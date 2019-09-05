Thursday September 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
CHRIST
Older (2017) but good article I recently discovered about privacy/your web browsing searches from DuckDuckGo. I have been using it for a number of years now:
Have You Deleted Your Google Search History Yet?
FILED UNDER CRASH COURSE ON 14 MAR 2017
https://spreadprivacy.com/delete-google-search-history/
Thanks for the link.
🙂
YVW. I now hafta go through all my previous searches and clean up my history. I had been holding on to a number of them in case I wanted to go back and search for any similar searches that may have arisen since then. Not such a good idea after all.
hey, thanks Janie.
God’s Answer To Unbelief
The resurrection of Christ is God’s answer to unbelief. The changed attitudes of His followers who saw Him alive after His crucifixion and the revolution in the life of Paul, who saw Him “last of all,” rank high among the “many infallible proofs” of His resurrection. Cowards were made bold, doubters believed, the sorrowing were made glad, the pitiless persecutor became His devoted follower. The broken Roman seal, the empty tomb, the failure of the enemies of Christ to produce the dead body and a hundred other facts add their testimony in confirmation of the fact that the Lord Jesus Christ has been “declared to be the Son of God with power… by the resurrection from the dead” (Rom. 1:4).
The resurrection of Christ assures us that His payment for sin is all-sufficient and complete, for “when He had by Himself purged our sins [He] sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high” (Heb. 1:3). “For by one offering He hath perfected forever them that are sanctified” (Heb. 10:14).
Next, the resurrection of Christ gives us a living Savior. Comparing the Old Testament priests with Christ, Heb. 7:23-25 says:
“And they truly were many priests, because they were not suffered to continue by reason of death: But this Man, because He continueth ever, hath an unchangeable priesthood. Wherefore He is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by Him, seeing He ever liveth to make intercession for them.”
The resurrection of Christ is also the pledge of the believer’s resurrection in glory. In I Pet. 1:3 the Apostle Peter breaks out in a doxology:
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a living hope, by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.”
And our Lord Himself said what no other could possibly say:
“I am the resurrection and the life; he that believeth in Me, though he were dead, yet shall he live” (John 11:25).
Finally, the resurrection of Christ is a warning to the world of judgment to come:
“Because [God] hath appointed a day, in the which He will judge the world in righteousness by that Man whom He hath ordained: whereof He hath given assurance unto all men, in that He hath raised Him from the dead” (Acts 17:31).
“Now is the accepted time” (ll Cor. 6:2).
“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/gods-answer-to-unbelief/
Romans 1:4 And declared to be the Son of God with power, according to the spirit of holiness, by the resurrection from the dead:
Hebrews 1:3 Who being the brightness of his glory, and the express image of his person, and upholding all things by the word of his power, when he had by himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high;
Hebrews 10:14 For by one offering he hath perfected for ever them that are sanctified.
Hebrews 7:23 And they truly were many priests, because they were not suffered to continue by reason of death:
24 But this man, because he continueth ever, hath an unchangeable priesthood.
25 Wherefore he is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them.
1 Peter 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead,
John 11:25 Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:
Acts 17:31 Because he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead.
2 Corinthians 6:2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Chinese Crested…
Jack Russell Terrier…
Chihuahua…
Pug…
Alaskan Malamutes…
Urban blues . . .
Thank you for posting this excellent video/song Garrison…. LOVE the blues. ❤️ Among my favorite genre of music.
My nephew (God rest his soul) and his partner raised, sold and showed Boston Bull Terriers (similar to this little one in the pic.). Such sweeties.
This response was to Dora (above), don’t know how I ended up down here. 🙃
Janie, Bostons are so adorable. We had several Boston Terriers when I was a child. They’re great companions and playmates, smart and funny…real characters.
They always seemed to be happy characters (little butt wigglers 😄) whenever my son and I would visit Ricky.
Happy Cursday!
I’ve posted previous passages from Joseph Monninger’s, “Home Waters, fishing with an old friend”. If you love animals and, especially if you’ve lived with an elderly dog, it’s easy to grasp Monninger’s deep love for Nellie and, also, his deep sadness in his belief that she would soon die. While “Home Waters” is about a last fishing trip with a beloved pet, it has a happy ending. The lumps Monninger feared were cancer, turned out to be benign and Nellie, although 12 years old, was pronounced as being in good health by her vet.
I can’t read this passage without thinking of the dogs in my life and how their passing, although of course expected, always came as an emotional blow. That’s as it should be I think. We should love our dogs as deeply as they love us. All dogs go to heaven.
Here we join Joseph with Nellie in his truck after leaving the vet’s office.
“Outside in the truck, I pulled Nellie onto my lap. I held her against my chest and put my lips against her fur. She smelled like pine and faintly, very faintly of the puppy she had been. Lake swimmer, I whispered to her. Frisbee catcher. I put my eyes against her fur and felt such tenderness toward her that I was afraid to lift my face from her shoulder. I pictured her running across the mountainside near the Tongue River, her fir shining, her gait impeccable, and I squeezed her harder. I felt the deep convulsive grind toward a sob, but then I pushed it away. She was all right. She would be all right for a while longer.”
This new book looks to be an excellent refutation of Howard Zinn’s “historical” volume of lies, half-truths and disinformation about America…
“ZINNS OF OMISSION”
September 3, 2019 – by Bruce Bawer
Re: Mary Grabar’s “Debunking Howard Zinn: Exposing the Fake History That Turned a Generation against America”
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/274799/zinns-omission-bruce-bawer
