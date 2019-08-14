Six Police Officers Shot in Philadelphia – Standoff With Suspects Ongoing..

Troubling. Pray for the police.  ♦Over 100 gunshots were reported heard by witnesses as Philadelphia police responded to an initial drug related incident.  ♦According to authorities six police officers were shot; non life-threatening. ♦One suspect is in custody; ♦however, apparently another suspect is firing on officers who are pinned down inside a building as the shooter fires through walls and ceiling.

(Via Fox News) At least six Philadelphia police officers were wounded, at least one reportedly grazed in the head, in an ongoing shootout in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon that has been unfolding for almost two hours.

Three officers were rushed to Temple University Hospital, officials told Fox 29.

Three other officers were taken to Einstein Hospital, at least one of them was shot in the arm. All six officers are in stable condition and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Two other officers, including a police sergeant, were injured in an accident related to the emergency response and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

High-ranking police officials said that two officers with the Narcotics Strike Force were serving a warrant at a multifamily home when a shooter opened fire at the home. The two officers are barricaded in separate rooms with as many as four suspects in what may be a drug-related offense. At least one suspect is actively shooting, firing up a stairwell from a lower level in the building or potentially moving up and down the stairwell while doing so. One officer is barricaded in a bedroom with two suspects while another is in a bathroom with another suspect. (read more)

  Sweet Old Bob says:
    August 14, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    Still … no teargas used yet ? Why not ?

    Reply
  littleanniefannie says:
    August 14, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Prayers for the police. So many distractions!

    Reply
  donnyvee says:
    August 14, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    I have two nephews who are LEO’s. Thanks to Liz Warren and Kamala Hariis and the lies that they are telling about Michael Brown, they now both have bigger targets on their backs. I loathe them both.

    Reply
    kddomingue says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:15 pm

      I hope they remain safe. Extend my thanks to them for serving their community in times such as these.

      Reply
    calbear84 says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:33 pm

      Harris and Warren are carrying on the odious tradition of bashing LEO’s begun by Obama and Holder. Despicable doesn’t even begin to describe these four creeps.

      Reply
    patti says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:22 pm

      Isn’t that the sad truth, donnyvee, it’s dangerous enough for the LEO’s without their stupid comments.

      My nephew is a Philadelphia officer….thankfully his shift ended before this incident started. He spent years on the DMZ….I worry more now.

      Reply
  cboldt says:
    August 14, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Can’t firebomb it with police in the building. Developing.

    Reply
  Deplorably Bonnie Blue says:
    August 14, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Who did the left target this time?

    Reply
  modspell says:
    August 14, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    “Nicetown”? Hardly. Let’s hear from Kamala H how Trump caused this one.

    Reply
  Janie M. says:
    August 14, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Excerpt from a review (+2 years old) by sweaver1213 at StreetAdvisor I found online:

    [snip]
    “Not so nice”
    Despite what the name suggests, there are not a lot of nice things to say about the neighborhood of Nicetown. Located in the North section of Philadelphia, the area is bound by Broad Street to the east, Roberts Avenue to the west, Wingohocking Street to the north and Allegheny Avenue to the south.
    Nicetown is mainly made up of low income African American residents and suffers from a high crime rate. The area is also one of the most affordable places to live in the city due to nobody wanting to move there. The streets are often covered with garbage and there are a lot of abandon lots in the neighborhood.

    https://www.streetadvisor.com/nicetown-philadelphia-philadelphia-county-pennsylvania

    Reply
  Mike in a Truck says:
    August 14, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Another Democrat run craphole.

    Reply
  fanbeav says:
    August 14, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Another gun free zone that will not meet the liberal agenda so it won’t be covered like the El Paso and Dayton shootings!

    Reply
  Cisco says:
    August 14, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    The blood being shed today by the Officers of the Philadelphia PD is on the hands of Harris and Warren.
    More specifically on Warren’s who stated a couple of days ago that Saint Brown was “murdered” by the police.
    Of course Warren purposely failed to mention that the Officer involved was cleared of any wrongdoing by Obama’s DOJ and Attorney General Eric Holder.
    Cisco

    Reply
  huecowacko says:
    August 14, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    The president has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation,” Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley says.

    Why is POTUS even remotely concerned/involved with this? It’s a local issue, let Philly handle it, it’s not a national security issue requiring Presidential involvement; but, this is what a rabid mass media has done to the country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Joe Blow says:
    August 14, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Wonder if Mayor Kenney will do a little dance after this like he did when Philly officially became a sanctuary city.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  JoeMeek says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    So is Obama’s legacy continuing?

    He did demonize the Police … and repeatedly.

    Reply
  Ken Maritch says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    My daughter goes to Temple (she is fine.)
    The problem is that there is crushing poverty and crime immediately surrounding the campus.
    I travel to Philly frequently…. It is the classic liberal paradise.. . Dirty, smelly, rude…. Entitled.

    Reply
    nimrodman says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:39 pm

      The problem is that there is crushing poverty and crime immediately surrounding the campus

      I’ll give you the crime, but “crushing poverty”?

      How “crushing” can the poverty be?

      … when residents get housing assistance, heating allowance, WIC welfare, free food EBT, free breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack at school, with food backpacks sent home on weekends (has the EBT been decreased to compensate for all the free school meals?), welfare walking-around money (cash assistance), free Pell grants for college, etc, etc

      All on an “after-tax” basis compared to people who work for a living and are taxed on their paychecks.

      It all tallies up to about a $40,000 a year equivalent salary, I’ve read. And I think I’ve read higher figures.

      Not exactly “crushing poverty”, and partly explains why the residents have wide-screen TVs, $200 sneakers, expensive smartphones, and never seem to be short on cash for street drugs.

      I’m highly doubtful that any Americans are living in “crushing poverty” except maybe Appalachian whites who don’t have access to or don’t know how to milk the American welfare and benefits systems. And have opioid problems, many of them.

      I think your phrase “crushing poverty and crime immediately surrounding the campus” could more succinctly and accurately be translated to “it’s the black section of town”. See the streetadvisor description Janie M posted upthread.

      Just sayin’ – lest the phrase “crushing poverty” elicit too much bleeding from naive and easily swindled bleeding hearts

      Reply
    Dekester says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:19 pm

      We grew up in crushing poverty. As did the depression era folks

      Whenever Your inner cities are featured, the locals featured sure have them nice runners, jewels and the like.

      Please stop parroting the lefts propoganda.

      Cheers.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    flyoverfuji says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:20 pm

      The area has been a mess since the 1950’s.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  Caius Lowell says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Does 0bama know about this?

    Reply
  NJF says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    What an absolute POS she is. Of course Wolfe was opining earlier that “it’s safe to assume the shooter is using assault weapons with high capacity magazines.”

    Praying for all involved.

    Reply
  BoreMole says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    blaming video games, black nationalism, and democrat language incitement in 3…2…1…0… wait, where are the reports?

    Reply
  Vi Bryant (@ViBryant7) says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    I hope all involved are safely extracted from this mess. And I hope Sundance never posts another article that has Shepherd Smith speaking on Fox. If everyone would work together to restore our nation, its families and jobs maybe some of this crappy stuff will stop. Jobs not drugs; families not hook-ups and children born into poverty.

    Reply
  EnoughIsEnough says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Suspect just arrested according to multiple sources. Prayers for all officers injured that they recover quickly and fully.

    Reply
    MfM says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:53 pm

      Wouldn’t be surprised, they were starting to use more aggressive tactics as it’s getting towards dusk. I think they delayed to evacuate two daycare centers. They waited to do that I bet, so that parents were there and not still at work, or on their way.

      Like

      Reply
    H. Hawke says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:12 pm

      Still at least 1 on scene with 2 bike cops trapped inside building and hostage negotiations ongoing.

      Like

      Reply
  FanGirl says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    How did criminals get guns? We need #RedFlagLaws NOW. /s

    Reply
  Nick The Deplorable says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    Back in 2011 in St Petersburg, FL a couple marshals serving warrant got shot in similar way. Shooter was in attic shooting through ceiling. After a few hours of police not able to get to shooter police drove up in armored personnel carrier with battering ram and a bulldozer and totally demolished the house to the point where no walls were standing.

    https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=st+pete+police+shooting+january+2011&&view=detail&mid=79E49C93E54796C2417C79E49C93E54796C2417C&&FORM=VRDGAR

    Reply
  MfM says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    Philly has a tradition of scoop and run, police take gun injuries immediately in back of squad cars to hospitals. They don’t wait for ambulances, that’s for civilians as well as officers.

    Outcomes are significantly better with this policy.

    Reply
  MfM says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    Still in going, just caught a bit of a briefing.

    Reply
  inspectorudy says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    I did not need to see the video to know who it was that would be stupid enough to shoot at a bunch of cops. It’s just like when I see a mob fight at a McDonald’s I know who it is. If there is a mall riot and things are stolen why is always the same people? Yet we are supposed to feel guilty because we are white?

    Reply
  H. Hawke says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    4 MUSLIM WOMEN say they were SAVED by the PHILLY POLICE.

    You won’t see this on Ene-Media.

    Reply
  H. Hawke says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    6 Philadelphia Police Officers Shot During Gun Battle In Nicetown-Tioga Section, 2 Officers Remain Inside Home With Prisoners

    https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2019/08/14/6-philadelphia-police-officers-shot-in-philadelphias-nicetown-tioga-section-officials-say/

    Reply
    H. Hawke says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:16 pm

      PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least six Philadelphia police officers were shot during a gun battle in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. CBS News reports two officers are inside the second floor of the home with three prisoners, while the gunman remains on the first floor.

      Like

      Reply
  JCM800 says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    My Understanding is Philly PA, Mayor Kenny et al Government Policies Enable this….
    From what I’ve read, once the Cartels know all of your family members and in laws and have enough information, they “front” ie. give Narcotics to dealers without up front money to collect after the sales. So the Fellas are desperate not to be caught and lose the big money Narcotics they are “fronted”. If they do, in any way, they or their Family Members are wacked.
    Mayor Kenny et al specifically enable the Illegal Aliens Drug Mules and Cartels creating this situation. Cartels bring the Narcotics, line out the Fellas to deal it.
    This applies to most all Sanctuary Cities.

    Reply
  ilcon says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    She’s Full of TPs.
    Crazy commie, criminals don’t follow the law.

    Reply
  MfM says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Police radio is talking about needing transport for 7 prisoners at the same time they are reporting it’s still an active scene.

    It’s heavy dusk now and I don’t know how good the street lights are there.

    Reply

