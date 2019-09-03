Tuesday September 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
CHRIST
9 . . .
A rainbow is what they want to see in the Bahamas right now.
When Doc Watson and his son Merle played together magic happened . . .
Top 10 Largest Carnivorous Bears in The World
http://www.walkthroughindia.com/wild-world/top-10-largest-carnivorous-bear-world/
The Bible And The American Home
More than nineteen hundred years ago St. Paul wrote to a young man named Timothy: “From a child thou hast known the holy Scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation, through faith which is in Christ Jesus” (II Tim. 3:15).
Timothy was a fortunate young man. His father was not a believer, but his godly mother made up for the lack, and her mother helped as, day after day, from his earliest childhood, they taught him the Word of God. As a result he came to know Christ as his Savior at an early age, and later became Paul’s faithful co-worker and closest associate in making known the wonderful “gospel of the grace of God.” In his very last letter the Apostle recalls Timothy’s “unfeigned faith… which dwelt first in thy grandmother Lois, and thy mother Eunice” (II Tim. 1:5).
If only we had more such grandmothers today, and mothers, with husbands to help them! If only our American children were not set adrift on a tossing sea of human speculation, but were taught the eternal truths of that Old Book, the Bible!
Certainly the rebellion of so much of our American youth against law, authority and morality is directly related to the disappearance of the Bible from American life. It is not those young people who have been brought up in Bible- reading homes and in Church and Sunday School, who are making us ashamed today; it is those, from backgrounds both rich and poor, who have been brought up without Bible teaching.
We all need to “know the holy Scriptures,” not only because they teach reverence for God and build moral character, but most of all because they “are able to make [us] wise unto salvation through faith… in Christ Jesus.” The theme of the Bible, Old Testament as well as New, is the Lord Jesus Christ, the riches of whose saving grace are unfolded to us in the Epistles of Paul, the chief of sinners saved by grace.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-bible-and-the-american-home/
2 Timothy 3:15 And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.
2 Timothy 1:5 When I call to remembrance the unfeigned faith that is in thee, which dwelt first in thy grandmother Lois, and thy mother Eunice; and I am persuaded that in thee also.
So, now the people in the Bahama’s know what it was like in the time of Noah.
Seen in a comment section: “America, where western civilization will make its last stand.”
Hi American friends,
I am posting here a short part of the opening of the American embassy in Jerusalem.
This brave action has entered President Trump to history along with many other things.
Thank you, David. I’d not seen that before. Yes, Israel Lives!
PROJECT 2019: HOW THE NEW YORK TIMES PROFITS FROM SLAVERY TODAY
Why the media is lying about the history of slavery.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/274738/project-2019-how-new-york-times-profits-slavery-daniel-greenfield
