McNaughton’s Latest: “The Masterpiece”…

Jon McNaughton's latest artwork draws inspiration from the scale of President Donald Trump's accomplishments; and the scale of opposition he has faced.

From the artist: “What does the future hold for America? President Trump’s last few years in office have been remarkable. He has changed the direction of this county economically, devastated ISIS, negotiated with countries on the world stage, and been a powerful voice for American ideals.

It hasn’t been easy, as he has been blocked by both Republicans and Democrats, trashed by the media, and hunted by the deep state in an attempt to undermine his presidency. But, the “painting” is not finished!”