Six Police Officers Shot in Philadelphia – Standoff With Suspects Ongoing..

Troubling. Pray for the police. ♦Over 100 gunshots were reported heard by witnesses as Philadelphia police responded to an initial drug related incident. ♦According to authorities six police officers were shot; non life-threatening. ♦One suspect is in custody; ♦however, apparently another suspect is firing on officers who are pinned down inside a building as the shooter fires through walls and ceiling.

( Via Fox News ) At least six Philadelphia police officers were wounded, at least one reportedly grazed in the head, in an ongoing shootout in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon that has been unfolding for almost two hours.

Three other officers were taken to Einstein Hospital, at least one of them was shot in the arm. All six officers are in stable condition and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Two other officers, including a police sergeant, were injured in an accident related to the emergency response and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

High-ranking police officials said that two officers with the Narcotics Strike Force were serving a warrant at a multifamily home when a shooter opened fire at the home. The two officers are barricaded in separate rooms with as many as four suspects in what may be a drug-related offense. At least one suspect is actively shooting, firing up a stairwell from a lower level in the building or potentially moving up and down the stairwell while doing so. One officer is barricaded in a bedroom with two suspects while another is in a bathroom with another suspect. (read more)