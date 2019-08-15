August 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #938

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 “—- **USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA** —-
—– Trump Rally Day Tonight in NH at 7pm ET—– USA USA USA
👍 Thumbs up moment
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “All my enemies whisper together against me;
they imagine the worst for me, saying,
“A vile disease has afflicted him;
he will never get up from the place where he lies.”
Even my close friend, someone I trusted, one who shared my bread,
has turned against me.” 🌟
-— Psalm 41:7-9
***Praise: President Trump is a pro-GROWTH, pro-JOBS & pro-AMERICA President
***Praise: People have been lining up more than 36 hrs before the Rally
***Praise: U.S. is *NOT* an export dependent nation. We consume 80% of our own production. (Sundance twitter)
***Praise: 🙃 Cory Booker’s turn to fumble–he directed an accusation (Booker took $300,000 from pharmaceutical industry) to a fact checker, which in turn stated it’s true that Cory took the $$$—Ooopsie Cory 🙃
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling to NH Rally for Pres Trump/MAGA Team (Dep NJ 4:30pm***Arr back in NJ 10:05pm ET)
— for Americans not to listen to Fake Media about fake recession in USA
— for victims of Philadelphia shootings
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting fail and dry up
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for all children & young Landen & French boy
— *🇺🇸* President Trump’s MAGA Wand *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Remember President Obama? ‘You need magic to bring back manufacturing jobs! You need a magic wand!’ Remember? Well so far we’ve brought back 600,000 manufacturing jobs!”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday August 15, 2019 —
Word, GC!
Can’t wait for my rally fix tomorrow (still Wednesday for us Commiefornians).
Speaking of fixes, BF is convinced Cory Booker is on meth.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Paloma for Trump in El Paso for Don Jr. event and many other great speakers – 7/26/19 – (28:25)
Paloma for Trump visits Wall Symposium. Footage shows her giving commentary while driving up and wandering through the event. Also, shows Donald Trump Jr.,Brian Kolfage, Kris Kobach, and others taking pictures outside with the public.
—————
Previous (August 14th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/14/august-14th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-937/comment-page-1/#comment-7275556
Tweet with video.
It’s Time to Fix Our Broken Immigration System – (3:27)
Adam Brandon of FreedomWorks visits Wall Symposium.
(Adam Brandon’s speech at Wall Symposium previously posted here under the video titled, “The Grassroots Fight for Border Security”.)
Is this a joke? Freedomworks is gaslighting us. They’ve never been hawkish on stopping illegal immigration.
I don’t know much about Freedomworks other than what I watched from the Wall Symposium. This is a Brian Kolfage retweet.
OMG Curt Schilling is the Godhead, this would be amazing.
Got my ticket this afternoon; there were over 40,000 folks ahead of me.
In New Hampshire? Brad Pascale thinks it’s in play for 2020.
Unless the voter fraud that happens with Massachusetts voters crossing the state line to vote in NH d/t archaic voter law in NH that allows people to vote there if they are going to become a resident (not ARE a resident) is stopped, NH will be stolen again. Hassan did not win nor did Clinton in 2016. Voter fraud won. Where is the freaking GOP on this?
Not saying it won’t go PDJT Bubba Cow, but GOP and Trump campaign needs to get a handle on it and try to overcome these kinds of votes by overwhelming #s. It can be done, just needs a concerted effort.
Have a great time at the rally!!!!
Donald Trump Retweet
I hope POTUS wins NC for many reasons. I’d like to keep it on our potential relocation list.
LikeLike
Autopsy finds broken bones in Epstein’s neck, deepening questions around his death
Among the bones broken in Epstein’s neck was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam’s apple. Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts and studies on the subject. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/autopsy-finds-broken-bones-in-jeffrey-epsteins-neck-deepening-questions-around-his-death/2019/08/14/d09ac934-bdd9-11e9-b873-63ace636af08_story.html
Maybe this is unknowable… unless you’re an expert that has access to stats, I suppose… but would a bed sheet cause that much structural damage? I mean you’d really have to jump from a good height, I would think. Maybe not. Or you could fasten a strong and rigid length of rope by braiding twisted strips of the sheet… that would take some serious time though.
If I recall correctly, thats the bone that takes,…(?) less than 2lbs per square inch to break.
The ‘throat punch’ trick. Victim is rendered unable to talk, much less yell, and quickly looses consciousness.
Yeah, that would be how to do it. Its quick, and quiet, so as not to wake sleeping guards.ö
Donald Trump Retweet
Democrats and RINO Republicans don’t care about this and their inaction has screamed they could care less. They care more about feathering their nests. Until this abdication of responsibility boomerangs back on them.
One more try:
Sundance,
Ty Clevenger, the attorney for Butowsky, got some discovery you may not be aware of.
Transcript suggests Obama White House pressured intelligence agencies to blame Russia
July 27, 2019 by Ty Clevenger
“This afternoon I received an undated (and heavily redacted) transcript of an interview of James Rybicki, former chief of staff to former FBI Director James Comey, that includes this excerpt: “So we understand that at some point in October of 2016, there was, I guess, a desire by the White House to make some kind of statement about Russia’s…” and then the next page is omitted.”
Maybe the link to his blog is keeping it from being posted.
She wants to be known for her energy, stamina and SPUNK, atta gurl!
That was good for a laugh.
Jeffrey Epstein had a bizarre portrait of Bill Clinton hanging in his Manhattan mansion, depicting the former president lounging
on a chair in the Oval Office wearing red heels and an open-necked blue dress, a source exclusively told DailyMailTV.
I have to say… I’m strangely relieved that it’s an actual painting. I would have been disappointed if it turned out to be a hoax.
The artist’s WP blog: https://pryankleid.wordpress.com
Seems to be a pretty run-of-the-mill artistic type. The Trans-Bill piece being a standout in the crowd, of course.
Reminds me of something you might find in one of my favorite places… The Museum of Bad Art…
http://museumofbadart.org/collections/
That MOBA is great. Boy, that is one ugly a$$ painting.
LikeLike
yep…
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EB-_UsCXkAEmRRp.jpg:large
Burn, Tell us about this link.
Andrew McCarthy was a little late to the game, but he is highly respected. He has gravitas. He has a way with words and had done his homework (i.e., he has studied Sundance).
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/08/ball-of-collusion-book-excerpt-hillary-clinton-ruins-the-plan/
That book better be damn good because the song he took for the title – “Ball of Confusion” by the Temptations is one of my favorites.
LikeLike
When the Jimmy guy cries for healthcare we should listen to comedians..
Gotta love that Terrence ain’t taking any crap from the loser media. PDJT started fighting back at their fake news lies and everyone is speaking out against it. This is very good for America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fine. Close your frikken borders and shut down the caravans and all that stuff. Maybe consider something called an economy too.
I hope he wasn’t counting on that aid.
“Conservative” in Guatemala probably means to the right of Leon Trotsky.
Hello folks, I’ve been a follower of this site for at least 7 years and rarely comment. I’m curious to know if there’s any news on the AG investigation? Have been hoping some new developments come to light….can anyone update me? I haven’t seen an article on this topic in a while.
Which investigation are you referring to?
FISA, opposition research, clapper, Comey, Brennan…
LikeLike
Crickets.
We are left with the ongoing question of ;
Barr, ‘Cleaner’ or ‘Housecleaner’, and if you look at ACTIONS so far, ‘Cleaner’, rather than ‘Housecleaner’ seems the ‘safe’ bet.
He is looking more and more like a Jeff Sessions and less and less like an Elliot Ness.
Sessions hid under desk, and openly abdicated to Rosie.
Barr pulling head fake with Durham, and continueing to allow DOJ career embeds/deep staters to call the shots.
Disappointing, but not unexpected. More confirmation, for those who need it, of the nature of the Uniparty, as it is said Bush reccomended Barr.
This is the last I have seen:
ANALYSIS: Who and what the Horowitz report is likely to cover
August 14, 2019
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/analysis-who-and-what-the-horowitz-report-is-likely-to-cover?fbclid=IwAR3RYhdkMYGvKCTWM285MnbINRfuByHyobaxJ2OJOqz0C5wyDwhV-WISTGk
Excerpt
Next up: Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report into how that investigation started.
That report, anticipated to be released after Congress returns from August recess
If the RNC truly was “Trumps party now”, if as POTUS he truly was ‘the head if his party'(as has been said, traditionally) the RNC would kick Mitt out of the party.
The only news worthy thing about this announcement is that he’s going public about it. He’s been anti-Trump since before the elections. Remember McMuffin who ran in Utah to try to deny Trump Utah’s EC votes? That was Romney’s idea.
Not gonna say it. Nope. 😡
This is so unnecessary, Mitt. 🙄
A step towards merit based immigration…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
so coroner report essentially proves Epstein was murdered.
http://archive.is/BSj26 and Washington Times. Broken bones in neck.
No, those bones can be broken by hanging also… Not that murder isn’t a possibility
No not in his cell with paper bedsheet with nothing to tie it to of any height.
Additionally as noted hyoid bone breaks they more common in victims of homicide by strangulation and if it was a suicide could only happen in rare cases if there was a significant drop or impact which was impossible with his materials and height of bed regardless of his age.
Many enemedia sites reporting that President Trump has a 56% Disapproval rating. This information comes from a poll Fox news did.
Predicting an economic crash and pushing a high disapproval rate….. obviously more BS to come from the Commie Pravda enemedia and presstitutes.
It’s to discourage people… Don’t fall for it
