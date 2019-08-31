Five Killed, 21 Injured During Midland-Odessa, Texas Shootout, Three Police Officers Injured….

A shooting spree spread spread from Midland to Odessa, Texas, after police pulled over a man driving a gold Honda on interstate-20 and the driver began firing a rifle through his rear window, shooting one of two state troopers.

TEXAS – At least five people were killed and 21 others were injured in shootings near Midland and Odessa Saturday before the alleged shooter was shot and killed at Cinergy Cinemas in Odessa, police said. According to officials, the shooting started in Midland and then proceeded to Odessa. In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Chief Michael Gerke of the Odessa Police Department said the shooting began around 3 p.m. after a traffic stop. When a trooper tried to pull over the gunman — who Gerke said was a white male in his mid-30s — he shot the trooper who pulled him over and began shooting people at random, Gerke said. The shooter eventually ditched his car, hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and continued to open fire, Gerke said. Two law enforcement officers were injured. (read more)

