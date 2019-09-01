Catastrophic 185 MPH Hurricane Dorian Makes Landfall in Bahamas – East Florida Coast BE ALERT…..

Florida has suspended all roadway tolls as intensely powerful Hurricane Dorian continues a slow westward track over the Bahamas. There is a great deal of uncertainty on the timing of any northward shift… Everyone on the east coast of Florida pay attention.

The eye-wall of category-five hurricane Dorian now carries 185 mph winds outward 45 miles from center. This presents a 90-mile-wide buzzsaw of devastating impact. It cannot be overstated how dangerous this storm has become. Very few structures can withstand winds of that scale for any prolonged duration of time. [Hurricane Center Update]

This is a ‘topography changing’ event.

At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the extremely distinct eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.5 North, longitude 77.1 West. Dorian is moving toward the west near 7 mph (11 km/h). A slower westward motion should continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco today and the move near or over Grand Bahama Island tonight and Monday. The hurricane should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 185 mph (295 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, and Dorian is expected to remain a catastrophic hurricane during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). (more)

For the east coast of Florida everything is contingent on a sharp turn north as predicted by the National Hurricane Center…. However, even a few miles further West can make a big difference. Do not take the path of this storm lightly.

In the past 48 hours Dorian has only moved 0.3 degrees north in latitude. It has been heading almost due West for the past two days. The Bahamas are now experiencing one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded; and unfortunately it is moving slowly.

If you are along the Florida east coast. Do not take chances. Listen to evacuation instructions from your local officials.

A Hurricane Watch is now in effect for: North of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line. All preparations should be rushed to completion.

Having personally been through four direct impact hurricanes from Andrew (’92) through Irma (’17). Current hurricane Dorian is much more like Andrew (Homestead, FL), and it is simply too risky to stay. If this storm doesn’t turn North as predicted it will mean significant problems. The aftermath of life after a storm like this is very hard.

If you can leave the east coast it would be prudent to prepare NOW to do so. As soon as any evacuation order is given, please leave.

Catastrophic damage reported at Abaco Islands in Bahamas #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/a9NAVQ468x — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 1, 2019

