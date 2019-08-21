White House Press Pool Doesn’t Like Chopper Pressers – ‘He’s Melting Us, Halp’…

We are approaching the never-before-reached strata of “too much winning”.

Today President Trump held the third press conference over thirty minutes in the past four days. Sunday a chopper presser on the tarmac in New Jersey (36 minutes). Tuesday a presser in the Oval Office (32 minutes). Today a South Lawn chopper presser (35 minutes). No questions filtered; direct responses from President Trump; all questions answered…. and the media can’t take it.

(Jenn Jacobs Tweet Link)

I’m absolutely not snarking at Jenn Jacobs, she’s actually one of the few that keeps her reporting generally between the lines… But the overall tone of press pool response to this level of POTUS availability is hilarious. ‘Halp, he’s melting us‘.

Sorry media peeps, but Chopper Pressers are the BEST Pressers. 😂 Media peeps complaining: 'he talks to long',… 'he answers too many questions'… 'it's hot here'…. 'he's melting us'… Halp! pic.twitter.com/0ms9y0vUfb — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) August 22, 2019

Advertisements