September 5th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #959

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(425 days to E-Day)
🙏—Pray
— Hurricane Dorian loses wind speed soon and away from land
— for those still in path of Hurricane Dorian–protection, readiness
— for those in the path who have medical/health situations, like TreeClimber
— for GA,SC, NC, VA-Proper state emergency preparations, focus, protection
— for all first responders, emergency crews, LEOs – good health, 24/7 protection, safe equipment, plenty of rest & nourishment–‘Motto’ ”We’re preparing for the worst, we’re hoping for the best, but we’re going to be ready,”
— for protection for our Sundance and his CERT crew out helping others in distress
— for aid and quick recovery for Florida and The Bahamas
*🇺🇸* –Georgia Strong-South Carolina Strong—-East Coast Strong *🇺🇸*
🌟“For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways🌟
-— Psalm 91:11
——————————————————————————————————
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
***Praise: President Trump rolls back regulations on energy-saving light bulbs, giving consumer choices.
***Praise: From 2017-2018, we saw a 5 percent decrease in provisional drug overdose death counts
***Praise: HK Freedom Fighters won one demand but…demands all five demands be met before they stop their protest marches.
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for wisdom in facing down Dragon China
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of Opposition’s schemes and plottings to fail every day
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE handling illegal aliens drama, in detentions/rescues
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to hold their So. border against African invaders (they’re NOT migrants)
— for Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg & Brit Patriots to stay strong.
— for protection for Hong Kong Freedom Fighters–stand their ground
— for protection for American children & young Landen (Update! See “Note” below)
— *🇺🇸* Angels on our Shoulders *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We want a safe and healthy future for every American family. We’re doing things that other administrations did not focus on at all. ” (9-4-19-Opioid speech)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, September 5, 2019 —
———————————————————————————————————
Note: Young Landen’s Update:
———————
“We are pleased to share that our son completed his inpatient rehabilitation and is now home. We are so thankful, and we rejoice in the Lord’s blessings to our family.
We continue to ask that His healing powers guide us and our son’s care team as we enter the next phase of recovery, which includes continued outpatient rehabilitation for multiple injuries and adjusting to life back at home and school.
Thank you to all of you who prayed for us and loved us during the past 4 ½ months. You helped to give us hope and show us the Glory of God’s great love here on earth even during the darkest of days.
We know there is great interest in our son and our story. We respectfully ask that you allow us time and continued privacy during this great transition.”
————————
LikeLiked by 13 people
liked
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen, GC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen to all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Omg- some guy inserted himself into a convo I was having with a baseball mom about solar panels- I was telling her not to buy them without a guaranteed percent reduction of energy cost and this guy was all up in the convo. When I told him all his talking point were scientific theories and not fact he said “gravity isn’t a fact we just know it’s true” I wanted to die 😂 – he also accused me of reading a lot of “propaganda”. I told him to enjoy his coal powered Tesla 🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 2 people
😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tiffthis: Tell him to “Tiffthis!”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
Gorgeous kitty. 😛 ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
So white and soft.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
TY, citizen817!!
Donation … Done & Done.
LikeLike
So Sad…
LikeLiked by 3 people
All of the beaches are wiped out…mot to mention the rest of the island.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is devastating, WSB. Prayers for them all. 😢😧💔
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very sad, Jaine. If you replay the clip and focus your eyes on individual areas, you can see the devastation, island-wide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such big losses, WSB, and could you imagine the terror of experiencing Mother Nature at her worst. And what about the wildlife?
LikeLiked by 2 people
My apologies with your name, Janie!!! Mangled typing!
Have been through medium sized Hurricanes only. Lots of tree loss, but no major issues with a building save for a roof corner. Lucky, but if you have no strengthened infrastructure to begin with…little can change the outcome.
The Bahamanian Governor? spoke about strong hurricane building standards; however, as can probably assume, most of the existing structures may not have ever been upgraded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No problem, WSB (re, my name) I’ve been known to mangle some words/names too over the years. ❤️ Don’t know what the GDP is for the Bahamas but imagine it is primarily based on tourism. Just had a thought, wonder if there are any insurers that would offset some of the losses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! TY!
The insurance angle might be a long slog, unfortunately..
LikeLiked by 1 person
wiki “By the GDP per capita, the Bahamas is one of the richest countries in the Americas.”
I also saw that of the North American area….Bahamas is behind U.S. and Canada.
Wondering when I read that…Bahama Islands has more GDP than Mexico?
Wow
LikeLiked by 1 person
WSB, couldn’t send a response to your response 🙄 WP glitch. Anyway, after further thought, it is possible they can’t get much in the way of any insurers because they would be consider high risk… due to location and recurrence of this type of weather.
LikeLike
The airport, half way up the photo and a little to the left, is under water.
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙌
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been following twitter of RFA Mounts Bay. Since end of August pics and posts show the massive amounts of heavy equipment and emergency aid supplies on board.
Today was first they could get supplies to the people.
They posted this RFAMOUNTSBAY has delivered the first batch of essential @FDFID_UK aid to residents of Great Abaco in the Bahamas. The aid includes over 1200 cases of water, 1300 food ration packs and 500 shelter kits.
thank goodness UK is honoring their responsibility and obligation to their people in the Bahamas!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
but we know,from our models, that we only have 10 years left on the planet
got it
LikeLiked by 5 people
According to AOC, Wednesday, January 22, 2031 is, like.. the day we all die, like, you know….We are going to DIE!
…like…/sarc…you know…
PPhphffithth!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like Y2K type of die? 🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES!!!
🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hear ye, hear ye…Disney Corporarion is donating $1 Million dollars to the American Red Cross Bahamas Hurricane Dorian Relief find…and they are looking for matching donations.
Grumpy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Disney Is donating 1 million dollars to the CEO and others of the Red Cross.. never donate to them. 90% goes to “them” and 10% to the victims.. Salvation Army and Samaritans Purse are better options.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And only $1M, after all of the wealth Disney rakes in? Pfft. How about $2M, or a bit more, Disney?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember Haiti.
LikeLike
WSB check the twitter account of RFAMountsBay. Go back to the end of August and look at the pics of the massive machinery, supplies, aid, that they have and have already started to give the people of their Commonwealth. The ship is awesome and impressive.
Looks like UK has indeed put down their teacups and are helping their people.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Irregular migration”,…I noticed this in one of PDJT’s recent press conferences on Dorian. HE didn’t say it, but an official with him in the briefing used the term.
Is this the now pc alternative to ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS?
Irregular migrants,…as opposed to REGULAR migrants? They aren’t MIGRANTS, at all. As for ‘Irregular’, reminds me of the jeans you buy at,a discount, cause they are ‘irregular’.
Are these ‘migrants’ that have one leg shorter than the other, or what?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I suppose it’s similar to withdrawals from a bank, some are regular withdrawals and some are bank robberies which we are now to call irregular withdrawals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG Joe, I worked in a bank for many years and on April 1 my regular customer came to the side counter, I thought for a renewal on his term deposit. He had a piece of paper and on there he wrote “irregular withdrawal empty the vault” My heart started pounding, I knew him for years a detective, but one never knows,he was not saying a word. I think he saw my face then burst into laughter saying it was April Fools, but those are the exact words he wrote and you just reminded me. Geesh. Good thing he did not take his gun out as he carries at all times, I would have passed out.
LikeLike
Oh, yeah. I used to specialise in filling irregular Rx.’s,….NOW I get it!
And then I spent 2 years in an Irregular resort, for filling those Irregular,Rx.’s.
LikeLike
But this is terrible! It is taking $3.6 billion from the Pentagon. This will leave only $734 billion left for the entire year for them to try to scrimp by on. Surly the Russian will take advantage of this and invade! Oh, the humanity!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem I struggle with of ‘The Defense Appropriation Bill”, and their billions x billions is that we Veterans always get shortchanged. Then Congress blesses themselves with a pay raise and funds for a pet project. Always, always, always happens this way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
My fav (laughable) piece of news today was on OANN, they reported that Iran is NOT willing to talk to VSGPDJT- unless Trump drops all sanctions and only then would Iran engage in “multi lateral talks” 🤣🤣🤣 whoever is in charge of Iran is a fool 💯🤦🏼♀️
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lol—Everyone acted like they have ‘The Leverage’ over us….well…Once upon a time, they did and it’s how they ripped us off of our money.
Now, the role has been reversed…President Trump has ‘The Leverage’ and is using it to get our money back, and neutralizing the trade. The Opposition is not liking this one bit. World-wide Opposition are a bunch of petulant, whiny Brats, with evil intentions to steal and destroy us.
New Rules:
WE WIN
you lose
LikeLiked by 4 people
The new rules are awesome g-ma. 👍🏼
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sanity from the Heartland:
https://www.wthitv.com/content/news/Rural-King-says-it-will-stand-in-support-of-Americans-and-the-Second-Amendment-as-other-retailers-change-gun-policies-559374651.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
A year ago…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the cops only ACTED like they were investigating…
LikeLike
What was the Bill that was so vigorously passed by Auntie Kamala?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 4, 2019
By The Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) – Keep International Law Out Of American Courts:
Washington, D.C. — In federal district court in the District of Columbia, several illegal aliens have sued to reverse the denial of their asylum claims and their expedited removal from this country, claiming that international law gives them the right to enter the United States. The IRLI has filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the case to explain that only American law matters in American courts; foreign law does not.
The aliens argue that American law should be interpreted to make it consistent with customary international law and treaties that Congress has never implemented. But the IRLI demonstrates that American courts do not and should not give weight to such foreign sources. Rather, American law, enacted by the elected representatives of the American people, is the supreme law of the land under the Constitution. When an international custom or non-binding treaty conflicts with American law, so much worse for the custom or treaty: American courts have no authority to enforce foreign legal standards.
IRLI also addresses the aliens’ argument that “all non-citizens” who touch American soil “generally have the right to apply for asylum.” In fact, not everyone can apply for asylum in he United States. … even if foreign bodies such as the United Nations disagree. …
https://www.irli.org/single-post/2019/09/04/Keep-International-Law-Out-of-American-Courts
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blasey Ford’s Lawyer Confirms Her Client’s Agenda Was to Put ‘Asterisk’ by Kavanaugh’s Name!
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/blasey-fords-lawyer-confirms-her-clients-agenda-was-to-put-asterisk-by-kavanaughs-name/
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Buy what you want, Treepers…freedom! What a concept!
TRUMP ADMIN OVERTURNS LEFTY LIGHT BULB TYRANNY
September 4, 2019 – Daniel Greenfield
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/274847/trump-admin-overturns-lefty-light-bulb-tyranny-daniel-greenfield
LikeLike