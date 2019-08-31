August 31st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #954

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(430 days to E-Day)
—Pray Hurricane Dorius keep turning right, then back out to sea. The Right Hook
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
To the Opposition:
🌟 “When you see a thief, you join with him; you throw in your lot with adulterers.
19 You use your mouth for evil and harness your tongue to deceit.” 🌟
-— Psalm 50:18-19
***Praise: President Trump, via Marine One, has arrived safely at Camp David at 6:50 pm
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and continuing wisdom for Pres Trump and MAGA Team at Camp David
— for those in path of Hurricane Dorian–protection, readiness, change of direction
— for all Trump Supporters to remain patient & watchful re: Comey Drama-this may be a ‘long haul’ drama
— for wisdom in next move with “Panda-faced” Dragonized-China Trade Drama
— for Gen. Flynn and Sidney Powell and legal team—for a righteous push back
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes and WHMU
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for US Coast Guard-Looks like they are Dems’ next target for attacks
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for protection/safety for Hong Kong protesters & others like Treeper A-2 still in HK
— for safety for all American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Protect America’s Future *🇺🇸*
🦅 “No adversary on Earth will ever match the awesome courage, skill, and might of American Armed Forces. Today, we salute the heroic men and women who will serve in SPACECOM and keep America’s horizons forever bright and forever free.”
(8-29-19 Announcement on SpaceCom)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday August 31, 2019 —
———————————————————————————————————————–
“I hereby order Four More Years of President Donald J. Trump”
Announced by The Treepers 😊
LikeLiked by 12 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
• Brian Kolfage tweets with pictures comparing the old, almost non-existent barrier with Trump’s new wall.
Tweet with interactive map.
Here’s our interactive map of every barrier on the southern border! Click and learn.
– Brian Kolfage (August 30, 219)
WeBuildTheWall’s US Border Wall Map
https://webuildthewall.us/us-border/
—————
Related
Previous (August 29th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/29/august-29th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-952/comment-page-1/#comment-7316446
LikeLiked by 5 people
1: The liberal media says @realDonaldTrump hasn’t built any new wall, THEY ARE FULL OF ****! I’ve seen it. Don’t believe the lies. His NEW walls have impacted national security more than any other president.
– Brian Kolfage (August 29, 2019)
2: Tweet with 3 pictures.
Don’t believe the ******** FAKE NEWS! this is what @realDonaldTrump is tearing down to replace with real wall. The old barriers don’t stop anything. Dems say it’s not new wall, but it is. The old barriers are literally chicken wire and rusty poles! I crossed it missing 3 limbs!!
– Brian Kolfage (August 29, 2019)
LikeLiked by 4 people
1: Tweet with video. – (1:52)
Here’s another section of #Obama garbage that @realDonaldTrump is “replacing” with a massive steel wall barrier- It’s new wall! Wall was never here, it’s WIDE OPEN! THANK YOU #TRUMP for the new walls! Anyone who says otherwise doesn’t know the facts—> @ShepNewsTeam @cnn
– Brian Kolfage (August 29, 2019)
2: Tweet with short video. – (0:19)
Here’s what @realDonaldTrump is replacing with actual 20’-‘30 wall. But @cnn is saying his construction is not new wall?! Clearly these people have NEVER been along the entire border. Trumps wall stops people, Obama’s USELESS poles wasted MILLIONS of your dollars! TEAR IT DOWN!
– Brian Kolfage (August 29, 2019)
Q: At least it stopped vehicles, better than nothing… 😔
A: Doesn’t stop vehicles either they ramp over it
– Brian Kolfage (August 29, 2019)
3: Tweet with screenshot of Newsweek heading.
Stop LYING @ShepNewsTeam this is NOT a wall, it stops NOTHING! @realDonaldTrump is replacing this junk with actual pedestrian stopping wall! Quit with the #fakenews globalist agenda.
– Brian Kolfage (August 29, 2019)
LikeLiked by 3 people
1: Tweet with picture of Trumps new wall.
NEW VS OLD- This is @realDonaldTrump new wall aka ‘replacement wall’ and the garbage he’s replacing known as Normandy barriers which stop NOTHING. The media is lying it’s new wall because a wall was never here!
– Brian Kolfage (August 29, 2019)
2: Tweet with 4 pictures of old fencing that doesn’t stop anything.
When ANYONE says @realDonaldTrump isn’t building new walls they are LYING! Walls never existed here, it’s scrap metal thrown on our border and stops no one. He’s tearing it down and building REAL BORDER WALLS! Look @ this junk #Democrats think is acceptable, is this a joke?!
– Brian Kolfage (August 29, 2019)
Q: Is it true Bannon has taken over WeBuildtheWall?
A: Negative. He helped me co-found @WeBuildtheWall
– Brian Kolfage (August 29, 2019)
Tweet with picture.
There are hundreds of miles of those useless “vehicle barriers.” We were out there. You can just hop right over them.
– Jeff Rainforth (August 29, 2019)
LikeLiked by 1 person
1: Tweet with picture of old fencing and Trump’s new wall side by side.
Here’s the facts @CNN & @ShepNewsTeam ! @realDonaldTrump is building new wall. The junk he’s tearing down was never a wall and never a real barrier- it was a WASTE of our tax dollars! We are finally getting real security with Trumps NEW walls!
– Brian Kolfage (August 30, 2019)
2: The reason @realDonaldTrump is building wall in the current locations is because these are the hottest zones. They are the hottest because the old barriers suck! He has to replace them to start fixing the crisis. Stop lying to Americans @cnn @ShepNewsTeam
– Brian Kolfage (August 30, 2019)
LikeLiked by 2 people
A post with tweets is held up in moderation but may appear later.
LikeLike
Hi Stillwater: Thanks for your wall update postings! Back from short stay at cottage for Labor Day as daughter home for weekend after feeling homesick for the first time in her life after univetsity orientation week! She felt so overwhelmed by big city after growing up in small town plus not knowing anybody. Kind of like being lonely in a crowd! Once school really starts she should be OK.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s a great, well articulated #WalkAway post that any brainwashed nutty Dem can understand. Give this gal some views, they are waaaay too low on YT:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like so many New Englanders, she was a registered “Independent” who ALWAYS voted Democrat. Ask me how I know. haha. Soo many New Englanders do that.
The irritating background music stops at @2:00.
LikeLike
does it seem to make any sense with Comey and Clapper and Brennan where they would be allowed to spout off victoriously on social media in the backdrop of some swamp fix it to go away scenario?
squeals for mercy!
LikeLike
tldr; Mr.Trump is decoupling Wall Street from Main Street. I am now thinking that negative interest rates are a desired outcome.
I read a few doom-porn articles and related discussion decrying that the world financial markets will collapse if all the central banks go negative interest return on bonds. They seemed heavily biased toward bank, insurance company, and pension interests.
It got me thinking, makes sense for gov bonds to be negative!!! Interest is payed on risk. The recent inversions are due to extraordinary demand for low risk wealth preservation. US Gov bonds are negative risk! US should charge a fee for that service, no pay to provide it.
The articles conflate loan rates with the US Bond rates. People/organizations with excess capital can still make loans with a positive yeild for business or mortgages or whatever, interest rate determined by borrower risk, as they do now. So banks can still pay interest on deposits, and charge interest on loans, as they do now. None of this needs to be coupled to ripping off the US tax payers.
Another agenda pushed argument is that Insurance Companies “have to have access to no risk positive yield bonds because they pay for operating costs out of the interest.” Well, how about they charge their operating costs to their customers, instead of all US taxpayers.
I won’t go into the absurdity of their claims about pension funds.
I can see where a -1% US Treasury rate would and sense, maybe more. How much is it worth to you to know that you will get your money back?
One could argue, “but I can keep my money in my safe.” Well, what if you have enough money that you would attract theives? What if you get hit by a hurricane?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Steve Forbes? Seriously?
Wonder what changed his mind since last year….
https://www.forbes.com/sites/leonardburman/2018/07/31/indexing-capital-gains-via-regulations-is-still-a-bad-idea/#70faed6c769b
LikeLike
Didn’t President Trump attend the Wharton Business School?
Apparently they don’t think much of indexing capital gains either….
https://budgetmodel.wharton.upenn.edu/issues/2018/3/23/indexing-capital-gains-to-inflation
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
An interactive weather site that you may find interesting / hurricane Dorius.
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/orthographic=-69.29,25.83,3000
You use your mouse to zoom in/out and move around. Also the ‘Earth’ tab bottom left for many other options.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Ken Start on Comey
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
IS COMEY OFF THE HOOK? OR DOES BARR HAVE SOMETHING NEW IN THE TACKLE BOX TO REEL IN THE SANCTIMONIOUS FBI DIRECTOR?
Attorney General Barr decided not to pursue a case against Comey. I don’t know why—it seemed to me there was plenty of evidence to indict him. Perhaps Barr has come down with a touch of Jeff Sessions-itis.
The FBI had far, far less evidence against General Flynn, and still less—nothing, really—on Roger Stone. Regardless, Stone was treated to a swat team take down with dozens of FBI men pointing weapons at him. The disgraced former FBI head Comey can collude to take down a lawfully elected president and so far he has suffered no consequences other than getting fired by Trump. As a result of Barr’s reluctance to prosecute, Comey gleefully claimed he has been exonerated and he even demanded an apology.
Former CIA director John Brennan piled on and attacked the president, saying his ‘protective cocoon was only temporary.’ Whatever it means, it sounds ominous and threatening. The coup criminals are not giving up!
If Barr lets all the other coup conspirators off, then we’ll know for sure we live in a banana republic. The swamp-dwelling perpetrators need to face equal justice under the law. Comey deserved the swat team—not Roger Stone. Instead he’s let off the hook. The Deep State wants us to believe Comey is a patriotic hero. Like with Epstein, they force outrageous whoppers upon us and if we question them we get marginalized as ‘conspiracy theorists.’
The Deep State has murdered the truth, which now sleeps with the fishes.
—Ben Garrison
LikeLike