Tuesday August 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
Awww, a new baby girl Trump! 😀
LikeLike
Goodie for them 🙂 I really like the name.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is ONE BIG sax player
LikeLike
So darn cute! And I love Candy Dulfer. ❤️
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Truth Of The Gospel
Twice in Galatians 2 Paul speaks of “the truth of the gospel.” In both cases the Apostle had been forced to speak out to defend the purity of “the gospel of the grace of God.”
In Verses 4,5 he refers to his contest with those at Jerusalem who would have brought the Gentile believers under the law of Moses. Among them were “false brethren,” he says, “unawares brought in… to spy out our liberty which we have in Christ Jesus, that they might bring us into bondage: to whom we gave place by subjection, no, not for an hour, that the truth of the gospel might continue with you.”
In the second case he refers to a controversy with Peter who, having enjoyed blessed fellowship with Gentile Christians, had been intimidated by some of his Jewish brethren into separating himself from the Gentiles. Concerning this, Paul writes: “But when Peter was come to Antioch, I withstood him to the face, because he was to be blamed” (Ver. 11). Why was Peter to be blamed? Verse 14 answers: Because he “walked not uprightly according to the truth of the gospel,” i.e., “the gospel of the grace of God,” in which believing Jews and Gentiles are “one body in Christ.”
How we should all thank God for Paul’s vigorous defense of the gospel of grace, under which all who trust in Christ as Savior are baptized by the Holy Spirit into the one true Bible Church (I Cor. 12:13).
Doubtless Paul’s stand for “the gospel of the grace of God” stemmed from the fact that he himself had experienced the truth of this blessed message. As the chief of sinners he had been gloriously saved. All his power and prestige as a Pharisee, all his intellectual achievement, all his rigid Law observance meant nothing now, as in the presence of the glorified Lord he saw himself a sinner, the chief of sinners, and was saved by the matchless grace of God.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-truth-of-the-gospel/
Galatians 2:4 And that because of false brethren unawares brought in, who came in privily to spy out our liberty which we have in Christ Jesus, that they might bring us into bondage:
5 To whom we gave place by subjection, no, not for an hour; that the truth of the gospel might continue with you.
Galatians 2:11 But when Peter was come to Antioch, I withstood him to the face, because he was to be blamed.
12 For before that certain came from James, he did eat with the Gentiles: but when they were come, he withdrew and separated himself, fearing them which were of the circumcision.
13 And the other Jews dissembled likewise with him; insomuch that Barnabas also was carried away with their dissimulation.
14 But when I saw that they walked not uprightly according to the truth of the gospel, I said unto Peter before them all, If thou, being a Jew, livest after the manner of Gentiles, and not as do the Jews, why compellest thou the Gentiles to live as do the Jews?
1 Corinthians 12:13 For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Well, we can stop worrying that rich people flying around the world in their private jets will end the world in 12 years
Elton John will buy them all carbon offsets
(yeah – as if those are real)
Elton John Defends Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Private Jet Use
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/08/19/elton-john-defends-prince-harry-meghan-markles-private-jet-use/
LikeLike
As we ease towards the British model of unarmed police wading through a sea of violent thugs the California gov signs a bill that’s another step towards that goal, boiling the LEA frog: https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-california-police-use-of-force-law-signed-20190711-story.html
My GGS wants to follow me into law enforcement and I’m gonna do everything I can to steer him away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Life is always better with a sound track. Works for me anyway.
LikeLike
The world has gone mad!
LikeLike
Damn! Almost lost his dog in the fire
New Jersey Woman Accused of Torching Man’s House for Ignoring Booty Call
https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2019/08/19/new-jersey-woman-accused-torching-mans-house-ignoring-booty-call/
LikeLike