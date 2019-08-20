August 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #943

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

72 Responses to August 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #943

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:22 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(442 days to E-Day)
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 3 days til President Trump leaves for G-7 in France 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    ————-
    🌟 “….You have saved us from our adversaries,
    And You have put to shame those who hate us.” 🌟
    -— Psalm 44:7

    ***Praise: President Trump approval rating is 51% according to Zogby Analytics poll
    ***Praise: President Trump’s policies are helping American companies & American workers succeed
    ***Praise: Truth is coming out….Dr. Robert Epstein, a Hillary Clinton supporter, testified to US Senate that Google manipulated at least 2.6 to 16 million votes in 2016 to help Hillary
    ***Praise: Planned Parenthood withdraws from Title X (Title X is Gov’t funding and a rule stating they can NOT use the funding for abortions) which will now show the public that PP are full-fledged abortion clinics–no more excuses

    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection Pres Trump and MAGA Team
    — for positive bilateral meeting with President of Romania starting about 2pm ET
    — for President Trump and his MAGA Team as they prep for their G-7 meetings this coming weekend (Aug 24-26 in Biarritz, France) plus a visit to Poland afterwards
    — for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
    — Nasty Nancy Pelosi’s plottings and schemings against Pres. Trump and our country while on her world trip during August recess… all backfire
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
    — for US Coast Guard-Looks like they are Dems’ next target for attacks
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
    — for all children & young Landen & French boy
    — *🇺🇸* USA STRONG *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “The forgotten men and women of America will never, ever be forgotten again!”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday August 20, 2019 —

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:22 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:23 am

    • JoeMeek says:
      August 20, 2019 at 1:00 am

      May others say what they will about Anthony Scaramucci, but I think he would make an excellent VP running mate for Joe Biden. Just as Barack Obama chose Joe Biden so he would look like he had a high IQ by contrast, Anthony Scaramucci would make Joe Biden look like he had a good memory for past events by contrast. That old line about everyone having at least one job they could do well is likely correct.

    • margarite1 says:
      August 20, 2019 at 1:09 am

      The mooch has become Omrosa except he seems more energized. I suspect it’s revenge over his sale of Skybridge to the Chinese not being approved by the federal regulators.

  4. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:23 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:24 am

    • TarsTarkas says:
      August 20, 2019 at 1:10 am

      NO
      MORE
      QUANTITATIVE
      EASING
      PERIOD

      All it does is pump up the stock market. Adds nothing to the real economy. The only even slightly good reason to do it would be to enhance reelection. But if so far too soon. Six months from now, maybe.

  6. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:24 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:25 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:25 am

    • The Boss says:
      August 20, 2019 at 12:40 am

      Putting the squeeze on Xi.
      What are friends for?

      • A2 says:
        August 20, 2019 at 1:09 am

        Also Putin who once again has his nose stuck in when he wants to divide and conquer (without paying the costs of a military intervention). He reminds me of Loki, the evil intentioned mischief maker in Norse mythology.

        I think PM Khan gets it about China’s interference and that past admins essentially made Pakistan a hostage. That set them up against India, at least partially, discounting long-standing differences over partition and Kashmir. China has been massing slowly military installations on India’s border in the north and rattle the sword when needed.

        I am more interested in Gwador port part of the China Pakistan economic corridor. It forms a link in Chinese owned and operated ports that strategically circles India and threatens free navigation in the Indo Pacific.

  9. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

  10. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

    An apology isn’t enough…Sen Sandoval needs to resign. What they did was Anti-American…

    Resign, Sandoval and fire all your despicable staff.

  11. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:27 am

    • Robert Smith says:
      August 20, 2019 at 12:32 am

      lol

      There is do much greatness in this post. Trump just laughs at the breathless terror of his critics.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 20, 2019 at 12:33 am

      Lol–President Trump loves to Troll.

      This’ll keep the Dems and Fake Media busy moonbatting themselves during G-7 Meetings.

    • Texian says:
      August 20, 2019 at 12:58 am

      Grænland.. Engronelant.. Eric the Red was right..
      It was green.. Medieval Warm Period..
      Map.. Nicolo and Antonio Zeni, 1380

      • TarsTarkas says:
        August 20, 2019 at 1:20 am

        Very little tilling of the soil, but they had sheep and dairy herds. Also fished and hunted walrus and other seals for food and ivory which they traded for supplies unavailable locally. A tough life, but manageable.
        Then the cold returned. And with it ice and snow. The herds starved or were eaten. The Western Settlement was abandoned. Then the mainlanders lost contact with the Eastern Settlement. When they finally returned, the colonists were gone. Dead or gone off with the Inuit. Their final fate is unknown.

  13. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:27 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:28 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 20, 2019 at 12:52 am

      The Mooch needs to give it up…..

      Hey, Mooch, go home and work on your marriage…or has she left you again?
      You are a loser who can’t do or say anything right or honorable.
      Just go home and play with your blocks, Blockhead!

  16. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:30 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:32 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:34 am

    • delighteddeplorable says:
      August 20, 2019 at 1:21 am

      Absolutely LOVE this ad. It’s perfect….and really funny. POTUS and his team are clearly having a good time. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  20. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:40 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:41 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:43 am

  23. fangdog says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:48 am

    What kind of character is a Democrat or anyone in America who wishes financial hardship for his or her fellow Americans so he or she can personally have a political and monetary gain. Why would a ordinary citizen Democrat continue to be a democrat?

    Today’s Democrat has a certain built-in insanity which cannot be explained with reason. It is as trying to makes sense out of a rabid dog.

    • Maquis says:
      August 20, 2019 at 1:01 am

      When the goal is Satanic, so are the means.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 20, 2019 at 1:02 am

      Anti-American Democrats is who they really are. They hate the American Patriots.

      • Tseg says:
        August 20, 2019 at 1:46 am

        There are lots of uber-emotional lemmings following the Leftist leadership. They have no ability to do logical research on their own. The evil-left psyop, which includes the MSM, has damaged so many lives. It’s like the “one-child” Chinese that will never have a second child even if ‘the state’ tells them they can. They have been brainwashed over a lifetime.

        Our national education system is a main contributor and I’m dumbfounded these boards ignore this Leftist spigot.

  24. ann says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:53 am

    August 19, 2019
    Immigration ‘judges’: Who judges them?
    By Tiberiu Dianu

    Read more: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/08/immigration_judges_who_judges_them.html#ixzz5x76rd3na
    Follow us: @AmericanThinker on Twitter | AmericanThinker on Facebook

  26. robertweber8511 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 1:11 am

    Reddit messing with r_The Donald….cannot read comments or view pic links….the next step of their quarantine?

  28. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 1:27 am

    • A2 says:
      August 20, 2019 at 1:59 am

      Like most of the Dems, and their affiliates, don’t get it. Cognitive dissonance has been validated.

      Though I’m glad he put out the statement, separated from his hypocrisy it is the right message.

      Brings to mind the stopped clock phenomenon.

  29. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 1:31 am

  30. cornfielddreamer says:
    August 20, 2019 at 1:38 am

    “Barr removes Bureau of Prisons director after Epstein’s death”

    This is how the Epstein-Barr virus works.

    (-;

  31. Tseg says:
    August 20, 2019 at 1:50 am

    A lot of effort to remove a single interim director.

  32. nimrodman says:
    August 20, 2019 at 2:05 am

    Hey, Raycisss Deplorables !”

    Here’s what they’ve got coming our way if The Left gets their wishes or gains power again

    Guaran-damn-teed

    Psychologist Proposes Electric Shock Treatment to End Prejudices

    https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/08/19/italian-psychologist-proposes-electric-shock-treatment-to-eliminate-prejudices/

    … and here’s the “technician” who’ll be administering the – ahem – “treatment” … no doubt

    (sorry, it was in the right-column stories, couldn’t resissssst)

  33. bisonlj (@bisonlj) says:
    August 20, 2019 at 2:20 am

    For the past 90 days, has any of those rural carriers who are using Huawei equipment tried to find alternate to replace Huawei stuffs?

    • bisonlj (@bisonlj) says:
      August 20, 2019 at 2:22 am

      If not, they are counting on 90-day extensions one by one.

      • Maquis says:
        August 20, 2019 at 2:33 am

        The extensions regard American supply chain providers for WhaWay production and do not have anything to do with currently deployed Huawei tech which, at least in regards to the type of technology you are referencing, is banned here now. Banned for good reason and yes I do hope all that gets replaced ASAP.

        As I understand it, at least one major exploit by that Huawei tech is the very back door demanded by the NSA. Oops. Make it easy for US spooks to despot, make it easier for despots to despot, who knew?

  34. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 2:28 am

    FBI Director Christopher Wray is the biggest obstacle to transparency regarding to Justice Department inspector general report on alleged surveillance abuses:

    Sununu said he believes the American public will see “a great deal” of the report, which is expected to be released as early as September, though he warned Wray might try to hide some of its findings.

    “The only person over there that I think is going to try and prevent that is Christopher Wray who I think has really been co-opted by the FBI bureaucracy.”

    • Robert Smith says:
      August 20, 2019 at 2:37 am

      Wray seems bent on destroying himself and, at this point, the easiest thing is to let him do it. Anything before the full reveal would be spun as political persecution against Wray and the FBI.

      • Maquis says:
        August 20, 2019 at 2:41 am

        He was damaged goods from Day One. Though I agree, he’s all but set himself on fire and a conflagration is not out of the question.

  35. nimrodman says:
    August 20, 2019 at 2:30 am

    Save-the-Worlders create yet another crisis as a result of their do-good-ism

    They make products out of “forever” chemicals

    Study: Toxic Compounds in ‘Compostable’ Bowls… ‘Never Break Down’
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/08/19/study-toxic-compounds-in-compostable-fiber-bowls-never-break-down/

  36. Robert Smith says:
    August 20, 2019 at 2:44 am

    EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell STAGED In-N-Out photo in Los Angeles with her close friend and attorney, using confidante’s dog Dexter in the snapshot

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7372877/Ghislaine-Maxwell-STAGED-photo-N-close-friend-attorney.html

    Not surprising but Media was happy to print it.

