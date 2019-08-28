Wednesday August 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

24 Responses to Wednesday August 28th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2019 at 12:16 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2019 at 12:16 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2019 at 12:18 am

  5. Lucille says:
    August 28, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Someone You Loved (Piano/Cello) Charity & Andres Farewell Dance – The Piano Guys

  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 28, 2019 at 12:23 am

    The Gift Of God

    Men have given many gifts to each other down through the ages, but in James 1:17 we read that “every good gift and every perfect gift is from above,” and comes to us from God. The greatest of these gifts is our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the redemption He has purchased for us. In speaking to the sinner-woman at Sychar’s well, our Lord drew a picture, contrasting the barrenness of her own life with the refreshing joy of salvation, saying:

    “If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give Me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of Him, and He would have given thee living water… Whosoever drinketh of this water shall thirst again, but whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst…” (John 4:10-14).

    By nature we are all sinners, but by the grace of God we all may be saved.

    “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Rom. 6:23).

    “For by grace are ye saved, through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast” (Eph. 2:8,9).

    Thus St. Paul speaks of “the gift of the grace of God” (Eph. 3:7) and constantly emphasizes the fact that salvation is a free gift.

    But a gift is not possessed until it is accepted. Thus the Apostle, in Rom. 5:17, refers to those who “receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness.” Those who receive Christ and the salvation He has wrought for them, find it natural to exclaim with Paul-

    “THANKS BE UNTO GOD FOR HIS UNSPEAKABLE GIFT!” (II Cor. 9:15).

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-gift-of-god/

    James 1:17 Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.

    John 4:10 Jesus answered and said unto her, If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of him, and he would have given thee living water.
    11 The woman saith unto him, Sir, thou hast nothing to draw with, and the well is deep: from whence then hast thou that living water?
    12 Art thou greater than our father Jacob, which gave us the well, and drank thereof himself, and his children, and his cattle?
    13 Jesus answered and said unto her, Whosoever drinketh of this water shall thirst again:
    14 But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.

    Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

    Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
    9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.

    Ephesians 3:7 Whereof I was made a minister, according to the gift of the grace of God given unto me by the effectual working of his power.

    Romans 5:17 For if by one man’s offence death reigned by one; much more they which receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness shall reign in life by one, Jesus Christ.)

    2 Corinthians 9:15 Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift.

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    August 28, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Sigh, wishful thinking . . .

  8. Lucille says:
    August 28, 2019 at 1:03 am


    “Thomas Edison’s Forgotten Passion: Building Concrete Houses”
    https://www.amusingplanet.com/2019/06/thomas-edisons-forgotten-passion.html

  9. Linda K. says:
    August 28, 2019 at 1:03 am


    “Those were the days of roses…”

    “Martha”

    • David says:
      August 28, 2019 at 1:34 am

      This is the Israeli X-Factor. It’s pure art with no language. I really recommend watching it. Do not watch the second part because it’s Hebrew talking with no translation. The first part was cut off and will explain why everyone watching this are crying. I will translate what the woman said before they cut it. In Israel when someone dies the family sits seven days and everyone who knows the family arrives and sits with them and tells their stories of the deceased. In 1973, the Yom Kippur war, The husband of the artist lady who was a pilot was shot over Syria. Late at night the representatives of the army knocked on her doors and informed her of the bad news. She sat seven days for his memory. She was also pregnant and later had a baby. Eight months later her husband showed up. He was taken hostage in the awful Syrian prison and was either released or escaped (I am not sure) he surprised her completely.
      After that they were very close every day and had three additional kids.
      Four years ago she had to really sit seven days for him because he had cancer and died. And as she says : “This time there was no miracle”. Before he died she asked him :”what will I do now?” He said: “keep performing with your sand art”. Just before this Performence she said she is going to draw the story of her life about it and “he will be with her as she performs.” Additionally you can see his image at the end of the performance in the sand. The lady became one of the best in this form of art I the World.

  11. SwampRatTerrier says:
    August 28, 2019 at 1:24 am

    “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;”
    Ecclesiastes 3:1

  12. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2019 at 1:28 am

  13. Lucille says:
    August 28, 2019 at 1:56 am

    Good article from powerlineblog.com on the Brazilian Rain Forest Disaster Hoax…

    Posted on August 27, 2019 BY JOHN HINDERAKER
    THE GREAT AMAZON FIRE FRAUD
    It isn’t entirely a fraud–there are indeed fires in the vicinity of the Amazon rain forest. But the hysteria that has been induced by those fires, which occur every year at this time, is ridiculous.
    https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2019/08/the-great-amazon-fire-fraud.php

  14. nwtex says:
    August 28, 2019 at 2:07 am

    OMGoodness. I don’t think I’ll ever be the same. Just look at these little ones and read the short piece.
    Thank you Jesus. This is what life is about.

  15. Janie M. says:
    August 28, 2019 at 2:17 am

    Such a sweet big brother ❤️

