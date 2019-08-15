Shooter Surrenders – Philly Police Shooting Standoff Ends After Suspect Surrenders…

The armed standoff between Philadelphia police and a suspect who shot six officers ended shortly after midnight when Maurice Hill, 36, a local man with a lengthy history of gun convictions, surrendered to authorities.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer the suspect has a lengthy criminal record including firearm violations, drug sales, assault and resisting law enforcement. [Background Here]
Doesn’t fit the preferred narrative; will go down the Memory Hole.
He’s black, so this story will die in a day or so.
Haven’t heard a thing on F & F, so far, and they covered it non-stop yesterday when it started.
Spoke too soon. Jillian covering it now, 40 min in.
If the shooter identifies as white the narrative may live on. At the very least, the gun grabbers will somehow blame this on the NRA (gun sales in other states, blah blah blah).
They already are blaming the NRA – like this guy would be a NRA member /sarc. He hadn’t even surrendered and Harris was on CNN pushing gun control, Booker on MSNBC the same and Castro and ……… pretty much all of them. What has me concerned is the President is starting to fall for this.
What has me concerned is the President is starting to fall for this.
YES! Trump was always on the fence about guns before he ran for POTUS. He gave gun owners great lip service during his campaign. To his credit, he backed off a suppressor ban after meeting with the NRA.
But after 3 years of 24/7 negative spin by the Pravda, he’s starting to fall for gun control lies. And Ivanka should keep her big mouth shut. I’m sure she’s influencing POTUS perceptions and stance.
If this red flab BS stands it’ll be comparable to Nazi Germanh’s war against Jews that began with passage of laws against Jews. They couldn’t own property. Couldn’t work in certain fields. Couldn’t vote. Couldn’t do this or that.
White conservatives, and gun owners in particular, are the new Jews in the Democrat Nazi Amerika.
Is he a schizophrenic? They have their first psychotic break between age 17-22, no indication before that, so no change in gun laws would help. There is no way to predict, and no cure. No need to change laws or harp on and on about it. It is only ONE anomaly we can do nothing about. Suck it up and pray for the victims and their terrified families.
Need to “ban guns”?
or ban the dangerous animal who insists on abusing them from life?
Criminals are law breakers by nature. This violent criminal apparently has a lengthy record of ignoring the law and doing whatever he pleases.
*New* gun laws have no effect on criminals who fail to follow our existing laws. This violent, repeat offender should have been taken off the streets years ago.
The focus should therefore be on our broken criminal justice system, not on enacting frivolous and unconstitutional laws to disarm law-abiding citizens.
In other news: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/08/warden-shirley-skipper-scott-sued-holder-for-racism-then-got-promoted-to-ny-citys-mcc-where-she-let-epstein-die/
Prayers to all our LEO
I live in SJ and Philly is nothing more then a shit hole. Refused to go there. Plenty of great restaurants in SJ,
Wasn’t there two shooters? I thought one was taken into custody before the remaining shooter was in the standoff. I haveb’t been paying close attention to this one because, as noted, this is a mostly leftist media supported activity: “Black man shoots cop.” We all know how this plays out. But also noteworthy, it is also reported that large numbers of black people in the area were yelling and throwing things at cops helping to contain the situation.
I cannot imagine the stupidity of all of this. But I can tell you what I would do.
Let’s say I got bad service from a fast food place. Let’s say I suspected hostility from the people who worked there and thought they might spit in my food or something. The last thing I would do would be to complain at them or worse.
Let’s say I got bad service from the postal service. Let’s say I suspected hostility from the delivery drivers because every one of my Trump campaign deliveries had been damaged. (This is actually true) The last thing I would do would be to talk about how wonderful I think Trump is to the postal delivery person. Why antagonize them further?
Let’s say I have had some bad experience with the police. Let’s say I was being pulled over for every violation possible. Well first, I would determine if the violations were true and next, I would begin recording my interactions with police and contact a lawyer and provide them with my evidence of no wrong doing (if I did nothing wrong) and let them handle it — they will work for a cut of the settlement if they think it’s a good case. But the last thing I would do is become hostile to the police or do anything which would justify violence against me.
It just blows my mind how people could think this way. We have so many other remedies.
So many sh!tholes in America these days….mostly in the large cities…
watching the folks in that hood angry and throwing things at the cops when they took shooter into custody told me all I need to know about the place…
What new laws would have prevented this? Doesn’t prior firearms convictions preclude one from lawfully owning a gun?
