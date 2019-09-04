September 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #958

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:21 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(426 days to E-Day)
    🙏—Pray
    — Hurricane Dorian fizzle down and keep away from USA coast.
    — for those in path of Hurricane Dorian–protection, readiness
    — for Treepers and others in the path who have medical/health situations, like TreeClimber
    — for FL, GA, SC, NC, AL-Proper state emergency preparations, focus
    — for all first responders, emergency crews, LEOs – good health, 24/7 protection, safe equipment, plenty of rest & nourishment–‘Motto’ ”We’re preparing for the worst, we’re hoping for the best, but we’re going to be ready,”
    — special prayer for protection for our Sundance as he head out with his CERT crew to aid those in distress
    — for aid and quick recovery for The Bahamas
    — *🇺🇸* Florida Strong–Georgia Strong–East Coast Strong *🇺🇸*

    🌟 “If you say, “The Lord is my refuge,” and you make the Most High your dwelling,
    No harm will overtake you, no disaster will come near your tent.” 🌟
    -— Psalm 91:9-10
    ——————————————————————————————————
    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for wisdom in facing down Dragon China
    — for Gen. Flynn and Sidney Powell and legal team—for a righteous push back
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — all of Opposition’s schemes and plottings to fail every day
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for full protection for ICE handling illegal aliens drama, in detentions/rescues
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to hold their ‘southern border’ line re African invaders (they’re NOT migrants)
    — for protection for Hong Kong Freedom Fighters
    — for Treepers like A-2 and Jedi9 still in HK/China
    — for protection for all American children & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* America in Prayer *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “The safety of the American people must always come first..”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, September 4, 2019 —

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Flashback: The Snake poem

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:25 am

  12. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:25 am

    The Patriot facing down Dorian

  13. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:25 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:26 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:26 am

    “Comey tried to frame President Trump”

    Rudy Giuliani
    audio 12:23

  16. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Our Trump Movement going around the world…..
    From Sundance twitter:

  17. george says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Why did Admiral Rogers go to the January 6 meeting at Trump Tower along with Comey et al?

