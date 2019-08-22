August 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #945

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(439 days to E-Day)
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 1 day til President Trump leaves for G-7 in France 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “Therefore we will not fear, Even though the earth be removed,
And though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea…” 🌟
-— Psalm 46:2
***Praise: President Trump is safely back in the WH from Kentucky
***Praise: Pres. Trump cancelled student loan debt of permanently disabled vets
***Praise: President Trump closed the catch-and-release loophole
***Praise: Pres. Trump”s Admin now looking into EO on Birthright Citizenship/Anchor Babies issue
***Praise: U.S. home sales rose more than expected in July, boosted by lower mortgage rates & strong labor market
***Praise: Dept of Energy under Pres. Trump said regarding Energy Star thermostat…you can set it at any temp you deemed comfortable to you!..(Next..lightbulbs and toliets, pretty please?)
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for Pres Trump and MAGA Team
— for President Trump and his MAGA Team as they prep for their G-7 meeting
— for Pres. Trump’s Admin’s EO to end the “ridiculous” birthright citizenship policy–pray for ZERO roadblocks
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
— for Federal Reserve to cut interest rate
— Ronna McDaniel use the money raised to fund all MAGA Candidates
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for US Coast Guard-Looks like they are Dems’ next target for attacks
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for all children & young Landen & French boy
— *🇺🇸*Better & Stronger Together *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We gather today at a truly incredible time for our nation. We are reawakening American pride, American confidence, and American greatness. We are America first!”
(8-21-19-AMVETS Nat’l Convention in Kentucky)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday August 22, 2019 —
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Tweet with article and a comment from Brian Kolfage.
Texas Border Town’s Council to Meet With Crowdfunded ‘Build the Wall’ Group For a New Border Barrier
https://www.newsweek.com/texas-border-towns-council-meet-crowdfunded-build-wall-group-new-border-barrier-1455141
—————
Previous (August 17th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/17/august-17th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-940/comment-page-1/#comment-7283176
Tweet with screenshot.
Conservative Anthony Shows How Easy It is For Migrants To Come Through Open Border Gates
Donald Trump Retweet
Interesting article on electoral college case in Colorado
https://www.denverpost.com/2019/08/21/colorado-electoral-college-clinton-trump/
Donald Trump Retweet
