Current Politics – A Semi Parody…

Content created by Som3thingwickeed who uses the Dennis Leary Ford commercial theme to create a commercial explaining the current state of politics. [A Little Salty]
GREAT.I LOVE IT
Salty = spoken like a construction worker.
I have sent this earlier to everyone who love Trump. It is fantastic. We need more of this next year. 🙂
The BOSS!
You rang?
Donald? Is that you??
Maybe they could create something a little less “salty” for those of us who can’t forward this particular version.
go to his youtube channel, he has a less salty version available
looking around at his video’s this one pretty good as well
Love the blue hair – just like a skunk’s stripes down the back.
Tells you everything you need to know.
Thanks for the warning ‘girls’!!
Life’s two greatest rules:
1) Punch Nazis
2) Everyone I don’t like is a Nazi!
At the end of this video was the red haired woman Lynne Yaeger a Vogue editor? Kind of looked like her.
I think we’ll be seeing more of this sort of thing.
People want good, entertaining messages.
Awesome video…
Yeah, but it doesn’t include clips of a living freed slave or a ‘Half-Breed,’ does it? All conservative videos are equally awesome, but some are more equally awesome than others.
Like that Trump straw at the end; the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back?
Oh is that what it was? I thought it POTUS magic wand!
The TRUMP plastic straw at the end is a great last jab at the lefty snowflakes. Let the salty tears flow.
🙂 You may even buy one now if you wish … 🙂
https://shop.donaldjtrump.com/products/trump-straws
Ah, yes…the Straw…
Don’t know about camels (yet) but bad times for donkeys. 🙂
Me, Too, Bessie!
Me Too!!!
HA!! 😁
HIGH ENERGY AD
/HIGH ENERGY POTUS.
IF YOU LIKE WINNING….
STAND WITH TRUMP/PENCE 2020…
There ain’t no doubt he loves this land!
one thing i love about PT is ability to even laff at himself…and in the end he wins hearts,,even this guy that impersonates him….watch the audience..
and just imagine, he didn’t get lose his ability to make a living like the clown who put on an obama likeness
….at some midwestern rodeo….where most of the farmers in the audience loved his presentation….
Excellent!!!
Excellent!!!
Haven’t seen the Ford commercial – don’t watch tv – not worth my time.
They believe they can tell you what to think – and the actors are all blustry political hacks.
Great video though!!!
Lol! Fabulous! I want someone who’s good at this sort of thing to do a riff off of Trump’s “What have you got to lose?” line only turn it around and ask” What do you have to lose if you don’t vote for Trump? “…..a strong economy, more money in your pocket and less in the governments, your preferred health insurance, your right to own a gun, your right to speak freely…
That salty ad went down real nice with my week end starter “salty dog.” God save the week end and protect POTUS and family! Too bad it won’t get sent out to others as they are easily offended by such! Tough Ruck, eh? LOL
*That’s* what I’m taikin’ about!
Pure brilliance!
Mad skills. Love the Trump straw at the end.
That’s awesome.
Sounds like a George Patton promo
billclinton introduced bj to America’s dinner tablle…this is the equivalent, and it’s overdue.
it’s time they get face-smashed with what they’ve been doing to the United States for about fifty years or so.
This used to be a nice country to live in. For one thing, this kind of language was not used, was not expected to be used, and was not necessary. I acknowledge that things have changed.
I do not find cold anger useful anymore but limitations would make it difficult for me to express hot anger. If nothing else, I am willing to be a target and make them waste some of their ammo.
Oh, to see this broadcast, one time, in prime time, even the,’less salty’ version, although I really don’t think the,salty version includes anything not regularly shown on broadcast, network television.
In addition to promises made, promises kept, he’s got Reagans slogan. The greatest reelection slogan ever.
“Are you, friends and family BETTER OFF now, than you were 4 years ago?”
Are you more secure, economically, and in terms of National security? Do you feel more optimisitic about you and your childrens futures?
If your answer is “No”, than by all means, vote for the “other guy”.
But if yes, WHY in the,WORLD would you vote not to reelect me?
That’s not parody. That’s some straight-up goodness.
Not a parody at all. It’s true.
I’m convinced that ego is what made The Donald run in the first place. But once in the White House, he saw the real challenge and realized that he could succeed.
Now, he’s a guy that LOVES his job, and is damn good at it.
Finally an adult commercial,love it.
