September 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #956

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(428 days to E-Day)
🙏—Pray
— Hurricane Dorian turn north, north, north…. then back out to sea.
— for those in path of Hurricane Dorian–protection, readiness
— for FL, GA, SC, NC, AL-Proper state emergency preparations, focus
— for all first responders, emergency crews, LEOs from all over the country ready to aid in these states–for good health, 24/7 protection, safe equipment, plenty of rest, water and nourishment–Their ‘Motto’: ”We’re preparing for the worst, we’re hoping for the best, but we’re going to be ready,”
— special prayer for our Sundance as he head out with his CERT crew to aid those in distress
— *🇺🇸* Florida Strong *🇺🇸*
🌟 “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High
will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.[a]
I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress,
my God, in whom I trust.”” 🌟 -— Psalm 91:1-2
——————————————————————————————————
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for wisdom in next move with “Panda-faced” Dragonized-China Trade Drama
— for Gen. Flynn and Sidney Powell and legal team—for a righteous push back
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of Opposition’s schemes and plottings to fail every day
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE handling illegal aliens drama, in detentions/rescues
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for protection for Hong Kong Freedom Fighters
— for Treepers like A-2 and Jedi9 still in HK/China
— for protection for all American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Stand With President Trump *🇺🇸*
🦅 “On Labor Day, we recognize the remarkable American workers who comprise the greatest labor force in the world. American workers are the heart and soul of our Nation’s economic resurgence. Since my first day in office, I have followed through on my promise to fight for an agenda that puts American workers first.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————————————————————————————————————–
Note from me: Dear Treepers, Thank you for your daily words of encouragement, suggestions, reminders and contributions to Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post thread. It’s reassuring to see all of us united to minister to one another with one common goal.. to Pray for President Trump and issues relating, directly and indirectly, to him to help regain our America. Feel free to use part or all of this prayer post into your daily prayer.
I feel led to focus more on the hurricane and possible aftermath for the next few days, so I’ve rearranged the prayer post a little differently for better ease in prayer.
We all love you all, dear Treepers.
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, September 2, 2019 —
LikeLiked by 13 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 5 people
Praying for everyone in the storm’s path. Lord, please let it turn north soon! 🙏🏻
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awesome……..
Amen
LikeLiked by 2 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Q:
A:
—————
Related
Previous (September 1st Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/01/september-1st-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-955/comment-page-1/#comment-7323803
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interview with Tommy Fisher – (9:24) – America’s Voice News
Video appears to be from Wall Symposium, posted but posted much later.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excerpts:
1:58 – Q: – … I have to say, being here is so much more eye-opening than seeing it on TV. Is that the purpose of all of this that we’re seeing?
2:08 – Tommy Fisher – Well I hope hope so because then you can see the efficiency of what the border agents get. Before they try everything they could but they had no access. Now we’ve granted them access. And then to see the steepness of what we did and touch it and feel it and the size of it… I think it’ll change the narrative.
So as more congressmen, more senators, the president’s son was here yesterday, all that will be taken that you can’t silence anymore. And then I’m hoping that will transpire down to the Corps where they believe.
Sometimes when you tell someone in government, “Hey I can build a mile a day.”… But they’re whole experience “I’ve never seen…” … you know a car that’s went over five miles an hour.” And you say “No no. I’ve built a race car that can drive a hundred miles and hour.” Right? They’re going to be like “No I don’t believe you.”
But now hopefully they can see that and not only can we work for WeBuildTheWall, but we can also work for the government too and we can secure this border very quickly.
3:35 – Absolutely. And that’s one of the things why with our patent, when we went with an unsolicited offer to the government, we give a 5 year warranty. Not a 1 year warranty. And I would go another 5 or 10… whatever they want to do. So we can mix and match. But the bottom line is we’re and engineering company, a building company, a warranty company. We build what we engineer and we stand behind what we build.
4:00 – So what I’m hoping is just people seeing and every day more and more people see it. And hopefully it will change the way government procures construction. You know if you want to do big major jobs, contractors need to step up with a big major bond and basically guarantee what they do.
And that takes out all the blaming. It takes out… “Well this engineer designed it but he was wrong so here’s my change order.” It takes out all these different things. It’s sort of a more of a put up or shut up mentality. And we’ll pay for performance and we’ll pay for speed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Conservative Anthony BNN at the border wall (WBTW Project 1) in New Mexico – 9/1/19 – (27:34)
“Conservative Anthony BNN at we build the wall checking it out with Ben.”
Note: In the beginning of the video, Anthony’s camera seems to be reversing the image as the wall should be on his other shoulder going up the hill. I noticed this in one of Anthony’s previous videos as well. It flips back to the correct image at 1:10. (3:35)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Edit: Ignore the “(3:35)” part in the comment under the video. I started marking all the places Anthony reversed the image but decided against writing them all down.
LikeLike
WBTW Project 1 – 9/1/19 – (30:40)
This is the same trip as Conservative Anthony’s video above, but on Brandon’s camera.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Note: I post these wall videos for additional content regarding WBTW. I don’t know anything about the political candidates or youtube channels interviewed or mentioned. Viewers will have to do their own research and come to their own conclusions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Boom! That’s the winning formula against China.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
In addition to the problem of lying to the court, thee is a problem with the secret FISA court itself.
Despite the clear political Constitutional sensitivity, the FISC may have knowingly approved and extended “Motions To Spy On A Presidential Campaign and President” based on DNC-Clinton-supplied, unverified allegations, without making an interrogated, permanent, credible, due diligence record. Despite their extremely high Constitutional responsibility (as a Constitutionally-unfavored Secret Court) for safeguarding the Constitutional rights of unknowing, secret-defendant, unrepresented US Citizens, the FISC knowingly, repeatedly rubber-stamped spying-on a Republican-Presidential-candidate and entire campaign. They did this without adequate on-the-record hearings with adversarial questioning of reliability of unverified “evidence” for probable cause. Remarkably, the FISC has apparently never questioned or disciplined the attorneys or oath-swearers for withholding information, or for clear misrepresentation to the FISC. The FISC never withdrew, and still has not withdrawn nunc pro tunc, the falsely-obtained warrants to spy on a Presidential candidate. This is absolutely astounding for a constitutionally-frowned-on secret Star Chamber type court, as a separate branch of government, with an extra-heavy duty to protect Constitutional rights because the defendants are not represented.
With a “2-hop rule” applied to a massive national-party billion-dollar political campaign organization, these spy Warrants were potentially issued against up to 60-plus millions of innocent US Citizens. The FISC MUST suspect by now that it has been duped into falsely obtained political spying. A very large number of people, organizations, news media and businesses are within a “2-hop” scope of the GOP Campaign spy Warrant(s) including the sworn-to-under-oath renewals. The “first hop” is anyone communicating with (to or from) Carter Page, or George Papadopoulous, etc. This may include the entire Trump Election Campaign organization, all state GOP organizations, plus anyone else who ever texted, called or was texted, met with (even in a big rally group?), or otherwise communicated with Carter Page, Papadopoulous, etc. Given the large communication data lists, reply lists, entities and business associations of a billion-dollar presidential campaign, this is a very large number of people and organizations. In Carter Page’s case, it may even include Page’s DOJ/FBI/CIA “handlers” given Carter Page’s publicly revealed (but withheld-from-the FISC) collaboration with the CIA, FBI and DOJ. Then in a “second hop” from every person and organization in the “first hop”, the entire Trump Campaign Organization and its members and personnel also communicated with extremely large numbers of US Citizens, voters and organizations. The Trump Campaign likely communicated with the majority of Citizens of the entire United States through campaign communications, campaign donations and solicitations, law firms, polling companies, all State and Local Republican Parties and organizations, advertisers, all news media organizations, reporters/journalists, various Congress members and their staffs, strategic and tactical consultants, military and law enforcement personnel – on and on…, under the 2-hop spy warrants obtained by withholding of information and misstatement by the DOJ/FBI/CIA to the FISC.
Carter Page was a CIA/FBI/DOJ agent, not a dangerous foreign agent as apparently sworn by the DOJ/FBI under oath. The Steele-Fusion allegations were unverified (famously “no there there”) from improper Nellie-Bruce Ohr collaboration, which the State Department even warned the FBI were unreliable. Papadopoulous is not a dangerous “foreign agent”. He was falsely entrapped by CIA/FBI Agents with Halper/Mifsud/honeypot-Turk, apparently antiBrexit British and Italian intelligence personnel, a $25million Australian Clinton-donor with his CIA-aide, and a failed attempt to plant $10K on Papadopoulous when he entered the US with seven very disappointed FBI Agents waiting. This was all withheld from, but available to the FISC under its judicial power and responsibility. The FISA court KNEW this, certainly by the time of the extensions, but apparently undertook no hearings or disciplinary action.
There is a continuing obligation of DOJ/FBI counsel to correct withholdings and misrepresentations made to the FISC (and any other Federal) Court. The DOJ/FBI are derelict in their ongoing ethical duty to correct their falsely-represented motions to spy. The FISC appears to avoid its duty to hold hearings to discipline DOJ/FBI misbehavior, and its duty to sua sponte formally withdraw improvidently granted secret spy warrants.
The FISC was forced by Admiral Rogers to admit that 85% of FBI spying was illegal, but the FISC has done nothing to discipline those who engaged in and presented “evidence” from this practice before the Court.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, but, I gotta scroll by… too much!
Link please, with explanation of context=WIN
LikeLike
The apparent lack of investigation and discipline by the FISA Court suggests the FISC itself may have been a knowing part of a repeatedly re-authorized scheme to politically spy on Hillary Clinton’s opponent, the entire GOP election campaign, the elected President and the Whitehouse Executive government. The FISC surely knew what was going on, and surely knows political spying is Constitutionally inappropriate, but did not hold investigative hearings for the record on alleged probable cause proof, or consider less draconian measures.
The Constitution, including the 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, 9th and 10th Amendments was intentionally designed to avoid the notoriously infamous, secret, political “Star Chamber” English court.
Because the spied-on Defendant US Citizens (including all the multi-hop spied-on US Citizens who are unknown at the time these warrants are granted) are not represented to defend their Constitutional rights, there should be an Advocate General Office – “AGO” set up to review DOJ spy-warrant motions for multi-hop spy warrants. The military JAG has independent attorneys assigned to defend court-martialed defendants. A FISC Advocate General Office would have the power to subpoena the FBI/DOJ oath-swearers and probable cause evidence-providers, and depose/interrogate them for a permanent record in the Warrant proceedings. Such an Advocate General Office would have clearly understood the Constitutional issues of political spying, required proof that Carter Page was a dangerous foreign agent (who was actually a known CIA/DOJ/FBI witness asset), ask how the FBI knew Papadopolous might be bringing $10,000 undeclared cash through customs, ask about Clinton/DNC payment for the unverified Pee Pee dossier, ask who paid Misfud, Turk and Halper, ask how much money Downer gave to the Clinton foundation, ask about “Brady-type withheld evidence of unreliability and bias of Steel, etc. Such a FISC Advocate General could file motions to discipline DOJ/FBI misrepresentation and ethical violations, and to withdraw fraudulently granted Warrants.
Justice Brandeis’ remedy of “sunshine” for corruption is difficult for a secret spy court system. But the Constitutional design of division and spreading of power is fully appropriate. Power corrupts, absolute power (and secrecy) corrupts absolutely. It would be very important for the FISC Advocate General Office NOT to report to either the DOJ or FISC. The Advocate General Office would be hired by the Office of the President, and report directly to both the Office of the President, and the Congressional Judiciary Committees. The AGO would have authority to petition the Chief Justice for “redress of grievances” and the Congressional Judiciary Committees for removal or impeachment for bad behavior of FISC judges. The AGO would have authority to seek declassification of records which do not imperil national security.
Anyone who is within the scope of a fraudulently obtained spy warrant should have standing and be able to file motions with the FISC, or another Federal Court, requesting:
1. Disciplinary proceedings against the attorneys who withheld information from the Court or signed and presented the original fraudulent FISA Warrant requests or any extensions
2. Withdrawal of the fraudulently obtained Warrants and any extensions
3. Disclosure of all records or other information obtained or resulting from fraudulently obtained Warrant(s) or any extensions
4. An injunction against DOJ/FBI use of any information obtained by or resulting from fraudulently or otherwise improperly obtained Warrant(s) in any criminal or civil proceeding.
5. Damages for wrongful spying, against the DOJ/FBI, and the “officials” personally for denial of civil rights under color of their office – Section 242 of Title 18
There are “classified” judicial proceedings, so there is no reason that plaintiffs should not be able to have Counsel with the appropriate security clearance represent them in such actions.
LikeLike
I have read both your posts, Beau Geste, 3 times.
I can not find a single point I disagree with.
Full Marks!
Well Said!!
🎩
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
It appears AG Barr thinks otherwise, and he is the shot-caller.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Background in what Trump’s tweet was about:
Victory For Believers: Court Rules Atheists Cannot Offer Prayer In PA State House
https://www-dailywire-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.dailywire.com/news/51119/victory-believers-court-rules-atheists-cannot-hank-berrien?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&&usqp=mq331AQEKAFwAQ%3D%3D#aoh=15673980883457&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailywire.com%2Fnews%2F51119%2Fvictory-believers-court-rules-atheists-cannot-hank-berrien
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you.
LikeLike
I’m sorry, but you just gotta laugh!
It took lawyers for both sides, argueing a case, getting a decision, APPEALING the decision, to have a court officially declare that athiests can’t pray?
The VILLAGE IDIOT knows athiests can’t pray! THEY ARE,….ATHIESTS!
HULLO! If they could pray, they would be Christians, Jews, Hindus, Siks, or even Muslims; people who, regardkess of their religion, believe in GOD.
WHO or,WHAT, precisely would an athiest direct their prayer TOO?
“Hey, you out their that I know,doesn’t exist, and so this prayer of coarse isn’t directed at you,…not asking for anything cause that would be silly,…
A-not-men!”
That supposedly intelligent people expened time, energy, money and effort to argue over whether athiests can pray is yet one more, in a long listcof signs, that humanity has collectively lost its mind!
News flash, athiests can’t pray.
Also, elephants can’t fly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, the pearls….. the swine.
LikeLike
In Missouri, a dumbo atheist just “swore” on a Dr. Suess book. So they can “swear”, but not pray.
LikeLike
Knew an athiest once. He banged his thumb, and said “God d*mn it!”
I said “Excuse me? I thought you didn’t BELIEVE in GOD? So WHAT are you doing, asking a GOD you don’t BELIEVE in, to damn the hammer?”
“I was just swearing” he says.
“I KNOW you were swearing, and being an athiest, your lack of belief ‘allows’ you to swear with impunity.
But THAT swear? Seems,..counter to the whole “athiest” thing,…doesn’t it?”
He had no answer for that, LOL
LikeLike
The Texas shooter is being revealed. His history fits the Nikolas Cruz archetype: a nascent sociopath, committing petty and not-so-petty crimes. Police, around the world, now try resolutely to ignore such people, and hope they just go away. I suppose sometimes they do, but when they don’t, the police must lie and dissemble to justify their inaction. There must be a better way.
LikeLike
1 September 2019
Actress Jane Fonda reveals she’s ‘scared for our democracy’ and to raise political awareness for the upcoming election she rolled up her sleeves and went door-knocking in the swing state of Pennsylvania.
…She went door-knocking with Working America, a political non-union workers’ group that canvasses to persuade voters to support labor-backed candidates
…There, she spoke to disgruntled voters who to open up about their political views, their concerns in the upcoming election, and to educated them about Trump’s policies
…When she broke the hard news about Trump’s health care bill to Sharon, she ‘seemed to stop breathing for a moment.’ ‘I had no idea. I can’t let that happen,’ Sharon replied, stunned with the revelation.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7416463/Jane-Fonda-went-door-knocking-Pennsylvania-talk-swing-voters.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
…speaking at the Respect rally, which honors the one-year anniversary of the National Women’s March on January 20, 2018 —->
LikeLike
On,oh! I forgot that I’m not supposed to post all that text. ^ But to simply leave a link with a sentence describing what the link is about. Oh, well, what’s done is done. ugh!
LikeLike
Once Hanoi Jane, always Hanoi Jane… some things never change.
LikeLike