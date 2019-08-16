BREAKING: Autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein Custodial Death Officially Determines “Suicide”…

Posted on August 16, 2019 by

With the autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein now complete, the official determination for cause of death is: “suicide by hanging.”

(New York) The official results of an autopsy showed that the financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell, the city’s medical examiner’s office said on Friday, determining that the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

[…]  Guards on their morning rounds found Mr. Epstein at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, prison officials said. He appeared to have tied a bedsheet to the top of a set of bunk beds, then knelt toward the floor with enough force that he broke several bones in his neck, officials said.

His suicide came after he appeared to have made another attempt to kill himself in late July, and days after prison staff had recommended he be removed from suicide watch and returned to the special wing in which he was being housed.

[…] he had been left alone after his cellmate was transferred, and the two employees assigned to guard him had not checked on him for about three hours before he was found.

Officials said the employees, who have been placed on leave, were sleeping for some or all of that time.

(more from the New York Times)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Death Threats, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, media bias, Sex Scandals, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

209 Responses to BREAKING: Autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein Custodial Death Officially Determines “Suicide”…

Older Comments
  1. ozymandiasssss says:
    August 16, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    Let’s face it, he has known what was going to happen a long time. If he wanted to hang himself, he’s had a long time to figure out exactly how to do it.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s