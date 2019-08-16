Current Politics – A Semi Parody…

Posted on August 16, 2019 by

Content created by Som3thingwickeed who uses the Dennis Leary Ford commercial theme to create a commercial explaining the current state of politics. [A Little Salty]

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Election 2020, Humor & Quizzes, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

42 Responses to Current Politics – A Semi Parody…

  1. Socrates says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    GREAT.I LOVE IT

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Ivehadit says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    I have sent this earlier to everyone who love Trump. It is fantastic. We need more of this next year. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. cheering4america says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    Maybe they could create something a little less “salty” for those of us who can’t forward this particular version.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. The Boss says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    I think we’ll be seeing more of this sort of thing.
    People want good, entertaining messages.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Borealis says:
      August 16, 2019 at 1:52 pm

      Yeah, but it doesn’t include clips of a living freed slave or a ‘Half-Breed,’ does it? All conservative videos are equally awesome, but some are more equally awesome than others.

      Like

      Reply
  7. bessie2003 says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:34 pm

    Like that Trump straw at the end; the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Marygrace Powers says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    HIGH ENERGY AD
    /HIGH ENERGY POTUS.
    IF YOU LIKE WINNING….
    STAND WITH TRUMP/PENCE 2020…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. ilcon says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. burnett044 says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    one thing i love about PT is ability to even laff at himself…and in the end he wins hearts,,even this guy that impersonates him….watch the audience..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Vicky D'Andrea says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    Excellent!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Vicky D'Andrea says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    Excellent!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Baby El says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    Haven’t seen the Ford commercial – don’t watch tv – not worth my time.

    They believe they can tell you what to think – and the actors are all blustry political hacks.

    Great video though!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. kddomingue says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Lol! Fabulous! I want someone who’s good at this sort of thing to do a riff off of Trump’s “What have you got to lose?” line only turn it around and ask” What do you have to lose if you don’t vote for Trump? “…..a strong economy, more money in your pocket and less in the governments, your preferred health insurance, your right to own a gun, your right to speak freely…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Pa Hermit says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    That salty ad went down real nice with my week end starter “salty dog.” God save the week end and protect POTUS and family! Too bad it won’t get sent out to others as they are easily offended by such! Tough Ruck, eh? LOL

    Like

    Reply
  16. redline says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    *That’s* what I’m taikin’ about!

    Pure brilliance!

    Like

    Reply
  17. DJT2020 says:
    August 16, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    Mad skills. Love the Trump straw at the end.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. CNN_sucks says:
    August 16, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    That’s awesome.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Gary Lacey says:
    August 16, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    Sounds like a George Patton promo

    Like

    Reply
  20. Sharon says:
    August 16, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    billclinton introduced bj to America’s dinner tablle…this is the equivalent, and it’s overdue.

    it’s time they get face-smashed with what they’ve been doing to the United States for about fifty years or so.

    This used to be a nice country to live in. For one thing, this kind of language was not used, was not expected to be used, and was not necessary. I acknowledge that things have changed.

    I do not find cold anger useful anymore but limitations would make it difficult for me to express hot anger. If nothing else, I am willing to be a target and make them waste some of their ammo.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      August 16, 2019 at 2:58 pm

      Oh, to see this broadcast, one time, in prime time, even the,’less salty’ version, although I really don’t think the,salty version includes anything not regularly shown on broadcast, network television.

      In addition to promises made, promises kept, he’s got Reagans slogan. The greatest reelection slogan ever.
      “Are you, friends and family BETTER OFF now, than you were 4 years ago?”

      Are you more secure, economically, and in terms of National security? Do you feel more optimisitic about you and your childrens futures?

      If your answer is “No”, than by all means, vote for the “other guy”.

      But if yes, WHY in the,WORLD would you vote not to reelect me?

      Like

      Reply
  21. freespeechfanatic says:
    August 16, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    That’s not parody. That’s some straight-up goodness.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Harlan says:
    August 16, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    Not a parody at all. It’s true.

    I’m convinced that ego is what made The Donald run in the first place. But once in the White House, he saw the real challenge and realized that he could succeed.

    Now, he’s a guy that LOVES his job, and is damn good at it.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Dennis Leonard says:
    August 16, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    Finally an adult commercial,love it.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s