man whom He appointed, having provided a guarantee to all, having raised Him out from the dead” (Acts 17:30-31).
What is written in the verse of focus (Romans 2:16) comes amidst apologetics concerning the righteousness of God’s judgment on all who had known of God and His ways, whether through general revelation (cf. Romans 1:18-23) or through general and specific revelation (cf. Romans 2, 3).
“If He judged men according to the law of Moses no one ever would be saved, for all of us have broken the Law. Moreover the children of fallen Adam, because of their depraved nature, cannot consistently keep the Law. Thus they will not be judged on the basis of that which they were unable to live up to.”
How can it be asserted that the ‘children of fallen Adam’ — which would be all of us — can’t keep the law because ‘depraved nature’ and “thus they will not be judged on the basis of that which they were unable to live up to”?!? In fact, Scripture is rife with warnings of judgment related to transgression of the law. For instance, what did Paul say just before the verse of focus?
“For as many as have sinned without the Law also will perish without the Law; and as many as have sinned in the Law will be judged by the Law, for not the hearers of the Law are righteous with God; but the doers of the Law will be justified” (Romans 2:12-13).
Again, “as many as have sinned in the Law will be judged by the Law”. Paul warns Gentiles in Galatians 3:10: “For as many as are of works of the Law are under a curse, for it has been written: “Cursed is everyone who does not continue all things having been written in the book of the Law, to do them.”
Rather than affirm any suggestion that man would not be judged by the law because of difficulty in keeping it, Romans 3:9-10 spells out the sorry state of the children of Adam: “What then? Are we better? Not at all. For we have already charged both Jews and Greeks all to be under sin. As it has been written: “There is none righteous, not even one”. Man’s track record is further emphasized: “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23).
The answer to the troubling reality of sin and judgment was found not in man’s successful keeping of the law after having fallen short of it, but mercifully through Christ and His grace (cf. Romans 3:24). Paul highlighted how even in Abraham’s time, God’s promise came not from the law but “through the righteousness that comes by faith” (cf. Romans 4:13). Romans 5 continued the emphasis not on man’s record but on the record of the One who demonstrated singular obedience to the law to the perfect standard of God. “For as by the disobedience of the one man, the many were made sinners, so by the obedience of the One, the many will be made righteous” (Romans 5:19).
Again, the emphasis and focus leads away from what a man should be or should not be able to achieve. Instead, it leads to the actual perfection that Christ achieved, which is good since it is the righteousness of Christ in which His people are to be clothed, and it is all that can justify us in God’s sight. This appears to set aside the matter of achievability of law-keeping for current man (though some continue to focus on that), with the state of the redeemed, reconciled believer considered as “dead indeed to sin, but living to God in Christ Jesus” (cf. Romans 6:10).
Contrary to any indication that man escapes the penalty of the law by not being judged by it, Paul observed that “the law rules over the man for as long as the time he is alive” (cf. Romans 7:1). It’s noteworthy that the believer’s relationship to the law — becoming dead to it as described below in Romans 7:4-6 — points not to the law being removed but to man having to be set free through Christ from what bound him (cf. Galatians 4:21-31):
“Likewise, my brothers, you also have been put to death to the Law through the body of Christ, for you to belong to another, to the One having been raised out from the dead, so that we should bear fruit to God. For while we were in the flesh, the passions of sins that were through the Law were at work in our members, to the bringing forth of fruit to death. But now we have been released from the Law, having died to that which we were bound, in order for us to serve in newness of the Spirit, and not in oldness of the letter.”
ICYMI…
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7433037/Sean-Connery-lucky-escape-Hurricane-Dorian-kills-20-Bahamas.html
