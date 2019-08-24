Saturday August 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Bible and Its Author
Back on the shelf she placed the book with a sigh. It was too dull and uninteresting to wade through. She didn’t feel like reading anyway; in fact, she was utterly bored, and didn’t feel like doing anything.
The next night was different — very different. At a party she had met the kind of man she could really go for. He seemed interested in her too, and in the weeks that followed they saw more and more of each other, until she was sure she loved him.
One night he mentioned something about a book he had written, and somehow the title rang a bell with her. Where had she seen it? It bothered her that she couldn’t remember. When she reached home, however, it dawned on her all of a sudden. This was the book she had found so boring. She hadn’t even noticed the name of the author.
Taking the book down from the shelf again, she began reading. As she read page after page, she asked herself: “Why did I think this book was dry? Say, this is some book! I had no idea he could write — and so well!” And thus, avidly, she continued reading far into the night.
Yes, it makes a great deal of difference if you know the Author — and especially if you love him! How many believers in Christ there are whose most precious hours are spent in reading and studying the Bible — a Book which once seemed dull and uninteresting to them! The reason? They have come to know and love the Author!
Our Lord said: “This is life eternal, that they might know Thee, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom Thou hast sent” (John 17:3). But how do we obtain the “life eternal” with which this knowledge is bound up? Our Lord said: “He that believeth on Me hath everlasting life” (John 6:47). Salvation is, after all, a love story to be believed, and by which we come to know Him who loved us and gave Himself for us.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-bible-and-its-author/
John 17:3 And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent.
John 6:47 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me hath everlasting life.
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
(from J.H. in Erie, PA)
But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Rom 5:8)
For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures: (I Cor 15:3-4)
For by grace are ye saved through faith;and that not of yourselves:it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast. (Eph 2:8-9)
But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness. (Rom 5:5)
But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets; Even the righteousness of God which is BY faith OF Jesus Christ unto all and UPON all them that believe: for there is no difference: For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God; Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: (Rom 3:21-24)
