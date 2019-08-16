August 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #939

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 “—- **USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA** —-(446 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “But may you have mercy on me, Lord; raise me up, that I may repay them.
I know that you are pleased with me, for my enemy does not triumph over me.” 🌟
-— Psalm 41:10-11
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team is safely back in NJ after another fantastic rally
***Praise: American Manufacturing is booming–1st time in decades
***Praise: U.S. productivity is rising—2.3% rate in 2nd Q
***Praise: Another strong indicator for our economy: retail sales is climbing
***Praise: Americans ignored the 1-Day “recession disaster”
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for Pres Trump/MAGA Team
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting fail and dry up
— Grassley asked Sec. Mnuchin to investigate Hunter Biden–pray this investigation succeed in taking down the Biden Crime Cabal
— for protection for Google whistleblower, Zach Vorhies
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for Oct 21, 2019 Canadian election, that Andrew Scheer beat Justin Trudope who might now be in trouble with the Canadian Law
— for all children & young Landen & French boy
— *🇺🇸* Forgotten No More *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The United States right now has the hottest economy anywhere in the world. We are rebuilding…America is working again, America is winning again and America is respected again, respected like never before!”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday August 16, 2019 —
https://twitter.com/IngrahamAngle/status/116186829229161678
Amazing how tolerant of humans and tourists ( not always the same animals ) elephants have become !
So very precious. I want that baby.
such a racist …
Do they have anything besides hate?
Concerns that Red Flag laws violate people’s 2nd Amendment rights are serious enough that they ought to command the president’s immediate attention. Red Flag laws are patterned after the kinds of protective orders that are commonly issued during divorce proceedings. Because they are largely based on hearsay evidence with little or no supplemental investigations, are issued without the prior knowledge of the charged person, protective orders are notorious for being abused. It’s one thing for an angry or fearful spouse to file for a protective order, it is quite something else for the same process to be used to deny someone their 2nd Amendment rights by confiscating their guns.
While it’s hard to argue against keeping crazy people away from guns, the slipshod processes that characterize protective orders are a dramatically poor way to remove someone’s constitutional rights. Here’s what needs to happen: If you are going to take someone’s guns, deprive them of a constitutional right, then real evidence—evidence beyond a shadow of doubt—must be in place before such an act can be carried out. What this means, of course, is that an accused person should have immediate access to due-process representation by a lawyer and receive the same legal respect of people charged with serious crimes.
Preserving out constitutional rights is every bit as important as protecting ourselves from people with mental problems. While we need a way to remove guns from dangerous people we must do this in a way that doesn’t violate 2nd Amendment rights. Effective due-process, involving real legal protections must be a integral part of any Red Flag law. Once our rights are gone, they are gone forever. Protecting them is every bit as important as protecting people from harm.
There’s no such thing as evidence “beyond a shadow of a doubt”, except for a very few things like the persistence of gravity. In law it’s “beyond REASONABLE doubt”. This means if you doubt, it should be based in reason, not bias, not emotion, and not some fictional concept of the non-existent holiness of a Constitutional Amendment. Any law can be altered by majority agreement. There’s are processes available to do it.
Restricting crazy people from having firearms is REASONABLE. Restricting felons from having firearms is REASONABLE. Keeping depressed people who are judged to be suicidal TEMPORARILY away from guns (including ones they own) is REASONABLE. And creating/improving a system for monitoring those who are, have been or are likely to become a danger to self or others is the very essence of reason.
I’m all for due process, but your standard of evidence is untenable, Garrison. The duty to preserve public safety in the Constitution exists far above the responsibility to preserve the 2A right.
You are quite wrong. Constitutional rights are more important than your need to feel safe.
Again, it’s not about feelings. It’s about REASON.
IM; FWIW you’ve already got those laws ! Its a 15 the hard way ‘ knee-knocker ‘ when a felon is caught in possesson of a firearm or ammunition – provided its prosecuted . There’s a legal process where ‘ involunary/voluntary commitments ‘ are listed with the BATF ( if the DSA trolls at state level did their referral job) . Every firearm made or imported into the United States is tracked; from manufacturer , through wholesaler/importer to retailer ( who must enter every one into their “(BATF-mandated ) ” Bound Book ” . Removal must be documented by a valid/confirmed form 4473 or FFL transfer paperwork. All this paperwork is subject BATF scrutiny on demand . Any state laws or local ordinance restrictions are in excess of these requirements . Where’s the ” loophole ” ? What more can be done ? Mind, all of this only affects/inhibits the freedoms of Joe/Jane Citizen buying a firearm for legal purposes . Criminals don’t obey these – or any – laws !
From the speech (right after starting again after someone in the audience needed medical help) – “One foreign debacle after another” – DJT (presumably referring to Afghanistan and Iraq)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today’s Trump rally had more attendees that the Elton John concert that was the previous record! Trump is awesome!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼😎
Okay, I see I’m posting duplicate tweets. blah. out…………………
Does anyone think the liberal media has figured out yet that they will never recover from being fake news and all credibility is shot?
Mollie Hemingway interviews Fred Fleitz, former CIA analyst and 2018 Deputy Advisor to POTUS. They discuss NoKo, Russia, China and partisan politics in the Intel Community. 40 mins.
https://www.podcastone.com/the-federalist-radio-hour?utm_source=podnews.net&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=podcast-page
SPECULATION: There’s NOTHING opponents can do to STOP DE-GLOBALIZATION.
[Reposted from “Nails It” thread]
• The Fed should and eventually will CUT RATES to OFFSET Currency Manipulators.
• In the meantime, President Trump will RAISE TARIFFS to do it.
• Every new Tranche of Tariffs will force Globalists to Shift Sources to Non-Tariff Countries.
• Every time they Shift Sources, they REPLICATE Technologies, Know-How and Skilled Capacity to produce their products in yet another Country (e.g., Vietnam and India).
• This CONVERTS the Unused Capacity in the Tariffed Country into a DESPERATELY-AGGRESSIVE PRICE COMPETITOR that DISPLACES the Globalist in that Country – accelerated by its government-inspired anti-Globalist patriotism – and SUPPRESSES PRICES in global export markets … through desperation-driven Trans-National Shipping if necessary (e.g., China-through-Vietnam and any number of other Belt-and-Road Countries).
• Naturally, POTUS then imposes new Tariff Tranches on the NEXT offending Countries, triggering a Rinse-and-Repeat of the above scenario.
• Ultimately, Globalists and Offshored Manufacturers will be FORCED to Make-in-America, to AVOID Tariffs.
SERENDIPITY 1.0: Because Globalists are RESISTING the immediate shift to Make-in-America, their repeated Source-Shifting will have created MASSIVE EXCESS GLOBAL CAPACITY for their products, which will SUPPRESS USA INFLATION for many years, as their newly-created foreign competitors PREVENT them from raising prices in the USA. (POTUS is pioneering new ways to eliminate Predatory Pricing in the Pharmaceutical industry.)
SERENDIPITY 2.0: Because Globalists are CONSPIRING to encourage other Countries to RESIST Trade Deals, they’re screwing themselves out of Protection against IP Theft when they Source-Shift away from those Countries.
SERENDIPITY 3.0: The Fed will ultimately be DISMANTLED unless they BOTH match other Central-Bank Rate Cuts AND launch Quantitative Easing to provide the liquidity needed to support rapid USA GDP Growth … as POTUS will use even MORE Tariffs to support any liquidity shortfall.
imagine how frustrated the President must have been for the past 30 plus years, having to stand by and watch the country being mismanaged, all the while knowing he was the right man for the job.
