August 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #943

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(442 days to E-Day)
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 3 days til President Trump leaves for G-7 in France 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “….You have saved us from our adversaries,
And You have put to shame those who hate us.” 🌟
-— Psalm 44:7
***Praise: President Trump approval rating is 51% according to Zogby Analytics poll
***Praise: President Trump’s policies are helping American companies & American workers succeed
***Praise: Truth is coming out….Dr. Robert Epstein, a Hillary Clinton supporter, testified to US Senate that Google manipulated at least 2.6 to 16 million votes in 2016 to help Hillary
***Praise: Planned Parenthood withdraws from Title X (Title X is Gov’t funding and a rule stating they can NOT use the funding for abortions) which will now show the public that PP are full-fledged abortion clinics–no more excuses
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection Pres Trump and MAGA Team
— for positive bilateral meeting with President of Romania starting about 2pm ET
— for President Trump and his MAGA Team as they prep for their G-7 meetings this coming weekend (Aug 24-26 in Biarritz, France) plus a visit to Poland afterwards
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
— Nasty Nancy Pelosi’s plottings and schemings against Pres. Trump and our country while on her world trip during August recess… all backfire
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for US Coast Guard-Looks like they are Dems’ next target for attacks
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for all children & young Landen & French boy
— *🇺🇸* USA STRONG *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The forgotten men and women of America will never, ever be forgotten again!”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday August 20, 2019 —
May others say what they will about Anthony Scaramucci, but I think he would make an excellent VP running mate for Joe Biden. Just as Barack Obama chose Joe Biden so he would look like he had a high IQ by contrast, Anthony Scaramucci would make Joe Biden look like he had a good memory for past events by contrast. That old line about everyone having at least one job they could do well is likely correct.
The mooch has become Omrosa except he seems more energized. I suspect it’s revenge over his sale of Skybridge to the Chinese not being approved by the federal regulators.
NO
MORE
QUANTITATIVE
EASING
PERIOD
All it does is pump up the stock market. Adds nothing to the real economy. The only even slightly good reason to do it would be to enhance reelection. But if so far too soon. Six months from now, maybe.
President Trump needs a pumped up stock market, period.
Jeddak, I believe that would be in response to the utterly indefensible quantative tightening the FED has subjected us to. Though as PDJT has said, it would help level the playing field a bit.
Honestly, this is incredible. Makes your head spin to see how rampant election fraud is, and how easy it is gotten away with.
Putting the squeeze on Xi.
What are friends for?
Also Putin who once again has his nose stuck in when he wants to divide and conquer (without paying the costs of a military intervention). He reminds me of Loki, the evil intentioned mischief maker in Norse mythology.
I think PM Khan gets it about China’s interference and that past admins essentially made Pakistan a hostage. That set them up against India, at least partially, discounting long-standing differences over partition and Kashmir. China has been massing slowly military installations on India’s border in the north and rattle the sword when needed.
I am more interested in Gwador port part of the China Pakistan economic corridor. It forms a link in Chinese owned and operated ports that strategically circles India and threatens free navigation in the Indo Pacific.
An apology isn’t enough…Sen Sandoval needs to resign. What they did was Anti-American…
Resign, Sandoval and fire all your despicable staff.
There is do much greatness in this post. Trump just laughs at the breathless terror of his critics.
Lol–President Trump loves to Troll.
This’ll keep the Dems and Fake Media busy moonbatting themselves during G-7 Meetings.
Grænland.. Engronelant.. Eric the Red was right..
It was green.. Medieval Warm Period..
Map.. Nicolo and Antonio Zeni, 1380
Very little tilling of the soil, but they had sheep and dairy herds. Also fished and hunted walrus and other seals for food and ivory which they traded for supplies unavailable locally. A tough life, but manageable.
Then the cold returned. And with it ice and snow. The herds starved or were eaten. The Western Settlement was abandoned. Then the mainlanders lost contact with the Eastern Settlement. When they finally returned, the colonists were gone. Dead or gone off with the Inuit. Their final fate is unknown.
Found in Vinland.. (Newfoundland.. New.Found.Land..). A Viking cloak pin..
And I’m glad Anna helped Amash implode.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/people-who-worked-with-scaramucci-confirm-trump-claim-he-abused-staff
The Mooch needs to give it up…..
Hey, Mooch, go home and work on your marriage…or has she left you again?
You are a loser who can’t do or say anything right or honorable.
Just go home and play with your blocks, Blockhead!
Thank you, Patriot Tom, for doing this for America!
You Go, Tom!
Absolutely LOVE this ad. It’s perfect….and really funny. POTUS and his team are clearly having a good time. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Who comes up with this shit?….they surely don’t have the security of our troops and Country in mind.
Terrence, if Hillary offers to spot for you, while doing the bench press, just say no. For many good reasons.
Just say No and say you have millions more Americans standing with you than Crooked Cheating Hillary does……thanks to corrupted Google playing with voter fraud.
What kind of character is a Democrat or anyone in America who wishes financial hardship for his or her fellow Americans so he or she can personally have a political and monetary gain. Why would a ordinary citizen Democrat continue to be a democrat?
Today’s Democrat has a certain built-in insanity which cannot be explained with reason. It is as trying to makes sense out of a rabid dog.
When the goal is Satanic, so are the means.
Anti-American Democrats is who they really are. They hate the American Patriots.
There are lots of uber-emotional lemmings following the Leftist leadership. They have no ability to do logical research on their own. The evil-left psyop, which includes the MSM, has damaged so many lives. It’s like the “one-child” Chinese that will never have a second child even if ‘the state’ tells them they can. They have been brainwashed over a lifetime.
Our national education system is a main contributor and I’m dumbfounded these boards ignore this Leftist spigot.
August 19, 2019
Immigration ‘judges’: Who judges them?
By Tiberiu Dianu
This one is a forever Classic…
https://mobile.twitter.com/CarpeDonktum/status/1163604720776355845
Reddit messing with r_The Donald….cannot read comments or view pic links….the next step of their quarantine?
The_Donald is a great place. That’s why they will kill it.
https://twitter.com/Trump454545/status/1163462077945700352?s=03
Tweet was taken down
Like most of the Dems, and their affiliates, don’t get it. Cognitive dissonance has been validated.
Though I’m glad he put out the statement, separated from his hypocrisy it is the right message.
Brings to mind the stopped clock phenomenon.
“Barr removes Bureau of Prisons director after Epstein’s death”
This is how the Epstein-Barr virus works.
(-;
Good one!
A lot of effort to remove a single interim director.
Hey, Raycisss Deplorables !”
Here’s what they’ve got coming our way if The Left gets their wishes or gains power again
Guaran-damn-teed
Psychologist Proposes Electric Shock Treatment to End Prejudices
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/08/19/italian-psychologist-proposes-electric-shock-treatment-to-eliminate-prejudices/
… and here’s the “technician” who’ll be administering the – ahem – “treatment” … no doubt
(sorry, it was in the right-column stories, couldn’t resissssst)
… sorry, I had a moment of he/she vacillation, looks like I ended up going with “it”
Looks like Scorpy’s Aurora Chair. The tech ain’t no Peacekeeper Barbie though.
For the past 90 days, has any of those rural carriers who are using Huawei equipment tried to find alternate to replace Huawei stuffs?
If not, they are counting on 90-day extensions one by one.
The extensions regard American supply chain providers for WhaWay production and do not have anything to do with currently deployed Huawei tech which, at least in regards to the type of technology you are referencing, is banned here now. Banned for good reason and yes I do hope all that gets replaced ASAP.
As I understand it, at least one major exploit by that Huawei tech is the very back door demanded by the NSA. Oops. Make it easy for US spooks to despot, make it easier for despots to despot, who knew?
FBI Director Christopher Wray is the biggest obstacle to transparency regarding to Justice Department inspector general report on alleged surveillance abuses:
Sununu said he believes the American public will see “a great deal” of the report, which is expected to be released as early as September, though he warned Wray might try to hide some of its findings.
“The only person over there that I think is going to try and prevent that is Christopher Wray who I think has really been co-opted by the FBI bureaucracy.”
LikeLike
Save-the-Worlders create yet another crisis as a result of their do-good-ism
They make products out of “forever” chemicals
Study: Toxic Compounds in ‘Compostable’ Bowls… ‘Never Break Down’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/08/19/study-toxic-compounds-in-compostable-fiber-bowls-never-break-down/
Symbolism over substance. -Rush
EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell STAGED In-N-Out photo in Los Angeles with her close friend and attorney, using confidante’s dog Dexter in the snapshot
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7372877/Ghislaine-Maxwell-STAGED-photo-N-close-friend-attorney.html
Not surprising but Media was happy to print it.
