In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

71 Responses to August 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #938

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 “—- **USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA** —-
    —– Trump Rally Day Tonight in NH at 7pm ET—– USA USA USA

    👍 Thumbs up moment

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    ————-
    🌟 “All my enemies whisper together against me;
    they imagine the worst for me, saying,
    “A vile disease has afflicted him;
    he will never get up from the place where he lies.”
    Even my close friend, someone I trusted, one who shared my bread,
    has turned against me.” 🌟
    -— Psalm 41:7-9

    ***Praise: President Trump is a pro-GROWTH, pro-JOBS & pro-AMERICA President
    ***Praise: People have been lining up more than 36 hrs before the Rally
    ***Praise: U.S. is *NOT* an export dependent nation. We consume 80% of our own production. (Sundance twitter)
    ***Praise: 🙃 Cory Booker’s turn to fumble–he directed an accusation (Booker took $300,000 from pharmaceutical industry) to a fact checker, which in turn stated it’s true that Cory took the $$$—Ooopsie Cory 🙃

    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection and safe traveling to NH Rally for Pres Trump/MAGA Team (Dep NJ 4:30pm***Arr back in NJ 10:05pm ET)
    — for Americans not to listen to Fake Media about fake recession in USA
    — for victims of Philadelphia shootings
    — for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting fail and dry up
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
    — for all children & young Landen & French boy
    — *🇺🇸* President Trump’s MAGA Wand *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “Remember President Obama? ‘You need magic to bring back manufacturing jobs! You need a magic wand!’ Remember? Well so far we’ve brought back 600,000 manufacturing jobs!”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday August 15, 2019 —

    • wendy forward says:
      August 15, 2019 at 1:51 am

      Word, GC!

      Can’t wait for my rally fix tomorrow (still Wednesday for us Commiefornians).

      Speaking of fixes, BF is convinced Cory Booker is on meth.

  2. Stillwater says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    Paloma for Trump in El Paso for Don Jr. event and many other great speakers – 7/26/19 – (28:25)
    Paloma for Trump visits Wall Symposium. Footage shows her giving commentary while driving up and wandering through the event. Also, shows Donald Trump Jr.,Brian Kolfage, Kris Kobach, and others taking pictures outside with the public.

    —————
    Related
    Previous (August 14th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/14/august-14th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-937/comment-page-1/#comment-7275556

  3. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:23 am

    • Bubba Cow says:
      August 15, 2019 at 1:16 am

      Got my ticket this afternoon; there were over 40,000 folks ahead of me.
      In New Hampshire? Brad Pascale thinks it’s in play for 2020.

      • Rynn69 says:
        August 15, 2019 at 1:26 am

        Unless the voter fraud that happens with Massachusetts voters crossing the state line to vote in NH d/t archaic voter law in NH that allows people to vote there if they are going to become a resident (not ARE a resident) is stopped, NH will be stolen again. Hassan did not win nor did Clinton in 2016. Voter fraud won. Where is the freaking GOP on this?

        Not saying it won’t go PDJT Bubba Cow, but GOP and Trump campaign needs to get a handle on it and try to overcome these kinds of votes by overwhelming #s. It can be done, just needs a concerted effort.

        Have a great time at the rally!!!!

  5. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:24 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:24 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:25 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:26 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:26 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  11. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:27 am

  12. jx says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Autopsy finds broken bones in Epstein’s neck, deepening questions around his death

    Among the bones broken in Epstein’s neck was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam’s apple. Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts and studies on the subject. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/autopsy-finds-broken-bones-in-jeffrey-epsteins-neck-deepening-questions-around-his-death/2019/08/14/d09ac934-bdd9-11e9-b873-63ace636af08_story.html

    • mr.piddles says:
      August 15, 2019 at 1:01 am

      Maybe this is unknowable… unless you’re an expert that has access to stats, I suppose… but would a bed sheet cause that much structural damage? I mean you’d really have to jump from a good height, I would think. Maybe not. Or you could fasten a strong and rigid length of rope by braiding twisted strips of the sheet… that would take some serious time though.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 15, 2019 at 1:05 am

      If I recall correctly, thats the bone that takes,…(?) less than 2lbs per square inch to break.
      The ‘throat punch’ trick. Victim is rendered unable to talk, much less yell, and quickly looses consciousness.
      Yeah, that would be how to do it. Its quick, and quiet, so as not to wake sleeping guards.ö

  13. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    • Rynn69 says:
      August 15, 2019 at 1:02 am

      Democrats and RINO Republicans don’t care about this and their inaction has screamed they could care less. They care more about feathering their nests. Until this abdication of responsibility boomerangs back on them.

  14. Bob, Esq. says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:29 am

    One more try:

    Sundance,

    Ty Clevenger, the attorney for Butowsky, got some discovery you may not be aware of.

    Transcript suggests Obama White House pressured intelligence agencies to blame Russia

    July 27, 2019 by Ty Clevenger

    “This afternoon I received an undated (and heavily redacted) transcript of an interview of James Rybicki, former chief of staff to former FBI Director James Comey, that includes this excerpt: “So we understand that at some point in October of 2016, there was, I guess, a desire by the White House to make some kind of statement about Russia’s…” and then the next page is omitted.”

    Maybe the link to his blog is keeping it from being posted.

  15. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:29 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:29 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:30 am

  18. doubledark1981 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:32 am


    She wants to be known for her energy, stamina and SPUNK, atta gurl!

  19. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Jeffrey Epstein had a bizarre portrait of Bill Clinton hanging in his Manhattan mansion, depicting the former president lounging 
    on a chair in the Oval Office wearing red heels and an open-necked blue dress, a source exclusively told DailyMailTV.

  20. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:38 am

  22. Deplore Able says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Andrew McCarthy was a little late to the game, but he is highly respected. He has gravitas. He has a way with words and had done his homework (i.e., he has studied Sundance).

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/08/ball-of-collusion-book-excerpt-hillary-clinton-ruins-the-plan/

    • wendy forward says:
      August 15, 2019 at 2:01 am

      That book better be damn good because the song he took for the title – “Ball of Confusion” by the Temptations is one of my favorites.

  23. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:49 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:50 am

  25. Over the Top says:
    August 15, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Hello folks, I’ve been a follower of this site for at least 7 years and rarely comment. I’m curious to know if there’s any news on the AG investigation? Have been hoping some new developments come to light….can anyone update me? I haven’t seen an article on this topic in a while.

  26. Sherri Young says:
    August 15, 2019 at 1:01 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 1:10 am

    A step towards merit based immigration…

  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 1:40 am

  29. Nicole Woll says:
    August 15, 2019 at 1:44 am

    so coroner report essentially proves Epstein was murdered.

  30. InAz says:
    August 15, 2019 at 1:46 am

    Many enemedia sites reporting that President Trump has a 56% Disapproval rating. This information comes from a poll Fox news did.

    Predicting an economic crash and pushing a high disapproval rate….. obviously more BS to come from the Commie Pravda enemedia and presstitutes.

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 2:03 am

