11:00pm Hurricane Update – Dorian Gains Strength Entering Atlantic – Florida Declares Proactive State of Emergency…

Prep suggestions follow update. At 11:00pm EST (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 19.7 North, longitude 66.0 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. [National Hurricane Center]

On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is forecast to strengthen into a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days (more).

For those in the cone of uncertainty; remember, planning and proactive measures taken now can significantly reduce stress in the days ahead. Plan when to make the best decision on any evacuation (if needed) consider Friday night the decision time-frame. As a general rule: take cover from wind – but evacuate away from water.

DAY ONE (Today, Thursday)

Determine Your Risk

Make a Written Plan

Develop and Evacuation Plan

Inventory hurricane/storm supplies.

Withdraw cash based on plan/need.

DAY TWO (Friday)

Get Storm Update

Assemble and Purchase Hurricane Supplies

Contact Insurance Company – Updates

Secure Important Papers.

Strengthen and Secure Your Home

Make Evacuation Decision for your Family.

for your Family. Fill freezer with 3/4 full water jugs.

DAY THREE (Saturday)

Get Storm Update

Re-Evaluate your Supplies based on storm update

Finish last minute preparation

Plan for THREE DAYS without power

Assist Your Neighbors

If Needed – Evacuate Your Family

Communication is important. Update your friends and family contact list. Stay in touch with family and friends, let them know your plans. Select a single point of contact for communication from you that all others can then contact for updates if needed.

Today/tomorrow are good days to organize your important papers, insurance forms, personal papers and place them in one ‘ready-to-go’ location.

Evaluate your personal hurricane and storm supplies; update and replace anything you might have used. Assess, modify and/or update any possible evacuation plans based on your location, and/or any changes to your family status. Fill car with gasoline. Review prescriptions, refill if needed.

Check your shutters and window coverings; test your generator; re-organize and familiarize yourself with all of your supplies and hardware. Check batteries in portable tools; locate tools you might need; walk your property to consider what you may need to do based on the storms path. All decisions are yours. You are in control.

Consider travel plans based on roads and traffic density. Being proactive now helps to keep any future stress level low. You are in control. If you have pets, additional plans may be needed.

One possible proactive measure is to make a list of hotels further inland that you would consider evacuating to. Make that list today and follow updates of the storms’ progress; make reservations tonight/tomorrow if determined.

Depending on information tomorrow you might call in advance and make a reservation; you can always cancel if not needed. It is better to have a secondary evacuation place established in advance. Being proactive reduces stress. Even if you wait until much later to cancel, it is better to pay a cancellation fee (usually one night charge) than to not have a plan on where to go. Trust me, it’s worth it. Protect your family. Make the list of possibilities today, make the booking decision in the next 24 hrs.

♦ Look over the National Hurricane Center resources for planning assistance.

♦ Also a great resource – CREATE A PLAN

LATEST: https://t.co/ht2nGdEYLa • Hurricane #Dorian continues to move away from Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands, NHC says • Maximum sustained winds are near 80mph; hurricane-force winds extend out to 15 miles.https://t.co/IjKKVlH5A7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 29, 2019

