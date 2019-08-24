President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers; and the rare nighttime chopper presser is even better. President Trump delivers impromptu remarks to the press pool as he departs for the G7 summit in France. [Video below – transcript will follow]
Here is the Wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Emergency_Economic_Powers_Act
“The International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), Title II of Pub.L. 95–223, 91 Stat. 1626, enacted October 28, 1977, is a United States federal law authorizing the president to regulate international commerce after declaring a national emergency in response to any unusual and extraordinary threat to the United States which has its source in whole or substantial part outside the United States”
Sounds good.
Perfect! President Trump gave us a treat (IEEPA) so that we can sleep good tonight and for the next 3 nights.
Treepers’ Prayers follow you, President Trump. Thank you for all that you do for America.
Amen!
It always helps to do your homework BEFORE you open your mouth.
Strong. Poised. Ready to win at the G7.
Classy on RBG. Nice touch.
Very interested to learn about that 1977 legislation POTUS is talking about that gives him the right to tell companies to stop doing business with China. Is that the “working with the enemy” act or whatever?
Our LOVE and PRAYERS are ALWAYS WITH YOU POTUS/GODSPEED.
Floating like a butterfly; stinging like a bee.
He’s not much of a chess player. Ouch. That’ll leave a mark.
I think our President is spot on in regards to China. Too many people who are screaming about how the tariffs will affect Christmas are regrettably shortsighted. The unequal trade has got to stop. A little pain now for great gains in the long run.
