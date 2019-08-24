President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House…

Posted on August 24, 2019 by

Chopper pressers are the best pressers; and the rare nighttime chopper presser is even better.  President Trump delivers impromptu remarks to the press pool as he departs for the G7 summit in France. [Video below – transcript will follow]

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, G7, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House…

  1. sundance says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:12 am

  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Strong. Poised. Ready to win at the G7.

    Classy on RBG. Nice touch.

    Very interested to learn about that 1977 legislation POTUS is talking about that gives him the right to tell companies to stop doing business with China. Is that the “working with the enemy” act or whatever?

  3. Marygrace Powers says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Our LOVE and PRAYERS are ALWAYS WITH YOU POTUS/GODSPEED.

  4. JoeMeek says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Floating like a butterfly; stinging like a bee.

  5. anotherworriedmom says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:28 am

    He’s not much of a chess player. Ouch. That’ll leave a mark.

  6. kddomingue says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:31 am

    I think our President is spot on in regards to China. Too many people who are screaming about how the tariffs will affect Christmas are regrettably shortsighted. The unequal trade has got to stop. A little pain now for great gains in the long run.

