McNaughton’s Latest: “The Masterpiece”…

Jon McNaughton’s latest artwork draws inspiration from the scale of President Donald Trump’s accomplishments; and the scale of opposition he has faced.  [Website Here]

From the artist: “What does the future hold for America? President Trump’s last few years in office have been remarkable. He has changed the direction of this county economically, devastated ISIS, negotiated with countries on the world stage, and been a powerful voice for American ideals.

It hasn’t been easy, as he has been blocked by both Republicans and Democrats, trashed by the media, and hunted by the deep state in an attempt to undermine his presidency. But, the “painting” is not finished!”

“I believe that Trump will yet reveal in the future a greater degree of prosperity, justice, and American influence that has never been seen before. His greatest achievements are yet to be revealed. How will history remember the presidency of Donald J. Trump? I believe it will be considered a “Masterpiece.”” (link)

  1. Bill Dumanch says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    Beautiful.

  2. mopar2016 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    Our president is tireless and I think he enjoys making the world a better place.
    I also think he’s having fun while showing the whole world how it’s done.
    MAGA KAG

  3. bluebongo says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Thank you for posting this Sundance.

  4. Paul says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    I was in the doctors office today, everyone there was a senior citizen. One lady said, “He has done a lot of all Americans”. Another said, “Yes, in spite of all those resisting him.” Then the waiting room exploded in conversation praising Trump. A lady said ” I wish I was 50 years younger, I would try to become a Secret service agent, and if anyone shot at him, I would gladly take the bullet.”
    They all knew the news media was not trustworthy, they all said the dems have nothing to run on.
    Stunning.

  5. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    You can be damn sure the painting isn’t of Obama sticking his nose through a poison ivy hedgerow looking for PDJT’s magic wand of prosperity.

  6. StanH says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    Very nice.

  7. Jean says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    There has not been a day that has gone by since Donald J. Trump was elected that I have not given thanks for his presidency. I am so thankful that I have lived to see the greatest president this country has ever had or will have.

  8. SKIDROE says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    Donald Trump truly loves America. He donates his Presidential salary to other groups and I read today where he has lost almost 1/3 of his fortune while being president. He doesn’t care about his money. AMERICA FIRST! MAGA!!

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      August 20, 2019 at 7:30 pm

      Most of it probably spent on lawyers…..

      But we will pay him back…..keep him in there past 2020 and let him finish the job.

      Then we can name “The Universe” after him……..yeah…

      “The Trump Universe”

  9. JoeMeek says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    ” He has changed the direction of this county economically, devastated ISIS, negotiated with countries on the world stage, and been a powerful voice for American ideals.”

    And to the democrats, this is only a partial list of his sins.

  11. duggersd says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    President Trump makes me tired just watching him! I have never seen anybody with as much energy as he. Thank you, God for bringing him to us.

  12. CharterOakie says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    I agree with McNaughton. The best of the Trump presidency is yet to come.

  13. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Perfect

  15. Mac says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Good picture. He should have had the Churchill bust in it too, though.

  16. sDee says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    These will be our roaring twenties like only Donald Trump could pull off.

  17. PatriotUSA says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    The future is……..winning!

  18. Pa Hermit says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    I own 5 paintings/lithos from this artist, and I smell another one coming to my home! I no longer have any room left for them, but that’s another bridge I’ll cross when it gets here!

  19. booger71 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Jon McNaughton and President Trump are both national treasures.

  20. MaineCoon says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    President Trump praises and glorifies God in every speech and in his actions and directives. God raised him up and is using President Trump for His Name’s sake. When the Masterpiece is finished, Christian’s particularly will see the Artist’s work. I thank God for President Trump (and his family) and I thank President Trump for staying God’s course and seeking His guidance in all things.

